Chickin matters

Someone should solve the following puzzle for Muckraker. South Africa is the country hit by bird flu yet its shops have chickin and its restaurants are still selling chickin.

But Lesotho, the country that doesn’t have bird flu, has run out of chickin and its chickin restaurants have closed.

Don’t waste your breath if your answer is a simplistic one about Lesotho importing chickin from South Africa. We know already.

The issue is why Lesotho still relies on South Africa for chickin, more than half a century after independence, as if raising those birds is some rocket science. Muckrakers’ granny has 100 of those yet she cannot load her airtime.

The answer is that we have dimwits for politicians and leaders. The only time you hear them talking about animal farming is when they are announcing some import ban in response to some disease outbreak in South Africa. And they are quick to do it as if that is what they are employed for.

In between those bans, they are busy stuffing their loud mouths with imported chicken.

You see the same attitude when it comes to beef. They tell us about grade-A beef but fill their tummies with gradeless meat at funerals and weddings.

Once back in their offices, they tell Basotho about grade-A meat.

Never mind that most of them wouldn’t know grade-A meat if it hits them in the nuts.

And yes, an average customer doesn’t know the difference between grade A and grade C. For all we know some shops might be selling grade C as grade A.

To the average customer meat is meat. And no one has ever died from eating grade C.

So let’s not pretend this is about some standards because it is not.

Hearing them talk about quality and standards you would think cows in South Africa are massaged. By the way, what’s this obsession with grade A things as if there are any grade A citizens?

Grade A citizens are those who don’t lie, steal and cheat (all cheating). They vote, don’t litter, leave shopping trolleys in designated places and don’t swear at other drivers.

They feed the poor and take care of their environment.

Can all those consistent on all those things raise their hands? Ah, just put that paw down!

This is not a lying contest.

As for the franchise restaurants that have been forced to shut their doors because of the ban on chicken imports, Muckraker will not shed a tear for them. It serves them right.

For years, they have been telling us they don’t buy locally because Basotho don’t have capacity, don’t follow international standards and their chickens are midgets.

You would think they themselves are following any special standards yet they are cutting corners because they take Basotho customers. They have not lifted a finger to support the local farmer.

Now they will see that they don’t matter because no Mosotho is starving after their restaurants are closed. The restaurants should sell the standards they always talk about.

Or better still they can standardise the ban and see if that will bring them wings.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu

