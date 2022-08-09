News
Doti says goodbye!
MASERU – Matebatso Doti, who is retiring from active politics at the age of 70, is stepping out of the political ring battered and bruised.
Doti was among the high profile victims of a divisive leadership wrangle that saw All Basotho Convention (ABC) deputy leader, Professor Nqosa Mahao, walk out of the party in frustration in 2019.
She was then fired as Minister of Social Development only to be recalled by Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro when he took over the reins a year later.
Doti had thrown her weight behind Professor Mahao, much to the dismay of ABC leader and Prime Minister Thomas Thabane.
In this exit interview at her home in Lithabaneng this week, Doti cut a frustrated figure as she opened up on the battles within her beloved ABC party.
She is candid about the leadership wrangles in the ABC which she says will likely hurt the party come general elections on October 7, 2022.
“My journey in politics has not been a good one,” she says. “After the 2019 elective conference, they (ABC leadership) rejected the new committee.”
“I stood in a place which I thought was good and was victimised. I was retired from the ministry. It was not good because it was out of anger but it gave me a chance to work for the constituency that whole year until 2020 when Majoro came in and reappointed me,” she says.
Now with the elections only nine weeks away, Doti says she is worried about the ABC’s chances at the polls.
She has every reason to be worried.
Here is a party whose heart has been ripped out by factional fights.
Although current party leader, Nkaku Kabi, eventually triumphed in the race to succeed Thomas Thabane, he inherited a party that had been dishevelled by internal wrangling.
Kabi has struggled to reunite the party and fill in the big boots left by its charismatic founder Thabane.
This is the basis for Doti’s candid assessment of the ABC’s chances in the October elections.
“I don’t want to answer that one, but I am worried because of the fights,” she says. “Kabi is busy, trying to campaign; he is all over because he wants to see the party coming back (to power) but it’s tough.”
She tells thepost that although she is retiring from active politics, she fears she is leaving the party when it is at its weakest.
She says the ABC leadership has been “dwelling too much on conflicts than building the party”.
Kabi’s task has been compounded by a resurgent Democratic Congress (DC) party led by Deputy Prime Minister Mathibeli Mokhothu that continues to draw huge crowds at its rallies across the country.
Sam Matekane, Lesotho’s richest tycoon, and his Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party, is also posing a huge threat to the ABC’s electoral prospects, she says.
“I was expecting the ABC to govern alone this time but because of the conflicts, on minor things, people are running away from it, they went to other political parties,” she says.
Doti is adamant that the ABC failed to manage well Thabane’s succession issue.
“We loved Thabane so much that we did not even think of a succession plan,” she says. “If there was any death we did not even know who we would appoint to take over.”
Doti says Thabane himself had however indicated that he wanted Majoro to take over as party leader in the event he was no longer there.
“He had indicated that he wanted Majoro to succeed him. He used to say ‘this is the boy I want’. He appointed him a minister. But then something happened and we didn’t know what was happening. He was no longer comfortable with Majoro, I don’t know why. These are some of the things that are making me retire,” she says.
She is also adamant that if the ABC had accepted Prof Mahao’s victory the party would have been in a much stronger position that it is right now.
“The ABC would have been stable and nobody would have gone to Mahao’s Basotho Action Party. Most of the people who joined Mahao are in fact ABC members, even if they say they are not ABC, they are ABC.”
Doti says she is stepping down as the MP for Lithabaneng constituency in Maseru, a constituency she has represented since 2012 and will not contest the October 7, 2022 general elections.
She says the decision to step down was reached as far back as 2017 when she told her people in Lithabaneng that she would be standing as their MP for the very last time.
“I told them in 2017 that I’m running for the last time and that they should find someone to succeed me. And here I am, five years is now over,” she says.
Although she is retiring from active politics, she will remain a committed cadre of the party that she says she still loves dearly.
Other political parties have been courting her but she has rebuffed their overtures, she says.
Doti is quitting politics at a time when the biggest political questions confronting Lesotho have not been resolved.
She wants to see a “caretaker government” taking over the reins for a three-year period to fix the issues ailing Lesotho.
