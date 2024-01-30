News
Chaos over degree accreditation
TWENTY National University of Lesotho (NUL) students are in limbo after the National Manpower Development Secretariat (NMDS) terminated their sponsorship because their degree programme is not accredited.
The students, who are in their third and fourth year, are pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Translation and Interpreting which is yet to be accredited by the Council on Higher Education (CHE).
The NMDS told the students last week to find other means to pay their tuition because it doesn’t sponsor unaccredited degrees and diplomas.
This is despite the fact that the NMDS sponsored them in the first and second years without accreditation. The secretariat is also sponsoring first and second-year students for the same degree.
The CHE’s director of quality assurance, ’Maseitlheko Moima, said the Bachelor of Arts in Translation and Interpreting “is one of the many programmes that are yet to be evaluated since the programme was introduced before CHE was established”.
“We were only established in 2010, so we are still evaluating the programmes we found at the NUL,” Moima said.
“We have not reached the BA in Translation and Interpretation yet.”
The 20 students are mulling legal action to force the NMDS to reinstate their sponsorship.
The student’s lawyer, Advocate Rasetla Mofoka, said the NMDS has violated its contract with the students by terminating the sponsorship.
Advocate Mofoka said the Higher Education Act is binding and that every programme should get an accreditation from CHE before accepting students.
He added that they were only surprised when the NMDS told the students that their sponsorship had been terminated.
“They are doing this while the students are in the middle of their studies,” Advocate Mofoka said.
He said the students’ contracts with the NMDS are clear that they could only be cancelled if the students do not abide by the terms.
He said the students should not be affected by the lack of accreditation because it’s the university that enrolled them and submitted their names to the secretariat for sponsorship.
“They (NMDS) should penalise the NUL and leave the students out of this.”
The Student Representative Council (SRC)’s president, Tumo Tsasanyane, said legal documents are already being drafted.
“Just imagine a student who enrolled for the programme three years ago and when they are supposed to sit for the final exams they are told that the programme is not accredited and their sponsorship is terminated,” Tsasanyane said.
The NUL spokesman ‘Mamosa Moteete said the management “is working on the problem and we will soon release an official statement on the matter so that the students know the way forward”.
CHE has confirmed that some degrees at the NUL and two degrees recently launched at the Lerotholi Polytechnic are yet to be accredited.
The council also issued a statement raising concerns about the accreditation of some courses at Botho University, Lesotho Agricultural College and some nursing schools it did not name.
CHE is yet to accredit Lerotholi’s Bachelor of Engineering Technology – Power Systems and Bachelor of Engineering Technology – Engineering and Telecommunications which have enrolled 20 students for their first intake.
The programmes have been elevated from a diploma level to a degree and these are the first students.
The students could soon be in the same boat as those at NUL.
Some told thepost that they took study leaves from their jobs hoping that the NMDS would sponsor them only to discover that the programmes are not accredited.
Nkheli Liphoto
Mokhothu hires private security
DEMOCRATIC Congress (DC) leader Mathibeli Mokhothu has hired private security as his spate with the army over his security rambles on.
The decision comes a week after the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) withdrew his bodyguards, triggering a fierce row with Mokhothu.
This week, Limpho Tau, a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, stoked the fires when he claimed that Mokhothu wanted to handpick bodyguards of his own instead of accepting those assigned to him.
Tau told thepost on Tuesday that he had been informed by the LDF VIP commander, Colonel Kanetsi, that Mokhothu had rejected the bodyguards that had been assigned to him.
“I am told that the Leader of Opposition rejected the replacements because he wanted to handpick those he wanted,” Tau said.
“The VIP commander told me that this cannot happen because even the army commander himself does not choose who guard him,” he said.
“He said the army commander does not know who his bodyguards are until they are assigned to him, they are known by their commander who knows their capabilities.”
Tau said it is the responsibility of the LDF to ensure that all VIPs are protected “and this has been the practice (over) the years”.
