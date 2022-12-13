DC youth deputy leader joins RFP

MASERU – THE Democratic Congress (DC)’s youth league deputy leader, Mangaliso Walter Makakole, has defected to the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP).

Makakole was welcomed into his new political home at a rally at Pitso Ground on Sunday ahead of the Stadium Area constituency elections to be held next Saturday.

He promised the RFP leadership that he will help the party bag at least 3 000 votes in the coming election so that the RFP increases its grip in parliament.

“I am not just talking, I know that many people will defect with me,” he said.

Makakole said the scores of people who are after him to join the RFP have already asked him for the party’s T-shirts.

Last week, he wrote a letter declaring his move to the new party. His resignation both from the DC and the youth league was with immediate effect.

Makakole said it took him a full two years to ponder his next political move. He said his decision to leave the DC was never an easy one since he had been with the party for over 10 years.

“I am no longer a member of the DC,” he said.

The chairman of the Stadium Area constituency, Motlalepula Sepipi, said the people are defecting to their party in droves because they can see there is life there.

It was enthralling to welcome Makakole to the party, Sepipi said. He said they have been taking people from the DC since their fun-walk.

He said they are optimistic that they are going to win the coming elections.

The DC Youth League leader, Moeketsi Shale, told thepost that even though they are not happy with the loss, Makakole was not elected but was handpicked by the executive committee after his deputy defected to the AD.

“He is one of the people who have been on the agenda to fight me at all costs. But they all failed,” Shale said.

He said Makakole was not known to be active as he did not even attend party events or participate to support the party. He said they did not want to support him because they thought he would be the only one being applauded.

Meanwhile, another defector Tšekelo Monare who was the All Basotho Convention (ABC) constituency committee member, said the RFP is hated for doing good things.

He said the RFP is a ‘river’ that can never be stopped.

“When you are doing good things, never feel bad, the people see you,” Monare said.

Monare promised to help his new party win the constituency. He said the RFP leader Sam Matekane has good policies that will help Basotho move out of poverty.

He said the electorate has already spoken that they are going to vote for the RFP in the constituency. He said Matekane is a gift from God.

Nkheli Liphoto