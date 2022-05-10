News
Clash over IT services at NUL
MASERU – THE National University of Lesotho (NUL) ICT director, Dr Lehlohonolo Mohasi, and Vice-Chancellor Professor Isaac Fajana are at each other’s throats over the duplication of ICT services.
Mohasi, in a leaked email to the university’s senior staff and the vice-chancellor, complains about two ICT companies providing similar services.
The services are provided by Integrated Tertiary Software (ITS) and Fedena.
Mohasi complains that the ITS had been working perfectly but the vice-chancellor decided to engage Fedena despite the university staff advising him otherwise.
The two companies are running, among others, online applications and admissions for the university.
“The matter has not been clearly stated out not only to the ICT Department, but also to the NUL staff as the department has been receiving endless questions regarding the two systems,” Mohasi’s email reads.
“This matter is brought on by the ongoing confusion between the two systems used by the NUL – ITS and Fedena – and misrepresentation of the ICT Department at SMT (senior management team) meetings,” he said.
He said the confusion “has cascaded to the NUL community at large”.
This follows late last year’s demonstration by the NUL staff who petitioned the vice-chancellor to address the issue of students whose admission had been revoked on allegations that they had been erroneously admitted.
The staff said Professor Fajana had “a skewed understanding of university processes by proclaiming to the Congregation that a person’s admission to the university is forever provisional (and) can be revoked even after graduation”.
They complain that the students were expelled from the university when they demonstrated against failures and mismanagement of admissions and registration, “caused by a malfunctioning Information System called FEDENA”.
They also said “the teaching and learning at NUL has been severely impaired and continues to suffer”.
They accused Professor Fajana of covering up for Fedena and unfoundedly blaming its failures on what he calls negative attitude and resistance by staff.
Mohasi’s email says despite the efforts put in by the ICT Department to address online applications challenges on the ITS system, which he says has been successfully accomplished, “the information given to the SMT (senior management team) has not been accurate”.
“This renders the department’s efforts (futile),” he said.
He said the readiness of the ITS system to run online applications was brought to Professor Fajana’s attention in February, through a demonstration to his office and via email.
This was followed by another demonstration to the senior management team in March.
He said during the senior management team’s meeting on April 12, Professor Fajana said the online admissions would be done by Fedena because “the ITS system was not ready”.
Mohasi said the ITS “has been ready to carry out both online applications and admissions”.
“Given the aforementioned, there is clearly confusion and no set line on which system will perform which activities,” he said.
“The matter has not been clearly stated out not only to the ICT Department, but also to the NUL staff as the department has been receiving endless questions regarding the two systems.”
Mohasi requested Professor Fajana to clarify the services offered by the ITS system versus Fedena.
“So far we see duplication as the two systems are performing the same services, which is a waste of not only efforts by the teams doing the jobs, it is costly to the university financially and time-wise,” he said.
He also sought clarity on Fedena’s role.
He said the ICT Department does not know the procurement process around Fedena, saying the IT governance was not followed.
“This makes it difficult for us to understand and follow issues regarding Fedena,” he said.
He also asked Professor Fajana to shed light on the payment for services rendered by the two companies and their contract agreements.
He said if the two systems are to be used concurrently there has to be a “change of terms of contracts”.
He also said there should be “negotiation of better rates, and we will need bursary/procurement assistance”.
Mohasi also said there should be a reduction in the service level.
He said because of the duplication of the manpower and additional system “overall responses are going to be slower than usual”.
“The ICT Department is understaffed as is, and performing odd and uneconomical jobs leads to inefficiency and loss of morale.”
Efforts to reach the NUL registrar for comment were unsuccessful at the time of going to print yesterday.
The university’s Director of Communications, ’Mamosa Moteetee, however, said the public should not be confused because registrations and admissions will continue running smoothly.
Moteetee said Professor Fajana directed the executive management to pay Fedena which the university had not done for two years.
Majara Molupe
Big steps in vaccination campaign
MATELILE – ON a wintry early April morning in Matelitsana, a village about 70km south-east of Maseru, villagers huddle in little groups, in their colourful blankets, as they engage in small talk.
