Bombshell Bill
MASERU – Parliament will soon discuss dozens of constitutional amendments that will significantly alter Lesotho’s politics.
The Bill which is the work of the National Reforms Authority (NRA) has been finalised and will soon be put for debate. Some of the amendments have far-reaching consequences like trimming the prime minister’s power and stopping MPs from randomly crossing the floor in parliament.
Submitted in parliament yesterday, the Bill limits the prime minister’s powers to appoint senior government officials based on political affiliation.
It introduces a provision for the prime minister’s impeachment. Under the proposed law a prime minister can only be toppled in parliament by a vote of two-thirds of MPs. Only a simple majority is required under the current constitution.
The Bill says a prime minister shall immediately vacate office after losing the no-confidence vote.
They can no longer advise the King to dissolve parliament and call an election as some have done in the past. It says a motion of no confidence “shall not be introduced more than once in the same session”.
This is meant to stop the abuse of the provision.
There are also changes to the definition of the prime minister’s term of office.
A term of office now means the period from appointment and leaving office regardless of the term of parliament. A prime minister can serve for two five-year terms.
The terms include those that are prematurely ended.
In other words, a prime minister toppled after three years can only come back to serve another five. But if the second term ends before five years, that politician cannot hold office again.
It doesn’t matter even if your two terms last a combined four years.
The Bill says the King may, on the advice of the Council of State and following the recommendation of parliament, remove the Prime Minister from office by way of impeachment.
The grounds for impeachment are “gross and wilful violation of the Constitution or any other law, gross misconduct, as may be prescribed by an Act of Parliament, breach of code of conduct” and inability to perform his duties.
The Bill says any MP supported by at least a third of all the members may move a motion for the impeachment of the Prime Minister.
If the motion is supported by at least 50 percent plus one of all MPs, an interim committee of Parliament shall be formed to investigate the matter and report to parliament within 14 days.
The prime minister shall have the right to appear and be represented during the investigation.
An impeached prime minister “may not receive any pension benefits of that office and may not in future serve in any public office”.
Under the proposed law, a prime minister will not have the power to appoint senior government officials like the Government Secretary and principal secretaries.
The Bill says the government secretary shall be “appointed by the Public Service Commission through a transparent, merit-based, fair, and competitive process”.
However, the government secretary will still be accountable to the Prime Minister.
Appointment to embassies will no longer be based on politics but on merit.
The Foreign Service, the Bill says, shall “be a specialised professional service within the Public Service”.
Political appointees may be appointed only to head certain bilateral missions while the rest of the staff shall be professionals working in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Multilateral Missions shall be headed by career diplomats.
“Principal Representatives of Lesotho abroad shall be appointed by the King acting on the advice of the Public Service Commission, following a transparent, merit-based, fair, and competitive process.”
The prime minister will no longer have the power to advise the King to appoint security chiefs.
A special commission will be responsible for the appointment and removal of heads of the army, the police, intelligence agency and the correctional service. Chaired by the king, the commission will be advised by an apolitical security council.
The King will be the commander-in-chief of the army.
Heads of security agencies will be appointed on merit, not political affiliation.
The Prime Minister will no longer have the power to advise the King to appoint senators.
The Senate shall consist of 22 Principal Chiefs and a representative of each clan of the Bafokeng, Baphuthi, Matebele, and Bathepu.
There will also be one representative of people with disability and six other members representing professionals and other sectors.
The Bill seeks to include isiXhosa and isiPhuthi as Lesotho’s official languages in addition to Sesotho and English.
It says the government shall ensure that all official government communication is translated into sign language and Braille.
It gives any person a right to approach a court where they reasonably believe that a right in this Constitution has been infringed or threatened, and the court may grant appropriate relief, including a declaration of rights.
Such people may act on behalf of another person who cannot act on his or her own, or in the interest of a group or class of people.
The person may also act in the public interest or an association acting in the interests of its members, or any other members of society.
An MP representing a constituency may only cross the floor after three years during a 15-day window period declared by the Speaker.
An MP who crosses the floor at any time outside this period “shall vacate his or her seat in the National Assembly, and a by-election shall be held in that constituency”.
Proportional representation (PR) MPs shall not cross the floor or shall vacate their seat if they expressly renounce the membership of the party whose seat they hold in parliament or joins another
political party.
A political party can reclaim its PR seat if an MP is no longer its member.
Staff Reporter
Teachers, police officers sink in debts
MASERU – Teachers and police officers are sinking in a sea of debts, according to the Central Bank of Lesotho’s Financial Consumer Protection Unit.
The Central Bank revealed this during the launch of a campaign on indebtedness yesterday.