That government must be there for a “short period to harmonise and continue with the national reforms”.
“By the end of the three years, everybody will be OK in their head.”
She says the politicisation of the civil service has meant that jobs are parceled to party functionaries at the expense of qualified Basotho youths.
“If you are not a member of the ruling party, it is very difficult for you to get a job (in the civil service). That is why our children are running up and down the streets.”
She says when she was working in the civil service they advised the then minister “to introduce psychometric tests and not care about the colour of the parties they supported”.
“But the people bought T-shirts and got the jobs.”
Doti says the proposed tweaks to the Constitution will deal with this problem by ensuring that only Basotho who are qualified for jobs get appointed by a panel.
“Principal Secretaries will not be appointed on the basis of their party T-shirts; they should meet the requirements of being top leaders.”
As the Minister of Social Development, Doti was seen as the face of the social protection programme for vulnerable children whose parents had died of AIDS.
She was therefore seen as a much-loved “mother” figure at the centre of the country’s social protection programme for the vulnerable.
As MP, she ran a successful bursary scheme for disadvantaged children in Lithabaneng constituency. Scores of children have benefited from the programme with some of them completing their studies at university.
“They all come here and say, ‘M’e we have passed and we are now looking for jobs’. Others are police officers. We have so many graduates who have benefited from this bursary.”
“That is why I am retiring. I don’t want to die in parliament,” she says with a chuckle.
She says she wants to help take care of her two grandchildren in retirement.
“Any politician who wants to tap from my head, I will be freely available for that as well.”
Staff Reporter
Deadlock over reforms
MASERU – THE government’s plan to use state of emergency powers to recall parliament to pass the reforms faces serious resistance from the opposition and legal experts.
A marathon meeting this week to build consensus on the use of state of emergency powers to recall parliament could not break the impasse.
The deadlock comes as Lesotho is reeling under pressure from the international and regional community to pass the reforms. SADC, which instigated and part-funded the reforms, has promised Lesotho hell if the reforms are not passed.
The United States might pull the plug on its recently approved M4 billion development aid to Lesotho. The African Union is said to have registered its disappointment with the government and insisted that the reforms be passed.
The EU, which contributed generously to the reforms process, is not playing the ‘carrot and stick’ game but gently pushing the government to find a way to complete the reforms.
Law Minister Lekhetho Rakuoane told a meeting of political parties yesterday that the government will soon discuss how Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro can request the Council of State to advise the king to recall parliament to pass the reforms.
Rakuoane, a lawyer by profession, is still cautiously optimistic that it’s possible to use the state of emergency powers for the King to recall parliament.
That interpretation is however being rejected by some in the government and the opposition who believe the failure to pass the reforms is not an emergency.
The constitution defines a state of emergency as a war or a monumental threat to Lesotho’s sovereignty or life.
Monyane Moleleki, the Alliance of Democrats (AD)’s leader, told the meeting that he doesn’t believe the reforms constitute an emergency that justifies recalling parliament.
“In general, it is unthinkable to recall a National Assembly which was dissolved constitutionally, officially or formally by His Majesty the King,” Moleleki said.
“The country finds itself in a difficult situation. Lesotho is constitutionally in a predicament and some urge us to consider the predicament an emergency.”
“Actually, there is no state of emergency in Lesotho today but just a predicament,” he said.
Even if the government goes ahead to use the state of emergency clause to reopen parliament there will still be disagreements over which Bill parliament should pass.
The majority of the officials who were in the now disbanded National Reforms Authority (NRA) accuse the parliament of dismembering the initial Bill they submitted.
They say the parliament sneaked in new amendments and removed others to create a Bill that doesn’t reflect the people’s views.
The Senate has reservations about the parliament’s changes and appears sympathetic to the NRA’s view that the Bill should not be outrageously different to what the people suggested.
The Lesotho Council of NGOs (LCN), which facilitated this week’s dialogue, is reportedly not hostile to recalling parliament but wants parliament to pass the initial Bill from the NRA without changes.
MPs however insist they will not take instructions from any other institution because only parliament has the power to make laws.