Then the village councillor, a fairly young man in his early 40s, rises to officially open the pitso, a community meeting, to discuss the villagers’ concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccination issue.
The women, who were in the majority, immediately break into a soulful hymn. The hymn is a plea to God for “divine intervention” and his mercies.
Since March 2020 when the then Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane declared a state of emergency following the outbreak of Covid-19, life has never been the same for this community, and many others in Lesotho.
They have seen their loved ones fall sick and die of Covid-19. They have buried loved ones. They have lived in fear of a tiny virus that has wreaked havoc on a global scale.
So it is not a surprise that in moments of such deep national anguish, Basotho, who are a deeply religious people, often go down on their knees in prayer, in a collective show of piety.
And how much they have needed that “divine intervention” as the Covid-19 pandemic swept through Lesotho, taking away loved ones and dear friends since the first case was recorded in May 2020!
It was clear that these villagers were in desperate need of practical wisdom as to how they can cope with a pandemic that has so far killed 697 people while infecting over 33 000 others, according to the National Covid-19 Secretariat (NACOSEC), an organisation that was formed to fight Covid-19.
World Health Organisation, in collaboration with the World Vision Lesotho and the Ministry of Health and the people of Matelitsana, have found able and willing partners.
When Covid-19 broke out two years ago sending the world into a state of panic, some Basotho could not comprehend that they were facing an existential threat.
There were individuals who even denied the very existence of the virus itself. They claimed Covid-19 was no worse than ordinary flu and that it would simply pass if one got infected.
But much more potently were individuals who pushed certain myths around the issues of vaccination.
It was these pockets of resistance that provided a formidable challenge to organisations such as WHO and World Vision when they began engaging rural communities.
It took a lot of hard work from both organisations to dismantle these myths brick-by-brick.
’Mampeoane Kholumo, who is the Health, HIV and Nutrition Technical Programme Manager at World Vision, says thanks to WHO’s Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator Project (ACT-A), they were able to respond “to allow communities to access relevant and correct information on Covid-19”.
The ACT-A project, funded by the government of Canada is to support the development and equitable distribution of diagnostics, treatments, vaccines and protective personal equipment to reduce mortality and severe disease, restoring full societal and economic activity globally. WHO has engaged a number of Non-State Actors such as World Vision Lesotho in order to reach hard-to-reach communities in the districts. Kholumo says the biggest challenge they faced was how to dismantle myths around Covid-19 and vaccination and convince villagers on the urgent need to take the jab.
What compounded matters was that when the ACT-A project was implemented, “many communities were still not convinced about the importance of vaccination”.
Anybody who came talking about vaccination was never taken seriously.
“They had this impression that it’s a team of people who have been bribed in an attempt to force them to go for vaccination,” she says.
“It took a lot of talking to convince them that we were being supported by the World Health Organisation as their health centre.”
“We told them that we had been capacitated on this issue because we are in a pandemic, that this is a global problem and that we want to save their lives,” she says.
“So if you can allow us, and listen to what we are saying, you will actually get the key message we are bringing to you to ensure that you survive the pandemic.”
Kholumo says convincing people to vaccinate was a very tough assignment.
Others would argue that those who had been vaccinated “were actually getting flu more frequently”.
“We were able to visit these villages until people got convinced about the services the project was supporting,” she says.
At the centre of the communities’ push-back against vaccines was their reading of certain passages of the Bible which they claimed prophesied about the “times of the end”.
“It was mostly a faith-based thing,” Kholumo says.
“They were saying it was written in the Bible that in the end of times, people will be denied services because of the 666 sign. They were trying to link vaccination with that sign saying since they were now being denied services, that this was no longer about vaccination but the 666 sign.”
“Fortunately, we have faith leaders within the health committee members which made it easier for us to address different congregations about this fear,” she says.
Kholumo says they also encountered myths among adolescents who feared that they would become infertile once they were vaccinated.
“We had to give them literature that supports the fact that all that is not possible, that it is just a myth,” she says.
“The issue of infertility was a big issue among the girls; they were the ones who were bringing this up often. They were saying they will be infertile and that their ovaries would be affected by the vaccines. Those concerns were addressed by the Wash Club teachers.”
Kholumo says the main objective of the project was “to contribute to improved community access to relevant Covid-19 response interventions”.
The idea, she says, was to help “communities see the importance of vaccination and also where they could access the vaccinations”.
“We also needed to see if there were any barriers to vaccination and address such challenges,” she says.
As they moved in rural communities, they faced a major push-back from communities that felt under siege from a government that was seeking to impose its will in its drive to vaccinate Basotho.
“When the health centre committees told the people that they were coming to sensitise them on issues of Covid, they were a bit challenged,” she says.
“At that time people felt that they were now being forced to vaccinate, for example, people were being told that the government was going to restrict their access to certain services.”
They felt that they “were also now being forced to vaccinate (by the health committees); they could not understand the importance of vaccination”.
Having recognised these “barriers” and working closely with risk communication groups in different districts, the health committees were able to address the barriers.
“We realised that most people after the education and counselling that was provided by the health centre committees, showing them examples of people who had been vaccinated, that encouraged most people to access vaccination,” she says.
Kholumo says the health committees also managed to encourage communities to continue using face masks even after they were vaccinated.
“People had an impression that once you are vaccinated, you could just go along and that you would not be infected. But they were able to provide facts around such myths to say, yes we are vaccinated but one is still at risk of being infected . . . but you won’t be affected negatively like someone who is not vaccinated,” she says.
“They managed to convince people to continue taking care of themselves.”
The health centre committees worked closely with the Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) from the Ministry of Health to address people’s concerns about vaccination.
She says that group comprises “people who are very knowledgeable about issues, they have the necessary experience. We have nurses and traditional healers in that group. They worked with such teams from the districts and that made it very easy to deal with some of these myths.”
“They needed scientific information to convince some of the people especially children,” she says.
Kholumo thanked the WHO and the government of Canada for the initiative which provided the capacity to “ensure they had the relevant information they needed on Covid-19 and the skills to mobilise for the vaccination at the community level”.
“This project strengthened the collaboration between the health centre committees and the RCCE which is the key team that is addressing all issues on Covid-19 at the district level”.
Voices from the village:
‘I was afraid of vaccination’
Although Tsietsi Mothae understood the need to vaccinate after speaking to nurses and officers from World Vision who came to his village of Ramosoeu, he was still reluctant to take the jab.
“I was a bit afraid,” he says. “People were saying a lot of things especially on local radio stations. Although I understood what the nurses taught us, I still had my reservations and didn’t vaccinate that day.”
For Mothae, it was a wait and see game. In fact, he says he wanted to wait a bit and see if those who had taken the vaccine “would survive the ordeal”.
“When I saw that they were fine, I then went to vaccinate at the health centre. But I now had to travel a (longer distance), which is the price of cowardice that I had to pay,” he says.
Thankfully, Mothae says he did not have any major side-effects.
“I would encourage everyone to vaccinate, for their own good. Some who did not initially want to vaccinate have had a change of heart,” he says.
‘There was a lot of misinformation’
Molise Mohai is the local councillor for Matelitsana which is made up of nine little villages. A councillor, which is a political office, is the first port of call in Lesotho and is often tasked with addressing villagers’ concerns around issues of governance and social harmony in rural villages.
He says he arranged community meetings for World Vision to engage the community and teach them about how they could protect themselves against Covid-19.
“We arranged gatherings for them where they would educate people and vaccinate those who wished to be vaccinated. In some villages, they went from house-to-house,” he says.
He says there were others though who were reluctant to get vaccinated.
“They were saying they had heard that some people had died after being vaccinated while others said they had heard that they would be (genetically) controlled by whites after being vaccinated,” he says.
“There was a lot of misinformation (during that campaign) but that has since gone down.”
He says what really helped was that some nurses fully “explained how the vaccine works even telling us about the side-effects and how to deal with them”.
Although there he was only aware of a single death that could be directly connected to his community, there were scores of individuals who were retrenched from their jobs as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mohai thanked the WHO and the Ministry of Health for the initiative saying without their help, they could not have been vaccinated.
“We could have died due to ignorance,” he says.
“Even villagers who couldn’t attend the gatherings for one reason or the other when the nurses were disseminating the information, travelled all the way to the health centre to be vaccinated. I wish the campaign was longer so that even those posted at cattle posts are vaccinated.”
‘Huge steps taken to vaccinate people’
’Matsie Letsie, who is the village chief of Matelitsana, says she was contacted by the council office informing her about the vaccination campaign being spearheaded by World Vision and the Ministry of Health.
She then arranged gatherings where villagers were to be taught about Covid-19 and for those who wanted to be vaccinated to do so.
“Although some people were initially reluctant to vaccinate, the people from World Vision and the nurses educated us and many thereafter agreed to be vaccinated,” she says.
While huge steps have been taken to encourage people to vaccinate, there are still “a few, mostly young people, who are still resisting”.
“They are being misled by what they read on social media. They are saying all sorts of baseless things, such as that vaccines kill, and that it will make them infertile and that they want to put a tracker in their bloodstream.”
Letsie is however quick to quote the Bible in providing an explanation for this current state of affairs.
“As the Bible says, my people will perish because of a lack of knowledge. As you can see, we are far from the health centre which is a source of accurate knowledge when it comes to issues of health,” she says.
“Who knows, perhaps we could have died from this pandemic if it wasn’t for this campaign by the WHO.”
She says others could also not have vaccinated since they are old and frail and cannot walk long distances to the health centre.
‘They said vaccine will kill us’
’Mathato Tlhakanelo is from a small village called Ha-’Mutsi, which is part of Matelitsana. She says when she was told that they were to vaccinate, she was simply gripped with fear.
“A lot was being said about the vaccines and that it was going to kill us,” she says.
And so when officers from World Vision and nurses from the health centre came to address the village, she was reluctant to attend.
“The nurses taught us about this Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccine. It was all new information, something we had not heard before. But what I appreciated more was that they did not withhold any information from us. They even told us about the side-effects and how to deal with them,” she says.
“I suffer from high blood pressure and the nurses told me that they were going to first assess my situation and determine if it was safe to vaccinate.”
My hand was numb for about two days and I was a bit dizzy, but I drank a lot of water and had a good night’s sleep as had been recommended, she says.
But even after vaccinating, she says some of her neighbours remain fiercely opposed to vaccination.
“I always tell them and say, look at me; here I am, I didn’t die. It has now been months since I vaccinated. But at the end of the day, we all realise it is a decision everyone must make for themselves.”
Due to the long distances, she says many people struggle to walk to the health centre.
“If the vaccine was not brought to us, many could not have vaccinated. There are many other people who default on their HIV, sugar diabetes medication due to the long distance.”
‘A wait and see game’
’Manthabeleng Ranki is a Village Health Worker in the villages of Motšohlong and Ha-Makhe. She says most people were just too afraid to vaccinate when the programme began and only relented when they saw that those who had been vaccinated had not suffered any adverse side-effects.
“I still have people who vaccinated who are still complaining that their vaccinated arms are still numb,” she says.
Educating the community
Mareitumetse Maliehe is a Village Health Worker in the village of Ha-Ramosoeu. She says her role was to speak to the community about the Covid-19 pandemic and encourage them to vaccinate against the pandemic.
“Our main role under the project was to encourage the community to vaccinate and ensure the safety of the community,” she says.
“We came across a number of challenges in trying to convince people to take up the vaccine. Some felt that the vaccine would kill them but we told them that the vaccine was risk-free and it would help them carry on with their lives. But there are still people even today who are still resisting the vaccine,” she says.
Staff Reporter
Pastor jailed for 50 years
MASERU – A Zimbabwean-born pastor has been sentenced to 50 years in jail after he was found guilty of two counts of human trafficking and two more of rape.
The Berea magistrate’s court sentenced Thukulula Smith, 51, to jail without an option of a fine.
The court heard that Smith had used his position as a pastor to gain the people’s trust. After gaining their trust, he told his congregants that he was going to secure jobs for their children in South Africa.
