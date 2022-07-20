News
Chaos rocks reforms
MASERU – A fierce power battle ensued last night as the Parliament and Senate haggled over a crucial bill to amend the constitution under the reforms. In a marathon meeting that lasted at 11pm last night, the Senate flexed its muscle to reinstate some clauses that parliament had controversially removed from the Bill.
In doing so, the senators threw the hot potato back to parliament. The Bill entered the tense parliament from the Senate at 11:35pm, triggering a mad rush by MPs to pass the amendments to beat the midnight deadline at which parliament was to be dissolved.
The MPs however only managed to pass 16 of the 25 amendments before the Deputy Speaker announced that the parliament had been dissolved.
The parliament’s failure to pass the other amendments has now triggered a monumental crisis that could embarrass the government. At the time of going to print last night, the parliament was in sixes and sevens on what this means to the amendments.
Justice and Law Minister, Lekhetho Rakuoane, said Lesotho had entered unchartered territory.
“This will require a legal interpretation. We don’t know what we should do,” Rakuoane said.
“As of now, we don’t know what will happen. You could say we are in a legal limbo of sorts. I am not sure but I would suspect that we could ask the parliament to allow us to continue and pass the remaining clauses because this is very important.”
He said even as they were passing some of the amendments the Senate was still sending in more to consider.
“The things that happen in this country are surprising. This is something we have not seen before.” MP Likopo Mahase was equally baffled.
“We are meeting this for the first time so we don’t know what the way forward is,” Mahase said as he walked out of parliament.
The Bill has spent hours in the Senate as the fierce debate on the amendments raged on. In contention were some crucial clauses that the parliament is accused of throwing out of the initial Bill.
Other clauses are said to have been tweaked or watered down to the extent that they don’t represent the people’s views that the National Reforms Authority (NRA) gathered during months of consultative meetings across the country.
While Senators haggled over the amendments last night MPs were desperately waiting for the Bill across town.
As the Senators and MPs went back home in the wee hours of the morning, they braced themselves for a backlash from SADC, European Union (EU) and the United States government and the United Nations (UN), which all funded the reforms.
Some of the aid from the EU and the United States is predicated on Lesotho passing the reforms. SADC has told Lesotho that there will be dire consequences if the reforms are not passed before parliament is dissolved.
The regional bloc, already out of patience with Lesotho’s political instability, has also said no new elections will be held without the reforms.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been mediating in the Lesotho crisis and aggressively pushing the reforms, was scheduled to arrive in Maseru this morning. He intended to see to it that the reforms that Lesotho promised SADC and him have been passed.
The parliament too has invited the King, diplomats and other stakeholders to celebrate the successful completion of the reforms. Ramaphosa and Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro were due to address a press conference at 4pm today after the celebrations.
Last night Rakuoane said he was not sure if Ramaphosa was still coming.
“It’s not clear if he will come because the omnibus bill has not been passed. I don’t think he will come but I cannot say that with certainty,” he said.
The drama started earlier this week when some former members of the NRA accused the parliament of mutilating the initial Bill and rejecting some suggestions that the public had made during the consultative meetings.
For instance, the Bill that the Senate was debating last night did not include the provisions to limit floor crossing by MPs. The initial Bill stated that MPs could only cross after three years and during a 15-day window period declared by the Speaker.
It said MPs who cross the floor outside those periods would have to vacate their seat and a by-election will be declared. The parliament also removed the section dealing with electoral model reforms. The initial Bill stated that only political parties that achieve a half percent of the total valid national votes cast will be eligible for proportional representation seats.
The parliament removed that part. The parliament removed the clause that made the king commander-in-chief of the armed forces. The people, in light of how prime ministers have been misusing the army to persecute their political opponents, decided that the armed forces should be removed from the hands of politicians.
Former members of the NRA accused the parliament of diluting the provision for the impeachment of the prime minister. The parliament also maintained the prime minister’s power to appoint principal secretaries despite the initial Bill and the people saying they should be appointed by a special commission.
The parliament also removed the clauses that guaranteed freedom of expression and access to information. It is not clear which of those clauses were reinstated by the Senate. There is also no clarity of which clauses the parliament had passed when it was dissolved.
The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA Lesotho) said it is concerned that the hope to reform the media in Lesotho is dying out.
Addressing the media at a press briefing on Monday, MISA-Lesotho’s National Director Lekhetho Ntsukunyane said they “have observed with concern that almost the entire media reforms that were proposed by the now defunct National Reforms Authority (NRA) in the Omnibus Bill of 2022 (11th Amendment to the Constitution), have been expunged by parliament”.
The media was one of the seven thematic areas earmarked for reforms. The reforms were aimed at professionalising the media and insulating it against undue political influence. According to the original Omnibus Bill from the NRA, media reforms were to be enshrined under Section 14 of the constitution under freedom of expression.
Freedom of expression included among others, freedom of the press and media of communications, freedom to seek, receive and impart information, opinions or ideas of all kind, freedom of artistic expression and creativity, academic freedom and freedom of scientific research.
