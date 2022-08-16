News
‘Corrupt’ soldier in trouble
MASERU – AN army officer, with the rank of Lance Corporal, is in hot water after he allegedly solicited bribes from people entering Lesotho from South Africa illegally.
He was arrested after the army was tipped about his nefarious activities near the Van Rooyen’s border gate in Mafeteng.
His colleagues in the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) were tipped that a man in military attire was busy taking bribes close to the border.
The suspect has been detained at the Makoanyane Detention Centre waiting for his day in the court martial.
The LDF spokesperson Captain Sakeng Lekola said they got a tip-off from one local radio station that the soldier in question was dabbling in crime.
“This is bad especially because crime was happening along the borders,” Captain Lekola said.
He said this soldier was based at the Mafeteng military barracks but was not assigned to go to the border on that particular day.
The said soldier was driving an LDF vehicle.
Captain Lekola said after they received the tip-off, the army Commander Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela himself flew to Mafeteng to see what was actually happening on the ground.
He said the soldier was arrested before he could even get back to the barracks.
“What angered the Commander was that he had just addressed the soldiers that they should refrain from taking part in crime,” Captain Lekola said.
He said the community that informed them of the incident is the one to testify against the soldier in court.
This incident happened barely two weeks after Lt Gen Letsoela announced that two of his soldiers had deserted and are believed to have gone to South Africa to work in the abandoned mines.
Lt Gen Letsoela told his juniors that they should at all cost avoid dipping their hands in crimes.
Majara Molupe
News
RFP dodges bullet
MASERU – THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) could have dodged a bullet after its special task team persuaded a group of disgruntled members who were plotting a legal challenge against its controversial selection of election candidates.
The task team, made up of senior executive committee members, moved swiftly to stop the legal action by seven members who claimed to have won primary elections but had their victories controversially “nullified” by the party.
The seven felt that the party should have relied on the primary results to select candidates for the October 7 general elections.
Instead, the party conducted interviews with the top four candidates from the primaries in each constituency. This result was that some who had won in the primaries failed to make the final cut after the interviews.
The seven wrote a letter to the executive committee last Friday, demanding that they be declared as the party’s candidates based on their victories in the primaries.
The letter, written through their lawyer, threatened legal action against the party. They also demanded to know how they were scored in the interviews.
Mokhethi Shelile, the party’s spokesperson, this week told thepost that the letter arrived at the office just as the task team was discussing similar complaints from other members unhappy about the selection of candidates.
Shelile said the task team then engaged the seven and they withdrew their letter on the same day. He said the task team has been engaging some disgruntled members to either make them understand the process or find some common ground.
“There were initially complaints from more than 20 constituencies but the task team has managed to resolve most of them,” Shelile said.
“We are now left with less than ten and we believe there will be a solution soon.”
He said the party is racing against time to amicably resolve the issue before the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s deadline for the submission of candidates for the election.
Shelile said the main reason for the disgruntlement is that “people did not understand the process even though it was made clear from the onset”.
“The circular from the party was clear that we wanted the top four people from each constituency,” he said.
“The primaries were therefore a way to select those four who would then be subjected to the interview process. The interviews were conducted by a team of independent people.”
The RFP has been criticised for its decision to deviate from the traditional way of selecting candidates. Some candidates have defected to other parties after failing to make the final list.
The party however argued that the process is meant to get the best candidates capable of delivering on the party’s vision.
Staff Reporter
News
Fokhoti ropes in army to deal with killings
MASERU – THE Lerotholi Polytechnic management has called in the army to help stamp out gangsterism and the killing of first-year students during initiation rituals.
The college’s rector, Professor Sepiriti Tlali, said this during a press conference on Tuesday following the killing of yet another first-year student last week.
The newcomer’s death brings the total of students who have been killed during the rituals to nine in just 10 years.
The eighth one died at the Thetsane police station last week after he allegedly asked for accommodation during the night, without telling the police where he came from.
Police announced that they launched investigations into the cause of death.
“We are going to rope in the army to help in the escalating crimes at the school,” Professor Tlali said.
The dead freshman was on a provisional list of students admitted at the Lerotholi Polytechnic.
He was supposed to come to school on August 22 when the classes resume.
The 18-year-old young man was found dead in Maputsoe along the Mohokare River, some 81.2 kilometres from the school.
Normally, the students’ deaths associated with the ugly initiation of freshmen into the notorious school gang happen within a 10-kilometre radius from the college.
