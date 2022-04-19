Dress and culture wars

MASERU – ’MANTŠIUOA Malefane, 22, does not dare set foot at her village chief’s court in Matholeng, Mafeteng, wearing pants or a head dress.

The chief would never allow her in his office if she did. He can only entertain her if she is wearing a dress long enough to cover her knees and a hat on her head as a sign that she is a respectable Mosotho woman.

“I know it is a norm in my village,” Malefane told thepost this week.

“I cannot go to the chief’s place wearing a short-sleeved blouse or T-shirt. I grew up knowing that I cannot go to the chief’s office seeking services without putting something on the head,” she said.

“We are used to it now. I know that I am not supposed to wear a pair of trousers when visiting the chief’s place. Even when I am pressed for time, I have to find the appropriate clothing,” said Malefane, adding that her parents raised her to understand that respecting the chief’s home is a revered cultural norm.

While much of the world has changed and adopted new norms due to globalisation, technology and emerging trends, women in Basotho women are still expected to dress “decently” when approaching the chiefs’ courts. Some argue that continuing to place such demands on women is patriarchal and an entrenchment of practices that perpetuate gender bias against women.

However, those who have attempted to discard the cultural norms have often found themselves at the receiving end of the harsh treatment reserved for such “wayward behaviour”.

Take ’Makopano Mokhethi for example, who rents a home in Ha-Foso in Berea but works in Maseru. Mokhethi had some documents that she urgently wanted stamped at her chief’s place but was in too much of a hurry to dress accordingly so she went there dressed in pants.

“I was turned away, I was humiliated,” she said, recalling how she was forced off the chief’s premises due to what was considered inappropriate dressing.

“The chief told me that he could not talk to women pretending to be men in pairs of pants. I felt they were treating me inhumanely,” Mokhethi said.

She thinks traditional chiefs should move with the times.

“Chiefs have to understand that today’s life is busy. Gone are the days when men were the only ones who had to go out and fend for the family,” said Mokhethi. “Things are changing… culture should also keep changing to reflect today’s world. In as much as we have to respect our culture as Basotho women, we also deserve to be respected as human beings.”

Nosipho Thinja from Quthing said she nearly lost out on an opportunity to pursue her studies at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) due to what she considers rigid cultural norms.

At the time, Thinja was travelling between Maseru and Quthing when she visited her chief’s home to get her documents stamped. The documents were key to her admission into the university.

“Time was not on my side,” she said, explaining her reason to go to the chief’s place in what was considered inappropriate dressing.

“I got the shock of my life when the chief told me that he could not allow me into his office because I was putting on some pants. I was astonished as this was my first time visiting the chief seeking his services,” said Thinja. “I did not know that I had to put on a dress to be allowed in.”

Luckily for her, some of her acquaintances in the area gave her a dress and a headscarf and the chief eventually attended to her.

“They saved me,” she said, referring to people who loaned her the dress and headscarf.

She said she would have lost an opportunity to secure sponsorship with the National Manpower Development Secretariat (NMDS) just because of an “archaic” dress code. “Chiefs have to adapt to the changing world and allow us to dress as we wish,” Thinja said.

Mpho Molikeng said the situation is different in Maputsoe from where she hails.

“We are fortunate because our chief does not really insist on a dress code. He is flexible. Maybe it is because our chief is still young,” Molikeng said, adding that their chief is still in his 30s. “He understands that things have changed.”

This is a far cry from the treatment women from other jurisdictions get. The women raised concerns that chiefs still have the power to dictate how women should dress when they visit their offices or attend public gatherings.

Some chiefs remain adamant that people visiting the chief’s place should adhere to the set dress code.

One of them is Chief Bafokeng Tšenoli of Berea. He said he grew up “seeing women being asked to wear properly”.

“Women are expected to strictly wear dresses when they come to my office. I chase them away if they come dressed inappropriately,” he said.

Chief Tšenoli dismissed allegations of discrimination against women, claiming that “men are also expected to dress properly” when they go to the chief’s court.

“Men are not expected to come to my office wearing shorts. Men are also expected to take off their hats when they come to my office,” he said.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Local Government, Tšeliso Mohloai, said there is no written law on how women should dress when they visit any chief’s office.

“It has always been a culture and norm that women should wear dresses and something on their heads,” Mohloai said.

“We cannot prevent the chiefs from insisting on traditional norms at their offices. Churches used to block women from attending services if they were not wearing dresses but some churches have relaxed the restrictions,” said Mohloai.

Mohloai believes that the chiefs will also ease the restrictions with time.

“Some chiefs no longer care what women wear,” he said.

The Constitution of Lesotho provides for gender equality through the Bill of Rights and non-discrimination in sections 18, 26 and 30. These provisions guarantee equality between women and men before the law.

In her doctoral thesis, a Mosotho philosopher, Dr Baatshwana Pheto-Moeti, noted that dressing is an essential aspect of everyday life, “because what people are wearing can communicate their status and moods”.

Dr Pheto-Moeti stated that fashions or norms of dressing, trends in technology, the arts, notions of morality, social organisation and patterns of everyday living change over time; they are communicated and maintained through this medium.

“Clothes as an aspect of dress have been used symbolically to indicate status,” Dr Pheto-Moeti said.

“They have been used for recognition, approval or identification of people,” she said.

“In every society, there is a marked distinction in dress of men and women, strict taboos are maintained against wearing garments assigned to the opposite sex.”

She said the division of sex roles by means of clothing is deeply embedded as a social norm that in most countries has become a penal code.

The philosopher said the distinction between the clothing of the elderly and the youth is culturally important, “thus discouraging in particular older adults and women who seem to believe that dressing like young people maintains their youthfulness”.

She defined culture as “shared aspects of social life primarily in terms of ideas, beliefs, and values”.

She said this includes learned behaviour patterns, religious beliefs, ideals, standards, symbolic meanings, and “expectations that are shared as the people of a society develop a heritage of common experiences”.

“The shared culture can change as current members interpret ideas, beliefs, and values in light of new experiences,” she said.

Majara Molupe