These media reforms have been long coming, as the journey to reform the media started nearly two decades ago.
MISA Lesotho Chairperson Nkoale Oetsi Tšoana who was also the chairperson of NRA’s Media Committee, said Basotho through the Multi-Stakeholder National Dialogue Plenary II wanted the media council, media ombudsman, transforming the Lesotho National Broadcasting Services from a state media to a public broadcaster and giving Lesotho Communications Authority autonomy.
“We were only shocked when we read page five of the parliament’s portfolio committee on law and public safety cluster, where it recommended to the National Assembly to delete all that Basotho wanted in exemption of media council which they too adulterated,” Tšoana said.
“I heard the committee chairperson Mr Lekhetho Mosito, saying their study revealed that these matters should be in an act of parliament, not the constitution.”
“One can only wonder where and when such a study was conducted. He further said when they invited public participation, they asked them to do some changes to the bill,” he said.
“I can tell you today, it is not true that the committee invited public participation. We could have known should there have been public participation.”
MISA said the reforms had been hijacked by politicians.
Khotsofalang Koloi & Nkheli Liphoto
TRC boss back in court today
MASERU – THE director of a human rights organisation Transformation Resource Centre (TRC), Tsikoane Peshoane, who is being charged with violating the Sexual Offences Act, will be back in court today. Four junior female employees at the TRC have pressed charges against Peshoane who they say fondled their breasts and kissed them without their consent.
They allege he also threatened not to renew their contracts if they refused to comply with their demands. Peshoane, who has rejected the charges, was in court yesterday challenging the jurisdiction of the magistrate’s court to hear the case.
However, Magistrate ’Mamorojele Qoo dismissed his application to take the matter to the High Court.
Peshoane’s lawyer Advocate Christopher Lephuthing told the magistrate that he was noting an appeal against her decision to stop his client from going to the High Court. Peshoane was to be remanded in custody yesterday but Magistrate Qoo had to stop the remand proceedings after Advocate Lephuthing said he was appealing.
However, Magistrate Qoo said they should be before her again today to hear her decision on whether she should stay the remand proceedings pending the appeal.
She had earlier in the morning dismissed Peshoane’s application to refer the matter to the Constitutional Court to deal with issues of law on the charges he is facing.
Earlier on Monday, Advocate Lephuthing argued the magistrate’s court did not have jurisdiction to hear Peshoane’s case as he claimed the charges against him were based on what happened five years ago.
Advocate Lephuthing said it could not be a matter of coincidence that for isolated offences that happened almost five years ago, “their reporting be not only on a similar date but also be made before the same police officers”.
“The charges also read by the court failed to stipulate the exact dates which the offences were committed,” Advocate Lephuthing said.
“As a result, the competence of this court to entertain such charges is questionable and it is only the High Court that can determine the competence of the magistrate’s court,” he said.
He further said they have in their possession correspondence which speak to the fact that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was put under community pressure to lay charges against Peshoane.
Advocate Lephuthing also pointed out that the evidence given by one Simon Fako, the crown witness, to the police should also be questioned as he was forced by the police to say what he said.
“We submit that the same statement tends to implicate him (Peshoane) and the conduct of police will not only compromise his constitutional rights to a fair trial but also to proper administration of justice,” he said.
However, Prosecutor Qimunuzi Tshabalala said it was not true that the DPP had charged Peshoane under pressure from the international community.
“It is purely based on assumptions than on proved facts,” Tshabalala said.
He said there is no evidence of the said pressure before court.
“If there are any criminal allegations made against anyone in this country, the police have to be involved and their main duty is to investigate,” he said.
“It is only after their investigations that they approach the office of the DPP for directives and this process was followed in this case.”
The prosecutor said if Fako was put under pressure to implicate Peshoane he would still be before court to give evidence and the defence would have a chance to challenge his evidence under cross-examination. Magistrate Qoo said there was nothing to be investigated on the issue of Fako’s statement.
“He said what he had to say, therefore the application of referral of the question of law to the High Court is dismissed,” she said.
’Malimpho Majoro
Heavyweights bite dust
MASERU – TWO heavyweights who defected from their political parties and joined the newly formed Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party were beaten in primary elections conducted last weekend.
Former Development Planning Minister Tlohelang Aumane, who defected from the Alliance of Democrats (AD), lost to former trade minister Joshua Setipa for the Semena constituency. Aumane got 39 votes with Setipa getting 67 votes.
Former Basotho National Party (BNP) deputy leader, Joang Molapo, who had defected to the AD, was left with a bloody nose after he lost to Stephens Mputi in the Maputsoe constituency. Molapo got 17 votes while Mputi had 28.
The RFP was selecting its candidates for the October general elections last weekend. The elections were held in 69 constituencies. By last night, results in over 40 constituencies were already known, including in 11 constituencies where the party has already picked its candidates in a process that was deeply unpopular with some of the party’s supporters.
