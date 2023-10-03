News
Breaking barriers for the deaf
BONGIWE Buzi was 17 and about to write her Form E examinations when her life was upended.
One day she woke up terribly sick.
She was admitted to a hospital where doctors delivered the terrible news: she had a type of meningitis that causes loss of hearing, speech and vision permanently.
The next few weeks were unbearable.
“I spent a month bedridden at a hospital, unable to talk, to see, to hear or do anything,” Buzi recalls.
“Doctors were confused too and they did not know if I would heal or die.”
She was transferred to Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein.
“Doctors then realised that my skull had cracked so maybe it affected my ears, eyes and mouth.”
After weeks of treatment, Buzi partly recovered her vision and speech but her hearing was completely gone. Buzi had to adjust to a new life without hearing voices she had heard for the first 17 years of her life. She had to learn a new way of communicating with the world.
Her voice is sometimes hoarse, deep or high-pitched and it can change in one sentence, which she says irritates people she communicates with.
But Buzi, now 44, did not allow her disability to determine her future.
Born and raised in Quthing, Buzi says she has now made peace with her disability although she sometimes gets irritated when she cannot communicate with people the way she would like.
Thanks to her friend Mamello Lesoetsa, Buzi learnt sign language and enrolled at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) where she graduated with a diploma in counselling.
Buzi says when she enrolled the NUL’s management said it would be difficult to teach her because of her disability.
“The school management asked me how I would learn yet I am deaf. I proposed that I would lip-read lecturers but they refused.”
“My interpreter (Lesoetsa) heard my story and volunteered to apply to do the same course as mine to help me with school work.”
Lesoetsa was her interpreter in the class.
The university hired another interpreter for her, ’Malesaoana Mohale.
Despite Lesoetsa and Mohale’s help, it was still a colossal task for Buzi to sail through, especially because losing the sense of hearing was a new thing to her.
She was still learning how to adapt to her new situation and faced dealing with lecturers who, much as they were willing to help her, were not fully equipped to teach deaf students.
Buzi became aware that she needed clear schedules and regular, collaborative meetings with her lecturers as an important part of her academic progress.
Much as Lesoetsa and Mohale were helping, their lives had to be a threesome intertwined as they had to be always available in class to assist her even when they had personal, private reasons to be absent.
They had sacrificed their freedoms to assist her with a complete understanding of what the lecturers had said to ensure that she was on the same page with other students.
She was attending a university that tried hard but was incapable of providing assistive technology such as interactive whiteboards, video remote interpreting, chat rooms, strobe lights, digital pen technology, closed captioning on videos, infra-red systems, hearing aid compatible, computer assisted note taking, ASL videos for testing materials, alert systems such as vibrating systems, and alarms.
All she had were her interpreters in the classroom.
“I had a few challenges while at the NUL because the university was very supportive,” she says, however.
“One of the challenges was that I failed the computer skills course for the first time because my lecturer was not aware of how best he could teach me,” she says.
“It was difficult for me to perform the task at the same time looking at my interpreter, meaning it was a very competitive task with hearing students who could grab information easily while focusing on typing instructions given to them by the lecturer.”
Buzi says she is happy that Lesoetsa passed with distinction regardless of how difficult the task was for her.
“Also my family was very supportive during my studies, especially my 76-year-old mother who is the best fashion designer for Xhosa dresses,” she says.
“The importance of sign language should be valued.”
After that, she joined the National Association of the Deaf Lesotho (NADL), where she is now its director.
Later she went to the University of Cape Town (UCT) where she graduated with a degree in Disability Studies, and ultimately went for a Master’s Degree in the same course.
Buzi, a mother of two children, says she admires deaf community’s work.
“I struggled and did not lose hope and I graduated,” she says.
“Now I am still working and also a part-time lecturer at the National University of Lesotho.”
She says when her children learn basic sign language, they can tell her when other people in the streets are talking to her.
She says, communication is still a barrier.
“I want to advocate breaking boundaries but some people do not want to learn how to communicate with us,” she says.
She says her passion is to work with the deaf community to motivate them to reach their goals.
Relebohile Tšepe
M22m blown on lunch
THE National Emergency Command Centre (NECC), established in March 2020 to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, blew M22 million on lunches.
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this week heard how the NECC which was based at the Manthabiseng Convention Centre was spending M122 000 per day on lunch.
That expenditure was happening just as Lesotho was in the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic and the government was scrounging for resources to respond to the crisis.
The M22 million was spent to provide lunch for NECC staff at the convention centre over six months.
The hiring of the catering companies appears to have been dubious and prices hugely inflated.
The PAC this week demanded answers from Lilare Qhobela, the Disaster Management Authority (DMA)’s procurement officer who worked at the NECC.
Qhobela said he was instructed by Lefu Manyokole, the then Permanent Secretary to the Cabinet, to hire certain catering companies.