But even if they agree to reopen parliament and find each other on which Bill to pass, there is likely to be another problem.
Advocate Tekane Maqakachane believes there is no legal loophole that the government can use to recall parliament.
“There is absolutely no loophole to use for that. There is no state of emergency to justify such,” Advocate Maqakachane said.
“The law is the law. You cannot violate it because you have created your own crisis by failing to do things on time.”
He said even if the government insists on violating the constitution by recalling parliament, the MPs will quickly find themselves in another legal jam.
He said several of the amendments that were before parliament require a referendum before they get royal assent. These include the changes to the Bill of Rights and changes to the structure of the judiciary.
“These are what we call double entrenched clauses and they are part of the Bill that some are saying parliament should be recalled to pass,” Advocate Maqakachane said.
“The trouble is that a referendum can only be held no less than two months and not more than six months after it has been passed by parliament.”
This, Advocate Maqakachane said, means there is no way the amendments can be legally passed before the October 7 election even if parliament is recalled.
His strong legal view is shared by several other lawyers who spoke to thepost.
That could indicate that there is a real possibility that a decision to recall parliament could be legally challenged. If that happens, the matter would no longer be in the government’s hands but would play out in the courts.
An epic legal battle might be looming.
Nkheli Liphoto
Moleleki’s security guards, car withdrawn
MASERU – THE government has withdrawn security guards and a vehicle allocated to the official leader of parliament Monyane Moleleki.
The vehicle was taken away last Friday.
Moleleki could not be reached for comment but his Alliance of Democrats (AD) spokesman, Thuso Litjobo, confirmed the development.
The position of official leader of opposition in parliament is equivalent to that of a deputy minister and is entitled to the use of a government vehicle and security guards.
Even when the King dissolves parliament and calls for fresh elections, ministers and their deputies do not lose their entitlements such as cars or security.
The same goes for the official leader of opposition in parliament, the Speaker and his deputy.
Litjobo said the withdrawal of the vehicle and security was meant to ensure that Moleleki did not have resources to campaign for the October 7 general elections.
He said this was unfair since all ministers and their deputies still have access to state resources to campaign.
“Our leader is still entitled to those benefits,” Litjobo said.
“We do not have the power to do anything about this.”
Litjobo said they were shocked when they learnt that Moleleki’s security, staff, salary and everything had been taken away.
“For now the only thing we can do as a party is to complain,” he said.
Moleleki has been the official leader of opposition in parliament since the establishment of the Moeketsi Majoro-led government in 2019.
The Thomas Thabane-led government which began its tenure in 2017, in which Moleleki was the deputy prime minister, collapsed and Moleleki’s party was the largest in the opposition, making him leader of opposition.
As the official leader of the opposition, the Constitution grants Moleleki some benefits.
Among these, he has an office, staff, salary, a vehicle, and free fuel.
Moleleki had qualified to be the leader of opposition with his 11 MPs although most of them have since joined other political parties.
The army spokesman, Captain Sakeng Lekola, told thepost that he was not aware of the removal of Moleleki’s security.
“Such things can be asked to the government,” Captain Lekola said.
The Prime Minister’s spokesman, Buta Moseme, said the premier’s office is not responsible for the installation or removal of entitlements of the leader of opposition.
The government spokesman, Communications Minister Sam Rapapa, said the questions should be directed at the Clerk of Parliament Fine Maema.
Maema’s phone was ringing unanswered last night.
Deputy Prime Minister Mathibeli Mokhothu, who is the leader of parliament, could not be reached for comment last night.
Nkheli Liphoto
ABC at war over Thetsane candidate
MASERU – A fight over who should represent the All Basotho Convention (ABC) in the Thetsane constituency in Maseru spilled into court this week.
Two separate constituency committees which were elected on June 11 and July 2 respectively are now fighting over who has the right to preside over the selection of a candidate this Sunday.
The June 11 committee is made up of Silase Mokhitli, Semonko Lesenyeho, Mako Chobokoane, Khoale Thene, Thabo Nkesi and ‘Mathabo Makalanyane.
