Death threat spooks magistrate

MASERU – A magistrate has received death threats after spilling the beans on her colleagues alleged to be conniving with prosecutors to illegally release suspects.

Magistrate Itumeleng Letsika, who was among the 18 candidates interviewed for the High Court bench two weeks ago, told thepost that she received the chilling call on Sunday.

She said the caller told her that he knows people who have been paid to kill her for threatening their jobs.

“The caller said I should be careful because there are people who want to eliminate me,” Magistrate Letsika said.



The threat appears to be linked to the damning information she provided to Chief Magistrate ‘Matankiso Nthunya.

Magistrate Nthunya then repeated the allegations during her interview for the High Court bench. She said she had recently learned that prison officers were conniving with prosecutors and magistrates to allow suspects to negotiate out-of-court settlements with their victims.

The suspects would then be released.

“One of my magistrates came to my office and told me that some prosecutors would come to court and tell magistrates that the parties were settling out of court,” Magistrate Nthunya said.



Advocate Letsika confirmed that she is the magistrate that Magistrate Nthunya was referring to. Magistrate Nthunya said what is alarming is that some of the suspects that were illegally released were facing serious charges of fraud, murder and, armed robbery.

The illegal scheme, she said, appears to start with the disappearance of charge sheets from court files.

“The magistrate also mentioned that some of our records were missing. A magistrate would then find that the dummy file now only contained one not so serious charge,” Magistrate Nthunya said.



“For example, the doctored dummy files would only have a housebreaking charge yet the missing actual charge sheet had far more serious charges which would not qualify a suspect to be released under the Speedy Courts Trial Act.”

“Some of the LCS staff who ferry prisoners to court would, on behalf of suspects, negotiate with prosecutors for the release of the suspects under the Speedy Courts Trial Act even if they would not be qualifying for such.”

Advocate Letsika confirmed that what Magistrate Nthunya said at the interview is exactly what she told her.



“I told her about charge sheets disappearing and the dummy charge sheets being changed to reflect less serious charges,” she said.

She said soon after receiving the phone call she called Magistrate Nthunya who then informed the police.

The police have since beefed up her security and are investigating the allegations.

“We had to move fast because that is a serious issue,” said a senior police officer privy to the matter.

Last night, Advocate Letsika said she was “a bit shaken but fine”.



The threat comes days after the police launched an investigation into Magistrate Nthunya’s allegations.

thepost understands that the police have zeroed in on three cases of rape, robbery and murder in which suspects were allegedly released without trial.

The suspects were released sometime last year.

In the meantime, Magistrate Nthunya has also cracked the whip.

Last week she issued a memo warning magistrates against withdrawing cases before them to allow the victims and suspects to negotiate settlements.



“This memo serves to remind you that there is no such procedure under our criminal law,” Nthunya said in the memo to magistrates.

“Therefore, this practice should cease and desist effective immediately.”

“Let the prosecutors adopt any of the sections available to them in the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act in effecting withdrawals but never to allow negotiations”.

thepost has been told that the chief justice is also mulling an inquiry into all the allegations raised during the interviews.

The investigation will also look into allegations that some magistrates had or have criminal records. Others were said to be unruly and insubordinate.