The bank said of all consumers who wrote to the unit seeking help, police officers and teachers were among the most highly in debt.
The Central Bank did not provide any statistics.
The acting governor of the Central Bank, Lehlomela Mohapi, said they launched the Financial Consumer Protection Unit after realising that a lot of people were suffering under the weight of debts.
The unit aims at resolving matters between money lenders and recipients of loans.
Mohapi said through their assessment they found out that more complaints were coming from indebted civil servants.
He said they also found that the security and education sectors were the most indebted sectors in the country.
This includes soldiers and intelligence agents.
Mohapi said they also discovered that Basotho were highly indebted, particularly the salaried people.
“This is a national crisis which needs to be worked on in collaboration (with other sectors),’’ he said.
He said salaried people will need to be educated on personal financial management.
Mohapi said the Central Bank will send out its team starting next week to provide education on financial management to civil servants.
He said they will also host workshops in the districts, especially in the security and education sectors.
The Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli said this is a major concern since police officers are mostly locked in debts.
He said this has affected the services they provide to the public.
He said even the strikes in their sector are triggered by indebtedness since the money the servants receive is no longer enough.
“This has also led to police getting involved in corruption in an effort to supplement their salaries,” Commissioner Molibeli said.
“Some even opt to resign so that they can settle their debts with their retirement packages,” he said.
Commissioner Molibeli said people who are salaried are so lucky as compared to people who are hustling.
However, he said people should manage their finances well.
He said this programme is going to assist them to solve the crisis.
The Principal Sectary of Basic Education, Theko Mohau, said they are more concerned about the indebtedness of teachers.
Mohau said it has become necessary to educate teachers on matters of personal finance.
“Some of the teachers are even struggling to meet transport costs as well as buy food for lunch,” Mohau said.
He said sometimes teachers even dodge classes to hide from the people they owe.
“The students are suffering because of the behaviour of such teachers,” he said.
Mohau said “people must consider loans for investing not for consumption”.
“Teachers must be trained on how to manage their pensions so that they can retire with better packages.”
The Director of National Security Strategy (NNS) at the National Security Service (NSS), Thapelo Mofammere, said NSS agents are also highly indebted.
Mofammere said they need the Central Bank’s intervention.
He said financial institutions should be directed not to offer loans to highly indebted civil servants.
He said the take-home limit of 30 percent for workers has to be reviewed to 60 percent since 30 percent cannot sustain a living.
He explained that a highly indebted person lacks peace and even the services that he or she provides would not be good.
The Deputy Commissioner of Lesotho Correctional Services (LCS), ’Marelebohile Ramaisa, said indebtedness causes a huge interruption at work as some of the workers end up not coming to work as they would be running away from creditors.
Ramaisa said education on financial management has to begin during the recruitment phase.
Refiloe Mpobole
Moramotse’s son disowns confessions
MASERU – IT is a family at war amid serious allegations of an incestuous relationship and murder.
This week, Thabo Moramotse, the son of Public Service Minister Lehlohonolo Moramotse who is facing a charge of murder, disowned a confession he made to a magistrate.
He said it was his uncle, Tsietsi Moramotse, who had fed the police scurrilous allegations about his family, which he says were all lies.
Moramotse is standing trial for the murder of his brother’s wife, Martha Kota-Moramotse, in June 2016.
He told High Court judge Justice Semapo Peete on Tuesday that he never confessed to a magistrate that he knew that his father was having an affair with Kota-Moramotse.
He also told the judge that he never told the magistrate that Kota-Moramotse was a witch and he had to defend himself and his wife before she could bewitch them.
The minister’s son also told the court that he did not confess to the magistrate that Kota-Moramotse harboured a desire to be an heir of the minister’s estate when he dies.
Moramotse repudiated these confessions that could give the court reasons to believe that he had an axe to grind with his sister-in-law.
Instead, he said it was his uncle Tsietsi Moramotse who fed the police this information.
In particular, he said it was Assistant Commissioner Motlatsi Mapola who should take credit for the words because he never said them in his confessions to the magistrate.
However, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Advocate Hlaefang Motinyane, put it to him that he had an ample chance to confront ACP Mapola about this when he testified as a crown witness but he chose not to.
The DPP also put it to him that he was with the magistrate alone during the confession and there is no way ACP Mapola could have known what was said.
Moramotse has also told the court that he confessed under duress after Mapola threatened him saying if he would not confess the way he wanted he would be in trouble.
He said he could not tell the magistrate this because ACP Mapola had told him that he was in control of the police headquarters and he had nowhere to run to.
