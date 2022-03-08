MASERU – A dispute over the budget speech triggered chaos in parliament yesterday.

Finance Minister, Thabo Sophonea, punched Temeki Tšolo who was trying to wrestle his tablet so he wouldn’t read the budget speech.

Tšolo staggered and almost fell as he retreated from the furious finance minister. Sophonea then flung another punch, but it missed Tšolo as he was pulled away by Communications Minister Samuel Rapapa.



The fiasco started after an All Basotho Convention (ABC) faction led by leader Nkaku Kabi told Speaker Sephiri Motanyane that the party was pulling out of the coalition government.

The letter of withdrawal was submitted by the ABC’s caucus secretary, Leshoboro Mohlajoa.

The brouhaha was on whether Sophonea should present his budget after the ABC had withdrawn from the government or not.

Although it involved MPs from other parties, the battle was between the two warring factions in the ABC, one led by Kabi and the other by Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro. Kabi has been fighting to replace Majoro as Prime Minister since he was elected the ABC leader in January.

Majoro has however refused to step down, insisting that unless he is removed by parliament, he will remain in power until the September elections.



As the standoff drags on, Kabi’s faction appears to have run out of options.

The ABC’s withdrawal from the government was an attempt to pressure Majoro to step aside for Kabi. Kabi’s MPs started heckling Sophonea just as he was about to present the budget. That was when Tšolo tried to grab Sophonea’s speech.

Sophonea, who is with Majoro’s camp, threw a punch that landed on Tšolo’s shoulder and almost felled him as he retreated.

A second punch missed Tšolo as he was being strained by Rapapa.

Several of Kabi’s MPs then jumped from their seats and mobbed Sophonea.

The MPs were angry that Sophonea insisted on presenting the budget even after the ABC had left the government.



They expected Motanyane to concur with them that Majoro’s government has fallen and should allow the next government to deal with the budget.

But Motanyane, instead, opted to continue with the day’s business of the budget speech even after the ABC MPs did not cross to the opposition as instructed.

Motanyane said the business of the day, which was the budget estimates, was to be prioritised despite the ABC’s decisions. Thhabang

“The orders of the day must not be stopped by the letter, they must continue,” Motanyane said.

“The ABC members who want to withdraw should cross from the government side to the opposition.”

That decision enraged the MPs from the opposition and Kabi’s faction.



Some MPs were yelling at the Speaker to consider the letter as a decision of the whole ABC and not individuals.

They argued that there was no reason for MPs to cross the floor because the decision had been made by the whole party.

The Alliance for Democrats’ treasurer, ’Manthabiseng Phohleli, bellowed at the Speaker. “This is what you have been craving for Ntate Motanyane. Why are you not doing your job properly?” Phohleli said.

In that mêlée, the opposition side started singing and banging their chairs.



Kose Makoa, the AD MP who had earlier seconded the Basotho Patriotic Party (BPP) leader Tefo Mapesela’s motion of no confidence against Majoro, was also shouting at Motanyane.

Forestry Minister, Motlohi Maliehe, a Majoro ally, was shouted down for telling the Speaker to expel the unruly MPs from parliament.

“We will not be expelled in this house for disagreeing, Maliehe you should forget it,” Makoa shouted. “How can an ABC member read the budget yet his party is no more in the government?”

Motanyane had lost control of the house.



“The ABC should provide the names of the people who are crossing and also cross the floor to the other side,” Motanyane was saying.

He later ruled that he would not take any points of order anymore.

“We will not listen to that minister, we do not even know what to call him now,” Makoa said.

As Motanyane left the chamber, led by Sergeant-At-Arms, the ABC MPs who at the time had been joined by the AD chanted the popular protest song, Re bitselitsoe masaoana (We’ve been invited here for nonsense).