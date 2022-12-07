News
Drama at LAA
MASERU – THE fight between the Land Administration (LAA)’s boss, ’Mataeli Makhele Sekhantšo, and the board chairman, Lefu Manyokole, took a nasty turn yesterday.
Sekhantšo blocked the main entrance of the LAA’s premises with her Ford Everest car for the whole morning hours after she found that she had been locked out of her office.
This brought services to a halt temporarily.
This comes barely two weeks after Sekhantšo won a High Court case on legal technicalities against Manyokole who wanted to kick her out of the office.
Both Sekhantšo and Manyokole declined to comment, the former saying this matter is still being handled by the courts in another case while the latter referred us to Local Government Minister, Lebona Lephema.
Lephema could not be reached for comment.
The whole fight stemmed from the former Local Government Minister Lehlohonolo Moramotse’s refusal to approve the board’s extension of Sekhantšo’s contract of employment.
Her contract had expired on August on August 30 and the board decided to extend it for a further three years.
When the minister, who in terms of the law has powers to approve or disapprove the appointment, refused to approve the board’s decision Sekhantšo sued.
The case is still pending in the High Court.
But the court refused to grant her rights to be in the office pending finalisation of the case.
Meanwhile, she refused to vacate the office, which prompted Manyokole to ask the court to kick her out.
Manyokole lost the case on November 29 on grounds that he did not have locus standi.
Manyokole is also the Local Government principal secretary.
Nkheli Liphoto
Molibeli in big trouble
MASERU – THE families of two men who were allegedly killed while in police custody want Commissioner Holomo Molibeli privately prosecuted as an accessory to their murder.
The two men, Lethusang Mongali and Timeletso Sekhonyana, were allegedly murdered by four police officers while in a holding cell at a Hlotse police station in January 2019.
Three years later their families say the police have not told them anything about the investigation into their murder.
The families are now asking the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane, to allow them to privately prosecute the commissioner and the four officers.
The request is contained in a letter that the families wrote to the DPP through their lawyer Advocate Letuka Molati, this week.
Advocate Molati tells the DPP that the families want to prosecute Commissioner Molibeli as an accessory to murder.
“The police over-suffocated one of the deceased. He died,” Advocate Molati says in the letter.
“The other suspect was still watching. The police then sought instructions from the police headquarters on what can be done since the other suspect saw them kill his companion.”
“The response or instruction from the police headquarters was that they (Leribe CID police) should kill the second suspect who saw them kill the first suspect to conceal evidence.”
The letter doesn’t say who between Mongali and Sekhonyana was killed first.
Advocate Molati however tells the DPP that one of the police officers involved in the murders had agreed to be an accomplice witness.
He says he could not mention the other suspects’ names but tells the DPP that Commissioner Molibeli will be with them in the dock.
Advocate Molati tells the DPP he wrote to Commissioner Molibeli on March 19, 2019, asking him to investigate the alleged murders.
“The Commissioner of Police did not act at all until when you receive this letter,” he says.
He says many things happened from the time when he wrote to Commissioner Molibeli “including acts of intimidation which came from the police top-brass at police headquarters in relation to this double murder”.
Advocate Molati says his investigation has revealed that Commissioner Molibeli has not opened a murder investigation docket on the cases.
“The Commissioner of Police has not assigned officers to investigate this matter.”
“The Commissioner of Police has no desire to see the police who are suspects in this double murder remanded for murder as it is the law.”
“The Commissioner of Police has instead obstructed the investigations into this matter.”
Advocate Molati says he wants to know whether or not the police opened a case and what is the case number.
And if the case number exists, he says, what is the status of the docket to remand the police officers involved?
He says if the DPP does not answer these questions she should issue him with a private prosecution certificate “so that we can prosecute the four police officers”.
“We shall also prosecute the Commissioner of Police (Mr Holomo Molibeli) as one of the accused for being an accessory to murder,” he said.
Advocate Molati has also asked Advocate Motinyane to interview the two young widows of the victims “and see their tears prior to making a decision in this matter”.
“We are ready to bring them to your office at your earliest convenience were you to deem it necessary.”
“We are unable to divulge further information in this matter especially the particulars of the police officers who will testify in this matter and the one police officer who is going to be an accomplice witness in this matter.”
In the March 2019 letter to Commissioner Molibeli, Advocate Molati had told him that “on a deeper analysis it appears that there is currently a cover-up going on and unlawful acts of defeating the ends of justice being perpetrated”.
He demanded the murder docket be opened, the suspects be remanded, be interdicted from duty to avoid obstruction of investigations, and be warned not to interfere with the investigators, families of the victims and potential witnesses.
He had demanded that Commissioner Molibeli act within 14 days.
“You will see that if you fail to act as per our client’s demand, there may be legal consequences,” he warned.
