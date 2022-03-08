Engen cuts off government

MASERU – GOVERNMENT cars have been grounded after the government failed to settle its mounting fuel bill to Engen Lesotho.

Both Engen and the government are mum on how much is owed but some ministries have failed to pay their debts for months.

The government has been struggling to pay its suppliers for the past two years.

Some companies have been forced to shut down while others have stopped supplying their goods and services to the government.



Government spokesman, Communications Minister Samuel Rapapa, told thepost yesterday that many cars in several ministries have been parked.

“The government is running low on funds to finance its expenses,” Rapapa said.

He said the cash flow crisis has not only affected the ministries’ fleet services “but most of the government suppliers have not yet been paid”.

Rapapa said there are ministerial vehicles that have been parked because “the government cannot afford to pay for their maintenance”.

“The suppliers have not yet been paid,” he said.

“As soon as the government has money all the suppliers will be paid including paying for fuel.”

“So far I am not sure when the government finances will recover,” he said.

Many local government councils have also reported that they don’t have fuel.



In some parts of the country, earth-moving machines and trucks have been parked for weeks.

’Mateboho Matebeleng, a councillor in Mafeteng, said the council has not had fuel for the past two weeks.

“This has hindered our operations at the council since we are unable to use all the vehicles,” Matebeleng said.

“All the tasks which need transport in the council have not been attended to.”

“We only use public transport on tasks that require immediate action.”

“This has not only affected the council but also other ministries we work with.”

She said the workers in the Ministry of Home Affairs Department of Animal Recording were recently requested to buy their own fuel so that they could be ferried to their work stations in remote areas.



Motsamai Ramasipha, a councillor in Qacha’s Neck, also confirmed that the council doesn’t have fuel.

“The council has parked all the trucks,” Ramasipha said.

“We are only using the van whose fuel we buy with petty cash,” he said.

Last week the Mokhotlong District Administrator, Serame Linake, told a local radio station that he was unable to take the yellow plant to villages that experienced landslides because there was no fuel.

“People in some of these villages have started repairing the roads themselves using shovels and picks,” Linake said.

He said in one area a bridge was washed away.

The Engen management declined to comment.