Chickin matters
Someone should solve the following puzzle for Muckraker. South Africa is the country hit by bird flu yet its shops have chickin and its restaurants are still selling chickin.
But Lesotho, the country that doesn’t have bird flu, has run out of chickin and its chickin restaurants have closed.
Don’t waste your breath if your answer is a simplistic one about Lesotho importing chickin from South Africa. We know already.
The issue is why Lesotho still relies on South Africa for chickin, more than half a century after independence, as if raising those birds is some rocket science. Muckrakers’ granny has 100 of those yet she cannot load her airtime.
The answer is that we have dimwits for politicians and leaders. The only time you hear them talking about animal farming is when they are announcing some import ban in response to some disease outbreak in South Africa. And they are quick to do it as if that is what they are employed for.
In between those bans, they are busy stuffing their loud mouths with imported chicken.
You see the same attitude when it comes to beef. They tell us about grade-A beef but fill their tummies with gradeless meat at funerals and weddings.
Once back in their offices, they tell Basotho about grade-A meat.
Never mind that most of them wouldn’t know grade-A meat if it hits them in the nuts.
And yes, an average customer doesn’t know the difference between grade A and grade C. For all we know some shops might be selling grade C as grade A.
To the average customer meat is meat. And no one has ever died from eating grade C.
So let’s not pretend this is about some standards because it is not.
Hearing them talk about quality and standards you would think cows in South Africa are massaged. By the way, what’s this obsession with grade A things as if there are any grade A citizens?
Grade A citizens are those who don’t lie, steal and cheat (all cheating). They vote, don’t litter, leave shopping trolleys in designated places and don’t swear at other drivers.
They feed the poor and take care of their environment.
Can all those consistent on all those things raise their hands? Ah, just put that paw down!
This is not a lying contest.
As for the franchise restaurants that have been forced to shut their doors because of the ban on chicken imports, Muckraker will not shed a tear for them. It serves them right.
For years, they have been telling us they don’t buy locally because Basotho don’t have capacity, don’t follow international standards and their chickens are midgets.
You would think they themselves are following any special standards yet they are cutting corners because they take Basotho customers. They have not lifted a finger to support the local farmer.
Now they will see that they don’t matter because no Mosotho is starving after their restaurants are closed. The restaurants should sell the standards they always talk about.
Or better still they can standardise the ban and see if that will bring them wings.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu
Elected babies
We have lots of problems in Lesotho. Obvious! Thieves are robbing us blind.
Criminals are killing us for fun while the police chow us through bribes.
Our hospitals and schools don’t work. Jobs have left the country. Our good-for-nothing youths are just a disaster waiting to happen. They are either complaining about something or are high on something.
They think they deserve jobs and opportunities simply because they have young bones and mumble some mumbo-jumbo about ‘innovation and creativity”. If this generation is what we call the ‘future’ we are doomed. Screwed because these fellas can sell their mothers for a bottle of beer.
The elders are arrogant empty-heads who spent their prime years peeing on this country.
They like reminding us of what this country used to be as if they made it into something to be proud of. Ask them what they achieved in their time and they will pull out the seniority and respect cards as if being born earlier is a qualification. We cannot make our resources work for us.
But our biggest problem as a country is that we don’t have dangerous witches. Just scarecrows.
There is no other way to explain why none of them has bewitched the unmitigated rascals we call politicians. They are busy helping us bewitch our poor relatives, friends and neighbours instead of dealing with the politicians defecating on this country.
Muckraker is not talking of some powerful voodoo stuff or muti to send the politicians to their ancestors. Just something smallanyana to make them shut up and listen for a few weeks.
Something to make them pee nonstop or their lazy bums to itch for days.
Maybe, just maybe, the politicians have hired all the dangerous witches to unleash their muti on the citizens. How else can we explain why we tolerate the evil that politicians inflict on us?
Only some real potent potion can make a whole country watch from the sidelines while a gang of greedy thieves and charlatans quarrel over power and positions.
For the past four weeks, the citizens have been rendered spectators while politicians turned parliament into a circus. You would think after weeks of an uninterrupted shit show the clowns would want to rest but they are just starting.
They put on an epic show for Zambia’s president, Hakainde Hichilema, who thought he was here on serious SADC business last week.