After many newcomers were killed in the Mohokare River allegedly during the initiation the police have been patrolling the areas around the school.
Some students who spoke to this publication believe that the gangsters have changed the initiation venues and gone to as far as Maputsoe to avoid being caught in the act.
The college’s registrar, Maleshoane Lepota-Mosakeng, said they hope the army will help them deal with the gangsterism at the school after a similar programme to deal with a notorious gang called Manomoro.
The Manomoro are notorious for killing people and robbing them of their property in Maseru.
And the army through its programmes worked hard to rehabilitate the gangsters.
Lepota-Mosakeng said she thinks the programme could help save her institution against the escalating crime that is now out of hand.
During the orientation programme, they usually invite the police, churches and counsellors among others to address the newcomers.
Lepota-Mosakeng said they have introduced stringent policies to control the crime.
The school said it has banned the wearing of mechanic’s suits and balaclavas in its premises as another strategy to control the rampant lawlessness instigated by the students.
Professor Sepiriti Tlali said nine students have died during the initiation practices.
He said last year two students who were in second year went missing when the students were going to perform their rituals in the river.
“Those students have not been found to date,” he said.
He said they have searched everywhere with the help of the army and police but have not discovered the dead bodies.
He said police preliminary investigations show that the deceased with another student who was also admitted at the school were taken to the Mohokare River to perform the barbaric acts by four students currently studying at the school.
Among them, three are still students while the fourth is no longer studying there.
Majara Molupe
News
IEC ordered to redraw 20 constituency boundaries
MASERU – THE High Court has ordered the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to redo the delimitation of 20 of the 80 constituencies before the October 7 election.
Justice Realeboha Mathaba, reading the judgment for the panel of three judges sitting as the Constitutional Court, said the IEC had not properly redrawn those constituencies during the delimitation exercise.
The ruling on Tuesday was for a case in which the Democratic Congress (DC) and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) had challenged the redrawing of the constituencies countrywide.
The DC and the MEC had asked the court to declare the delimitation unlawful on grounds that the IEC had failed to conduct the review of constituency boundaries within the prescribed period of not less than eight or more than ten years.
The court dismissed the argument, saying the IEC could not proceed with the review because it did not have commissioners at that time.
The three commissioners’ contracts had expired.
New commissioners were only appointed a year and half later.
It said using the civil computation method the period for the impugned review started in July 2010 and ended in July 2020.
“This computation does not take into account the period of one year six months and 13 days during which the IEC had no commissioners,” the court said.
“After the new commissioners were appointed, they were entitled to continue where their predecessors left.”
“The delimitation order can only be voided in respect of the 20 non-compliant constituencies,” he said.
“The IEC has powers to take corrective measures by adapting the section 153 procedure of changing constituency boundaries to the extent necessary to meet the exigencies of the situation.”
The court however ruled that the IEC had not properly redrawn 20 constituencies.
It said voters in each constituency “shall not exceed or fall short of the population quota by more than 10 percent”.
The voter population quota is 15 507.
The voter quota in the 20 constituencies “exceeded the higher limit and also fall below the lower limit quota”.
The 10 percent of 15 507 in the upper limit quota is 17 058 while it is 13 956 in the lower limit.
The 20 constituencies are Mechachane, Mphosong, Tsikoane, Moselinyane, Kolonyama, Tšoana-Makhulo, Phoqoane, Matelile, Mohale’s Hoek, Phamong, Hloahloeng, Moyeni, Mount-Moorosi, Qhoali, Qacha’s Nek, Lebakeng, Mantšonyane, Bobatsi, Tsoelike and Thaba Moea.
“The number of voters in each of the 80 constituencies must be nearly equal to ensure that members of the National Assembly elected to represent constituencies each represent approximately equal number of voters,” Justice Mathaba said.
“This is the red line the IEC should not cross,” he said.
“There is no room for justification for non-compliance with the proviso which is carefully crafted to delineate the parameters of what is permissible and what is not.”
He said it was not possible to separate the elections for the 20 constituencies and the others because elections have to be held on the same date throughout the kingdom in terms of section 80 of the Electoral Act, 2011.
“The constitution and the act do not provide for partial or staggered elections,” he said.
He said the 80 MPs must be elected on the same day and enter parliament on the same day with the other 40 elected in accordance with the principle of proportional representation.
’Malimpho Majoro
