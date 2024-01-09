News
Businessman ‘arrested’ by soldiers
SOLDIERS arrested a businessman moments after he had testified before a parliamentary committee.
Teboho Tlokotsi, a shareholder and manager of Fleet Services Lesotho, was arrested last Thursday just after appearing before the Economic Cluster Committee to talk about the M45 million the government owes his company. The hearing was held in camera due to the sensitivity of what was discussed.
Tlokotsi was stopped at a roadblock manned by soldiers as he left parliament.
“It was around 11am when they took me to Makoanyane barracks and released me at 9pm,” Tlokotsi said.
“They questioned me at Makoanyane but later I was taken to Ha-Ratjomose.”
Ratjomose is the army headquarters.
He said the army accused him of threatening the Finance Ministry’s principal secretary, Nthoateng Lebona, whom he says has blocked payment to his company.
He however denied threatening Lebona and insisted the army acted on wrong information.
“Why would I be following her? I am going to take her to court for lying to the army which led to my arrest and detention,” Tlokotsi said.
He did not want to reveal what exactly the soldiers said to him or what else they wanted.
Fleet Services Lesotho has been providing the government with vehicle hiring services since 2018 when it controversially won the fleet management contract.
Tlokotsi told thepost that the committee asked why the company closed its operations but never paid its employees.
This is after the company’s former employees petitioned the Economic Cluster Committee complaining they had not been paid their outstanding salaries and severance pay.
“I told the committee that the office that is holding the funds is the Finance Department,” Tlokotsi said.
“The committee instructed me to go back and negotiate with the ministry to facilitate the payments.”
He said the Finance Ministry owes the company over M45 million for services.
“We need that money to settle our debts and pay those former workers their benefits.”
He complained that the delayed payments caused some friction among the shareholders “but instead of being neutral, the PS is now interfering and taking sides”.
Tlokotsi owns 35 percent of the company while a South African company called Fleet Africa has 65 percent.
The army’s spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Sakeng Lekola, admitted that Tlokotsi was on Thursday taken by the army for questioning.
“We had suspicions that we needed clarifications on so we called him for questioning,” Lt Col Lekola said.
He said they could not yet disclose why they called him.
Meanwhile, Tsabo Moshemane ha li Jeoe, an association fighting against the misuse of national resources, has released a statement condemning Tlokotsi’s arrest.
The association said it is “embarrassed with the Lesotho Defence Force for continuing to do unlawful things”.
“We appeal to the commander Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela to stop doing this unlawful thing.”
The organisation said it recalled that not long ago Lt Gen Letsoela released a statement saying he was tired of transferring the constitution to the next prime minister.
They added that they decided to warn the army boss before they pushed for his ouster from the office if he didn’t heed their advice.
Nkheli Liphoto
Push to restore wetlands
THE Lesotho Highlands Development Authority (LHDA) says it wants to raise M96.3 million to restore 19 wetlands in the mountainous regions.
The key to the proposed restoration and conservation is the need to declare the headwaters of Motete, Khubelu, Senqu, Sehong-Hong, and Mokhotlong rivers.
This was said at a workshop held in Thaba-Bosiu for principal chiefs from Mokhotlong, Butha-Buthe, and Thaba-Tseka, and members of parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Natural Resources.
The LHDA’s Environment Manager, Palesa Monongoaha, said in an effort to restore wetlands, the LHDA supports the removal of encroaching bushes and restore gully erosion with gabions.
“We should establish a protected area for wetlands and fences to keep livestock out,” Monongoaha said.
She said cattle posts should be banned from being set up close to wetlands.
The LHDA, non-governmental organisations, development partners, local authorities and conservation associations are designing and implementing restoration interventions to improve the condition of the wetlands, she said.
Monongoaha said they identified 2 000 wetlands and out of them picked 19 that they thought required urgent restoration.
This was after the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) Phase II assessed all the 2 000 wetlands.
She said the assessment is ongoing.
The LHWP Phase I, she said, had the detailed assessment of 46 wetlands.
Monongoaha said what drives land and wetlands degradation is “lack of ownership, lack of technical input on grazing, management and lack of enforcement of the law”.
She blamed the problem on grazing too much livestock on wetlands without any regulation.
“In our wetlands we experience … inappropriate grazing practices like trampling wetlands and rangelands and wetlands overgrazing,” Monongoaha said.
She encouraged that there should be a “limit to the number of livestock that can be owned by each household and create grazing association boundaries”.
“In law enforcement and self-determination, court proceedings over impoundment of animals need to move faster,” she said.
“Demarcate an area for different regions or grazing associations so that each can manage and take responsibility for their areas.”
Alice Samuel
BAP members say will challenge expulsion
TWELVE members of the Basotho Action Party (BAP) who were expelled from the party last weekend say they will challenge the decision in the High Court.
The dozen told a press conference in Maseru yesterday that they were expelled at the instigation of party leader Professor Nqosa Mahao during a party conference on Saturday.
What made their expulsion worse was the fact that they were expelled in their absence, they said.
Those who were expelled are Secretary-General Lebohang Thotanyana, Lekota Tšele from Mabote constituency, and Nkhatho Mokhothu from Thaba-Putsoa.
Tsšele and Mokhothu were the administrators of the party’s WhatsApp groups that caused conflicts in the party earlier this year.
Also expelled were ’Mamotheo ’Molaoa from Matala constituency, and ’Mabonang Rapapa from Thetsane constituency who was booted out for allegedly recording Mahao’s confidential report about joining the government a few weeks back.
