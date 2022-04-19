News
Dress and culture wars
MASERU – ’MANTŠIUOA Malefane, 22, does not dare set foot at her village chief’s court in Matholeng, Mafeteng, wearing pants or a head dress.
The chief would never allow her in his office if she did. He can only entertain her if she is wearing a dress long enough to cover her knees and a hat on her head as a sign that she is a respectable Mosotho woman.
“I know it is a norm in my village,” Malefane told thepost this week.
“I cannot go to the chief’s place wearing a short-sleeved blouse or T-shirt. I grew up knowing that I cannot go to the chief’s office seeking services without putting something on the head,” she said.
“We are used to it now. I know that I am not supposed to wear a pair of trousers when visiting the chief’s place. Even when I am pressed for time, I have to find the appropriate clothing,” said Malefane, adding that her parents raised her to understand that respecting the chief’s home is a revered cultural norm.
While much of the world has changed and adopted new norms due to globalisation, technology and emerging trends, women in Basotho women are still expected to dress “decently” when approaching the chiefs’ courts. Some argue that continuing to place such demands on women is patriarchal and an entrenchment of practices that perpetuate gender bias against women.
However, those who have attempted to discard the cultural norms have often found themselves at the receiving end of the harsh treatment reserved for such “wayward behaviour”.
Take ’Makopano Mokhethi for example, who rents a home in Ha-Foso in Berea but works in Maseru. Mokhethi had some documents that she urgently wanted stamped at her chief’s place but was in too much of a hurry to dress accordingly so she went there dressed in pants.
“I was turned away, I was humiliated,” she said, recalling how she was forced off the chief’s premises due to what was considered inappropriate dressing.
“The chief told me that he could not talk to women pretending to be men in pairs of pants. I felt they were treating me inhumanely,” Mokhethi said.
She thinks traditional chiefs should move with the times.
“Chiefs have to understand that today’s life is busy. Gone are the days when men were the only ones who had to go out and fend for the family,” said Mokhethi. “Things are changing… culture should also keep changing to reflect today’s world. In as much as we have to respect our culture as Basotho women, we also deserve to be respected as human beings.”
Nosipho Thinja from Quthing said she nearly lost out on an opportunity to pursue her studies at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) due to what she considers rigid cultural norms.
At the time, Thinja was travelling between Maseru and Quthing when she visited her chief’s home to get her documents stamped. The documents were key to her admission into the university.
“Time was not on my side,” she said, explaining her reason to go to the chief’s place in what was considered inappropriate dressing.
“I got the shock of my life when the chief told me that he could not allow me into his office because I was putting on some pants. I was astonished as this was my first time visiting the chief seeking his services,” said Thinja. “I did not know that I had to put on a dress to be allowed in.”
Luckily for her, some of her acquaintances in the area gave her a dress and a headscarf and the chief eventually attended to her.
“They saved me,” she said, referring to people who loaned her the dress and headscarf.
She said she would have lost an opportunity to secure sponsorship with the National Manpower Development Secretariat (NMDS) just because of an “archaic” dress code. “Chiefs have to adapt to the changing world and allow us to dress as we wish,” Thinja said.
Mpho Molikeng said the situation is different in Maputsoe from where she hails.
“We are fortunate because our chief does not really insist on a dress code. He is flexible. Maybe it is because our chief is still young,” Molikeng said, adding that their chief is still in his 30s. “He understands that things have changed.”
This is a far cry from the treatment women from other jurisdictions get. The women raised concerns that chiefs still have the power to dictate how women should dress when they visit their offices or attend public gatherings.
Some chiefs remain adamant that people visiting the chief’s place should adhere to the set dress code.
One of them is Chief Bafokeng Tšenoli of Berea. He said he grew up “seeing women being asked to wear properly”.
“Women are expected to strictly wear dresses when they come to my office. I chase them away if they come dressed inappropriately,” he said.
Chief Tšenoli dismissed allegations of discrimination against women, claiming that “men are also expected to dress properly” when they go to the chief’s court.
“Men are not expected to come to my office wearing shorts. Men are also expected to take off their hats when they come to my office,” he said.
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Local Government, Tšeliso Mohloai, said there is no written law on how women should dress when they visit any chief’s office.
“It has always been a culture and norm that women should wear dresses and something on their heads,” Mohloai said.