The court found that the unsuspecting parents released their children to him and he took them to South Africa where he had businesses in 2018.
In the meantime, the court found, he gave parents some gifts that included microwaves and food parcels since most of them were destitute.
Smith took two teenage girls to South Africa where he turned them into sex slaves, the court found.
He was last Friday sentenced to 20 years for each count of human trafficking and 10 years for rape.
The sentences are to run concomitantly.
The police have warned Basotho to be very cautious when they deal with people who promise them jobs in or outside the country.
Deputy police spokesperson, Inspector ’Mareabetsoe Mofoka, said the court were shown the gifts Smith gave to his victims’ families while they were still with him.
They included fridges, among others.
The investigating officer was Detective Tsunyane Mosito.
Home Affairs Minister Motlalentoa Letsosa said the conviction and sentence of the pastor is a milestone in the fight against human trafficking.
“We wholeheartedly welcome the sentence as deterrents for others who would like to tread on the same wrong path,” Letsosa said.
“This also gives testimony to all Basotho we often warn against human trafficking that indeed this crime does happen in this country,” he said.
Letsosa said even development partners and countries that have been watching Lesotho’s reaction to human trafficking “now have evidence that we seriously fight against this crime”.
“Even investors will have confidence in us,” he said.
Staff Reporter
Workers at Chinese-run firm earn M98 a day
MASERU – M98. That is what workers who are building the new Senate on the Mpilo Mountain in Maseru earn a day.
Added to that are what the workers say are the “brutal, slave-like” working conditions they endure every day. That has resulted in a combustible and toxic working environment.
A worker who spoke to thepost this week, Sekatola Selemo, said they have been complaining about poor wages since September last year.
But the government has backed the Chinese in the labour dispute, much to their disappointment.
Last month, the workers downed tools to press for an immediate improvement of their wages. Selemo said the employer pleaded with them to resume work while their grievances were being addressed.
They went back to work. They also took the matter to court last Friday.
Selemo said the employer apologised and promised to review the workers’ salaries. But matters took a twist on Saturday when about 20 workers were summarily fired without any valid reasons.
He said they were only verbally informed when they were hired that they will continue to be employed until the work was complete. Selemo said the money they are earning was an embarrassment.
“M98 cannot even buy cooking oil today,” Selemo said.
He said this low salary is not only affecting their mental health but it degrades their self-worth as heads of the families.
“Imagine presenting M98 before your wife to cover living expenses, it’s embarrassing,” he said.
Mojalefa Sefuthi, another worker, said besides the low wages their working conditions were terrible.
“Our government is undermining us, they consider the Chinese as our God,” Sefuthi said.
He said the Chinese employers verbally assault them every day.
He said whenever the Chinese bosses feel like they want to fire them, they do it instantly.
“More than 30 employees have been fired over the past seven months,” he said.
He said some of the workers were fired over the phone without any disciplinary hearing. He said on Monday new people were hired after 20 workers were fired.
He said the very same day they told the new team that they cannot work in that construction since there are matters which are still being resolved.
“Politicians should guard their actions especially now that we are going for elections,” he said.
Sefuthi said a labourer is supposed to get M134 per day however, they earn only a paltry M98 per day.
He said they have been pleading with their management but they got no positive response.
“These Chinese have more freedom in this country which is threatening our liberty,” he said.
He said the police who are frequently deployed at the construction site every time the Chinese feel like they are threatened always take sides with the employer.
He said the police “have to focus on their duties rather than being hired to threaten us”.
He said on Monday armed police were called by the Chinese management to come to the site and instead of guarding to see if there would be any violence they started making threats against them.
“The police must intervene where there are problems, not to come to people who are sitting in the work premises,” he said.
He said on Friday, they are going to court again.
The Labour Commissioner, ’Mamohale Matsoso, told thepost yesterday she was aware of workers who are earning wages far less than the stipulated minimum wage.
Matsoso said she will send inspectors to the site.
Efforts to contact the construction company were unsuccessful yesterday.
Refiloe Mpobole
