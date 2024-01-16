News
Drama as Enrich property is auctioned
THREE was drama last Friday when Enrich Stores’ directors made frantic efforts to block the auction of the company’s gym equipment.
As the auction was about to start, the directors were rushing to court but could not get a court order to stop the sale.
Instead, they resorted to pleading with the High Court and Court of Appeal registrar ’Mathato Sekoai who they approached with a letter showing that the Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC) was committed to bailing out the troubled company.
But by the time Sekoai called the sheriffs some equipment had already been auctioned. Three indoor cycling bikes were sold for M7 000 each and two sets of dumbbell racks with dumbbells were sold for M1 300 per set.
The company which collapsed a few weeks ago has been battling to fend off angry creditors, who include the landlord at its gym in Ha Tsolo.
The company owes M600 000 in rent and its equipment have been attached to pay off the debt. Other creditors include the landlord at its shop in the Maseru Central Business District, banks and wholesalers.
The company has been telling creditors to hold their horses because it is negotiating a M15 million bailout package from the LNDC.
The LNDC says it has appointed a transaction adviser to assess Enrich’s viability. But while that assessment is going on creditors have not stopped pushing to recover what they are owed. Friday’s auction was stopped midway but it appears to be just a temporary reprieve. What happens to the company and the few assets it still has depends on how quickly the LNDC completes its due diligence, reconstitutes the board and help it resume business.
Enrich’s chairman, Thato Damane, told thepost that he is disappointed by the auction on Friday.
What pains Damane more is the prices for which the gym equipment was sold.
“The court order arrived while the auction was in progress, and everything had to stop,” Damane said, interpreting the registrar’s instruction to the sheriffs as the order of court.
“The cheapest dumbbell costs M700 each, but it was sold for M200,” he said.
He said they owe the landlord over M600 000, which led to the landlord approaching the courts of law to recover his money.
“After they obtained a court order to auction our equipment, they were notified by the LNDC that it would bail us out therefore they should hold their horses a bit,” he said.
He also said they were dismayed by the landlord who insisted that he would set a deadline for them to pay or else the auction would go ahead.
“They refused to listen and continued with the auction,” he said.
He thanked the courts for calling all the stakeholders including the LNDC and the landlord.
“The LNDC made it clear that they were going to pay after their investigations and analysis,” he said.
He made it clear that they would fight for all the auctioned equipment to be returned.
“We asked that the equipment should be returned inside because the buyers were still there, but we were not allowed,” he said.
He said he is not happy that the equipment was sold cheap, which meant that all of it would be sold to pay the landlord.
Enrich shareholder, Molefi Ntšonyana, said they are not happy with the courts for issuing a court order to auction their equipment even before assessing prices and other factors.
“Now, half of our equipment has been sold, despite the LNDC’s promises to bail us out,” Ntšonyana said.
“This is a loss to us as a business, it is not fair,” he said.
He said they would go back to their lawyers to find out if there is any legal means to get their auctioned equipment back.
Trade Minister Mokhethi Shelile told a press conference that the process to bail out Enrich was still going ahead.
“We have finished doing our assessments, we have to sit down and sign the conditions and other things,” Shelile said.
He also said the company’s management will have to be reinforced with people who have expertise in running such a large-scale business.
“We are only going to bail them out on their store, and not their gym or fitness centre,” he said.
He again said they want to rescue Enrich as it is owned by 6 000 Basotho.
“It also sells Basotho products without discrimination, including vegetables,” he said.
LNDC Director, Molise Ramaili, said their job is to help grow businesses.
He said the kind of business Enrich is involved in does not have many experts in the country.
“We have to capacitate them in that area,” Ramaili said.
He also said they have to change the configuration of the board and the management and capacitate them with experts.
“That component was not there,” he said.
He also said what increased Enrich’s woes was that it did not negotiate prices with the wholesalers they used to stock from.
“It made it hard for them to compete with other large shops,” he said.
Ramaili said every business has operational costs that need to be kept low.
“Their costs were high and they were eroding their profits.”
He said the LNDC will ensure that Enrich has a turnaround structure.
Nkheli Liphoto
Absent husband beats wife for sex
HE had deserted his wife for 20 years.
But when he reappeared at their Thaba-Tseka home, the man, K’hoetha Khemane, 45, demanded sex from his wife whom he had last seen some two decades ago.
According to the police, Khemane left his wife around 2003, leaving his wife a four-month old baby, and only returned home this month.
The police say Khemane, who during his absence allegedly never took any role in supporting his family, then demanded to sleep with his wife.
She however refused on the grounds that she did not know his health status.
When she refused, he reportedly assaulted her severely.
