Dignity for the girl child
MASERU – WHEN Mpeo Kherehloa is on her periods, all she wants to do is stay home. “Whenever I sit down, I wonder whether I have stained my clothes. It is very painful,” she said.
Kherehloa, who is visually impaired, was speaking at the first ever national Menstrual Health and Hygiene (MHH) stakeholders’ consultative forum held by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The forum was part of commemorations for the global menstrual hygiene day, which is celebrated annually on May 28.
This year’s theme was ‘Making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030’. The multi-stakeholder forum was aimed at discussing the status, bottlenecks and opportunities to accelerate MHH in Lesotho, as well as to develop strategic partnerships and synergies.
Kherehloa, who is a member of the Lesotho National League of the Visually Impaired Persons (LNLVIP), said menstruation is a very big challenge for people living with visual impairment.
She appreciated the initiative to bring men on board in addressing this issue.
“As I am totally blind, I need their help should I stain myself anywhere they see me. They shouldn’t be afraid to tell me what they see,” she said.
World Vision Youth Representative, Tlotliso Masiu, said limited access to sanitary towels, information, infrastructure and taboos around menstruation are some of the challenges faced by young women and girls, especially in rural areas.
“If we can address this issue, I truly believe we will have taken a major step forward in developing young women and girls,” said Masiu.
He said 20 percent of the population have no access to clean water, while 27 percent still use unimproved sanitation facilities.
“This means 27 percent of our population are not using the proper materials for their menses and thus will set them back from developing not only as humans but as girls. I believe we should begin to implement menstrual hygiene rooms so that girls have a safe space to change without any embarrassment. We must break the cultural norms and taboos,” said Masiu.
He said to help women through their menstrual cycle, men should be cautious of what they say or do.
“Certain phrases that we may use as men that undermine women may make them feel ashamed of their body and the process they are going through in their lives. I believe we must educate ourselves on this issue as we have to take measures to help them feel comfortable – the safer we keep our women and the more comfortable we make them feel, the more comfortable our future will be,” he said.
As the Champion of Menstrual Health and Hygiene in Lesotho, Queen ‘Masenate Mohato Seeiso said over the years, efforts to respond to MHH have too often been in silos and not well coordinated.
“It has been my wish to see stakeholders work together to address this issue comprehensively. It is pleasing to note that we seem to be headed in the right direction. Your (stakeholders) participation is a clear testimony of the fact that this subject of national importance is dear to your hearts too,” she said.
She said menstruation should be seen for what it is – a common, everyday fact of life for all women and girls.
“Regrettably, we still have many adolescent girls and young women that use rags for sanitary towels. Some are without water to wash their hands and bodies after menstruation. Even worse, some have no toilets for their privacy.”
The Queen said some schools still don’t have sanitary facilities and girls in those schools miss classes during menstruation. In some communities, some discriminatory and harmful cultural and gender norms, stigma and taboos that prejudice women and girls are rampant.
“This needs to change and we should each commit to be part of that change, including men and boys. A call should be made on boys and men to be part of menstrual health training at our schools and in our communities – they need to be part of the conversation for menstruation to be normalised,” she said.
She appealed to all stakeholders to work together.
“Let us do all we can to secure the dignity of our girls and women. Let us unite around efforts to make menstruation a normal fact of life. Let us focus on the solutions, remove the obstacles and identify the opportunities and strengthen our collective efforts to accelerate access to menstrual health and hygiene in Lesotho.”
“We should strive for change,” she said, adding that menstruation is a biological function and nobody should be discriminated against or disadvantaged because of a biological function.
She said girls in schools don’t understand why condoms are given out for free when sanitary pads are not.
“So why shouldn’t sanitary towels be given out for free in schools?” she asked.
“Let us support them to reach their full potential without hindrance. I look forward to a day when I can go to any school, community and workplace and be met with smiles from girls and women knowing they don’t face any challenges and hindrances,” she said.
Acting Minister of Health, Motlohi Maliehe, said the initiative was an opportunity for them to break the silence, raise awareness and change the negative social norms around MHH as well as create a conducive environment where women and girls are able to manage their monthly menstrual cycle in a dignified and healthy manner.
“With this, we want to reaffirm our commitment of promoting good menstrual management,” said Maliehe. He said to effectively manage menstruation, women and girls require basic needs such as clean water, sanitation and hygiene facilities.
