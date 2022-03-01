Disaster hits Matebeng farmers

QACHA’S NEK – THE Ministry of Agriculture is investigating the sudden death of a flock of 88 goats and sheep in Matebeng last Sunday. The goats and sheep belonged to two farmers but were kept in one kraal.

Both farmers say they have lost their entire livelihood.



The carnage, which happened after the animals had just been dipped, has left livestock owners in Matebeng shocked.

Farmers in the area worry that there might be a disease outbreak that will wipe out their flocks.

To farmers, losing an entire flock of goats, sheep or cattle is like losing a job and saving all at once.



The Qacha’s Nek district Vet, Dr Sentle Makhaola, said although they are still investigating, he suspects the animals could have suffocated to death because they were kept in a poorly ventilated house soon after being dipped.

“I am not sure what happened to those animals but I think since they spent the whole night in a small house together immediately after being dipped, they ran out of oxygen and that might be the main cause of death,” Dr Makhaola said.



Dr Makhaola further said the other reason might be that they had breathed the poison that was used to dip them.

“I am not certain about what I am saying, it is just my thinking,” he said.

“I am saying this because the other animals which were dipped together with those animals are still alive, but the ones that were in that house have all died,” he said.

He further said they have taken samples to the laboratory in Maseru and are awaiting the results.



The Matebeng Area Chief, Daniel Lelingoana, said he is worried that there might be a disease in his area.

“These goats and sheep are very good means of making money,” Chief Lelingoana said.

“Goats get bought so easily, unlike cattle.”

“Apart from that, we are also selling wool and mohair.”



“This is such a huge loss. It means these people who have lost their livestock are facing poverty for the next few seasons. Some might never recover.”

One of the farmers, Molefi Molefi, said he was already counting how much he would get after selling wool and mohair.

In the last shearing season, he made M15 000.

“Some of us see the livestock as our mines, we invest in them hoping to have money after some years,” he said.