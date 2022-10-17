News
DC should retrospect and introspect
MASERU – FORMER Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili says the Democratic Congress (DC) should look itself in the mirror and find what made it lose the October 7 parliamentary poll.
He was speaking at the party’s self-reflection conference over the weekend in Ha-Mabekenyane in Berea.
After finding where they lost a direction, they will have to find out how they move forward to build their party, Mosisili said.
Mosisili, the founder of the DC in 2012 when he defected from the then ruling Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD), said he was totally not happy with the performance of his party in the past elections.
He said the leader of the newly formed Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), Sam Matekane, has got more votes in his home constituency of Mantšonyane while the DC leader Mathibeli Mokhothu won the elections with a small margin in his Qoali constituency.
This is the second time in a row the DC appearing number two in general elections.
In 2017 the party lost to the coalition of the All Basotho Convention (ABC), Alliance of Democrats (AD), Basotho National Party (BNP) and the Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL).
The DC only got back to government when the ABC toppled its own leader Thomas Thabane in 2020, and invited the DC to form a new coalition that has just lost dismally to the newly founded RFP.
Majara Molupe
RFP MP Lephema guilty of electoral misconduct
RFP courts smaller parties
MASERU – THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) is set to consolidate its grip on power after courting two smaller parties into its coalition.
The RFP has signed an agreement to form a government with the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) which has four seats and the Alliance of Democrats (AD) which has five.
The MEC and the AD are expected to get a ministerial position each for the support.
But thepost has been told that the RFP is still out to get additional smaller parties to insulate its incoming government from collapse that might be triggered by floor-crossing.
Teboho Mojapela’s Socialist Revolutionaries (SR) has agreed to join the coalition with its two seats.
So has the Machabana Lemphane-Letsie’s HOPE which has one seat.
HOPE’s deputy leader, Rets’elisitsoe Lesane, confirmed that the party will join the coalition and was quick to point out that they have not requested anything in return.
“We joined to help stabilise the coalition government and we do not have any expectations,” Lesane said.
Thabo Shao, the SR spokesperson, also confirmed that the party is joining the RFP-led coalition.
“We agreed to join, but the official announcement is yet to be made to the media,” Shao said.
SR and HOPE will take the coalition’s numbers in parliament to 68.
thepost however understands the RFP is also still courting other parties that want to join the coalition but are not demanding anything in return.
There was also speculation last night that some smaller parties have also made informal overtures to join the coalition.
Sources say there could also be MPs who are ready to cross the floor to the RFP when parliament opens.
thepost has been told that the RFP wants more numbers because it still mistrusts the intentions of nearly a dozen of its MPs who had to sue the party to be its candidates. These are part of the 21 candidates who the party had deemed unfit to represent the party despite winning their primaries.
They were rejected after the party held interviews as part of the selection process.
The party is said to be still sceptical of some of those rebels who won.
Some of these MPs are said to be still sore about the way the party treated them.
The RFP believes they could be easy pickings for other parties that might want to destabilise the coalition in parliament.
More MPs on its side would protect the RFP from its own coalition partners.
They would also give the party leverage in negotiations with its coalition partners.
The coalition could however easily protect itself by passing the reforms which will restrict MPs’ floor crossing to a 15-day window period declared by the Speaker after three years.
Staff Reporter
The future of news is digital
THREE weeks ago, thepost’s reporters and editors had a brainstorming session on how to cover the election on our digital platforms. Our expectations were modest.
We did not set out to have spectacular coverage but to simply get it right.
Yet even with those humble ambitions, the monumental task ahead became apparent as ideas were banded around. There was a profound fear that we might not be able to adequately cover Lesotho’s most important political event.
With hindsight, we now know those fears were not overdone. A lot could have gone wrong and there were, indeed, some minor glitches that might have turned into epic disasters.
We are thankful that we did a decent job. A lot of what we got right boils down to the instant feedback from the audience. When we mixed up the numbers we were instantly chided and corrected. When the sound was not right the audience was quick to alert us. The same applies to when our cameras were not properly focused.
The first lesson for us is that the audiences know what they want and you can only ignore their feedback at your own peril. The second is that the quality of content, not technology, attracts audiences to digital media platforms.
The third is that there is a hunger for well-packaged news content. In the past 28 days, our Facebook page has reached 606 000 people, half of which were reached in the last seven days. Engagements are up by 413 percent over the same period.
We have also seen huge growth on our WhatsApp Newsbot which was launched last month. We believe the future of news is digital.
thepost is investing more in human resources and seeking new talent as we take a long-term view to consolidate our position in digital news.
Our growing numbers on digital platforms provide an opportunity for advertisers to tap into a wider audience. Our commitment is to keep the numbers growing and engaged with our content. We promise both the numbers and attention that advertisers seek.
Thank you for the support