He said Mokhothu, the former deputy prime minister, knows well that he should not choose who should be his bodyguards from within the LDF.
“The commander assigns soldiers he trusts, those he knows are fit for the job,” he said.
Tau said the army had recalled Mokhothu’s bodyguards because the LDF wanted to take them for some military training ahead of their impending promotion.
He said the VIP Protection Commander had told him that they had decided to proceed with the soldiers’ training rather than bow to Mokhothu’s demands.
“He told me that that would be tantamount to hampering the soldiers’ personal and professional growth, as well as pulling back the entire army if its officers would not be trained further merely because one person has a different option for them.”
Tau said he was going to meet Mokhothu and the army to “normalise relations” between the two “because it is a bad thing for the army to have this kind of clashes with politicians”.
“It is not right. The army has a role to play in protecting all of us VIPs and we cannot be seen to be in conflict with the institution.”
Tau said mending relations between Mokhothu and the army will be a good thing because “a politician versus the army is a bad thing for this country”.
After the withdrawal of the bodyguards, the DC hired private security to look after Mokhothu.
The party’s spokesman, Serialong Qoo, said they decided to engage a private security company after the army withdrew Mokhothu’s security two weeks ago.
“The law says the leader of the opposition should be afforded security. Why did they take them away?” Qoo said.
“The army owes us an explanation as to who they thought was protecting the Leader of Opposition in their absence,” he said.
“They withdrew the bodyguards after our leader told them to stop using them to spy on him.”
Mokhothu complained publicly at a rally in Hololo constituency two weeks ago that the guards were spying on him instead of just giving him the protection that he deserved.
Mothothu said trouble began after the DC and other political parties pushed for a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Sam Matekane last October. The motion collapsed in parliament after Professor Nqosa Mahao’s Basotho Action Party (BAP) dumped the opposition and backed the government.
Nkheli Liphoto
Fears of power crisis in Lesotho
The ’Muela Hydropower plant which generates some of Lesotho’s electricity is set to go under service for six months later this year.
This has sparked fears that this could trigger a serious power crisis in Lesotho.
9
The Lesotho Highlands Development Authority (LHDA) CEO, Tente Tente, told a press conference on Tuesday that they are going to clean the water transfer and delivery tunnels at ’Muela Dam starting from October.
Tente said this will result in the shutdown of the water delivery system to South Africa and the generation of electricity for Lesotho for six months.
“Engagements with relevant stakeholders, for example, the Lesotho Electricity Company, to make arrangements for alternative electricity supply are ongoing,” Tente said.
“We have engaged thoroughly with the government in preparation for the eventuality,” he said.
The LHDA said it had since informed the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA) about the plan and that it should start looking for other means to secure water for Gauteng province.
“There have been ongoing coordination with TCTA to ensure that they are also ready to do their part on the delivery tunnel north,” Tente said.
The LHDA says Lesotho is going to lose about M107 million in royalties from South Africa while the LEC will lose about M160 million in electricity sales.
Tente said the shutdown is part of a planned maintenance of key components of the water delivery system that transfers water from Katse to ’Muela as well as the delivery tunnel from ’Muela to Ash River Outfall in South Africa.
He said in 2019 it was found that the painting on the transfer and delivery tunnels was wearing off and they concluded that if left unattended for long, the pipes would corrode.
He said during the 2019 inspection experts said the tunnels could safely be operated for a period of five years, from October 2019 to October 2024.
He said it could not be guaranteed if the tunnels could be safely used beyond October 2024.
The LHDA said it will mitigate the risk of loss of royalties’ revenue by delivering more water before and after the outage.
’Muela Dam serves as a tail pond for the ’Muela hydropower station that generates electricity for Lesotho.
The dam is situated in the Nqoe catchment that is characterised by eroded landscape sediment which ends up in the reservoir.
He said an outside contractor, Corrocode SA Company, is ready to start work.
LEC spokesman, Tšepang Ledia, was adamant that there will be no power crisis despite that ’Muela hydroelectricity plant will not be working for six months.
