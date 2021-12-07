Drama at NRA indaba

MASERU – THERE was chaos at the National Reforms Authority (NRA) meeting on Tuesday as party leaders almost came to blows.

Matters came to a head during a heated discussion over the proposed removal of Liteboho Kompi as the NRA deputy chairman.

As tempers flared, Jeremane Ramathebane, leader of the Basotho Batho Democratic Party (BBDP) rose from his chair and charged towards the White Horse Party’s Mohau Thakaso.



With his fists clenched and bellowing insults that included the F-word, Ramathebane advanced towards where Thakaso was sitting.

Thakaso had just suggested that Ramathebane should be kicked out of the meeting for repeatedly interjecting other speakers.

Earlier, Ramathebane had a shouting match with the Principal Chief of Thaba-Bosiu, Khoabane Theko, who had called one of the NRA members “stupid” and refused to withdraw his remarks.



The leader of the Christian Party of Lesotho (CPL), Paul Masiu, had to hold back Ramathebane and pushed him back to his chair with the help of an NRA staffer.

Thakaso, who remained in his chair, was also shouting that “we are not cowards, we are not afraid in here!”

The root cause of the fights was the proposed motion of no confidence against Kompi.



The members were also sore about the treatment of Nkoale Tšoana, the chairman of the media committee, who was stripped of his position for standing with journalists when they were kicked out of a meeting last month.

The fracas started after Law Minister Advocate Lekhetho Rakuoane pleaded with the members to spare Kompi and allow the government to intervene in their disputes.

The members however rejected Advocate Rakuoane’s plea and demanded that Kompi be removed. They pointed out that Tšoana had been removed and some clerks unilaterally fired.



They argued that if Rakuoane wants them to spare Kompi then he should call for the reinstatement of Tšoana and the clerks.

“This morning we were with the Deputy Prime Minister who pleaded that they respect the NRA and its autonomy but members should pause their motion while the government intervenes,” Advocate Rakuoane said.

He said the NRA members should be applauded for their progress on the reforms.



“The government wants the members to find the reasons for their conflicts and resolve them,” he said.

After Advocate Rakuoane’s speech, Chief Theko, stood up on a point of order saying he was prompted by Rakuoane’s words while looking for peace.

“There is a lack of understanding on how the business of the day should be conducted,” Chief Theko said.

“The chairman (Chief Pelele Letsoela) always brags about knowing the law,” he said.



“The chairman is the centre of this conflict,” he said, adding “We should be having someone sitting on the chair.”

“Let us ask for the Attorney General’s advice on both the suspension of the media’s representative and the clerks,” he said.

Ramathebane appeared to be interjecting while Chief Theko was speaking.

It was after this that Thakaso stood up on another point of order saying “we are here to discuss national issues not for other people to dictate to us what to do”.



“The chairman should respect us,” he shouted.

“Why does someone interrupt other people while the chairman watches?”

He said the chairman should expel the interrupter, referring to Ramathebane and pointing a finger at him as he was sitting in a row behind him.



That was when Ramathebane, who had not stopped interrupting when both Chief Theko and Thakaso were speaking, stood up in anger and moved towards Thakaso.

Ramathebane had earlier told Chief Theko that he should respect him because he was older than him, to which Chief Theko answered that he was aware that Ramathebane was not his father’s agemate “and to him, you are a mere boy!”



Ramathebane demanded that Chief Theko should withdraw his words but he did not.

Ramathebane eventually withdrew his words against Thakaso.

Montoeli Masoetsa, representing the All Basotho Convention (ABC), said the minister’s plea should be heeded, adding that “the minister is speaking on behalf of the government”.



Chief Letsoela was about to make a ruling when a number of members interjected saying “should you do it then you will see our true colours”.

The Areka ea Basotho leader, Thabo Thelingoane, said the chairman should be stopped as he is misleading himself.

Thelingoane said the chairman should apologise for breaking the procedure.



“Why should we discuss this matter as the procedure was not done,” Thelingoane said.

“Stop dragging us on stones, apologise!” he said.

Tšoana, said he was “taught to work within the law by the chairman himself therefore he should not mislead himself”.

Tšoana said the business there was the motion of no confidence and “procedure says the motion shall take priority on any other business of the day”.



Rantelali Shea, another member, said it was surprising that Advocate Rakuoane became “aware at the last stage of the issue yet he is a member of the NRA”.

“These are results of being absent in the house to see problems,” Shea said.

“This is the second month the issue has erupted,” he said.

“We sat down as plenary and pleaded for change but those with power never listened.”



Shea said they could only listen to Rakuoane “if the expelled clerks are returned to work and the media sector chairman Nkoale is returned to his position and his suspension is lifted”.

Nkheli Liphoto