He said the companies were Rhythm and Blues, Jabby Snack Bar, Double Joy and Lipholo Catering.
PAC chairman ‘Machabana Lemphane-Letsie asked Qhobela why an institution established to deal with a national disaster ended up spending M22 million on lunch.
“Why did you do this extreme spending on food?” Lemphane-Letsie asked Qhobela.
She also wanted to know why Qhobela ended up hiring companies that were charging between M180 to M200 per plate instead of the approved M100.
“You ended up spending M22 million on food and the auditor (general) wants to know why you spent that much”.
Qhobela said he received a directive from Manyokole to hire companies that were charging M180 to M200 per plate.
He said Rhythm and Blues, the first company to be hired in April 2020, had flatly refused to reduce its prices from M200 to M100.
Qhobela said they then maintained the M180 to M200 price range when they hired other catering companies.
He said they used selective tendering to hire the companies because it was during “the hard lockdown and it was not easy to source companies to do the job”.
“I notified Manyokole that Rhythm and Blues is expensive and he allowed me to carry on,” Qhobela said.
“It was not easy to find suppliers to help feed the Covid-19 ground workers who were based at the convention centre”.
Asked how the amount ended up getting to M22 million, Qhobela pointed at the security agencies whose officers he said were eating at the NECC in large numbers.
“I think the Lesotho Mounted Police Services, the Lesotho Defence Force and the National Security Services should be called to answer as they were the ones eating in large numbers there. I just executed instructions as a procurement officer,” Qhobela said.
He said he could not give the committee any documents to support his claims because they were seized by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) for an investigation.The NECC was later replaced by the National Covid-19 Secretariat (NACOSEC) which however did not fare any better on transparency and accountability.
Nkheli Liphoto
The big salaries that NACOSEC paid
While the NACOSEC staff were smiling all the way to the bank, the government was begging non-governmental organisations, development partners and the private sector to chip in with donations of PPE and vaccines.
The government also claimed that it didn’t have the money to supply sanitizers to schools.
Doctors and nurses complained about the lack of PPE and oxygen.
Health workers at the coalface of the crisis were routinely paid their risk allowances late.
Basotho who had lost their jobs and livelihoods due to the lockdown received no help from the government. Yet salaries at NACOSEC ranged from M3 000 to M120 000.
While senior managers, executives and senior executives earned between M70 000 and M120 000, doctors who were on the forefront of the battle against Covid-19 were getting between M60 000 and M80 000.
Nurses and technicians who were directly dealing with Covid patients and the public were getting between M20 000 and M39 000.
Senior government officials seconded to NACOSEC were getting a monthly allowance of M30 000.
Seconded government doctors got M10 000 while nurses received M3 500.
It’s not clear how the salary scale was decided.
Nor is there clarity on the benchmark used.
What is however clear, according to a testimony at the PAC this week, is that apart from paying huge amounts during a crisis NACOSEC also allegedly went on an illegal hiring spree in which dozens of people were handpicked for jobs without following procedures.
First to be hired was Reatile Elias who was ‘headhunted’ by NACOSEC’s boss, Thabo Khasipe, as human resources manager.
Elias told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this week that he was unemployed when he was hired by Khasipe on a M90 000 salary.
He admitted that he did not undergo a normal recruitment process.
“I was the first staff member recruited to put up a structure to combat Covid-19, and yes it was a headhunt,” Elias said as he was being grilled by PAC members.
He said he believed that he had the right skills that Khasipe was looking for.
“He (Khasipe) trusted my capabilities. Some of the things are beyond our knowledge. I only know that I was appointed lawfully.”
Elias said a lot of those hired at NACOSEC during his stint as human resources manager were headhunted. He admitted that most of the positions were not advertised but denied being solely responsible for short-circuiting the recruitment process.
Instead, he said, there was a task force responsible for recruitment.
“I would not dispute that there were some irregularities,” Elias said when asked if some of the appointments followed procedure.
‘Machabana Lemphane-Letsie, the PAC chairperson, asked Elias if his salary was aligned with the government’s salary scale.
Elias said the salary structure was benchmarked and the list of workers was later endorsed by the Public Service Commission.”
“I was earning M90 000 per month and others were earning more than that”.
Under intense questioning, Elias suggested that Professor Nqosa Mahao, who is a member of the PAC, had been part of the ministerial committee that discussed and endorsed some of NACOSEC’s decisions.
Professor Mahao, who was Justice Minister at the height of the Covid-19 crisis, was quick to distance himself from NACOSEC’s activities.
He said he attended a few meetings of the taskforce but stopped “after I told the then prime minister about the illegalities in the processes”.
He then steered the discussion back to Elias’ role in staffing NACOSEC with handpicked staff.
Professor Mahao asked Elias why NACOSEC did not request the Public Service Commission to hire people.
“We know that you even employed foreigners there. How did it happen, which ministry did you borrow them from,” Professor Mahao said.
