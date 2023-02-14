News
Call to charge police officers who killed student
MASERU – POLICE boss Holomo Molibeli should investigate officers who allegedly killed Kopano Makutoane during a violent strike at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) last June.
This is the recommendation from the Ombudsman, Advocate Tlotliso Polaki, in a scathing report he issued on Tuesday.
The Ombudsman has also recommended that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane should prosecute the police officers who will be accused.
The report says the investigation and the prosecution should be done in the next three months.
Makutoane was allegedly fatally shot by the officers from the Roma police. The police are alleged to have used live ammunition.
The police management suspended several officers and promised to investigate the incident. But since then there has been no update on the investigation.
It is not clear if the officers have been charged or reinstated. NUL’s Students Representative Council (SRC) filed the case with the
Ombudsman’s Office.
The Ombudsman said the police should ensure that they attend to the scenes of crime and protests expeditiously and explicit timeframes are set out in their guidelines.
“The police should investigate and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) should prosecute the officers who committed the killing, the 7 assaults and or attempted murders of 16 June 2022,” the report said.
It says the DPP should investigate whether or not the officers used excessive force and exceeded the bounds of self-defence.
Advocate Polaki said the police should have proper tools of the trade to sufficiently and efficiently undertake their mandate and serve the public expeditiously.
He recommended that both the Ministries of Police and Finance should “ensure that the LMPS is granted with sufficient funding for the procurement of such weaponry within 12 months”.
He said the police should establish policies that specifically speak to the protection of students at campuses to avert possible illegal and violent protest actions within six months of the report.
He said the police’s Special Operations Unit should have a presence at the Roma police station at all material times.
This has to support the LMPS officers and contribute towards ensuring that there is a non-violent students’ community that treads carefully before embarking on violent protest actions, he said.
“This unit should be set up at Roma within six months of the determination.”
The students’ strike, as is the case every year, emanated from the failure of the National Manpower Development Secretariat (NMDS), to pay their living allowances on time.
The Ombudsman said the NMDS should work towards a point where it contracts with students directly without getting tertiary institutions involved in the provisioning of lists.
This process, Advocate Polaki said, should be in place within a year of this report.
He recommended that the NUL and the NMDS should set clear expectations, establish deadlines for submissions and strictly adhere to timelines unless mutually modified in writing.
“This exercise should be undertaken alongside a review of their working relationship and an MoU which should be more practicable to achieve,” he said.
He said the NMDS should be overhauled or restructured and be repositioned to operate optimally with clearer levels of autonomy, agility and reporting lines within a year of his report.
“The discrepancies identified and the unfettered manner of managing the students’ bursary raises a lot of suspicion over mismanagement of the fund,” he said.
He referred the matter to the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences to investigate the use of the funds allocated to the bursary fund by the NMDS.
The Ombudsman found that the NMDS director general, Flory Rakeketsi, arbitrarily and capriciously decided to implement a decision that had not been approved by the Development Planning Minister.
The NMDS management, he said, acted in an unfettered manner and was guided by an abuse of discretion.
Rakeketsi had cut the students’ allowances to match their days at the college.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Frustration as Mpilo Boulevard remains un-cleared
MASERU- It’s been more than a month since a mudslide blocked the Mpilo Boulevard. Traffic has been diverted while the road is being cleared.
Previous mudslides around the same area have been cleared within a few days. But this time the task appears too big for the joint venture hired to clear the rubble.
The joint venture is made up of three companies; Shanxi Construction Investment Group (SCIG), Shanxi Mechanical Construction Group (SMCG) and TIM Plant Hire.
The two Shanxi companies are Chinese-owned while TIM Plant Hire is owned by a Mosotho, Toloane Matekane.
It is the same joint venture that won the controversial M390 million tender to upgrade the Mpilo Boulevard.
The contractor appears to be struggling to break the huge rocks blocking the road.
Nothing much has changed since the mudslide. If anything, there seems to be more rubble.
While commuters are getting frustrated with the delay to clear and repair the intersection, the Maseru City Council (MCC) spokesperson, ’Makatleho Mosala, told thepost that everything was going according to plan.
Mosala said the contractor is “working at the right pace”.
