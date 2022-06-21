News
Chasing a culinary dream
MASERU – When she is not studying, Leetoane Sekokotoana, popularly known as Lilly, is making chilli sauces, yoghurt, and ice cream and recently ventured into mayonnaise production. She reckons her love for cooking and the desire to experience new things gave birth to her hustle, which started with just one bottle of sauce.
“I then started making some different sauces,” said the 23-year-old who grew up in Mafeteng, Tšakholo.
Conditions were “pretty bad” as she grew up without a father who died when she was only 11-months-old. Her mother died when she was nine.
“From there it became very difficult for me because I had to start fending for myself as my siblings were still very young at that time,” she recalled.
Lilly said her background shaped her thinking as a young woman because she learned to work hard to survive. At some point, she said she would sell peaches to her schoolmates.
“I had to make sure that I had something to eat and meet all my basic needs, including uniform when I was in high school. That is why I do a lot of things all at once because I have to survive on my own.”
Although her support system wasn’t that strong, she said she had people who helped her survive the difficult phase.
She thanked her then teacher, Mokoena Ramalohlanye, who would pay for her school trips and other things that required money.
“He helped me a lot and I think he is partly the reason I survived high school. I never missed a school trip because of him.
“I don’t know how he did it but every time when there was a school trip and he would offer to pay because he knew my situation at home.
“I stayed alone at the time but I had friends — Nthabeleng Maphatšoe, Puseletso Nteso, Konosoang Matabane and Tabile who also helped. I would eat at their place a lot of times. They would share what they had with me as I hardly had money for food,” said Lilly.
Currently studying Social Work at the National University of Lesotho (NUL), Lilly says it is difficult to balance work and studies.
“It’s not easy at all but I try.”
She says she always wanted to be an entrepreneur “and my mother is sorely the reason I wanted to be my own boss. I grew up around her hustle and she was my role model and I am honestly content with my choice.”
“So I am chasing both my dreams and hopefully one day I can look back and say it wasn’t easy but I managed.”
Her passion, she says, was learnt from her late mother who owned a shop that sold fast food and beer, including traditional brew.
“I would sit and watch her sometimes and I think those lessons were imprinted onto my mind. I learnt how to make chilli sauce from her. All I did was improve it and learned to make more things through experiments. My strength comes from her as she did a lot of things all at once.”
Lilly is also into event management, mainly organising girls’ trips to different places or meet-ups where women share life experiences.
She plans to expand her business dubbed Lillycious.
“Nothing makes me happier than being a business woman and creating employment. I just want to see the Lillycious sauces business grow bigger and better,” said Lilly, whose wish is to open her own place.
“I really want to own property for my business. This is important because customers should not struggle to locate me.”
She says her major challenge is “a continuous illness” that affects her business as sometimes she fails to deliver.
“My illness puts me straight into bed and worse, some of my customers don’t understand.”
She says being an entrepreneur is emotionally draining.
“Not being able to meet my targets sometimes . . . it doesn’t sit well with me as it affects the goals which I want to achieve,” said, adding that she works with Tebello Seliane.
“He is very helpful. Without him, I don’t know if I would survive because he makes sure that there are enough ingredients and he delivers my sauces.”
Her sister, Moliehi, has been helpful with errands and delivering some sauces to different customers too.
“I have a very strong support system now. My sisters, partner and friends are a big part of that system. Sometimes they help with deliveries, filling the bottles or chopping the vegetables I use.”
She said social media has been a very powerful tool as people share her work.
“They are very supportive as they even criticize my sauce, helping me to improve.”
“I used to produce 10 bottles without stickers but now I am doing over 70 bottles with stickers too. The business grew so rapidly that it shocked me. But, I failed to maintain its growth due to my illness,” said Lilly, expressing gratitude to three loyal customers that have stuck with her from the start.
“They understand me unlike others who mistake my illness for laziness. Some think when I am ill it’s because I don’t want to deliver and pretend to be sick.”
She said her desire to be successful motivates her to soldier on despite the challenges.
‘’All I want is to see myself as an established business woman supplying not only local customers but penetrating the international market. I strive to be that woman who made it regardless of the challenges life threw at me.”
She added that “hunger motivates me. I don’t want to go to bed on an empty stomach when I have hands.” She said competition “is tight”.
“But I do my best. Building and maintaining a healthy customer base helps even though it is not always easy.”
She says selling original recipes makes her business unique.
“One cannot find my sauces anywhere. I make my own from scratch and that will always be my weapon,” she said.
‘Mapule Motsopa
Media companies gang up against new rules
MASERU – Seven media companies yesterday ganged up against the Broadcasting Code 2022 that requires all radio presenters to acquire tertiary training in journalism. Public Eye newspaper, the Anglican Church of Lesotho FM, Moafrika FM, Molisa ea Molemo FM, Tšenolo FM, Jesu ke Karabo FM and Tabernacle FM told parliament that the code is grossly unfair.
The media companies appeared before the parliamentary Portfolio Committee on the Prime Minister’s Ministries and Departments, Governance, Foreign Relations, and Information Cluster. The committee chairman, Lehloka Hlalele, said the radio stations were not happy with the Broadcasting Code which they said was discriminatory.
Moafrika FM owner, Sebonomoea Ramainoane, complained that there is no school of journalism in Lesotho but the Broadcasting Code demands that presenters should possess tertiary education certificates.
“Where will those from initiation school fit in?” Ramainoane said.