Instead of mature dialogue, our politicians treated Hichilema to some long and loud moans. Our rascals were sobbing as if their lives depended on it. Taking turns to portray themselves as innocent victims of the other. It was like being in an ECD class. Nyoe, nyoe, they hurt our feelings. Blah, Blah, they threatened us. He started it! They scratched me!
Oh, no, they want to topple us. Nyoe, nyoe they are pinching us. They are eating our papa.
They are bullying us. No, they are greedy. Heella, it’s them who are clinging on to power without support. My ego is injured.
The opposition stole that moaning show by telling Hichilema that they would not pass the reforms until the army and the police withdrew their threatening statement (Notice Muckraker doesn’t mention the NSS because they are just a joke that has long ceased to be funny).
It was as if passing the reforms would be a favour to Hichilema. As if those reforms would help Zambia and SADC.
As if the reforms belong to the government.
You just cannot make up such political immaturity.
But these are the ‘things’ we have for politicians.
They will burn a house because it is dirty. The kind that will sell their children because they have misbehaved. No idea about the bigger picture and the broader good.
Just some blabbermouths with brains the size of the punctuation mark that ends this sentence.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu
Foundation launched
A top businessman Bothata Mahlala launched his foundation last Saturday.
In a statement, he said the Bothata Mahlala Development Foundation is meant to capture the hearts of the nation in introducing charitable work.
The foundation, he said, “mostly supports education excellence and other charitable activities for far-reaching socio-psycho support and development”.
The launch, he said, was a formal introduction of the advent of Bothata Mahlala Development Foundation “which is inspired by my long standing contributions to society and community as a way of giving back”.
The foundation slogan is Spreading The Love, Making A Difference.
The statement also says the foundation aims at having a hub of professionally ready, mentally enhanced and socially available cohort of the generation for tomorrow.
“This can and will be attained through vigorous resource mobilisation and partnership building to attain the most with many efforts,” he said.
He also said the foundation, together with people of goodwill, can spread the love and make a difference as they wish to coordinate a better society for tomorrow, free of challenges, readily life skilled, and professionally qualified to drive the economy for tomorrow.
“We are contributing to sustainable development outcomes from averting hunger and poverty, to ensuring good education for all, and to maintaining creation of work and environment,” he said.
Mahlala said the foundation has supported 4 000 students with school amenities, shoes, uniforms, bursaries and other educational needs.
Staff Reporter
M13.6 million for police cars
THE government spent a little over M13.6 million to buy 75 vehicles for the police, parliament heard this week.
This was disclosed by Sports Minister Pitso Lesaoana, who was standing in for Police Minister Lebona Lephema, during a parliamentary question time.
Lesaoana was responding to a question from the Basotho National Party (BNP) leader Machesetsa Mofomobe in the House.
Mofomobe had asked the government to shed some light on the details about the newly acquired police cars.
Mofomobe had asked whether any tender documents were issued for the purchase of the Mahindra vans and Honda Fit cars.
He also asked about the identity of the companies that were given the tenders, the unit costs of each vehicle and whether the Honda Fit cars are second-hand.
Lesaoana said the Mahindra vans were bought at a cost of M446 650 each while the Honda Fit cars were M50 000 each.
Lesaoana said the vehicles were bought through a single sourcing tendering method, saying “it was done by following the Public Procurement Regulations of 2023”.
He said the Mahindra vehicles were bought from Smith Auto Group (Pty) Ltd while the Honda Fit cars were bought by Metro ARM (Pty) Ltd.
Lesaoana said the Honda Fit vehicles were second-hand cars.
’Mabafokeng Mpobole, a proportional representation MP for the Democratic Congress (DC), asked the minister why they chose to use the single tendering method.
Mpobole also wanted to know if there were no other companies that wanted to compete for the tender.
“I want him to tell us the conditions in which single sourcing could be used,” Mpobole said.
Lesaoana said the single-sourcing method can be used in times of emergencies or urgent situations.
“‘We used single sourcing according to the law,” he said.
Another proportional representation MP for the DC, Hlalele Letšaba, asked the minister to tell the House about the life-span of each vehicle.
Lesaoana responded by saying that “everyone drives a second-hand (vehicle) in Lesotho therefore it is well-known how long they last”.
’Malimpho Majoro
