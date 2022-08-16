‘Corrupt’ soldier in trouble

MASERU – AN army officer, with the rank of Lance Corporal, is in hot water after he allegedly solicited bribes from people entering Lesotho from South Africa illegally.

He was arrested after the army was tipped about his nefarious activities near the Van Rooyen’s border gate in Mafeteng.

His colleagues in the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) were tipped that a man in military attire was busy taking bribes close to the border.

The suspect has been detained at the Makoanyane Detention Centre waiting for his day in the court martial.

The LDF spokesperson Captain Sakeng Lekola said they got a tip-off from one local radio station that the soldier in question was dabbling in crime.

“This is bad especially because crime was happening along the borders,” Captain Lekola said.

He said this soldier was based at the Mafeteng military barracks but was not assigned to go to the border on that particular day.

The said soldier was driving an LDF vehicle.

Captain Lekola said after they received the tip-off, the army Commander Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela himself flew to Mafeteng to see what was actually happening on the ground.

He said the soldier was arrested before he could even get back to the barracks.

“What angered the Commander was that he had just addressed the soldiers that they should refrain from taking part in crime,” Captain Lekola said.

He said the community that informed them of the incident is the one to testify against the soldier in court.

This incident happened barely two weeks after Lt Gen Letsoela announced that two of his soldiers had deserted and are believed to have gone to South Africa to work in the abandoned mines.

Lt Gen Letsoela told his juniors that they should at all cost avoid dipping their hands in crimes.

Majara Molupe