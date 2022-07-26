Disaster for Akani

MASERU – IT never rains but pours for Akani Retirement Fund Administrators, the beleaguered company that is in a bitter battle for a contract to manage the pension fund for Lesotho’s civil service. Akani’s troubles in South Africa have come thick and fast, leaving it reeling and facing possible collapse.

Last week, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) raided Akani’s offices in an investigation that could have dire consequences for the company whose reputation has been severely damaged by allegations of fraud and corruption.

The investigation could lead to a suspension or total cancellation of Akani’s operating licence. Either of the outcomes would kill Akani’s business in South Africa.

They also have serious implications for Akani’s operations in Lesotho where it is fighting for the contract to manage the Public Officers’ Defined Contribution Pension Fund (PODPCF) whose 35 000 members are government employees.

A suspension or cancellation would knock the company out of the race for the contract it has bitterly contested with NBC Lesotho since 2020. And even if it is eventually exonerated, the raid and the investigation would leave an indelible mark on the company’s reputation.

The unfolding events in South Africa might also catch the Central Bank of Lesotho’s attention as the regulator of the insurance sector.

The FSCA said the purpose of the raid was to gather facts and information to assist in its investigation into complaints “which contained sufficient information to create a reasonable suspicion that financial sector laws may have been contravened by Akani”.

The order sanctioning the raid was granted by the Deputy Judge President of the High Court (Gauteng Division, Pretoria).

“The overriding objective of the FSCA is to protect financial customers, which include members of retirement funds, who demographically represent all members of our society,” FSCA commissioner Unathi Kamlana said in a statement announcing the raid last week.

Kamlana added the raid is in “keeping with this duty and is in the interest of clean administration in the retirement funds sector”. thepost understands that the FSCA investigators collected computer hard drives and other documents during the raid.

Although the Authority is not at liberty to reveal the nature of the investigation, thepost understands it relates to the controversial manner in which Akani got the contract to manage the Chemical Industries National Provident Fund (CINPF) which has 21 000 members and is worth M7 billion.

The raid follows a devastating blow Akani suffered in South Africa’s High Court in June. The court ruled that Akani paid bribes to three trustees of the CINPF when it won the contract to manage the fund in 2019.

It found that Akani engaged in an illegal and elaborate scheme to influence the CINPF trustees to first terminate NBC Holdings’ contract and then appoint it as a replacement. NBC Holdings, a major shareholder in NBC Lesotho, had been the CINPF’s administrators for the 30 years when Akani made its move for the contract.

The court ruled that Akani used the three trustees – Bonginhlanhla Dangazele, Reginald Sema and Ayanda Sithole – to instigate NBC Holdings’ termination. Dangazele was the CINPF’s principal while Sema was deputised by Sithole as the chairperson of the board of trustees.

Dangazele received M40 000 while Sema and Sithole got M25 000 each.

To hide the payments, the court said, the three trustees took out funeral insurance policies with Neighbour Funeral Scheme, a company with close links with Akani.

Four months after the NBC’s termination and a week after Akani’s appointment, the three then filed claims with the Neighbour Funeral Scheme. They claimed that their three relatives had died around the same time.

Their claims were paid minutes of each other on the same day.

The court described it as a “remarkable coincidence” that the three had taken out the policies at the same time, their relatives had died around the same time and Neighbour Funeral Services paid their claims within four minutes of each other.

Akani denied that those payments were bribes but the judge ruled that based on “irrefutable inferential reasoning, the true purpose of the payments to Dangazele, Sema and Sithole was a bribe”.

“The explanation for the receipt of substantial payments all on the same day, all from one funeral scheme vendor, which happens to be a company related to Akani, one week after the appointment of Akani, in which decision they were directly involved, implies a series of truly remarkable and unlikely coincidences,” the judge said.

He ordered that the termination of the NBC’s contract should be reversed because it had been tainted by corruption and fraud. He also said Dangazele, Sithole and Sema should be booted out as CINPF’s trustees.

Staff Reporter