Chaos rocks ABC primary elections

MASERU – THE All Basotho Convention (ABC) in Maseru is in turmoil after it conducted controversial primary elections in two constituencies last weekend.

Party chairman, Chalane Phori, and youth league spokesman, Mphonyane Lebesa, won the Likotsi and Thetsane constituencies respectively.

But some supporters have rejected the two’s victories alleging that the elections were fraudulent and illegal.

In Thetsane, the police had to be called to quell disturbances after supporters of Sekhonyana Mosenene who was challenging Lebesa threatened violence.

Mosenene is a member of the ABC national executive committee representing taxi operators.

His supporters argued that it was wrong for the party to proceed with the primary elections when there was a court case concerning the Thetsane constituency.

Last week two factions of the constituency, each one with its own committee, took the matter to the High Court each claiming the right to conduct the primary elections.

Lebesa told thepost this week that Mosenene’s faction “just wanted to cause trouble”.

“The event was meant to present me to the constituency but my opponent’s supporters had other plans,” Lebesa said.

The ABC in Thetsane only has four branches.

“I was elected by all of the branches,” he said.

He said after his opponents’ supporters turned rowdy, he told his supporters to leave the venue to avoid bloodshed.

“We decided not to do anything and later left the place.”

“I did not elect myself but my constituency branches did.”

He said the Sefateng branch had 34 votes and 27 voted for him while seven voted for Mosenene.

In Sekoting out of 60 voters 32 voted for him while 28 voted for Mosenene.

At the Thetsane branch out of 78 voters 56 voted for him while 22 voted for Mosenene.

At the Thetsane West branch out of 41 voters 23 voted for him, nine voted for Mosenene, eight voted for Mpana, and one for Mokhele.

Mosenene told thepost that they have been trying to engage the ABC executive committee during their constituency committee elections “but they never came”.

Mosenene accused the executive committee of fielding civil.

“It was unfair,” Mosenene said.

He stated that on Sunday the police were summoned because the situation was getting out of control.

“We told the police about the case in the courts, and our opponents said there was no court order,” he said.

Mosenene said the other side said the court order could not be produced due to a lack of electricity at the courts of law.

He added that the Thetsane constituency complained that some of the committee members were civil servants.

He said the constituency chairman has been working for Kemiso Mosenene, Minister of Water Affairs, for some time.

He also complained that the constituency secretary works at the Finance Ministry.

“We told them that they are civil servants, therefore, we could not allow them to run the programme until the matter is solved,” he said.

He said the civil servants were elected at the influence of the national executive committee.

In the Likotsi constituency, members ended up quarrelling over who should be their candidate in the general election.

Phori, who was the winner, said most of the branches voted for him but there were some in the hall who refused to accept the election outcome.

When they saw that he had the majority votes, they started a new argument that his constituency is Qoaling not Likotsi.

“There is nothing wrong with that,” Phori said, adding that the ABC leader Nkaku Kabi “stays in Likotsi but is standing in Qeme constituency”.

He also said the secretary general Lebohang Hlaele lives in Sekamaneng, in the Berea constituency, but is standing in Qaqatu, in Mohale’s Hoek.

“They were deliberately confusing the people because I, Jontiri (his moniker), had won,” he said.

Five out of the seven branches voted for Phori.

Meanwhile, many of the ABC bigwigs have lost in the primaries. These include the Lithoteng MP Lehlohonolo Moramotse who is also the Public Service Minister, Motimposo MP Thabang Mafojane, Tsikoane MP Samonyane Ntsekele, and the Mosalemane MP Sam Rapapa.

In Matsieng constituency little known Motlalehi Ralentsoe won against the incumbent ’Matšepo Ramakoae who is the Foreign Affairs Minister.

Former first lady ’Maesaiah Thabane won uncontested in Mokhotlong constituency.

Deputy Minister of Labour Selemo Mangobe of Taung in Mohale’s Hoek too won uncontested.

The little-known Keketso Sephohle will stand in the Maama constituency after beating Mankoe Maime, who is the Deputy Water Affairs Minister.

Moorosi Tsatsanyane won the primary election in the Stadium Area after his brother, Mokherane Tsatsanyane, defected to the Democratic Congress.

Mosito Moqhekoane, former spokesman for Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro, has won the primaries to stand in the new constituency of Mokhethoaneng.

Phoka Ramona beat principal secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Kabelo Lehora, in the Khubetsoana primaries.

Mpho Serobanyane, famous for fighting for free movement between Lesotho and South Africa, will stand in Mphosong.

Controversial Mafeteng MP, Temeki Tšolo is amongst those who lost.

Nkheli Liphoto