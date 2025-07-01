DPP’s directive ignored

MASERU – A DIRECTIVE issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Hlalefang Motinyane, to charge six police officers with murder has been ignored for the past year.

Advocate Motinyane issued the directive on July 8 last year to the Quthing district commander of police to drag the six police officers before court and charge them with the murder of Ketšepile Moeletsi.

Moeletsi, who was suspected of murdering the father of former police boss Holomo Molibeli’s bodyguard, was killed in the Quthing police holding cells in 2019.

The police officers are Senior Inspector Tshabalala (N0: 49983), Sub Inspector Kikine (N0: 49040), Police Constable Sekopo (N0: 57132), D/P/C Moshabe, Senior Inspector Lethoko and D/Insp Nkeane.

It is almost a year since the directive was issued but the police officers have not appeared before court.

Police spokesman Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli told thepost yesterday that he was yet to find from the legal department why the DPP’s directive was not honoured.

The directive, seen by thepost, reads: “Having perused the above referenced matter, it is directed that the following be remanded and tried on a charge of murder of Ketšepile Moeletsi.”

The six are said to have driven to Quthing from the police headquarters where the local cops had already done the job of arresting Moeletsi and locking him in the holding cells.

“Moeletsi was found at the Quthing Police holding cells,” a source said.

The courts will find if the six murdered Moeletsi in the holding cell.

Majara Molupe