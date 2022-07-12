College lecturers down tools

MASERU – LECTURERS at the Lesotho College of Education downed tools on Monday to press for a 15 percent salary increase.

The enraged lecturers were holding placards with messages that include, “Rector threatens staff”, “Rector intimidates staff”, and “Rector insults staff”.

The Lesotho College of Education Staff Union (LECESU), in a written petition to the Rector, Dr John Dzimba, said they were demanding a six percent salary bump or they would down tools.

“As the Lesotho College of Education Staff Union which is recognised by the college under a lawful recognition agreement, we are not happy and have never been happy with your leadership style,” their letter read.

The union said they had asked for 15 percent inflationary rate increase but “in one meeting with the staff you voluntarily offered staff six percent”.

“You went on to offer six percent to the union at DDPR but failed to sign for it,” the petition reads.

The DDPR is the Directorate of Dispute Prevention and Resolution, a labour court of first instance.

The union complained that the Rector had presented a paper at a special meeting of the council which was called to address staff issues where he said the union was asking for six percent “when the truth was that this was his offer to the union and staff”.

“In the end, you sent a response of your letter, to staff, where you had asked for five percent from the government, and further confusing the staff and union members.”

They stated that every time the Rector has an issue he uses the Minister of Education as his reference.

“You never mention the council, the staff, nor your management.”

“This has implications that you are now running the college with the minister.”

They said the mismanagement has led to the Rector losing a sense of ownership and accountability where he will say something today and then deny it the next day.

“You are very unreliable and unpredictable.”

Dr Dzimba could not be reached for comment last night.

