Chaos rages in RFP
MASERU – THERE seems to be no end to the chaos and confusion in the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) over the selection of election candidates for the October 7 election.
Hardly a week after the High Court ruled in favour of candidates who were suing the RFP for blocking them from contesting in the election, candidates who had been handpicked by party leader, Sam Matekane, have now filed an appeal in the Court of Appeal.
The party’s spokesman, Mokhethi Shelile, this week flatly rejected charges that the RFP was fighting back while hiding behind its preferred candidates.
He told thepost last night that “we as a party have not appealed, it’s these people who have appealed in the interests of the party”.
Shelile also rejected charges that the RFP was sponsoring the appeal, insisting only that “they are aggrieved we understand and it is in the interests of the party that they have gone to the Court of Appeal”.
He would not be drawn into discussing why the party did not stop them as it earlier reasoned with those who had won their case in the High Court that they should not sue.
The 16 members who won the right to represent the party are Dr Mahali Phamotse, Teboho Notši, Sello Hakane, Malothoane Mathiba, Mabote Malefane, Khotso Motseki, Teboho Malataliana, ‘Mammako Mohale Lerata, Chopho Lekholoane, Mphelela Khaoli, Motheo Ralitapole, Matabane Mosese, Monotsi Maliehe, ‘Makatleho Motsoasele, Mooki Sello and Tankisang Mosito.
The 16 RFP members who have appealed are Phumane Mojalefa, Malehanye Ralejoe, Talenta Masoatsa, Mofero Selupe, Lekese Matsoso, ‘Mantšali Yengane, Moleboheng Sefali, Kenny Atang Ntoane, Thabang Rapapa, Koena Marase, Thabiso Lekhotla, Mokete Jonas, Lebona Mphatsoe, Retšelisitsoe Theko, Motho-oa-sebaka Mosenki-Letsie and Mamamello Holomo.
Asked if the RFP has withdrawn the appeal against the five who won a similar case earlier, Shelile said “you will notice that one has been passed over by the events”.
“The case is still standing,” he said, but declined to state whether the party will pursue it when the Court of Appeal opens.
“Those who won the case, as you may know, are already working in their constituencies for the party,” he said, adding: “But the appeal case is still standing.”
The five are Moloi Ralentsoe from Makhaleng, Kobeli Letlailana from Lithoteng, Matlotlo Ramaboli from Mechechane, Tšepo Joseph Lethobane from Thaba-Putsoa and Lejone Puseletso from Thaba Moea.
Ralentsoe had been replaced by Motjoka Toloane with Letlailana being replaced by Lebohang Letsoela, while Ramaboli had been replaced by Tumo Molefe.
Lethobane had been substituted by Sherif Mothopeng while Puseletso was replaced by Pokello Mahlomola.
Staff Reporter
Documents in murder case vanish
MASERU – DOCUMENTS that the prosecution was relying on to build a case against Qamo Matela, a Berea man who allegedly battered his wife to death last year, have disappeared.
High Court judge Justice Tšeliso Mokoko had to postpone the case to today, after a lengthy request by the crown to adjourn it to October 12, when Matela appeared in court on Monday.
Matela is being charge with the murder of his wife ’Mahlompho Matela.
The case has stalled after the crown told Justice Mokoko that the missing documents are “untraceable”.
Justice Mokoko ordered the crown to ensure that there will be evidence today because he will not entertain their plea to postpone the case any further.
“The court is unhappy about this behaviour but for the sake of justice to be served the case will only be postponed till Thursday the 15th September this year,” Justice Mokoko said.
“I cannot under any circumstances postpone this matter to the 12th October,” he said.
“If on Thursday you are not ready to proceed with this matter, then do something about it.”
Without evidence, the law allows the crown to drop the charge against the accused person.
If the crown does not drop the charges, the law gives the judge powers to acquit the suspect.
This means that Matela could go scot-free if the crown fails to find the missing evidence.
Matela is accused of strangling and hitting his wife to death last year.
She sustained fatal injuries on the neck and other parts of the body.
It is understood that the crucial part of evidence against Matela is contained in a post-mortem report by pathologist Dr Lefatle Phakoana.
Matela had told High Court judge Justice Moroke Mokhesi, in opposing papers when the wife’s maiden family petitioned the court to interdict him from burying her, that she had died of natural causes.
Justice Mokhesi granted the application relying on Dr Phakoana’s findings.
Justice Mokhesi said Matela had lied saying that his wife had died of natural causes.
The judge said Matela had to explain what had caused the bruises and internal bleeding Dr Phakoana found on the wife’s body.
“From the onset it should be stated that (Matela)’s version that the deceased died of natural causes is clearly untenable when seen in the light of the post-mortem report and I accordingly reject it,” Justice Mokhesi said.
