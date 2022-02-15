Cattle disease hits Lesotho

QACHA’S NEK – BOVINE ephemeral fever or three-day stiff-sickness (TDS) has hit the mountainous regions of Lesotho, affecting at least 50 cattle.

The Ministry of Agriculture announced the disease outbreak last week and warned farmers to be vigilant and report any symptoms to the nearest veterinary services office.

The TDS is an insect-transmitted disease caused by a virus transmitted to cattle by biting insects such as mosquitoes and midges.



Cattle with this disease have difficulty swallowing and suffer from constipation. They spend most of the time lying down as they suffer sudden onset of fever and their bodies become stiff, making moving around to graze difficult.

TDS subsides in three days hence the name “three-day stiff-sickness”.

Affected pregnant cows usually abort and milk intensely decreases in lactating ones. Experts say the disease suppresses the fertility of bulls.

TDS outbreaks happen when rains are above-average, say experts, noting that an infected animal usually develops life-long immunity.



Farmers in Lesotho’s mountainous regions panicked this week when the disease hit their area.

Tsekiso Mphutlane of Mphaki, in Quthing district, said his herdboy informed him on Tuesday evening that his cow was showing some worrying symptoms as it had not grazed the entire day.

“It left well in the morning and I was really surprised in the evening when I received the report,” Mphutlane said.



He said the cow looked very hungry that evening and they assumed it was suffering from gastro-intestinal disease, often referred to as nyooko by farmers, and he prepared a concoction of herbs for it.

“It didn’t move the next day and we tried another four litres of herbal remedy thinking it was an illness we could treat but we also failed,” he said.



He said he then decided to inject the animal with maxitet 13.5 %, a medicine for the treatment of heartwater, tick-borne gall sickness (anaplasmosis), pneumonia, navel-ill, joint-ill and foot rot in stock, but there was still no difference.

He said the cow took two days lying in the same place and it was only on a Sunday morning when it stood up and moved.



“I had already lost hope. I felt helpless and resigned to seeing it die under my watch. There was nothing I could do about it,” he said.

He said he met with a veterinary doctor during the ordeal but she did not provide him with any solutions, hence the decision to take matters into his own hands.

“I couldn’t just let it suffer. I had to do something.”

Another farmer, Mosola Molise, said he noticed that his cow was not well when it limped and struggled to stand.



“I really didn’t know what that meant until I read on social media that there was an outbreak of the disease but I did not believe it at the time,” Molise said.

He said it was his first time dealing with the disease “and those two days without it grazing or drinking were stressful”.

He said his father advised him to use traditional herbal concoctions.

“Hopefully they will help,” Molise said, adding that he was worried as the illness meant that he could not use his oxen in the fields.



“Worse, we are trying to cure a disease we do not know about. I am really worried and I don’t know what to do as our vet hasn’t said anything,” he said.

He said his neighbours are also stressed.

The Mphaki councillor of Ha-Peete, Karabo Lesala, said although villagers were panicking, the area’s Agricultural Extension Officer said the disease won’t last for long.

“It’s not something new hence animals will recover quickly,” Lesala said.

The village chief for Maqokho, Chief Tanyele Tanyele, said the outbreak hit early February, with at least 50 cattle affected in his village alone.



“At first we thought it was a gastro-intestinal problem but reports revealed otherwise,” Chief Tanyele said.

He said farmers were stranded as they did not know how to treat the disease and their efforts failed.

“We tried olives, potassium permanganate and Maytenus hetrophylla (sefea-maeba) and others with no luck. We are now waiting for God’s will (to be done),” he said.

He said he had since reported the matter to the Agriculture Extension Officer who promised to consult the vet on their behalf.

In Qacha’s Nek district, farmers were complaining that they were not getting any help from their district vet.



A farmer from Thaba-Ntšo Ha-Lepekola, Pelaelo Linono, said he was unable to figure out how he would survive without his cattle because they are his only source of income.

“What I saw that morning was shocking. My cattle were standing still; not moving, not grazing, not even drinking water,” Linono said.

He said the cattle started “coughing like people and saliva was coming out of their mouths yet at the same time they seemed tired”.



“I did not know what to do and I thought the coronavirus had infected our livestock. I lost hope because I was thinking if they are well this coming winter I will sell two of my cattle and have money for my family as usual,” Linono said.

He said when he was still thinking about that, the vet came and vaccinated the affected cattle in the village.

“We consider ourselves so fortunate that he came but unfortunately he did not vaccinate them all, so now the cattle that were not vaccinated are getting sick,” he said.

Another farmer, ’Maseabata Sefali of Tebellong, said she faced similar problems with her cattle.



“These are just what my husband left me when he died 10 years ago,” Sefali said.

“Although some of my cattle were stolen some time ago, I have more than 10 because two remained and they kept multiplying,” she said.

Sefali said she was afraid “this unknown sickness” would kill all her cattle.

“I depend on them. They are my only hope and they are helpful to me because I am able to feed the orphans I take care of,” she said, expressing gratitude that the vet had vaccinated the animals.



The Director-General of Veterinary Services, Dr Marosi Molomo, confirmed the outbreak of TDS, which the farmers of Quthing, Thaba-Tseka, Qacha’s Nek, Mokhotlong, and Semonkong in Maseru district have named litšika (muscles).

She said some cattle remain miserable until they are given supportive treatment or antibiotics.

“The outbreak is a result of the heavy rainfall,” Dr Molomo said.

She said the disease is common and the only difference is “the upsurge this year and it surprised us”.



“It’s not dangerous as some animals can still recover without any treatment and it hasn’t given us any problems all these years,” she said.

“Surprisingly this year most districts were affected at the same time in late January to date but we are addressing the matter in collaboration with farmers and agriculture officers at the district level.”

She said they were expecting to deal with quarter evil (serotsoana) this time of the year, especially when they have not vaccinated cattle.

The focus, she said, had been on preventing the outbreak of quarter evil while being unaware that farmers would encounter TDS this year.



She said most cattle that were infected by TDS are recovering.

“We are currently approaching farmers to assist them. Most of the animals are recovering and very few died, possibly because they already had some underlying illnesses before TDS attacked,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) Information Officer Mahlape Koali, last week alerted farmers about the outbreak in Thaba-Tseka, which she said has affected all areas.

“Many cattle died,” Koali said, although exact figures are yet to be compiled.