“These companies are working at the right pace depending on the magnitude of the work done,” Mosala said.
She said heavy stones have to be crushed before being transported away.
Matekane refuted allegations that the joint venture does not have the capacity to do the job.
“There is nothing that is troubling us or that we find difficult,” Matekane said.
“The challenges are normal,” he said, adding that he was unable to specifically say when the job will be completed “because I’m not at the office and I don’t have my books with me”.
He however hinted that there could be money issues delaying the project.
“Yes, the main challenge could be not being paid on time or I can say not being paid as agreed,” he said, without elaborating.
Staff Reporter
News
MP fights to bury slain wife
MASERU – Malefane Mabote is locked in a bitter dispute with the family of his slain wife, ’Maretšepile Mabote, over her burial arrangements.
’Maretšepile Mabote was gunned down by an unknown gunman two weeks ago in what the police said was a suspected love triangle. Two suspects have since appeared in court in connection with the killing.
’Maretšepile’s husband, who is a member of the ruling Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), is the MP for Tsikoane constituency.
Mabote this week approached the High Court seeking an order that would give him the right to bury his wife.
The respondents in the case to case are Poloko Ngatane, Mosa Ngatane, Dennis Ntene, Freeze Ntene and Naledi Burial Services (Pty) Ltd.
In his founding affidavit, Mabote said he married ’Maretšepile in a civil marriage on August 6, 2010.
He said he established a home with his wife where they were blessed with four children.
Mabote said when his wife died, the children were all left at their matrimonial home.
He said on the night that his wife was gunned down, she was in their matrimonial house with her children.
He said at the time of the incident, he was on his way from Berea. He received the news of his wife’s killing when he was on his way to his home.
The court further heard that the police attended the scene and after collecting the evidence, they removed the corpse and took it to the mortuary.
Mabote said he informed his in-laws of the calamity that had befallen the family.
He said Poloko Ngatane, Mosa Ngatane, Dennis Ntene and Freeze Ntene who are his relatives-in-law came to his home and accused him of being responsible for his wife’s death.
He said they then demanded that her funeral should not take place at their matrimonial home.
Mabote said Poloko Ngatane and Freeze Ntene threatened to fetch his wife from the mortuary.
He informed the court that he had already made arrangements to bury his wife this Saturday.
Mabote said while he had made burial arrangements, he had learnt that there was also a public announcement on ACL radio station that said his wife was not going to be buried at his Tsikoane homestead this Saturday.
He said as a widower of ’Maretšepile, he has a right and duty to bury his wife.
He said he also has a right to determine when and where the burial should take place in consultation with the elders of the family.
He said since the date and venue were already arranged, he had already made all the necessary preparations for burial which included digging the grave and building it.
The MP said he had already purchased a bull and groceries and other collections needed for a burial.
He said the Ngatane family will not suffer any prejudice since they had not incurred any costs of burial.
“It is therefore imperative that the Ngatane and Ntene families be interdicted from interfering with my rights and duty to bury my wife,” he said.
Mabote informed the court that he delayed bringing the matter to court as he was attempting to settle the matter through a less costly process at the family level but that process had not yielded any positive results.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
Riding on a music wave
MASERU – LIKE his gospel singing parents, Wave Rhyder is making it in the music industry through satire, romance, and a bit of Afro-pop gospel music.
It is the way Wave Rhyder laces romance with humour in many of his songs that has attracted hundreds of young people to follow his music across the country and beyond.
Singing in Sesotho, Wave Rhyder (born Thato Molupe), has just released the latest of his typically humorous songs. The song promises to be a hit with less than a month on air.
In the song, the notorious bad debtor in legendary satirical songster, the late Senyaka’s early 2000s hit has come back to life – only to borrow money from yet another humorous muso, Wave Rhyder.
Kwaito followers will remember Senyaka’s hit song, Romeo wa Nkolota (You owe me Romeo), in which he comically depicted the imaginary Romeo dying without settling his debt.
Senyaka died in March 2015, but after announcing in another hit that Romeo had paid his dues because he had prayed that Romeo should deposit the money in a heavenly bank.
Last month, Wave Rhyder released a Romeo song featuring Ntate Stunna, in which they accuse Romeo of spending money on women instead of paying his dues.