He said the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) and the Ministry of Communications had colluded behind their back to come up with the code. He said the code will severely undermine their economic and professional development.
Ramainoane, who spoke on behalf of others, said the code was not done in good faith because the LCA and the Communications Ministry never consulted private radio stations.
He alleged that the two had only consulted the Media Institute of Africa (MISA-Lesotho) which is a voluntary association for media practitioners.
He argued that MISA-Lesotho did not represent all media houses in the country. Ramainoane added that the code was done with state-owned broadcasters who unfairly compete with private ones despite that they are funded by the government.
He also said the South African broadcasters are also roaming all over the country doing as they please and “the LCA never said anything about that”.
“I appeal to the government to see that the Broadcasting Code was not done in good faith,” he said.
“The LCA never met the stakeholders.”
“MISA and LCA are sleeping together and it is not right that they (come up with) laws on behalf of people who are not even their members,” he said.
He said he was part of several meetings held with stakeholders but the Broadcasting Code was never mentioned.
“Moafrika would have opposed that at all costs,” he said.
He said the government’s demand that media workers must possess university qualifications is discriminatory because people in other industries are not required to go to school. He said it should be so with a transport operator who is in the business of transporting goods — they should possess qualifications in logistics.
“If one does not want to hire a qualified accountant for their business it’s up to them, their business will suffer alone. Why are we being forced like this?”
Ramainoane also said MPs should have law or political science qualifications to be eligible for parliamentary jobs.
“You should also have to acquire law or political science qualifications. We should all be in the same boat,” he said.
MISA-Lesotho chairman, Nkoale Tšoana, defended the Broadcasting Code adding that it will help radio presenters to do their job better.
“Media reforms were done in good faith without fighting,” Tšoana said.
He said Basotho are the ones who asked for the code, not individuals. The LCA regulatory affairs member, Maama Maama, said radio stations were consulted since 2012 and “they were told that there will be a Broadcasting Code”.He said they were told the details of the code and they took part together with MISA-Lesotho.
“The public too was approached and the issue was discussed with them as by then the radio stations were turning into weapons that might end up burning the nation,” Maama said.
He said the presenters who are already in the industry just need six months of training and that is all that matters. The LCA legal officer, Rorisang Molefe, said the broadcasters raised the issue during the reforms that those who were not trained should be trained so that they know the regulations and ethics.
“Some stations speak inappropriate language even during prime times when children are listening,” Molefe said.
He said in-house training will not be enough because the media is a sensitive industry.
Nkheli Liphoto
Mokhothu says will jerk up police promotions
MASERU – DEMOCRATIC Congress (DC) leader, Mathibeli Mokhothu, says his government will stamp out corruption in police promotions. Addressing a rally in Mohale’s Hoek last Sunday, Mokhothu, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, said there is rampant corruption in the way police officers are promoted.
“We will inspect the way the police do their promotions because now the police promotions are full of corruption and nepotism,” Mokhothu said.
“We think the Police Training College no longer produces the kind of police we want, who have a love for the country.”
Mokhothu said they will ensure that police officers are promoted on merit.
“How can a policeman spend 30 years but still remain a trooper?”
“Just because he does not align himself with those in power in the police management makes him not eligible for promotion?”
He said officers with long service in the police should not be overlooked, adding that the DC plans to take the police to aviation schools. Mokhothu’s statements come when Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro is trying to force Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli into early retirement for allegedly making unprocedural promotions.
Majoro also accuses Commissioner Molibeli of ignoring a High Court judgment that declared that he wrongfully promoted certain police officers. Also the Lesotho Police Staff Association (Leposa) has attacked Commissioner Molibeli over the promotions.
Nkheli Liphoto
Army takes over DPP security
MASERU – THE army has replaced the police as the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP)’s security, thepost can reveal. The police have been providing security to the DPP since 2017.
Sources say Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane requested the change in the personnel of her security team last week. The request came amid simmering tensions between the police and the DPP. Although relations have been frosty for some time, thepost understands that the DPP felt uncomfortable with police security for three main reasons.
The first is the ongoing squabble between the police and the DPP’s office over the handling of the murder trial of former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane and his wife. The police are understood to be unhappy that the DPP seems to be dragging her feet on the trial.
This is because the DPP had replaced Advocate Shaun Abrahams, as the prosecutor for the case, with Advocate Gareth Lappan. Advocate Lappan has insisted on conducting fresh interviews with 30 of the key witnesses.
Sources say the police believe this demand not only delays the case but also endangers the lives of witnesses. A source said some of the witnesses have already told the police that they now fear for their lives because the case keeps being postponed.
Some, the source said, have said they are considering withdrawing as witnesses because they are not comfortable with fresh interviews. The second source of the DPP’s discomfort is that she is appealing against DCP Mokete’s recent acquittal in a sexual harassment case.
The third is the tension between Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro and Commissioner Molibeli. A source said Advocate Motinyane did not inform Police Commissioner Molibeli about the decision.
Instead, Commissioner Molibeli is understood to have heard the news for the first time from Army Commander Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela when he was calling to talk about the transition from the police to the army.
Since her appointment, the DPP has been under the security of the police. She moved around with a team of four officers, a driver, two bodyguards and a Special Operations Unit officer. The police also provided security at her home.
Law Minister Advocate Lekhetho Rakuoane confirmed that the DPP is not under the army’s protection. He said he was not sure why the police were replaced by the army.
There is no law that the DPP should have state security. Advocate Motinyane’s security was based on the nature of the high-profile cases she is handling.
Staff Reporter