“(Matela)’s version ignored the finding of the post-mortem examination in favour of a superficial examination of the deceased,” he said.
“When the version of (Matela) is assessed against these common cause facts, it will be seen it is curious and pales into a state which beggars belief.”
Matela had relied on a medical report of one Dr Mosese that his wife had died of natural causes, “in total disregard to the post-mortem report”.
Justice Mokhesi said this was “opportunistic and ridiculous”.
He said Matela curiously did “not even make a fleeting mention of the post-mortem when he protests his innocence”.
“He does not even say on what surface, if any, the deceased fell which could have resulted in such a traumatic activity,” he said.
Dr Phakoana had stated in the post-mortem report that “there were multiple bruises on the chest, a bruise on the left eye, bruises and scratches on the neck”.
He also found a “subcutaneous bleeding in the muscles of the neck and scalp”.
He said there was collection of blood in the subdural space of the brain, massive blood collection in the thoracic cavity, a lot of blood in the peritoneal cavity and a laceration of the liver with a lot of blood in the peritoneal cavity.
Tholoana Lesenya
I’m ready to serve, says Mputi
MAPUTSOE – FOR a long time, Mputi Steven Mputi toed the neutral line, refusing to be overtly associated with any political party despite being involved in many community projects — until the formation of the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party.
Mputi is the RFP candidate for the Maputsoe constituency.
“As the saying goes: actions speak louder than words, then you are talking RFP,” he said.
“It is an action oriented political forum which is meant to take immediate action to ensure that the needs of Basotho are dealt with. The RFP advocates for the rule of law and this is one of the ethos, if appropriately upheld, that can bring about free and happy communities,” he said.
“Above all, the RFP advocates for meritocracy, which is a rule based on merit.
No other party in this country has ever exercised meritocracy, hence the stagnation of our country. A person has to be elected based on their abilities and capacities, not merely for occupying a particular position of power without any merits.
Meritocracy has positively benefited other countries with vast growing economies such as China and Rwanda,” he added.
Maputsoe, a textile industrial hub, is likely to be one of the fiercely contested constituencies in the elections slated for next month.
Mputi says he was propelled to join politics by his desire to see the community prosper.
“My hunger for the development of communities has resulted in me joining politics,” he said.
“I have already served my community in different ways. To mention a few, I was the secretary of a local community football team, Roaring Lions, which eventually was promoted to the premier league while I was only at high school. I am also the co-founder of the small businesses association called Tycoon Business Forum which is meant to enhance such businesses.
I had a call to serve my people and despite having the opportunity to stay and work in South Africa I listened to the call,” he said.
On being a candidate for the RFP, Mputi says he has realised that the RFP is one of the few political parties which still upholds the issue of ethics in its structures.
According to him, some political parties appoint leaders solely based on one’s financial status and disregard values which such people possess.
The major challenge which the residents of Maputsoe are faced with, as identified by him, is the high poverty rate driven by lack of jobs and security.
Due to the high crime rate in the area, Maputsoe has since been dubbed a crime hub that has stirred twenty-four hour security operations at the border.
“It’s true that an idle mind is the Devil’s workshop. Quite a number of people in this area are unemployed and they are easily dragged into activities of crime because there is nothing positive they can make of their lives,” he said.
In order to reverse these sordid conditions of the constituency, Mputi is of the opinion that there has to be strong laws which need to be put in place to ensure people’s safety and the safety of their property.
The government should aid Basotho to engage in business to alleviate poverty, he said.
“It’s in the RFP manifesto that a development bank has to be set up in order to make it easy for Basotho to access loans in order to establish themselves in business. This has happened in India and it has yielded good results, so it’s inevitable that we also adopt it in the country. We need to have nationalised banks which can perform a positive role in boosting the economy,” he said.
Mputi also believes “it’s high time that the mindsets of Maputsoe residents be reconditioned into being pro-business”.
They should also be trained in strong ethics for business, he suggested.
“People need to be made aware that since they are part of the problem, they can also be made to be part of the solution by taking strides to remedy their problems.
We have to come together and work together as one in order to sufficiently tackle our challenges. Maputsoe loses a lot of potential income of traders to Ficksburg since they would prefer to live there and commute daily here for work. A lot of wealth is lost in the process,” said Mputi.
Mputi stressed the need for certain businesses to be localised to make sure that they are reserved for Basotho.
Patriotism is a cornerstone for success, he said.
“People need to be trained to love their country. Youths should undergo incubation programmes intended to promote responsible citizenry. A lot of our economy has to be in the hands of young people. We should strive for generational wealth, which will keeps on accumulating,” he said.
The model of leadership which Mputi advocates for is stewardship; entails that leaders become the servants of their subjects to eliminate vices such as corruption and nepotism.
Mputi was born and bred in Maputsoe, having spent his childhood on the banks of Mohokare River, which is a gateway to and from South Africa.
