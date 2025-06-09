Chiefs to down tools next week

MASERU – VILLAGE chiefs are set to embark on a nationwide strike beginning Monday next week after the government ignored their demands for a salary hike.

In a statement released last week, the Chiefs Association, confirmed that they will withdraw their services after the government failed to review their salaries.

The deadline was May 29.

The strike comes two weeks after the chiefs, led by the Lesotho Workers Association (LEWA), warned the government that they would down tools if their grievances were not addressed by May 29.

At the heart of the protest is a government Savingram dated November 2024, which promised revised salaries for traditional leaders effective from April 1 this year.

That commitment, however, was never fulfilled.

The LEWA secretary general, Hlalefang Seoaholimo, told thepost that they were frustrated by the government’s silence.

“We were promised feedback by Friday last week,” Seoaholimo said, “but we did not get any response.”

Seoaholimo said the traditional chiefs are under pressure from some principal chiefs who are pressing them to abandon the planned protest.

“The threats only strengthened their resolve,” he said.

“The chiefs decided to strike so the principal chiefs could carry out their threats.”

He added that the strike was originally planned for May 19 “but was postponed in good faith after the chiefs appeared before parliament’s Social Cluster Committee”.

The committee’s chairman, Mokhothu Makhalanyane, had assured them their issues would be addressed before the deadline.

“We planned to down tools a long time ago,” Seoaholimo said.

“But I suggested we give parliament a chance, as the committee promised to respond by 29th May,” he said.

Seoaholimo confirmed that a formal notice would be given to the Ministries of Health and Local Government regarding the revised strike date.

He also said both traditional chiefs and local councillors would participate in the protest, a move expected to disrupt essential community services nationwide.

He reiterated that the agreement with the government clearly stipulated that the revised salaries were to take effect from April 1 this year.

Nkheli Liphoto