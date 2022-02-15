Drama as witness fails to identify crime suspect

MASERU – THERE was drama in court after a crown witness failed to identify a crime suspect on Tuesday.

Police Constable Pesa Shale had claimed to the court that he personally knew Private Tikiso of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF), who is being tried for murder.

He however failed to identify him when requested to do so, leaving crown counsel Advocate Shaun Abrahams with egg on his face.



PC Shale had said he had been in a joint operation with the army and worked alongside Pvt Tikiso but when Advocate Abrahams asked him to identify him among the accused soldiers in the dock, he picked the wrong man.

The soldiers are facing charges of abducting three men, torturing them and dumping their bodies in Mohale Dam in 2017.



PC Shale told the court that Pvt Tikiso was the one who went to the Pitso Ground Police Station and took pictures of the men who at the time were under police interrogation.

The men were suspected of killing a soldier and a street vendor at the Maseru Border Gate during an altercation between them and soldiers who were trying to search them.

After PC Shale pointed to the wrong soldier, defence counsel Advocate Napo Mafaesa asked him how sure he was that he had pointed at the right person.

He explained that he believed he had picked the right person.



However, Advocate Mafaesa put it to him that he had pointed Private Namase Faso not Pvt Tikiso.

“Since I had not seen him in a long time it might happen that I might have forgotten how he looks,” PC Shale said while trying to justify his mistake.

“Since they are all putting on masks it was very difficult for me to identify him,” he said.

The presiding judge, Justice Moroke Mokhesi, ordered them to remove their masks and ordered PC Shale to go next to the accused persons and point out the one he called Pvt Tikiso.



However, the witness pointed Namase Faso again.

The defence put it to him that on that day he said Pvt Tikiso was at the Pitso Ground Police Station and Pvt Faso was not there.

Meanwhile, another crown witness, Senior Inspector Api Letsie, narrated how soldiers were angry at the murder suspects at a time he was interrogating them.

The retired senior cop told Justice Mokhesi that in May 2017 while on duty, he received a call from the Maseru Border Post informing him that there had been a shoot-out at the border post which had left three people dead.



“I rushed to the crime scene where I found out that people who got shot were members of the Lesotho Defence Force and one street vendor,” S/Insp Letsie said.

He explained that he asked if there were suspects and was shown a room where they were kept in.

“I then ordered to take the suspects to the other offices to take their names,” he said.

The suspects were Lekhoele Noko, Molise Pakela, Khothatso Makibinyane, Motlatsi Rantoane, Thello Thobi and Lekhotla Motaung.



“We then called them one by one to explain what happened,” he said.

He said during the interrogation, soldiers were roaming outside his office. They were all heavily armed, he said.

He said Brigadier Rapele Mphaki, the first accused in the case, came in the room but did not say anything or stay long.

“I was then informed by Sub-Inspector Ramohau that more soldiers were still arriving and they were fuming.”



He said he realised that they might lash out their anger to his interviewees and he ordered them to be taken to the CID offices at Pitso Ground.

“I then informed Senior Inspector Khatleli about what happened and we went to his office where I introduced him to Captain Moneke who would be assisting him in all this as those killed soldiers were under his command,” he said.

He said later during the month Noko’s mother arrived at his office reporting that her son had been kidnapped by soldiers.



On the same day, Thobi, his father and brother came running informing the police that they were being chased by a military car.

He said the car which belonged to the army was seen parking near RCTS office “which was unusual for it to have been seen there”.



He said later Makibinyane’s mother went to the police to report that her children, Makibinyane and Pakela, had not arrived home ever since they were released from the holding cells.

PC Shale told Justice Mokhesi that while they were at Pitso Ground with the suspects, two soldiers arrived and went through the station to where the suspects were kept and took pictures of them with their phones.



He said he was about to deliver the suspects to the Maseru Central prison when he realised he was being followed by an LDF car to an extent that he felt threatened.

He said as he was driving the suspects two white double-cab vehicles belonging to the army sandwiched him.

He said he had to make a turn-about and rushed to the police station to use another car to transport the suspects.

Lebohang Radebe, the seventh crown witness, said he was at Lakeside petrol station when he saw a white 4×4 twin-cab chasing a 4+1 sedan.

When it caught up with it four heavily armed men alighted from it and forced two male passengers in the 4+1 vehicle out of it and marched them to their vehicle at gunpoint.

The case continues.