Factory worker to be exhumed

MASERU – QUEEN ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital and the police boss have been ordered to exhume the body of Motšelisi Ramanase to establish the cause of her death.

Ramanase died following violent protests by factory workers in May.

The cause of her death has been a subject of a bitter dispute between her family and the police.



The family has been adamant that she was shot and killed by the police during the protests with the police denying that she had gun-shot wounds when she was admitted to hospital.

The family approached the High Court seeking an order directing Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital and Maseru Private Hospital to release files that would show her state of health when she was admitted there.



Ramanase was initially taken to Maseru Private Hospital but was later transferred on the same day to Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital.

The police told the Ramanase family that they found her lying down in the street with wounds and rushed her to Maseru Private Hospital.



The family, in court papers, claims that one police officer from Thetsane Police Post by the name of Seeiso told Ramanase’s son, Teboho Ramanase, that she was being treated at the Maseru Private Hospital.

However, in response to the papers, one Detective Inspector Mphutlane denies that Seeiso divulged that information to Teboho.



Detective Inspector Mphutlane also denies that Ramanase was treated or received by a doctor at Maseru Private Hospital because there was no family member available to pay medical fees at the time.

He said for that reason Ramanase was quickly rushed to Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital after no one came to pledge to pay her medical fees.

The family however insists that Maseru Private Hospital received Ramanase and the doctor established that she had a gun-shot wound before she was transferred to Queen ’Mamohato.



The family has obtained an order restraining the two hospitals and Commissioner Holomo Molibeli from interfering and expunging any documents from the original files on Ramanase’s reception.

The family has also obtained an order blocking the hospitals and the commissioner from tampering with the medical certificate of the cause of death, cause for admission, including the nature of injuries Ramanase sustained.



The family has also successfully obtained an order directing the hospitals and the commissioner to exhume Ramanase’s body from Quthing where she was buried “to determine her real cause of death at their own costs”.

They have also been ordered to pay costs for an independent pathologist of the family’s choice to perform an independent post-mortem on Ramanase’s body.

They have also been ordered to pay the costs of her reburial after the post-mortem.



Thousands of factory workers at the Thetsane Industrial Area took to the streets in May this year demanding better wages and working conditions.

The protest however quickly turned violent as the workers threw stones at the police.

’Malimpho Majoro