In the song, Wave Rhyder is asking rhetorical questions: How do you afford to buy alcohol, spend money on girls, throw parties when you owe me?
Wave Rhyder, in another humorous song called Tšela bo Tlale (Fill it to the brim), asks for help because he is so drunk that he believes he has gone nuts.
In the song, he is instructing the shebeen queen, ’Malibuseng, to fill his beer mug to the brim so that he drinks enough to be stoned. But he is unable to finish it due to drunkenness.
The effect of the beer is so strong that he asks his friend Mokopu to offer his shoulder to lean on. He is so drunk that he decides that ’Malibuseng should be his wife – for the sole purpose of brewing beer for him.
In another humorous song, there is an abundance of sexual undertones in harmony with Sesotho culture of shying from being explicit during sexual conversations.
The song, U Ntima Ntho’e Monate (You deny me a nice thing), depicts a man complaining and telling his wife that “you refuse to give me a slice of cake”.
“Even at night when I pretend to be sick, pretending to be sleep-talking and when my hand goes near where the nice thing is I abruptly stop because of how you look at me,” he sings.
He yearns for the love he sees next door.
“Just listen to the neighbour, his wife has prepared dinner and I can hear the clattering of dishes,” he laments.
The 23-year-old humorous singer is contributing to the world of Afro-pop music in the vernacular Sesotho, in a way that brings together emotions and satire.
In his song Wa Nkutlwa Na (Do you hear me), the young muso uses rich Sesotho poetry, with some lyrics in English, rhetorically asking God if he hears him when he prays.
In a humorous way, he indirectly quotes Psalm 23 from the Bible, prayerfully referring to himself as a sheep that requires to be taken to the green pastures to graze.
What makes the song unique compared to his other songs is the emotional prosody – the tone of his voice that changes pitches followed by a near hiss with a light but hoarse sound.
Wave Rhyder was born in Morija on April 7, 1999 to gospel singers Ngateng and ’Mathato Molupe, both lead singers with the famous Tehilla Africa Gospel Group.
His father is a songwriter of note.
Their famous songs, Uena u Molimo, in which his mother leads, and Luluetsang by his father are hits that give many churchgoers motivation on Sunday mornings.
Wave Rhyder says his parents gave him enough support to make it in music, encouraging every step he took and guiding him so that he avoids the pitfalls of youth.
“My parents are my role models,” he said, adding that he does not know when he actually started singing “because I started singing from an early age”.
“I grew up playing a makeshift guitar and drums, mimicking my then role models, Stlofa and Damario. At the time my grandmother would tell everyone that I would grow up to be a singer,” he says.
After finishing high school at Sefika in 2018, Wave Rhyder told his parents that he wanted to try making a life out of music rather than pursuing higher education.
His parents agreed to support him.
He had already recorded his first song while at school in 2013, highly motivated by his maternal uncle who gave him the stage name ‘Wave Rhyder.’
The Rhyder was originally spelt Rider because his uncle had told him that he would ride on something which at the time he did not understand.
“I only understood the meaning of the name later in school when my comprehension of the English language was improving,” he says with a laugh.
He changed the spelling to Rhyder.
Unlike his parents, Wave Rhyder does not focus on gospel music because he believes that “music is a talent and no one chooses what they want”.
“That is why my parents supported and guided me regardless of the type of music I chose,” said the song writer, singer and producer.
Wave Rhyder says he writes his songs with the intention to make people happy and revive their hope.
“I believe that when we all go through some rough patches, we need motivation. That is the other reason why I wrote some of the songs.”
“Every artiste wants to be out there and get recognised. It doesn’t always go that way so the only way out is one’s artistic mind to know that even when things don’t go your way you still have to keep pushing,” says Wave Rhyder, confessing to being “a big fan” of Afro music and his wish to one day share the stage with artistes like Davido, Wizkid and Teckno.
“The biggest gig I had so far was in Botswana at the Maun Stadium. Performing in such places keeps an artiste motivated,” he says.
But he wants more.
“There is no time we would ever feel like we have reached where we want to be. Hence we always work harder,” he says.
Caswell Tlali & Mpolai Makhetha