Ledia said the same thing happened in 2019 “and we had to partner with South Africa and Mozambique to generate electricity in that area”.
“It is true that South Africa is almost always in darkness because of load shedding but we are lucky that Basotho have not (experienced any) load shedding,” Ledia said.
“Even now we are still going to partner with those countries. We are going to lose nothing because the same value that was charged by ’Muela Hydropower Project will still be used,” he said.
“We will negotiate with our partners and use the same value that ’Muela charged us.”
Staff Reporter
Lesotho to appeal against Frazer Solar judgment
THE government says Lesotho’s latest defeat in the long-drawn and bruising legal battle against Frazer Solar is not the end of the road.
Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara says the government is looking for ways to appeal the judgment that paves the way for Frazer Solar to confiscate Lesotho’s assets over a M1.2 billion debt triggered after the government allegedly violated a supply agreement with the German company.
Delivered by the High Court of South Africa, the judgment dismissed the government’s attempt to rescind the arbitrator’s M1.2 billion award to the company.
The court also dismissed the government’s claim that the arbitration and the court that granted the enforcement order did not have jurisdiction over the dispute between Lesotho and Frazer Solar.
It also rejected the arguments that former Minister Temeki Tšolo lacked the authority to sign the supply agreement and that the government was not properly served when the case went for arbitration.
Instead, it says former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane backed the deal and that former Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro knew of the impending case but didn’t do anything.
Frazer Solar has seized on the judgment, releasing a statement crowing that this could be the end of the road for Lesotho and it has been exonerated of the allegations of corruption that have surrounded the supply agreement.
But Justice Majara says the battle is not yet over because the government is plotting an appeal.
She said the judgment was delivered last August but the government sought some clarifications before it was made final and official last week.
She said the judgment had “some irregularities” and the government wanted “a clean and clear one”.
She said their lawyers are yet to meet to decide the way forward about the judgment.
“We have until the third of next month (February) to take an appeal against the judgment,” Justice Majara said.
“It is not yet the end, our lawyers are yet to take the matter further.”
Justice Majara said the lawyers will brief the government by the end of this week.
She said the government strongly believes its agreement with Fraser Solar was ambiguous.
Tšolo signed the controversial M1.7 billion deal with Frazer Solar in 2018 but later claimed his signature was forged.
Lesotho’s foreign assets were being confiscated after the South African arbitrator awarded M1.2 billion to the company.
Lesotho was not represented in the arbitration and not defended when Frazer Solar was granted an order to enforce the award.
Tšolo has been charged with corruption and abuse of his office in connection with the deal with Frazer Solar.
Majoro, who was finance minister when Tšolo signed the deal, said while he was advising Frazer to tread carefully and follow the right procedure to get the deal done, Tšolo was plodding ahead with his parallel and illegal process to sign the contract and engage the potential financiers.
When Lesotho did not honour the supply agreement Frazer Solar lodged a complaint in South Africa where the agreement provided that arbitration would be held in case of a dispute.
The Lesotho government did not attend the arbitration hearing in September 2019, leading to the arbitration award.
Frazer Solar later approached the courts to enforce the arbitration awards in South Africa, Mauritius, Belgium, the United Kingdom and the United States.
It was only then that Lesotho sprang to action and approached the High Court in South Africa seeking to reverse the arbitration award on grounds that there was no agreement that disputes should be solved outside Lesotho’s jurisdiction.
Lesotho argued that would be tantamount to waiving its sovereignty.
The court found that Tšolo actively showed support for the agreement by the writing of several letters to Robert Frazer, Frazer Solar’s managing director.
The court also said the agreement provided that an application to rescind the arbitration award in the High Court should be within three months but Lesotho did not act until the time lapsed.
It also said there is ample evidence that Lesotho was served with papers to appear before the arbitrator but chose not to, relying on its sovereignty status.
The court dismissed Lesotho’s application with costs.
Staff Reporter
