Chasing a culinary dream

MASERU – When she is not studying, Leetoane Sekokotoana, popularly known as Lilly, is making chilli sauces, yoghurt, and ice cream and recently ventured into mayonnaise production. She reckons her love for cooking and the desire to experience new things gave birth to her hustle, which started with just one bottle of sauce.

“I then started making some different sauces,” said the 23-year-old who grew up in Mafeteng, Tšakholo.

Conditions were “pretty bad” as she grew up without a father who died when she was only 11-months-old. Her mother died when she was nine.

“From there it became very difficult for me because I had to start fending for myself as my siblings were still very young at that time,” she recalled.

Lilly said her background shaped her thinking as a young woman because she learned to work hard to survive. At some point, she said she would sell peaches to her schoolmates.

“I had to make sure that I had something to eat and meet all my basic needs, including uniform when I was in high school. That is why I do a lot of things all at once because I have to survive on my own.”

Although her support system wasn’t that strong, she said she had people who helped her survive the difficult phase.

She thanked her then teacher, Mokoena Ramalohlanye, who would pay for her school trips and other things that required money.

“He helped me a lot and I think he is partly the reason I survived high school. I never missed a school trip because of him.

“I don’t know how he did it but every time when there was a school trip and he would offer to pay because he knew my situation at home.

“I stayed alone at the time but I had friends — Nthabeleng Maphatšoe, Puseletso Nteso, Konosoang Matabane and Tabile who also helped. I would eat at their place a lot of times. They would share what they had with me as I hardly had money for food,” said Lilly.

Currently studying Social Work at the National University of Lesotho (NUL), Lilly says it is difficult to balance work and studies.

“It’s not easy at all but I try.”

She says she always wanted to be an entrepreneur “and my mother is sorely the reason I wanted to be my own boss. I grew up around her hustle and she was my role model and I am honestly content with my choice.”

“So I am chasing both my dreams and hopefully one day I can look back and say it wasn’t easy but I managed.”

Her passion, she says, was learnt from her late mother who owned a shop that sold fast food and beer, including traditional brew.

“I would sit and watch her sometimes and I think those lessons were imprinted onto my mind. I learnt how to make chilli sauce from her. All I did was improve it and learned to make more things through experiments. My strength comes from her as she did a lot of things all at once.”

Lilly is also into event management, mainly organising girls’ trips to different places or meet-ups where women share life experiences.

She plans to expand her business dubbed Lillycious.

“Nothing makes me happier than being a business woman and creating employment. I just want to see the Lillycious sauces business grow bigger and better,” said Lilly, whose wish is to open her own place.

“I really want to own property for my business. This is important because customers should not struggle to locate me.”

She says her major challenge is “a continuous illness” that affects her business as sometimes she fails to deliver.

“My illness puts me straight into bed and worse, some of my customers don’t understand.”

She says being an entrepreneur is emotionally draining.

“Not being able to meet my targets sometimes . . . it doesn’t sit well with me as it affects the goals which I want to achieve,” said, adding that she works with Tebello Seliane.

“He is very helpful. Without him, I don’t know if I would survive because he makes sure that there are enough ingredients and he delivers my sauces.”

Her sister, Moliehi, has been helpful with errands and delivering some sauces to different customers too.

“I have a very strong support system now. My sisters, partner and friends are a big part of that system. Sometimes they help with deliveries, filling the bottles or chopping the vegetables I use.”

She said social media has been a very powerful tool as people share her work.

“They are very supportive as they even criticize my sauce, helping me to improve.”

“I used to produce 10 bottles without stickers but now I am doing over 70 bottles with stickers too. The business grew so rapidly that it shocked me. But, I failed to maintain its growth due to my illness,” said Lilly, expressing gratitude to three loyal customers that have stuck with her from the start.

“They understand me unlike others who mistake my illness for laziness. Some think when I am ill it’s because I don’t want to deliver and pretend to be sick.”

She said her desire to be successful motivates her to soldier on despite the challenges.

‘’All I want is to see myself as an established business woman supplying not only local customers but penetrating the international market. I strive to be that woman who made it regardless of the challenges life threw at me.”

She added that “hunger motivates me. I don’t want to go to bed on an empty stomach when I have hands.” She said competition “is tight”.

“But I do my best. Building and maintaining a healthy customer base helps even though it is not always easy.”

She says selling original recipes makes her business unique.

“One cannot find my sauces anywhere. I make my own from scratch and that will always be my weapon,” she said.