He was raised at Ha-Chonapase and went on to pursue his primary education at St Luke Primary school and later went to St Boniface High school for his secondary education.
Professionally, Mputi was initially trained as a teacher and he has obtained several qualifications in this trade having undergone post-graduate studies.
He also has vast experience in teaching locally and abroad.
“I was trained as a teacher at the National Teachers Training College (NTTC), the now Lesotho College of Education (LCE), where I obtained a Diploma in Secondary Education.
I went on to work as a teacher at Butha-Buthe High School before I could proceed to further my studies at the Central University of Technology in South Africa, where I studied towards a degree in Education in
Technology as well as a Master’s degree in the same field. After that, I had since been a student development practitioner there from 2005 to 2014,” he said.
Whilst still a student at tertiary level, Mputi served in different portfolios as a students’ representative.
This was perhaps where he took his first leap into politics.
“I was a leader and an activist during my days at CUT. I was the president of the Lesotho Students Association which was responsible for the welfare of Basotho students there for two consecutive terms.
Being elected for the second term showed that I had the capability to lead,” said Mputi.
Once Mputi accomplished his studies there, he was given a role to train and produce student leaders and also to ensure that students possessed sound leadership qualities.
It was during this time that Mputi also got into business, facilitating residence permits for Basotho students in Bloemfontein.
“My students’ residence business was flourishing in the early days. However, with time, the business collapsed due to the failure by the National Manpower Development Secretariat (NMDS) to promptly pay students’ housing allowances.
“I had to shut it down completely as it was no longer viable. I later invested in construction, which needed much support from the government but due to government problems it did not get a good market and it had to close,” he said.
Calvin Motekase
The curse of ritual murders
MASERU – Last month, the Likhoele Ha-Sebusi community in Mafeteng woke up to a gruesome scene of two men who had been brutally murdered and had their private parts hacked off.
The body parts were nowhere to be seen.
These men were aged between 23 and 32 years. The deceased were from the Likhoele area in Mafeteng.
The police immediately launched investigations into the dreadful incident. The investigations have since led to the arrest of two suspects – who are believed to have been the masterminds behind the ritual murder.
Four other men were later arrested in connection with the murder. The four suspects are Tankiso Masupha, 21, Mpho Masupha, Neo Sebusi, 24 and Thato Matlakala, 29. They were remanded in custody when they appeared in court.
They are due to appear in the Mafeteng magistrates’ court next Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said two suspects were from Ha-Qobete, a kilometre away from where the motionless bodies of the two men were found lying in a shallow ditch.
But the suspects were picked up by the police in Thaba-Bosiu where they were hiding.
SSP Mopeli said the suspects fled the scene upon hearing a tip-off that the police were after them.
He said the suspects are biological brothers aged 17 and 21 years old respectively.
He said the suspects told them that they gave the body parts to a traditional doctor aged 29 who is from the village of Ha-Qobete.
SSP Mopeli said the suspects said they also handed over a pistol they used to kill the men to the said traditional doctor.
The traditional doctor was also arrested by the police.
“The man was found in possession of some body parts and a pistol,” SSP Mopeli said.
And those body parts were found tied on a tree on the mountain of Maboloka in the district.
The traditional doctor had hidden them there.
Further police investigations revealed that the sangoma was going to mix the parts with some herbs.
In particular, he was in need of a white man’s private parts, not the ones for a Mosotho man to make a stronger mixture of herbs.
Because the 21-year-old suspect is an illegal miner in South Africa, the sangoma had asked him to get him the private parts of the white-man because he was working close to white men.
SSP Mopeli said the suspects told them that they took advantage of the two men because they had a chance to rip off their parts easily.
While still on the outlook for the parts of the white man, they could at least hand over something to the sangoma.
Police investigations revealed that previously, the deal was that the suspects would be given M15 000 for the parts.
When the ritual murderers brought the parts of the Basotho men, the price dropped to M10 000.
The chairman of Lesotho Traditional Doctors, Malefetsane Liau, said the incident left them shocked.
He said they are yet to find out if the traditional healer is in their books.
“We are going to delete his name from our books if he is a registered traditional doctor,” Liau said.
“We do not need these calibres in our midst,” he said.
Ritual murders have been part of Basotho’s harrowing history and not enough attention has been directed to the crime, according to some researchers.
It only captures the national attention when prominent people are involved.
As early as the 1940s, Basotho were involved in ritual murders. Two Basotho chiefs were hanged on August 3, 1949 after they were convicted for ritual murders.
The two chiefs were hanged in Maseru, the capital of the then British colony of Basutoland, now called Lesotho.
One was Bereng Griffith Lerotholi, the Principal Chief of the Phamong ward in Mohale’s Hoek District in the south of the country.
The other chief hanged was Gabasheane Masupha, the Principal Chief of ’Mamathe’s ward in the Berea District to the north-east of Maseru.