Commissioner Molibeli told thepost last night that he would answer to “the fake accusations when the time is right”.
“I have not yet received the letter and it might be on the way to me,” Commissioner Molibeli said.
Majara Molupe and Nkheli Liphoto
LEC hikes power tariffs by 7.9%
MASERU – From today it will cost you more to keep the lights on.
The Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) has increased power tariffs by 7.9 percent. The new tariffs were approved by the Lesotho Water and Electricity (LEWA) yesterday.
The increase would be on both energy and maximum demand charges across all customer categories for the Financial Year 2022/23.
The increase is bad news for consumers who are already struggling to keep up with the surging prices of basic goods and services.
The prices of basic commodities have been galloping over the past two years.
So has the cost of fuel, education and transport. Meanwhile, salaries have largely remained stagnant or marginally increased.
Thousands have lost their incomes after being retrenched in the textile factories where several companies have either shut down or scaled down.
Yet the news from LEWA could have been worse because the LEC wanted a 41.3 percent increase which it claimed would fund its proposed budget of M1.4 billion.
In its application, the LEC said its proposed tariffs were based on cost drivers like bulk supply, labour, financing, licence fees, repairs, maintenance and operations.
The LEWA said it assessed the LEC’s application for compliance with Regulatory Instruments 1 and it was found to be materially non-compliant and the authority communicated this decision through a letter to the LEC on May 12.
The LEC then submitted a Modified Tariff Review Application on September 19.
“As a standard practice, the Authority conducted public consultations to solicit comments and inputs from the stakeholders,” LEWA said.
“The general opinion emanating from public consultations was that the Company’s tariff increase should be within the range: 0% to 8%.”
LEWA’s board eventually settled for 7.9 percent which would generate M1.128 billion which the authority said “will not only be adequate to cover the company’s prudently incurred costs but will also ensure affordability of electricity by the consumers”.
The increase is on both energy and maximum demand.
LEWA said it considered several factors including low economic performance and high inflation resulting from lingering negative effects of Covid-19 pandemic and the on-going Russia-Ukraine war.
LEWA also decided that charges for connection, wiring testing, wiring re-testing, survey, re-survey, licensing for wiring, meter testing and house extension for the Financial Year 2022/23 will remain similar to those that applied in the Financial Year 2021/22.
Staff Reporter
Banks set to hike interest rates on loans
MASERU – BANKS are set to hike interest rates on loans after the Central Bank of Lesotho increased its repo rate by 75 basis points from 6.25 percent to seven percent a year on Tuesday.
The repo rate is the rate at which the Central Bank lends money to commercial banks in the event of any shortfall.
The Central Bank’s Director in the Department of Research, Dr Tanka Tlelima, said the decision by the Monetary Policy Committee has had an impact on both sides.
He said due to the high inflation rate, if the interest rate did not increase, businesses would suffer more.
“Even if the businesses can have more access to credit, due to increased prices, no one would come to buy,” Dr Tlelima said.
He said it is a fact that for people who took fixed loans in the banks, the cost of borrowing increases. This further impacts the investment negatively.
However, he said for people who have investments and savings in banks the increasing interest rate benefits them.
“Our mandate is to ensure that inflation is under control which will stabilise the economic conditions,” he said.
The Managing Director of Lesotho Post Bank, Molefi Leqhaoe, said the increase of interest rates has positive and negative impact on different groups of people.
Leqhaoe said customers who are already paying for their loans might end up failing to pay them due to increased cost of borrowing.
However, people who have savings and investment in the banks will benefit as their money increases.
Leqhaoe said this is going to impact businesses especially those that are already paying their recurrent loans with the banks and those which are attempting to get loans.
“Most of the businesses were knocked out by Covid-19, while they are trying to recover, then the increasing interest rate, yet revenue is stable,” he said.
“This might lead to more businesses collapsing,” Leqhaoe said.
He said this also affects banks as they experience the increasing number of businesses and individuals failing to pay their loans.
“We are already experiencing an increasing number of loans defaulting this year,” he said.
He said banks generate money through credits. If the number of people and businesses taking credit declines, this reduces their revenue.
He said if this persists, banks may find themselves being forced to retrench workers.
Leqhaoe urged people to save the little they have and minimize the spending as much as possible.
The Central Bank Governor, Dr Maluke Letete, said the inflationary pressure continued to increase in most economies.
Dr Letete said this has pushed the prices to reach high record levels.
He said the high cost of imported goods, resulting from the currency losing value, also continued to exert pressure on consumer prices.
In a bid to curb the high inflation rates, he said most central banks had continued to increase interest rates.
“South Africa, in particular, raised its policy rate by 75 basis points to seven percent in November 2022,” Dr Letete said.
Refiloe Mpobole