“You abused the resources of the nation by doing things as you wish”.
Lemphane-Letsie asked Elias who gave NACOSEC “a blank cheque to hire without proper procedures”.
She argued that the chief finance officer was not supposed to be recruited because many officers in the ministries could have been seconded to NACOSEC.
“Your position of Human Resources was also not needed,” Lemphane-Letsie said.
“You were allowed to borrow employees from all the government ministries where need be.”
Committee member Montoeli Masoetsa accused NACOSEC’s former employees of protecting people who looted during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Why don’t you name and shame?”
Mputi Mputi, another member, said some positions in NACOSEC were similar to those in other ministries and the Disaster Management Authority.
NACOSEC, he said, was just a way to create jobs and waste money.
He gave an example of NACOSEC’s chief of finance who was earning M70 000 and other benefits.
“A chief of finance could have been transferred from a ministry to NACOSEC without such huge costs,” Mputi said.
Nkheli Liphoto
The big Covid looting scandal
An academic hired to lead the National Covid-19 Secretariat (NACOSEC) racked up a M900 000 hotel bill that the government is now struggling pay.
Dr Catherine Lephoto, a Mosotho microbiologist allegedly headhunted from her base in South Africa, was also paid M120 000 per month.
Her salary, benefits and hotel bill cost the government a staggering M1.6 million over six months.
The details of her seemingly living large when other Basotho were on lockdown in their homes and others were losing their jobs were revealed during the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)’s hearing on Tuesday.
The revelations can be seen as further evidence that Nacosec was a trough for frenzied feeding rather than an institution to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
There are already reports and allegations of grand looting through rigged tenders as well as hugely inflated prices of goods and services supplied to the now defunct secretariat.
Reatile Elias, who was NACOSEC’s human resources manager, told the committee that Dr Lephoto moved into Avani Lesotho after rejecting two rented houses offered by the government.
Elias said Dr Lephoto rejected the houses for “safety and security reasons” and insisted on staying at Avani Lesotho with her two children.
“We had to place them at the Avani hotel because there is free Wi-Fi for the children’s online classes,” Elias said.
The government however still had to pay rent for the two houses because it had already signed leases with landlords.
Elias said Dr Lephoto was headhunted by Thabo Khasipe, who had been seconded from his position as commissioner general of Revenue Services Lesotho to be Nacosec’s chief executive.
He said Khasipe made a presentation to the cabinet, arguing that he urgently needed Dr Lephoto to help NACOSEC contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I was instructed to make preparations to fetch her from Johannesburg to Maseru and I did,” Elias said.
Asked by ‘Machabana Lemphane-Letsie, the committee chairperson, if he had Khasipe’s cabinet presentation, Elias insisted that his role was to follow instructions.
‘’I was instructed to facilitate her coming to help combat Covid-19 and that was sufficient to me at the time,” he said, adding that Khasipe’s email was “clear that we should provide her with accommodation”.
Dr Malitabe Litabe, the Ministry of Health’s director of health services, told the committee that Dr Lephoto’s services and expertise were not required at NACOSEC.
“We needed nurses and doctors at the time and not a PhD holder,” Dr Litabe said.
She said at one point she wrote Dr Lephoto a “show cause letter” after she stopped coming to work while claiming to be working remotely from South Africa.
Dr Litabe said Dr Lephoto’s response was to instruct her lawyers to demand some money from her.
‘’I then wrote her a letter to explain why she could not be expelled. Instead of responding, Dr Lephoto engaged her lawyers who demanded a M14 000 taxation fee from me. I also went to court to counter it,” Dr Litabe said.
It is not clear what Dr Litabe meant by “M14 000 taxation fees” and what it was for.
Mpontšeng Pama-Letsoela, the Ministry of Health’s deputy human resources manager, told the committee that Dr Lephoto’s hiring was “a waste of money” because NACOSEC needed “nurses who work on the ground”.
Pama-Letsoela said Dr Lephoto used to clash with some employees “who sometimes refused to give her results because she is not a nurse”.
She said Nacosec could have used the ministry’s staff instead of “wasting money” by hiring Dr Lephoto.
“They could have recruited someone among us and given them an allowance of at least M30 000 for risking their life and working extra hours”.
“Civil servants would not want a M120 000 salary and that extravagant accommodation”.
Committee member Montoeli Masoetsa described Dr Lephoto’s salary as “an act of corruption”.
Napo Moshoeshoe, another member of the committee, said the previous government should take the blame for allowing Dr Lephoto to stay at a hotel for six months “just so that she could have access to free Wi-Fi”.
Although NACOSEC was supposed to fight Covid-19 there have been allegations that it became a vehicle for plunder, with senior officials allegedly tinkering with procurement rules to benefit themselves and their cronies.
More evidence of the alleged chicanery is likely to be revealed as the PAC’s hearings continue.
Nkheli Liphoto