“We cannot prevent the chiefs from insisting on traditional norms at their offices. Churches used to block women from attending services if they were not wearing dresses but some churches have relaxed the restrictions,” said Mohloai.
Mohloai believes that the chiefs will also ease the restrictions with time.
“Some chiefs no longer care what women wear,” he said.
The Constitution of Lesotho provides for gender equality through the Bill of Rights and non-discrimination in sections 18, 26 and 30. These provisions guarantee equality between women and men before the law.
In her doctoral thesis, a Mosotho philosopher, Dr Baatshwana Pheto-Moeti, noted that dressing is an essential aspect of everyday life, “because what people are wearing can communicate their status and moods”.
Dr Pheto-Moeti stated that fashions or norms of dressing, trends in technology, the arts, notions of morality, social organisation and patterns of everyday living change over time; they are communicated and maintained through this medium.
“Clothes as an aspect of dress have been used symbolically to indicate status,” Dr Pheto-Moeti said.
“They have been used for recognition, approval or identification of people,” she said.
“In every society, there is a marked distinction in dress of men and women, strict taboos are maintained against wearing garments assigned to the opposite sex.”
She said the division of sex roles by means of clothing is deeply embedded as a social norm that in most countries has become a penal code.
The philosopher said the distinction between the clothing of the elderly and the youth is culturally important, “thus discouraging in particular older adults and women who seem to believe that dressing like young people maintains their youthfulness”.
She defined culture as “shared aspects of social life primarily in terms of ideas, beliefs, and values”.
She said this includes learned behaviour patterns, religious beliefs, ideals, standards, symbolic meanings, and “expectations that are shared as the people of a society develop a heritage of common experiences”.
“The shared culture can change as current members interpret ideas, beliefs, and values in light of new experiences,” she said.
Majara Molupe
News
NSS agent shot dead
MASERU – A NATIONAL Security Service (NSS) agent was shot dead in Qoaling on Tuesday night.
Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said two unknown men barged into a bar and approached the agent, Tšepang Macheli, 33, and opened fire.
Macheli died right on the spot.
No arrests have been made so far.
Senior Superintendent Mopeli said two shells of a 7.65mm pistol were found at the scene of the crime.
He said one of the men who was with Macheli sustained some injuries on the hand during the attack.
He said the man was rushed to hospital where he was treated as an out-patient.
Senior Superintendent Mopeli said they are still to establish the motive for the killing saying investigations were still in progress.
“Nothing was taken from the deceased,” he said.
The NSS spokesperson Limpho Gugushe said they have been devastated by the sad news.
She said they are going to work together with the police to see to it that the perpetrators are arrested and face the full wrath of the law.
The deceased is survived by his wife and son.
Macheli was staying in Qoaling.
Majara Molupe
News
DPP wants foreign judge
MASERU – THE Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane, is not just pushing for Chief Justice Sakoana Sakoane to recuse himself from Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli’s treason case.
She now wants a foreign judge to preside over the matter.
Advocate Motinyane disclosed this in papers filed in the Court of Appeal last week.
Lt Gen Kamoli, three other soldiers and two prominent politicians, have been charged with treason after the army attacked the State House and police stations on August 30, 2014.
The politicians are Mothetjoa Metsing, leader of the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) leader, Selibe Mochoboroane.
They face the death sentence or a lengthy prison term if convicted.
In her papers, Advocate Motinyane, said Chief Justice Sakoane had demonstrated that he would be biased if he were to adjudicate on the matter.
She said Chief Justice Sakoane’s refusal to recuse himself from adjudicating the trial of Lt Gen Kamoli and others “should be set aside and the case be allocated to a foreign judge for adjudication”.
She said the conduct of Justice Sakoane in court “rationally amounts to biasness and he will not bring an impartial mind to bear on the hearing of the trial”.
What irked the DPP is that Justice Sakoane kicked her appointed foreign lead prosecutor, Advocate Shaun Abrahams, from the case after finding that he wanted to appear in court only when it pleased him.
He said Advocate Motinyane’s allegations that he was biased against the crown were raised when he was disciplining the crown on their behaviour of postponing cases without giving clear reasons to the court and when he sought clarification he was then accused of bias.
Justice Sakoane said the DPP had failed to perform her duties to inform the court about the absence of the lead prosecutor, Advocate Shaun Abrahams, during the continuation of the trial.