The other expelled members are Sechaba Thibeli from Lithoteng, Molefi Phamotse from Mafeteng, Penkula Moheeane from Thaba-Putsoa, Marathane Ntšaba from Teya-Teyaneng, Phuthehang Mohai from Qoaling, Sebata Sebata from Thabana-Morena and Seratha Sello from Mafeteng.
Speaking on their behalf, Phamotse said Professor Mahao was now doing “ridiculous things nowadays” because of his hatred for Thotanyana.
He recalled an incident earlier this year when the leadership “falsely accused Thotanyana of refusing to register the party constitution with the Law Office”.
“They wanted to fabricate accusations against Thotanyana so that they could expel him from the party,” Phamotse said.
He also said some of the members were expelled without being subjected to any disciplinary hearings “just because they were associated with Thotanyana”.
Phamotse accused Professor Mahao of never consulting the members when making critical decisions like joining the government.
“We were given decisions and not asked opinions, no one said we should join the government,” he said.
“Mahao is a dictator who cannot take opinions from anyone as in his eyes he is always right and knows all.”
The BAP conference went ahead after some party members attempted to block it through the courts.
The BAP spokesman, Lepolesa Makutoane, told thepost that Mahao also asked the conference to give him permission to expel any member of the executive committee if they go out of line.
“The conference also accepted the report on the rebellion in the party,” Makutoane said.
One of the expelled, ’Mamotheo ’Molaoa who was a member of the executive committee, told thepost that she is not happy with the way Mahao has been treating those who oppose him on some issues.
“My dismissal is unlawful since I was never called for a disciplinary hearing,” ’Molaoa said.
She said she was told by those who were present at the conference that instead of waiting for the constituency’s recommendations to expel them, the leader himself went ahead and recommended the expulsions.
“It is unlawful, he is not supposed to have recommended that,” she said.
She is accused of recording Mahao’s confidential address with some senior party members and leaked it on social media.
“They do not have any evidence that I recorded anyone, but they still expelled me,” she said.
She added that Mahao has expelled many members without subjecting them to a disciplinary hearing.
“Our problem is that we gave an incompetent person power.”
Thotanyana said the Court of Appeal President, Justice Kananelo Mosito, is allowing Mahao to misuse the court.
“He did this during Mahao’s struggles in the ABC. He is not doing right,” Thotanyana said.
He said he would soon challenge his expulsion from the party as it was not done procedurally.
“Instead of the constituencies making a recommendation the leader himself did it and later expelled us.”
Nkheli Liphoto
MP’s wife in messy fight for job
’Makananelo Puseletso had barely finished packing her bags for her new diplomatic assignment in South Africa when a lawsuit challenging her appointment to the cosy job stopped her in her tracks.
Puseletso is the wife of Lejone Puseletso, an MP who saved Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s government after he sued to halt its fall last month.
’Makananelo has been appointed Lesotho’s Deputy High Commissioner to South Africa.
Her deployment to South Africa has now been stopped after Lineo Palime sued the Minister of Foreign Affairs Lejone Mpotjoane saying he unlawfully gave the position to ’Makananelo Puseletso.
Palime argues that the appointment of ’Makananelo as an envoy to Pretoria was flawed.
She argues that ’Makananelo’s appointment has not followed the requirements contemplated in the Public Services Act.
There are 10 respondents in the case.
Palime said the decision of the Public Service Commission to appoint ’Makananelo to serve at the foreign mission in Pretoria, South Africa, or any other country should be stayed pending finalisation of the case.
She told the court that Mpotjoane should be interdicted and prevented from making the arrangements to facilitate the departure including the logistical arrangements for ’Makananelo to serve at the foreign mission.
“It should be declared that the Public Service Commission has violated provisions of the Public Service Act in appointing ’Makananelo to serve in Pretoria,” Palime said.
Palime told the court that the Public Service Commission was bound to re-advertise the post of Deputy High Commissioner into which ’Makananelo has been appointed.
She said the Public Service Commission was otherwise obliged to follow the various provisions of the Public Service Act regulating appointments into the Public Service.
“The decision of the (Public Service Commission) to appoint (’Makananelo) to the foreign mission should be reviewed, corrected and put aside as irregular and of no force and effect,” Palime said.
Through her lawyer, Attorney Qhalehang Letsika, Palime said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advertised a position of Deputy High Commissioner but later withdrew it.
“I aver that the human resource department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations did not re-advertise the position of Deputy High Commissioner after it was withdrawn,” she said in court papers.
“I do not know if they screened the application of (’Makananelo) in accordance with the dictates of Regulation 23. The moment they failed to discharge their statutory obligations in that regard made the appointment unlawful,” read the court papers.
Palime informed the court that on June 30 this year, Mpotjoane issued an external circular number 2 of 2023 in which he advertised a number of positions including that of Deputy High Commissioner.
She argued that the advertisement did not disclose that the position was tenable at the Lesotho High Commission in Pretoria.
But they have since discovered that it may have been intended for other countries.
“However, we cannot exclude the possibility that it may be intended for other countries,” Palime said.
’Makananelo’s husband was little-known in the Revolution for Prosperity until the opposition and some rebels from the party filed a motion of no-confidence against Matekane over a month ago.
Puseletso filed an urgent application in the High Court blocking the vote of no-confidence against Matekane in parliament.
The lawsuit bought much needed time for Matekane who went on to woo Prof Nqosa’s Mahao’s Basotho Action Party to back the coalition government.
Majara Molupe
