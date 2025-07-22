Compol under fire

…accused of protecting rogue cops

MASERU – A prominent lawyer representing eight officers accused of killing two suspects in Leribe is accusing Police Commissioner Borotho Matsoso of protecting a rogue police unit allegedly led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Beleme Lebajoa.

In a letter seen by thepost this week, Advocate Christopher Lephuthing tells Commissioner Matsoso that his clients are being persecuted by “Team Lebajoa”.

He says instead of reigning in Deputy Commissioner Beleme Lebajoa, the commissioner is protecting it in collusion with a “known crown counsel”.

Advocate Lephuthing’s eight clients are charged in the Tšifa-li-Mali Magistrate’s Court with the murder of Timeletso Sekhonyana and Lethusamang Mongali, who had been detained in the Hlotse police holding cells in 2019.

Advocate Lephuthing tells the commissioner that “Team Lebajoa” took those murder cases’ docket from the court and it has never been found.

He says the dockets had the names of the officers who should be charged for the crimes that his eight clients are accused of.

He complains that even after the Tsifa-li-Mali’s Magistrate Thoora Semela’s ruling that his client’s case should be referred to the High Court after they raised constitutional questions, their seniors colluded with the crown counsel to drag them to the Magistrate’s Court in Leribe.

The eight officers had objected that they could not be charged while their constitutional case was pending in the High Court and Magistrate Semela ruled in their favour.

Advocate Lephuthing said instead of arresting the real suspects, the police have gone after his clients.

This, he alleges, is because the real suspects are enjoying the commissioner’s protection.

Advocate Lephuthing is now seeking private prosecution for the officers he claims are being protected by the commissioner.

“We asked for certificate nolle prosequi (private prosecution) to charge those police officers which your office is protecting at the expense of our clients,” Advocate Lephuthing says.

“You have not responded to it, and we take it that your office and that of the DPP are ignoring the demand, and we are left with no option but to file the case looking for relief,” he said.

“You might find yourself having to answer certain questions.”

Advocate Lephuthing alleges that DCP Lebajoa and his team face many criminal charges, which have been stalled by the office of the commissioner and known prosecutors.

He tells Commissioner Matsoso that Crown Counsel, Advocate Lebohang Phooko, has to answer for a directive he issued that his clients be charged “instead of the suspects known to your office”.

“The extent to which your office may be required to answer can at the moment be guessed given your close ties with DCP Beleme Lebajoa,” he said.

“We have no hesitation that you are aware of the criminal charges that DCP Lebajoa faces, which have not been prosecuted owing to the corrupt relationship he enjoys with a known crown counsel.”

Advocate Lephuthing says the situation in Lesotho’s police is similar to that in South Africa, which prompted KwaZulu-Natal’s Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, to blow the whistle on rogue police officers and politicians.

He said Lt Gen Mkhwanazi is leading by example to ensure that police officers implicated in crimes, magistrates, and politicians are arrested.

“In Lesotho, senior police officers implicated in serious offences are protected by dubious politicians under circumstances comparatively similar to the situation that obtained in the RSA before Lt Gen Mkhwanazi took a decision to address the systemic problem,” he said.

“As you may guess, our clients know that your office is really faced with a fait accompli in collaborating with DCP Lebajoa.”

He said DCP Lebajoa has turned his clients into a “project of prosecution” despite the fact that Magistrate Semela ruled that their case should be referred to the High Court.

Advocate Lephuthing’s eight clients claim that an inquest docket was snatched from the clerk of court, and now they are facing double murder charges.

They told the court that they should not be charged until it is found.

The Tšifa-li-Mali Magistrate’s Court heard that some police officers threatened the clerk of court and took the docket with the names of cops who should be charged.

The eight police officers asked Magistrate Semela to refer their case to the High Court to deal with the question of law before the Crown can decide whether to charge them.

Majara Molupe