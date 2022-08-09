Doti says goodbye!

MASERU – Matebatso Doti, who is retiring from active politics at the age of 70, is stepping out of the political ring battered and bruised.

Doti was among the high profile victims of a divisive leadership wrangle that saw All Basotho Convention (ABC) deputy leader, Professor Nqosa Mahao, walk out of the party in frustration in 2019.

She was then fired as Minister of Social Development only to be recalled by Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro when he took over the reins a year later.

Doti had thrown her weight behind Professor Mahao, much to the dismay of ABC leader and Prime Minister Thomas Thabane.

In this exit interview at her home in Lithabaneng this week, Doti cut a frustrated figure as she opened up on the battles within her beloved ABC party.

She is candid about the leadership wrangles in the ABC which she says will likely hurt the party come general elections on October 7, 2022.

“My journey in politics has not been a good one,” she says. “After the 2019 elective conference, they (ABC leadership) rejected the new committee.”

“I stood in a place which I thought was good and was victimised. I was retired from the ministry. It was not good because it was out of anger but it gave me a chance to work for the constituency that whole year until 2020 when Majoro came in and reappointed me,” she says.

Now with the elections only nine weeks away, Doti says she is worried about the ABC’s chances at the polls.

She has every reason to be worried.

Here is a party whose heart has been ripped out by factional fights.

Although current party leader, Nkaku Kabi, eventually triumphed in the race to succeed Thomas Thabane, he inherited a party that had been dishevelled by internal wrangling.

Kabi has struggled to reunite the party and fill in the big boots left by its charismatic founder Thabane.

This is the basis for Doti’s candid assessment of the ABC’s chances in the October elections.

“I don’t want to answer that one, but I am worried because of the fights,” she says. “Kabi is busy, trying to campaign; he is all over because he wants to see the party coming back (to power) but it’s tough.”

She tells thepost that although she is retiring from active politics, she fears she is leaving the party when it is at its weakest.

She says the ABC leadership has been “dwelling too much on conflicts than building the party”.

Kabi’s task has been compounded by a resurgent Democratic Congress (DC) party led by Deputy Prime Minister Mathibeli Mokhothu that continues to draw huge crowds at its rallies across the country.

Sam Matekane, Lesotho’s richest tycoon, and his Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party, is also posing a huge threat to the ABC’s electoral prospects, she says.

“I was expecting the ABC to govern alone this time but because of the conflicts, on minor things, people are running away from it, they went to other political parties,” she says.

Doti is adamant that the ABC failed to manage well Thabane’s succession issue.

“We loved Thabane so much that we did not even think of a succession plan,” she says. “If there was any death we did not even know who we would appoint to take over.”

Doti says Thabane himself had however indicated that he wanted Majoro to take over as party leader in the event he was no longer there.

“He had indicated that he wanted Majoro to succeed him. He used to say ‘this is the boy I want’. He appointed him a minister. But then something happened and we didn’t know what was happening. He was no longer comfortable with Majoro, I don’t know why. These are some of the things that are making me retire,” she says.

She is also adamant that if the ABC had accepted Prof Mahao’s victory the party would have been in a much stronger position that it is right now.

“The ABC would have been stable and nobody would have gone to Mahao’s Basotho Action Party. Most of the people who joined Mahao are in fact ABC members, even if they say they are not ABC, they are ABC.”

Doti says she is stepping down as the MP for Lithabaneng constituency in Maseru, a constituency she has represented since 2012 and will not contest the October 7, 2022 general elections.

She says the decision to step down was reached as far back as 2017 when she told her people in Lithabaneng that she would be standing as their MP for the very last time.

“I told them in 2017 that I’m running for the last time and that they should find someone to succeed me. And here I am, five years is now over,” she says.

Although she is retiring from active politics, she will remain a committed cadre of the party that she says she still loves dearly.

Other political parties have been courting her but she has rebuffed their overtures, she says.

Doti is quitting politics at a time when the biggest political questions confronting Lesotho have not been resolved.

She wants to see a “caretaker government” taking over the reins for a three-year period to fix the issues ailing Lesotho.

That government must be there for a “short period to harmonise and continue with the national reforms”.

“By the end of the three years, everybody will be OK in their head.”

She says the politicisation of the civil service has meant that jobs are parceled to party functionaries at the expense of qualified Basotho youths.

“If you are not a member of the ruling party, it is very difficult for you to get a job (in the civil service). That is why our children are running up and down the streets.”

She says when she was working in the civil service they advised the then minister “to introduce psychometric tests and not care about the colour of the parties they supported”.

“But the people bought T-shirts and got the jobs.”

Doti says the proposed tweaks to the Constitution will deal with this problem by ensuring that only Basotho who are qualified for jobs get appointed by a panel.

“Principal Secretaries will not be appointed on the basis of their party T-shirts; they should meet the requirements of being top leaders.”

As the Minister of Social Development, Doti was seen as the face of the social protection programme for vulnerable children whose parents had died of AIDS.

She was therefore seen as a much-loved “mother” figure at the centre of the country’s social protection programme for the vulnerable.

As MP, she ran a successful bursary scheme for disadvantaged children in Lithabaneng constituency. Scores of children have benefited from the programme with some of them completing their studies at university.

“They all come here and say, ‘M’e we have passed and we are now looking for jobs’. Others are police officers. We have so many graduates who have benefited from this bursary.”

“That is why I am retiring. I don’t want to die in parliament,” she says with a chuckle.

She says she wants to help take care of her two grandchildren in retirement.

“Any politician who wants to tap from my head, I will be freely available for that as well.”

Staff Reporter