Advocate Motinyane had told the court that Advocate Abrahams had informed her that he was going to be away in December but never said anything until she came up with an application for postponement on the day of the trial, the court found.
“At no stage did the DPP and Abrahams inform the court nor communicate with the defence lawyers that Abrahams would not be able to come to court yet they knew about it since December,” Justice Sakoane said.
In her appeal papers, Advocate Motinyane said on December 13, 2021, Advocate Abrahams informed the court about his unavailability in February 2022 which the court suggested that Advocate Naki Nku or Advocate Christopher Lephuthing should proceed with the matter.
“After the court suggested dates in January 2022, Advocate Abrahams immediately informed the court of his unavailability and explained that he would consult with me to which the court immediately acquiesced,” she said.
She said when the court imposed the dates of 10 to 20 January, it was fully aware of Advocate Abrahams having prior professional commitments on the scheduled dates.
“As such, the court double-booked Advocate Abrahams when imposing the dates of 10 to 20 January,” she said.
She said at his request and Advocate Nku’s, Advocate Abrahams returned to Lesotho to join the prosecution team to lead the prosecution.
Motinyane said the court could not be the architect of the double-booking and then use its own creation as a yardstick to subject Advocate Abrahams to a procedurally irregular and prejudicial enquiry.
She accused Justice Sakoane of “summarily sanctioning Advocate Abrahams by unilaterally denying him the right to appear in the trial”.
She argued that it was easily discernable from the record that Advocate Abrahams did not abandon the case.
“The court instead erred and materially misdirected itself in finding that Advocate Abrahams had abandoned the matter, when in fact it had double-booked Abrahams,” she said.
She said she had on balance of probabilities, made out a case demonstrating and convincing evidence that Justice Sakoane will not bring an impartial mind to bear on Lt Gen Kamoli’s trial and has dislodged the presumption in favour of him in the High Court’s fairness and impartiality.
Motinyane said the interests of justice would be brought into disrepute should Justice Sakoane proceed with the adjudication of the trial.
She said the absence of procedural fairness, even-handedness and objectivity in the conducting of the enquiry under section 12(4) of the speedy Court Trail Act in itself constitutes bias.
The Speedy Court Trails Act, she said, do not make provisions for the absolute and complete suspension of the prosecutor to appear in court or to appear in a given matter.
“The court summarily, arbitrarily and irrationally rejected Advocate Abrahams’ appearance in the matter, in the process expelling him from the matter altogether,” she said.
“I submit that the court erred and materially misdirected itself in finding that the loss of Advocate Abrahams for the crown for reasons of enforcement of the Speedy Court Trial Act, does not constitute bias,” she said.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
MP charged with stock-theft
MASERU – THABANG Mafojane, the Motimposo MP and businessman, appeared before the Maseru magistrate’s court on Tuesday charged with stock theft.
Magistrate Peter Murenzi granted Mafojane, a staunch member of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) party, bail of M2 500 and a surety of M10 000.
He appeared before Magistrate Murenzi joining five others who had already been charged.
The court had already granted his co-accused bail and remanded them.
Mafojane is expected to appear again in court on April 26 for remand.
The police delayed to drag him to court because they were waiting for a directive from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) because by virtue of being an MP, he is a civil servant.
Civil servants in Lesotho cannot be arrested or charged before courts without first seeking permission from the DPP.
Mafojane was detained at the Mabote Police station last month and later released on the same day pending the DPP’s directive to press charges against him.
Mafojane’s co-accused are Khotso Pule, 52, of Hlotse Mankoaneng who is the owner of Square Butchery, Nthau Nthau, 30, of Ha-Nkhunyane in Bokong, Leshome Mathe, 34, of Maputsoe Ha-Nyenye, Majoro Nkaka, 26, of Liotloaneng in Bera district and Hlakane Khoabane, 26 of Hlotse Ha-Tlai-Tlai.
The five were granted M2 000 bail each and asked to pay surety of M10 000 each.
Police said four cows were stolen from a farm in Ficksburg, South Africa.
Two carcasses of the stolen cattle were found at a butchery owned by one of the accused while two others were found still alive in the hands of Mafojane.
Mafojane has been charged with stealing three cattle.
’Malimpho Majoro
