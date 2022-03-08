Defections rock BAP

MASERU – THE Basotho Action Party (BAP) suffered a major setback in the ’Makhoroana constituency last Sunday after 375 members defected to rejoin the All Basotho Convention (ABC).

The group was welcomed amid ululations and cheers.

Speaking at the event, the ABC chairman, Samuel Rapapa said the return of the members had discredited the rumour that the party is dying.

“Now we are receiving new members from other parties,” Rapapa said.

He said the nine MPs who defected with Professor Nqosa Mahao to launch the BAP last year are “nothing compared to the hundreds that are now returning to their party”.



The defections are a bitter pill for the BAP which has been aggressively mopping supporters from other parties since its launch.

The returnees provide a psychological boost for the ABC after a tumultuous year of leadership battles and haemorrhaging membership to other parties.

A buoyant Rapapa said the fact that earlier in February they accepted 300 members from BAP in Qeme constituency shows that the ABC is still the force to reckon with.

“Now we have just welcomed 375 more from the same party,” he said.



The latest defections come as some BAP members are in a fierce fight to represent the party in ’Makhoroana in the next general election.

“We are now demolishing BAP, brick by brick,” he said.

He urged party members to accept those who have returned from the BAP.

“After the general elections, our party will be in government,” he said.

“The ABC is roasting the BAP.”

Moruti Khauli, one of those who defected, said they had left the ABC because of power struggles.



“Now we see peace in the ABC and we decided to re-join,” Khauli said.

He said the ABC should empower the youth in the constituency.

Leshoboro Mohlahloa, the MP for Malimong, said they are on a campaign to bring back members who have left to join other parties.

“If we work hard our party will win the coming elections with a huge margin,” Mohlajoa said.

The BAP’s newly elected deputy leader, Motlatsi Maqelepo, said although the defections are a setback they could also help the party deal with conflicts in ’Makhoroana.

He said they have been trying without success to deal with the feuds in ’Makhoroana.

“We have tried to solve the conflicts by deploying an interim constituency committee but the war never ended,” Maqelepo said.



He said the “conflicts were caused by the upcoming primary elections where some people already have their candidates in place”.

“They fight using the constituency committee to forge their ways to the top”.

The defections in ’Makhoroana came a day after the BAP held its first elective conference.

Professor Mahao remains the leader after he was elected uncontested.

He is deputised by Maqelepo.

Tello Kibane is the chairman while Lebohang Thotanyana is the secretary general.



’Mamoipone Senauoane is the treasurer and ’Masebuoeng Nkuebe will be Thotanyana’s deputy.

Professor Mahao urged the winner to be magnanimous in their victory.

“Always remember that victory goes along with responsibilities,” he said.

“Do not be peacocks to those who lost.”

He said their national executive committee would focus on the rule of law and equality