The July 2 committee is made up of Motinyane Motinyane, ‘Matsekiso Motinyane, ‘Matokelo Morie, Mphonyane Kekana, Nondabesithe Babeli and Lelimo Monese.
The June 11 committee filed an urgent application in the High Court yesterday seeking to interdict the July 2 committee from holding themselves out as the members of the constituency committee pending determination of their application.
The June 11 committee also asks the court to order the party’s spokesman, Montoeli Masoetsa, and the National Executive Committee to file a record of proceedings of the elective conference of July 2 for the constituency.
They say the court should declare the July 2 committee election null and void.
A lawyer representing the June 11 committee, Advocate Letuka Molati, in his certificate of urgency, said the July 2 committee prejudiced his clients.
Advocate Molati said the July 2 committee is unlawfully preparing the nomination of the candidate for the Thetsane constituency on Sunday.
“Applicants have no alternative remedy as the National Executive Committee of the All Basotho Convention is ignoring to pronounce itself on the matter such that the illegal body will prepare for the nominations of the candidates for the up-coming national elections,” Advocate Molati said.
The June 11’s representative, Silase Mokhitli, told the court in an affidavit that Masoetsa and Senator Mphonyane Lebesa conducted the July 2 elections fraudulently.
“On the 11th June 2022, my co-applicants and I were elected as members of the constituency committee of the All Basotho Convention for the Thetsane constituency no. 34,” Mokhitli said.
Mokhitli said there was a peaceful handover of power from the old constituency committee and he was elected as the chairperson of the new Constituency committee.
The newly elected constituency committee submitted reports to the NEC on June 13 that there was only one branch of Thetsane West that had abstained from the constituency committee elective conference.
“We worked very well as the new constituency committee with the NEC of ABC for a period of about two weeks without any complaint,” he said.
He said on June 24, he was surprised to get a call from the secretary general of ABC, Lebohang Hlaele, ordering him and the new committee to report at the party’s headquarters.
Hlaele also invited the old committee, Mokhitli said.
However, Hlaele was not in the office when they arrived on June 27.
Instead they found one ’Maseeng Maputsoe who was accompanied by Masoetsa.
Maputsoe asked why there were two committees in the Thetsane constituency.
Mokhitli said there was only one committee for which he was the chairperson.
He said there were no disputes as all went on smoothly.
Mokhitli said after the deliberations, Maputsoe left with Masoetsa.
“They said they were going to deliberate alone and when they came back they said they made the decision that there should be a repeat of elections in Thetsane constituency,” he said.
Mokhitli said they were not satisfied and they wrote the executive committee seeking intervention but they have not received any response to date.
Instead, Maputsoe and Masoetsa went to Thetsane constituency on July 2 to oversee the repeat of elections.
“They did not have any official document that shows delegation to them from the NEC of ABC,” he said.
“They conducted everything through dictatorship.”
He said during the elections Masoetsa announced that he had expelled two branches and dissolved the four remaining branch committees out of six.
“They then proceeded to conduct elections without verifying the cards of those who qualify to elect and he took 12 people from three branch areas,” Mokhitli said.
“He took 13 people from Thetsane West branch which had abstained when I was elected on the 11th June 2022,” he said.
When people objected, Mokhitli said, Masoetsa strangled one ’Mako Chobokoane with his clothing and one Semonko Lesenyeho came to his rescue.
“Masoetsa, when faced with another objection, assaulted ’Mako Chobokoane, and Lesenyeho intervened again,” he said.
He said Senator Lebesa “was electing on behalf of the electors”.
He said when Maputsoe was asked whether it was proper that Lebesa was writing ballot papers on behalf of voters, she said Lesenyeho could do what he wished.
“Masoetsa and Maputsoe scolded everyone who objected,” he said.
He said the results of the elections were not announced publicly.
Many people left in disgust, Mokhitli said.
“When there were about less than 20 remaining from the original number of more than 150 people Maputsoe announced (the results).”
Mokhitli argued that it would be wrong for people who were not rightly elected to prepare and hold an elective conference for the constituency candidate.
“The fairness and democracy shall not reign. It is clear that democracy is already under threat,” he said.
’Malimpho Majoro