Tjoetsane Seoka, a former MP and bodyguard to AD leader Monyane Moleleki, also lost to Lejone Puseletso in the Thaba Moea constituency. Seoka got 71 votes while Puseletso acquired 78 votes.
But it was a sweet victory for Dr Mahali Phamotse, former secretary general for the AD, who defected to the RFP earlier this year. Dr Phamotse will represent the RFP in the Matlakeng constituency in the elections.
Former Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Khothatso Tšooana, could only manage 11 votes against the 63 garnered by Makhalanyane Makhalanyane in the Abia constituency in Maseru. Tšooana defected from the All Basotho Convention (ABC) which was once led by his political godfather Thomas Thabane.
A famous comedian, Sierra Letsoela, got 12 votes when he lost to Letlailana Letlailana who obtained 28 votes in the Lithoteng constituency. Little-known RFP members who won primary elections are Makotoko Moshe of Matsieng with 129 votes, Nku Mohlalise with 125 votes in Mpharane while in Mabote, Lethole Lethole won with 30 votes.
In Machache constituency Motheo Ralitapole got 41 votes while in Tsoelike Lehlohonolo Philip won with 94 votes. In ’Makhoroana constituency Koena Marabe won with 22 votes.
In Rothe the winner was Lebohang Phohleli. In Thaba-Putsoa constituency, former BNP secretary general, Thato Lethobane, won with 122 votes.
In Koro-Koro Tšilo Mahatanya won the elections with 63 votes while in Maliba-Matšo it was won by Letsema Khalanyane with 87 votes. Mochaka Monku will represent the Moselinyane constituency with ’Mamokete Ntšekhe representing the party in Mphosong.
In Peka the winner was Monokoane Monokoane who won uncontested while Pela-Tšoeu was won by ’Mope Khati with 58 votes. Nkhethoa Seetsa, who won with 136 votes, will represent Mahobong constituency, while Khotso Motseki who garnered 87 votes, will represent Leribe constituency.
The Tsikoane constituency will be represented by Malefane Mabote who got 32 votes while in Hlotse the winner was Tšea Phera with 28 votes. The Tšoana-Makhulo winner is Teboho Notši with 113 votes while Mekaling was won by Richard Ramoeletsi with 161 votes.
Malimong was won by Lephoi Makara with 48 votes and Qoaling was won by Mohlomi Moleki with 46 votes. Tsoelike was won by Philip Ramahali with 94 votes while Mosalemane was won by Mosese Matabane with 62 votes.
The 11 uncontested constituencies are Maseru Central where the former Chief Justice Nthomeng Majara will stand. The Hololo constituency will be represented by Lejone Mpotjoane.
Thaba-Phatšoa will be represented by the party’s deputy spokesman, Thabo Maretlane. Teya-Teyaneng will be represented by a well-known tycoon Lebona Lephema, the owner of Executive Transport.
The RFP’s spokesman, Teboho Shelile, will stand in Ha-Thetsane. Former Central Bank of Lesotho governor, Dr Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane, will contest in Qalabane constituency. Cloete Mdlokovana, a transport magnate, will stand in Mohale’s Hoek.
A Quthing successful farmer, Thabo Mofosi, will stand in Moyeni. Former TV journalist, Ntšiuoa Sekete, will contest in Lebakeng constituency in Qacha’s Nek. The party leader, Sam Matekane, will stand in Mantšonyane.
Nkheli Liphoto
Police boss loses High Court application
MASERU – POLICE Commissioner Holomo Molibeli has lost bid to have Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro and Police Minister Lepota Sekola summoned to court and be grilled for plotting against him.
Commissioner Molibeli had asked the High Court to summon Majoro and Sekola to provide oral evidence that they were plotting to remove him against an order of court.
He wanted the High Court to also call evidence from Vodacom Lesotho to produce their telephonic conversations.
The High Court yesterday, sitting as a Constitutional Court of a coram made up of Justices Moneuoa Kopo, ’Maseforo Mahase and ’Mabatšoeneng Hlaele, dismissed his application.
Reading the judgment, Justice Kopo said Commissioner Molibeli relied on hearsay evidence when he said the duo had engaged in a telephonic conversation plotting against him.
Justice Kopo said the court could not order that the matter be referred for determination.
Commissioner Molibeli filed an application before court that Majoro and Sekola should be called and be asked to confirm that Sekola called Commissioner Molibeli informing him that Majoro was going to suspend him despite a court order prohibiting that.
However, Sekola deposed to an affidavit denying that he called Commissioner Molibeli about that. Commissioner Molibeli’s attempt to have Vodacom Lesotho testifying in the matter also failed.
Vodacom Lesotho told the court that it does not record conversations of clients so it was impossible for them to transcribe such records.
Vodacom Lesotho said it could only provide Call Data Records, which points out that a certain number called another number, the call duration and the tower that connected the two phones.
Advocate Motiea Teele, representing Majoro and Sekola, had earlier argued that all what Commissioner Molibeli did was to base himself on hearsay which nobody could prove.
The court ordered that the main application of Molibeli’s suspension case will be heard in August.
’Malimpho Majoro
