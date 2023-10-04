Family demands M1 million for death of son

A FAMILY of a Butha-Buthe man who died in the police holding cells last month is demanding M1 million compensation for his unlawful death.

Katiso Makoa died under unclear circumstances while in the hands of the police last month.

Police spokesman Senior Superintendent Kabelo Halahala confirmed that Makoa died while under their watch.

A post-mortem report says Makoa died as a result of blood on his brain with the police claiming he died of food poisoning.

The family said they received conflicting stories from the police as to how their son had died on August 5.

Makoa was picked up following allegations that he was involved in the theft of some money.

Two of his friends went to the police to give their statements leaving him behind. He later handed himself over to the police at around 6pm for questioning and never came back alive.

A brother to the deceased, Khethang Makoa, said they were informed about Makoa’s death by the police.

Khethang said a police officer who told them the sad news said they believed that his brother had died due to poison because he was found with foam around his mouth.

He said they demanded answers from the police officer how poison landed into the police holding cells because suspects are searched before going in.

Khethang said the police officer agreed that they traditionally search suspects before locking them up but there was someone who brought food for his brother.

He said they further demanded answers from the officer whether food brought for suspects is given to them without any precautions.

And the officer responded that they taste the food first before giving it to the suspect.

Khethang said they demanded further answers about what had happened to their son and were told that the police officer who tasted the food was still alive.

The family says they were also told that their son had died at St Charles Hospital in Butha-Buthe, a story that was disputed by another police officer.

It says they are convinced that their son died at the police station.

“The death certificate says so too,” Khethang said.

He said the death certificate clearly indicated that the deceased died at 11:30 pm in Butha-Buthe police station.

The family said the post-mortem report also showed that the deceased had a head injury, cracked skull and blood dropped on his brain.

“There was a question mark put on the poison part and we do not know what it means,” Khethang said.

Faced with this difficult situation, Makoa’s family has consulted their lawyer who has already written a letter to the Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli demanding M1 million compensation for their son.

Khethang said they want the police officers who were on duty on the day that their son was killed to be brought to book.

The family wants the police officers who are implicated in the murder charged.

S/Supt Halahala said Makoa was in their holding cells on the said date.

“We did have Makoa in our holding cells. Around 7 o’clock, the people in the cell knocked on the door and requested assistance,” S/Supt Halahala said.

“Makoa was discovered by the on-duty police officers lying down with foam in the mouth,” he said.

He said Makoa was transferred to St Charles Hospital where he later died.

He said Makoa was hurried to a local doctor who was unavailable to attend to him.

S/Supt Halahala said Makoa died at St Charles Hospital not in the police holding cells.

“There should be a distinction made between a dead person leaving a police station and a person being taken to the hospital by the police while alive,” S/Supt Halahala said.

He maintained that Makoa did not die at the police station.

S/Supt Halahala said the deceased had a crack in his skull which is thought to have been the cause of his death.

“Poison was discovered in his stomach contents,” he said.

“Some stomach contents have been transported to Bloemfontein for further testing,” he said.

Tholoana Lesenya