He also called for affordable and appropriate hygiene products, information and good practices and a supportive environment where women and girls can manage menstruation without embarrassment and stigma.
He said the challenges they face encompasses more than a basic supply or infrastructure.
In many parts of the world, Lesotho included, Maliehe said experience of menstruation continues to be constrained by cultural taboos and social norms, lack of information on menstruation and lack of appropriate menstrual products leads to unhygienic and unhealthy practices whereby some end up using old clothes, dirty rags or even fail to manage their menses.
This is negatively impacting their education, health, safety and human development. He said the theme adopted at the forum aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3 (ensure health and wellbeing of our people), SDG 4 (ensure inclusive and equitable education) and SDG 6 (ensure access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all).
He said strides have been made to address the concern by setting up an enabling environment for the empowerment of women and girls such as national plans, policies and laws.
“In 2019, Parliament voted to eliminate value added tax (VAT) charged to sanitary towels,” he said, noting however that despite the achievements “there is still a long way to go.”
World Vision Lesotho National Director, James Chifweli, said the responsibility of NGOs is to complement the government’s work.
“The main mandate to look after the citizens lies with the government but we know that it is a great responsibility that requires collaboration, hence we are among the key stakeholders to complement what it is doing at the national level.”
Deputy Minister of Water Mankoe Maime said his Ministry is implementing many water supply projects and a major one is the Lesotho Lowlands Water Supply Scheme.
“This will increase and sustain access to water to 1.5 million people which is about 75 percent of Basotho country wide.”
He said the ministry provides sanitation facilities for institutions; schools, clinics and vulnerable households.
“We are trying hard to reach areas with water and sanitation services so we are leaving no one behind,” said Maime.
Acting Minister of Social Development, Keketso Sello, said the partnership will make it easier for the ministry to manage menstruation better.
“We are quite happy with our development partners who are facilitating most of the needs of the community.
“However, it shouldn’t be our responsibility alone to understand the vulnerability of girls pertaining to this issue but the ownership of the government at large — know the importance of injecting more so that we don’t have to cut important services.”
He added: “It is our role to ensure that the government understands that it is their direct responsibility to ensure that girls don’t experience what they are experiencing because if we don’t have much, they won’t get as much as they need which is not what we want.”
“We are doing everything in our capacity to ensure that by 2030, we call this issue history.”
’Mapule Motsopa
Media companies gang up against new rules
MASERU – Seven media companies yesterday ganged up against the Broadcasting Code 2022 that requires all radio presenters to acquire tertiary training in journalism. Public Eye newspaper, the Anglican Church of Lesotho FM, Moafrika FM, Molisa ea Molemo FM, Tšenolo FM, Jesu ke Karabo FM and Tabernacle FM told parliament that the code is grossly unfair.
The media companies appeared before the parliamentary Portfolio Committee on the Prime Minister’s Ministries and Departments, Governance, Foreign Relations, and Information Cluster. The committee chairman, Lehloka Hlalele, said the radio stations were not happy with the Broadcasting Code which they said was discriminatory.
Moafrika FM owner, Sebonomoea Ramainoane, complained that there is no school of journalism in Lesotho but the Broadcasting Code demands that presenters should possess tertiary education certificates.
“Where will those from initiation school fit in?” Ramainoane said.
He said the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) and the Ministry of Communications had colluded behind their back to come up with the code. He said the code will severely undermine their economic and professional development.
Ramainoane, who spoke on behalf of others, said the code was not done in good faith because the LCA and the Communications Ministry never consulted private radio stations.
He alleged that the two had only consulted the Media Institute of Africa (MISA-Lesotho) which is a voluntary association for media practitioners.
He argued that MISA-Lesotho did not represent all media houses in the country. Ramainoane added that the code was done with state-owned broadcasters who unfairly compete with private ones despite that they are funded by the government.
He also said the South African broadcasters are also roaming all over the country doing as they please and “the LCA never said anything about that”.
“I appeal to the government to see that the Broadcasting Code was not done in good faith,” he said.
“The LCA never met the stakeholders.”
“MISA and LCA are sleeping together and it is not right that they (come up with) laws on behalf of people who are not even their members,” he said.
He said he was part of several meetings held with stakeholders but the Broadcasting Code was never mentioned.
“Moafrika would have opposed that at all costs,” he said.
He said the government’s demand that media workers must possess university qualifications is discriminatory because people in other industries are not required to go to school. He said it should be so with a transport operator who is in the business of transporting goods — they should possess qualifications in logistics.
