Businessman ‘arrested’ by soldiers

SOLDIERS arrested a businessman moments after he had testified before a parliamentary committee.

Teboho Tlokotsi, a shareholder and manager of Fleet Services Lesotho, was arrested last Thursday just after appearing before the Economic Cluster Committee to talk about the M45 million the government owes his company. The hearing was held in camera due to the sensitivity of what was discussed.

Tlokotsi was stopped at a roadblock manned by soldiers as he left parliament.

“It was around 11am when they took me to Makoanyane barracks and released me at 9pm,” Tlokotsi said.

“They questioned me at Makoanyane but later I was taken to Ha-Ratjomose.”

Ratjomose is the army headquarters.

He said the army accused him of threatening the Finance Ministry’s principal secretary, Nthoateng Lebona, whom he says has blocked payment to his company.

He however denied threatening Lebona and insisted the army acted on wrong information.

“Why would I be following her? I am going to take her to court for lying to the army which led to my arrest and detention,” Tlokotsi said.

He did not want to reveal what exactly the soldiers said to him or what else they wanted.

Fleet Services Lesotho has been providing the government with vehicle hiring services since 2018 when it controversially won the fleet management contract.

Tlokotsi told thepost that the committee asked why the company closed its operations but never paid its employees.

This is after the company’s former employees petitioned the Economic Cluster Committee complaining they had not been paid their outstanding salaries and severance pay.

“I told the committee that the office that is holding the funds is the Finance Department,” Tlokotsi said.

“The committee instructed me to go back and negotiate with the ministry to facilitate the payments.”

He said the Finance Ministry owes the company over M45 million for services.

“We need that money to settle our debts and pay those former workers their benefits.”

He complained that the delayed payments caused some friction among the shareholders “but instead of being neutral, the PS is now interfering and taking sides”.

Tlokotsi owns 35 percent of the company while a South African company called Fleet Africa has 65 percent.

The army’s spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Sakeng Lekola, admitted that Tlokotsi was on Thursday taken by the army for questioning.

“We had suspicions that we needed clarifications on so we called him for questioning,” Lt Col Lekola said.

He said they could not yet disclose why they called him.

Meanwhile, Tsabo Moshemane ha li Jeoe, an association fighting against the misuse of national resources, has released a statement condemning Tlokotsi’s arrest.

The association said it is “embarrassed with the Lesotho Defence Force for continuing to do unlawful things”.

“We appeal to the commander Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela to stop doing this unlawful thing.”

The organisation said it recalled that not long ago Lt Gen Letsoela released a statement saying he was tired of transferring the constitution to the next prime minister.

They added that they decided to warn the army boss before they pushed for his ouster from the office if he didn’t heed their advice.

