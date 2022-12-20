DCEO raids PS’

MASERU – ANTI-CORRUPTION investigators raided three principal secretaries allegedly implicated in a M100 million road repair scandal.

Yesterday afternoon’s raids are part of a wider investigation into payments made by the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) to several companies that won tenders to repair roads damaged by heavy rains earlier this year.

The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) suspects some of the tenders were rigged and dubious or inflated invoices were paid.

Sources close to the investigation also told thepost that some companies that did not complete work were paid in full.

The investigation comes as the companies started receiving payments that were delayed due to the government’s financial crisis.

One of those whose homes were raided is Nonkululeko Zaly, the principal secretary in the Ministry of Small Business Development.

Zaly was the principal secretary of the Local Government Ministry when the tenders were awarded.

She was fuming as she confirmed the raid to thepost last night.

“I do not know what the DCEO wanted. We know that they are another political party in this country,” Zaly said.

She accused the DCEO of being a lapdog for certain politicians.

“They (politicians) sent it to fight their political battles. I just want to put it that the DCEO only wants to play its politics,” she added without mentioning which politicians she was talking about.

The DCEO also raided the principal secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thabo Motoko.

Motoko was the principal secretary to the Cabinet and in charge of the DMA when the tenders were awarded.

He confirmed the raid but refused to give further details.

“They said they would come back later,” he said, adding the “investigation is still internal”.

The DCEO also searched the home of Lefu Manyokole, the principal secretary for Local Government.

Manyokole was not picking up his phone at the time of going to press last night.

thepost however understands that he was briefly interviewed by DCEO investigators yesterday.

Investigators also briefly spoke to Zaly after the raid.

Sources say the investigators are also looking at some senior government officials as well as managers and directors of the companies.

The DCEO’s spokesperson, Matlhokomelo Senoko, refused to comment because the matter is still under investigation.

So did Advocate Sefako Seema, the DCEO’s acting director-general.

Majara Molupe and Nkheli Liphoto