The crime for which Bereng and Gabasheane were hanged for was murder, but it was not murder of the ordinary kind.
At first it was known as ritual murder; later, more appropriately, as medicine or liretlo murder.
Parts of the victim’s body, liretlo, were cut away, usually while he or she was still alive, for the purpose of making medicines which, it was believed, would strengthen those who made use of them.
In this case, according to the prosecution, the two chiefs had enlisted the help of at least a dozen of their subjects to kill a man called ’Meleke Ntai.
If they had been acquitted they would have had to stand trial for an earlier murder, committed in 1946.
The victim then was a man called Paramente, who was caught at night as he came out of his lover’s hut.
The cases of Chiefs Bereng and Gabashane drew the attention of the world to Basutoland, not only because the murders were so gruesome, but because they involved two of the highest chiefs in the land and because they seemed to be part of a rising tide of murder that was threatening to engulf the whole country.
There had been occasional reports of medicine murders since 1895, but until the (mid-20th century) they had been too few to disturb the colonial authorities.
From two in 1941, however, the number of reported murders had risen to 20 in 1948, the year in which Bereng and Gabashane allegedly carried out the second of their murders, and the numbers of instigators and accomplices involved amounted to several hundreds.
The above historical piece is from the Medicine Murder in Colonial Lesotho: The Anatomy of a Moral Crisis by Colin Murray and Peter Sanders.
But medicine murders in Lesotho have not stopped.
Isaac Rasebate Mokotso, a researcher at the National University of Lesotho (NUL), wrote about seven years ago that there was an urgent need to pay attention to these murders.
Even though it seems there has been a decline in the number of witch killings and ritual murders from different sectors of Basotho society, these phenomena has recently reemerged and it is worrying and requires an immediate response, Mokotso said.
In November 2019 the High Court heard a case in which one Lebohang Pitso of Ha ’Matsa in Qacha’s Nek was facing two counts of murder.
Pitso was alleged to have murdered a 90-year-old ’Mamoloko Seeiso and her seven-year-old grandson.
Testifying in court, Sergeant Chale Moloinyana of Sekake Police said they first got a report from the Chief of Ha ’Matsa that two people had been murdered in the village.
After they arrived at the scene, Moloinyana said the police found two bodies lying in a pool of blood.
He said they discovered that their throats were slit and part of Seeiso’s scalp had been peeled off.
Investigations led to the arrest of Pitso by the Semonkong police.
Pitso led the police to Carltonville at an informal settlement called Khutsong in South Africa.
On the roof of the shack he claimed was his home, Pitso pointed the police to a scalp pinned to a knife.
He said the scalp belonged to Seeiso.
He allegedly confessed that the particular knife together with one that was on the table was used to slaughter the old woman and her grandson.
Last year double ritual murderer Lehlohonolo Scott was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole while his sickly mother, ’Malehlohonolo, was given a suspended ten-year sentence.
’Malehlohonolo has since died due to her illness.
High Court judge Justice Teboho Moiloa found them guilty of murdering fellow Koalabata residents, Moholobela Seetsa, 13, and Kamohelo Mohata, 19, in January and June 2012 respectively.
Mokotso, in a paper titled ‘Introducing Basotho Traditional Religion in Lesotho Schools,’ says the origin of ritual murder or medicine murder in Lesotho is not known.
Mokotso says there are two theories of the origin of ritual murder (Liretlo in Sesotho) in Lesotho.
One theory is that liretlo is not indigenous to Basotho culture but had been imported from the Zulu culture.
Protective medicine (Lenaka) which liretlo is mainly for, had already been in use in Basotho culture, but it was made up of animal parts instead of human parts.
The other theory is that liretlo is as ancient as the Basotho nation, to the extent that it is not possible to trace its origins.
However, Mokotso says it has been noted that Moshoeshoe had lenaka with human parts ingredients even though those parts were obtained from corpses of enemies killed in wars.
He says occurrences of liretlo were recorded in the early colonial period in 1895 in which about six cases were reported.
In a 1992 study, he says, liretlo became a Lesotho ‘epidemic’ and reached a peak in the years between 1940 and 1955 in which over 120 cases were reported during this period.
The Lesotho police have not, until now, classified murder crimes on whether they are medicine murders, gang-influenced, or witch-hunt triggered.
The police just record it as murder and start investigating a murder case.
Lack of the classification of murders explains why the Bureau of Statistics does not have any information on how and why people are murdered; it just records the number of homicides.
This also explains why the Lesotho parliament has not come up with a law that guides the nation on how to deal with these kind of murders.
Earlier this year, the chairman of the social cluster in parliament Fako Moshoeshoe told thepost that for them to make laws they have to be informed by stakeholders about what is happening on the ground.
Majara Molupe