“If one does not want to hire a qualified accountant for their business it’s up to them, their business will suffer alone. Why are we being forced like this?”
Ramainoane also said MPs should have law or political science qualifications to be eligible for parliamentary jobs.
“You should also have to acquire law or political science qualifications. We should all be in the same boat,” he said.
MISA-Lesotho chairman, Nkoale Tšoana, defended the Broadcasting Code adding that it will help radio presenters to do their job better.
“Media reforms were done in good faith without fighting,” Tšoana said.
He said Basotho are the ones who asked for the code, not individuals. The LCA regulatory affairs member, Maama Maama, said radio stations were consulted since 2012 and “they were told that there will be a Broadcasting Code”.He said they were told the details of the code and they took part together with MISA-Lesotho.
“The public too was approached and the issue was discussed with them as by then the radio stations were turning into weapons that might end up burning the nation,” Maama said.
He said the presenters who are already in the industry just need six months of training and that is all that matters. The LCA legal officer, Rorisang Molefe, said the broadcasters raised the issue during the reforms that those who were not trained should be trained so that they know the regulations and ethics.
“Some stations speak inappropriate language even during prime times when children are listening,” Molefe said.
He said in-house training will not be enough because the media is a sensitive industry.
Nkheli Liphoto
Mokhothu says will jerk up police promotions
MASERU – DEMOCRATIC Congress (DC) leader, Mathibeli Mokhothu, says his government will stamp out corruption in police promotions. Addressing a rally in Mohale’s Hoek last Sunday, Mokhothu, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, said there is rampant corruption in the way police officers are promoted.
“We will inspect the way the police do their promotions because now the police promotions are full of corruption and nepotism,” Mokhothu said.
“We think the Police Training College no longer produces the kind of police we want, who have a love for the country.”
Mokhothu said they will ensure that police officers are promoted on merit.
“How can a policeman spend 30 years but still remain a trooper?”
“Just because he does not align himself with those in power in the police management makes him not eligible for promotion?”
He said officers with long service in the police should not be overlooked, adding that the DC plans to take the police to aviation schools. Mokhothu’s statements come when Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro is trying to force Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli into early retirement for allegedly making unprocedural promotions.
Majoro also accuses Commissioner Molibeli of ignoring a High Court judgment that declared that he wrongfully promoted certain police officers. Also the Lesotho Police Staff Association (Leposa) has attacked Commissioner Molibeli over the promotions.
Nkheli Liphoto
Army takes over DPP security
MASERU – THE army has replaced the police as the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP)’s security, thepost can reveal. The police have been providing security to the DPP since 2017.
Sources say Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane requested the change in the personnel of her security team last week. The request came amid simmering tensions between the police and the DPP. Although relations have been frosty for some time, thepost understands that the DPP felt uncomfortable with police security for three main reasons.
The first is the ongoing squabble between the police and the DPP’s office over the handling of the murder trial of former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane and his wife. The police are understood to be unhappy that the DPP seems to be dragging her feet on the trial.
This is because the DPP had replaced Advocate Shaun Abrahams, as the prosecutor for the case, with Advocate Gareth Lappan. Advocate Lappan has insisted on conducting fresh interviews with 30 of the key witnesses.
Sources say the police believe this demand not only delays the case but also endangers the lives of witnesses. A source said some of the witnesses have already told the police that they now fear for their lives because the case keeps being postponed.
Some, the source said, have said they are considering withdrawing as witnesses because they are not comfortable with fresh interviews. The second source of the DPP’s discomfort is that she is appealing against DCP Mokete’s recent acquittal in a sexual harassment case.
The third is the tension between Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro and Commissioner Molibeli. A source said Advocate Motinyane did not inform Police Commissioner Molibeli about the decision.
Instead, Commissioner Molibeli is understood to have heard the news for the first time from Army Commander Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela when he was calling to talk about the transition from the police to the army.
Since her appointment, the DPP has been under the security of the police. She moved around with a team of four officers, a driver, two bodyguards and a Special Operations Unit officer. The police also provided security at her home.
Law Minister Advocate Lekhetho Rakuoane confirmed that the DPP is not under the army’s protection. He said he was not sure why the police were replaced by the army.
There is no law that the DPP should have state security. Advocate Motinyane’s security was based on the nature of the high-profile cases she is handling.
Staff Reporter
