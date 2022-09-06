Council dragged to court over dumpsite

MASERU – THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) is set to launch a legal battle to force the Independent Electoral Commission ((IEC) to release the digital copy of the voters’ roll.

Battle lines have already been drawn, with letters flying back and forth between the commission and the Sam Matekane-led party.

The RFP is insisting that the hard copy of the roll that the IEC released to political parties last week is insufficient for them to verify the details of its supporters across the country.

The party wants the electronic version which is easier to filter to pick up anomalies that it believes are replete in the roll.

On Saturday last week, the RFP wrote a letter, through its lawyers, demanding the electronic version of the roll and threatening legal action if the IEC doesn’t comply.

The party said it was disappointed by the IEC’s refusal to release the digital version.

It also queried why the IEC could claim that the digital version was not ready when it has already released the hard copy version.

The hard copy, the party said, is a product of the electronic version.

“How can there be a printed version in the absence of the electronic version? Where would a print version materialise from?” said the letter Advocate Letuka Molati wrote on the party’s behalf.

“Thirdly, having denied our client access to an electronic copy of the voters’ roll, you have set extremely preposterous timeframes within which our client is to conduct and complete a verification process to the voters’ roll across all eighty (80) constituencies by the deadline of Tuesday the 29th August 2022.”

The party said given the tight deadline and without the digital voters’ roll, it was “logically untenable” for it to coordinate and organise its supporters across the country to verify their names on the roll.

“We are dismayed at the IEC’s attitude up to this point regard being had to the fact that even voters have been moved to various instances into new constituencies from the ones in which they voted from in the last general elections”.

The party threatened legal action if the IEC did not release the digital voters’ roll by 12pm on Monday.

The IEC responded on Monday this week, complaining about the short notice that the RFP had given and declared that it was ready to defend itself against any legal action.

The commission however said it had already requested the electronic voters’ roll from its service provider even before the RFP’s request.

It said the request was part of its “continuous drive to embrace the use of technology in its dealings with all its stakeholders”.

But the IEC’s letter also revealed something else that has serious implications on its ability to release the digital voters’ roll.

It said its requests for the roll had not yielded positive results so far because the service provider is demanding a fee of just over M2 million.

The commission said the fee is for “reconfiguration” of the systems “that would translate into the production of the electronic voters’ roll, mindful of all the related security considerations”.

Sources have told thepost that the RFP was last night drafting its response to ratchet up pressure on the IEC.

A source said the letter will request the IEC to reveal the name of the service provider and specific details of why it wants more than M2 million for the digital version.

The letter, the source said, will also query why the IEC is allowing itself to be charged extra for a voters’ roll that is essentially its property and is already in digital form anyway.

The IEC’s director of legal services, Advocate Lehlohonolo Suping, who is the acting public relations manager, told thepost that the service provider is Face Technologies.

He said the IEC was initially taken aback by Face Technologies’ demand but further discussions revealed that the fees could be justified. Advocate Suping said the biggest consideration is the security of the roll.

He said Face Technologies has said the fee is for the voters’ roll exporting software, voters’ roll web service software and implementation.

Advocate Suping also said the company also wanted a reviewed contract with the IEC.

thepost understands that the RFP’s top leadership is putting its faith in getting the voters on its database turning up on election day.

But for that to happen it should know the exact number of its supporters on the voters’ roll.

Insiders say the party has already picked up some anomalies in the preliminary roll but believes a true picture will be revealed when they use a filter on the digital version.

Nkheli Liphoto