The DPP said there was no way those statements could come from the police as it would be only the accused and the magistrate in the confession room.
She said he had an opportunity to tell the magistrate the truth or to have laid a complaint against ACP Mopola.
DPP Motinyane argued the entire confession originated from Thabo and not Mapola as he alleged.
She went further to put to him that he said he hired a gunman to kill the deceased as she was in a rush to secure his father’s inheritance and wanted her husband to be an heir in the family.
“I put to you that ACP Mapola would not have known about all of this information,” she said.
DPP said those are family private matters which the police would not have known.
Moramotse said he does not know anything about the so-called love affairs and inheritance as it was put to him by ACP Mapola.
“He forced me to make those serious allegations. I ended up saying that to the magistrate because I was under duress,” he said.
’Malimpho Majoro
Engen Lesotho boss’ work permit cancelled
MASERU – THE government has cancelled the work permit for the Engen Lesotho’s boss.
Tebogo Mosehla’s work permit was cancelled last week, barely five months after he took over as the managing director of Engen Lesotho.
Mosehla, South African, replaced Theodore Molapo who took early retirement in August last year after more than 20 years with the company.
He was granted the permit last December amid howls of protest from some stakeholders in the fuel sector who felt there were Basotho who could do the job.
Others griped that giving Mosehla a permit to replace a Mosotho was a blatant reversal of the government’s policy to localise the sector.
thepost can reveal that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Selemo Mangobe, cancelled Mosehla’s permit on April 20 and gave him 24 hours to surrender his work permit card to the ministry.
The letter shows that Mangobe, who was appointed on April 7, was merely implementing a decision made by his predecessor, Moshe Leoma, who is now Minister of Local Government.
“The decision was based on our discovery of your failure to disclose material facts which were important for consideration of your work permit application,” Mangobe said in the letter.
He said the ministry had extensive consultations with Mosehla before the decision to revoke his permit. The minister said his decision was based on Sections 166 (3) and 9 (1) of the Labour Code Order 1992.
Section 166 (3) says a work permit “may be cancelled or extended at the discretion of the Labour Commissioner”.
Section 9 (1) gives the minister the authority “to exercise any power authorised by the Code or any other written law”.
Although Mangobe doesn’t say what “material facts” were not disclosed in the application, sources told thepost that the decision came after an investigation by the ministry revealed that Mosehla had started working before the permit was granted.
Similar allegations were made on a local radio station weeks before the permit was awarded.
thepost also understands that Leoma, Mangobe’s predecessor, was also under immense pressure from labour unions to revoke the permit.
In February, the Lesotho Workers Association (Lewa) wrote to Leoma to complain about his decision to grant the permit.
In a February 14 letter, Lewa said Mosehla should not have been granted a permit “before the Ministry could have conducted due diligence on whether or not there is no local person who can hold the same position”.
The union cited Section 166 (2) of the Labour Code which stipulates that “Before the Labour Commissioner may grant a non-citizen of Lesotho a certificate of employment (work permit), the National Employment Service must certify that no citizen of Lesotho is at that time qualified and available for the employment in question”.
The union said Mosehla’s position was not advertised to give locals a fair shot at the job and senior managers at the company were not promoted.
“The company had deliberately not promoted or trained any local person who would hold that position at the time Mr Molapo was leaving the office,” the union said.
Lewa said this was Engen Lesotho’s strategy to give the position to a foreigner.
Last December, Leoma told this paper that several fuel dealers had lobbied him to give Mosehla a permit on the basis that he would “help them grow the business in Lesotho to another level”.
Leoma said the dealers were unanimous that Mosehla “should be given a chance”. “It was only after hearing their views that we decided to give him the two-year contract,” he said.
Lewa’s letter to Leoma however indicated that the union had another reason for wanting Mosehla out of Engen Lesotho. The union said Mosehla had started harassing union members at Engen
Lesotho immediately after getting the permit.
It accused Mosehla of not appreciating the importance of “harmonious relations between the employee and the employer”.
The union said Mosehla had given several employees “show cause letters” based on allegations of acts of misconduct that happened in June 2020.
It said the fact that Mosehla was only taking disciplinary action against the employees two years after the alleged incidents shows that there is a “hidden agenda and the actual charge was a mere pretext”.
Hlalefang Seoaholimo, the general secretary of Lewa, said the union was thrilled by the minister’s decision.
“We consider this a victory as a union because we believe the procedure was not followed when the permit was granted,” Seoaholimo said.
“On top of that, he was targeting employees for disciplinary action over things that happened some years before he was appointed. He clearly could not manage relations between the company and its employees.”
Staff Reporter
