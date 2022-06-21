Dignity for the girl child

MASERU – WHEN Mpeo Kherehloa is on her periods, all she wants to do is stay home. “Whenever I sit down, I wonder whether I have stained my clothes. It is very painful,” she said.

Kherehloa, who is visually impaired, was speaking at the first ever national Menstrual Health and Hygiene (MHH) stakeholders’ consultative forum held by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The forum was part of commemorations for the global menstrual hygiene day, which is celebrated annually on May 28.

This year’s theme was ‘Making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030’. The multi-stakeholder forum was aimed at discussing the status, bottlenecks and opportunities to accelerate MHH in Lesotho, as well as to develop strategic partnerships and synergies.

Kherehloa, who is a member of the Lesotho National League of the Visually Impaired Persons (LNLVIP), said menstruation is a very big challenge for people living with visual impairment.

She appreciated the initiative to bring men on board in addressing this issue.

“As I am totally blind, I need their help should I stain myself anywhere they see me. They shouldn’t be afraid to tell me what they see,” she said.

World Vision Youth Representative, Tlotliso Masiu, said limited access to sanitary towels, information, infrastructure and taboos around menstruation are some of the challenges faced by young women and girls, especially in rural areas.

“If we can address this issue, I truly believe we will have taken a major step forward in developing young women and girls,” said Masiu.

He said 20 percent of the population have no access to clean water, while 27 percent still use unimproved sanitation facilities.

“This means 27 percent of our population are not using the proper materials for their menses and thus will set them back from developing not only as humans but as girls. I believe we should begin to implement menstrual hygiene rooms so that girls have a safe space to change without any embarrassment. We must break the cultural norms and taboos,” said Masiu.

He said to help women through their menstrual cycle, men should be cautious of what they say or do.

“Certain phrases that we may use as men that undermine women may make them feel ashamed of their body and the process they are going through in their lives. I believe we must educate ourselves on this issue as we have to take measures to help them feel comfortable – the safer we keep our women and the more comfortable we make them feel, the more comfortable our future will be,” he said.

As the Champion of Menstrual Health and Hygiene in Lesotho, Queen ‘Masenate Mohato Seeiso said over the years, efforts to respond to MHH have too often been in silos and not well coordinated.

“It has been my wish to see stakeholders work together to address this issue comprehensively. It is pleasing to note that we seem to be headed in the right direction. Your (stakeholders) participation is a clear testimony of the fact that this subject of national importance is dear to your hearts too,” she said.

She said menstruation should be seen for what it is – a common, everyday fact of life for all women and girls.

“Regrettably, we still have many adolescent girls and young women that use rags for sanitary towels. Some are without water to wash their hands and bodies after menstruation. Even worse, some have no toilets for their privacy.”

The Queen said some schools still don’t have sanitary facilities and girls in those schools miss classes during menstruation. In some communities, some discriminatory and harmful cultural and gender norms, stigma and taboos that prejudice women and girls are rampant.

“This needs to change and we should each commit to be part of that change, including men and boys. A call should be made on boys and men to be part of menstrual health training at our schools and in our communities – they need to be part of the conversation for menstruation to be normalised,” she said.

She appealed to all stakeholders to work together.

“Let us do all we can to secure the dignity of our girls and women. Let us unite around efforts to make menstruation a normal fact of life. Let us focus on the solutions, remove the obstacles and identify the opportunities and strengthen our collective efforts to accelerate access to menstrual health and hygiene in Lesotho.”

“We should strive for change,” she said, adding that menstruation is a biological function and nobody should be discriminated against or disadvantaged because of a biological function.

She said girls in schools don’t understand why condoms are given out for free when sanitary pads are not.

“So why shouldn’t sanitary towels be given out for free in schools?” she asked.

“Let us support them to reach their full potential without hindrance. I look forward to a day when I can go to any school, community and workplace and be met with smiles from girls and women knowing they don’t face any challenges and hindrances,” she said.

Acting Minister of Health, Motlohi Maliehe, said the initiative was an opportunity for them to break the silence, raise awareness and change the negative social norms around MHH as well as create a conducive environment where women and girls are able to manage their monthly menstrual cycle in a dignified and healthy manner.

“With this, we want to reaffirm our commitment of promoting good menstrual management,” said Maliehe. He said to effectively manage menstruation, women and girls require basic needs such as clean water, sanitation and hygiene facilities.

He also called for affordable and appropriate hygiene products, information and good practices and a supportive environment where women and girls can manage menstruation without embarrassment and stigma.

He said the challenges they face encompasses more than a basic supply or infrastructure.

In many parts of the world, Lesotho included, Maliehe said experience of menstruation continues to be constrained by cultural taboos and social norms, lack of information on menstruation and lack of appropriate menstrual products leads to unhygienic and unhealthy practices whereby some end up using old clothes, dirty rags or even fail to manage their menses.

This is negatively impacting their education, health, safety and human development. He said the theme adopted at the forum aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3 (ensure health and wellbeing of our people), SDG 4 (ensure inclusive and equitable education) and SDG 6 (ensure access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all).

He said strides have been made to address the concern by setting up an enabling environment for the empowerment of women and girls such as national plans, policies and laws.

“In 2019, Parliament voted to eliminate value added tax (VAT) charged to sanitary towels,” he said, noting however that despite the achievements “there is still a long way to go.”

World Vision Lesotho National Director, James Chifweli, said the responsibility of NGOs is to complement the government’s work.

“The main mandate to look after the citizens lies with the government but we know that it is a great responsibility that requires collaboration, hence we are among the key stakeholders to complement what it is doing at the national level.”

Deputy Minister of Water Mankoe Maime said his Ministry is implementing many water supply projects and a major one is the Lesotho Lowlands Water Supply Scheme.

“This will increase and sustain access to water to 1.5 million people which is about 75 percent of Basotho country wide.”

He said the ministry provides sanitation facilities for institutions; schools, clinics and vulnerable households.

“We are trying hard to reach areas with water and sanitation services so we are leaving no one behind,” said Maime.

Acting Minister of Social Development, Keketso Sello, said the partnership will make it easier for the ministry to manage menstruation better.

“We are quite happy with our development partners who are facilitating most of the needs of the community.

“However, it shouldn’t be our responsibility alone to understand the vulnerability of girls pertaining to this issue but the ownership of the government at large — know the importance of injecting more so that we don’t have to cut important services.”

He added: “It is our role to ensure that the government understands that it is their direct responsibility to ensure that girls don’t experience what they are experiencing because if we don’t have much, they won’t get as much as they need which is not what we want.”

“We are doing everything in our capacity to ensure that by 2030, we call this issue history.”

’Mapule Motsopa