The woman reported the matter to the district police’s Child and Gender Protection Unit (CGPU).
Khemane was dragged before the Thaba-Tseka Magistrate’s Court last week to answer charges of assault.
Senior Resident Magistrate ’Manapo Motebele remanded him in custody after he failed to pay M1 500 bail.
The Prosecutor was Samuel Letuka.
The police said the woman told them that when the man returned home from where he was for 20 years, the family sat them down and pleaded with her to welcome him back.
At first, she refused but she later relented to pressure and welcomed him back.
But she insisted that she could not be expected to have sex with a husband who she did not know his health status, an issue that infuriated the husband.
It is an offence under the Sexual Offences Act of 2003 to coerce a person to have sex where there is an application of force, whether explicit or implicit, direct or indirect, physical or psychological.
It is also a crime to use threats, whether verbal or through conduct, to force someone to have sex.
Marriage or any other relationship is not a defence under this Act where a spouse or partner could be reasonably suspected to have a sexually transmitted disease or other life-threatening disease.
The Act also says the accused cannot raise a defence when he had deserted the spouse.
Majara Molupe
Army spying on me, says Mokhothu
DEMOCRATIC Congress (DC) leader Mathibeli Mokhothu has accused soldiers who were offered to guard him of spying on him.
Mokhothu told a rally in Hololo constituency in Butha-Buthe on Sunday that the government had given him “spies instead of bodyguards”.
The bodyguards were present at the rally when he made the startling accusation.
The statement came hardly a week after army Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela controversially withdrew the bodyguards from him.
They were reinstated last week on Monday after the DC leadership held talks with the commander.
Both the party and the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) have not revealed why the guards were withdrawn and declined to divulge any issues discussed during their talks.
Mokhothu, as the official leader of opposition in parliament, is entitled to security provided by the army, a salary and other privileges equal to a cabinet minister’s.
He said the army has to guard him and not spy on him.
“They should not investigate who I meet; they must only protect me,” Mokhothu said.
He added that he could live without the army security “because God protects me”.
“I do not like that the guards next to me have turned into spies. They are not anyone’s dog,” he said.
“They can take their (soldiers), I do not care. I am guarded by the Most High.”
Mokhothu said he did not need the army’s protection as he would still “sleep soundly at night without them”.
He accused the government of seeking succour from the security agencies that threatened the opposition after it sought to pass a vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Sam Matekane in parliament.
Mokhothu also berated the courts for delaying to hear a case that challenged the no-confidence motion against Matekane.
He said the High Court had delayed the matter to allow Matekane to source support from opposition MPs to thwart the no-confidence motion.
While the case was pending, Matekane went on a charm offensive when he successfully persuaded Professor Nqosa Mahao’s Basotho Action Party (BAP) to join the coalition government.
Mahao was at one time a vociferous opponent of the government led by Matekane.
Mokhothu said the moves by the government to delay the motion “will only delay the government’s ouster”.
He said the current government that is fighting him is “dominated by very old people, some of whom are 23 years older than me”.
Matekane and Professor Mahao are 19 years older than Mokhothu while Mothetjoa Metsing, the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) leader, is 10 years older than him.
The Alliance of Democrats (AD) leader Professor Ntoi Rapapa is nine years older than Mokhothu while the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) leader, Selibe Mochoboroane, is only a year older.
He said even the security agencies bosses who are fighting him are also older than him.
Mokhothu is 45-years-old.
“They will not stop me from governing this country. They can only delay me,” he said.
“I do not care if they are security agencies bosses, but they are old and on their way to the grave.”
He vowed to win the 2027 general elections against the RFP-led government, in light of how the DC has performed in the local government polls this year.
Mokhothu said security agencies will not be able to save Matekane’s government come the 2027 general elections.
He said he remains unmoved by the threats from the army as he is “the last person on earth to fear men in uniform”.
“The government has turned the security agencies into their property,” he said.
Nkheli Liphoto
Investigator suspended
Ramabele Seboka, a principal investigator with the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) has been suspended from work following his arrest for soliciting bribes.
He has since been charged for corruption. His letter of suspension, seen by thepost, said Seboka was arrested on December 2 for allegedly extorting money and demanding bribes from a crime suspect.
The letter says that following Seboka’s arrest, he appeared before the Berea Magistrate’s Court and was charged criminally.
As a result Seboka was suspended from his official duties on receipt of the letter.
“This suspension shall be operational until such time when the criminal proceedings against you and or the investigation and processes on your alleged misconduct have been decided,” the letter read.
During the suspension, Seboka was told that he shall not come to his place of work other than for the purpose of reporting as prescribed in his bail conditions.
The case continues on January 9.
Majara Molupe
