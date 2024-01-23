News
Fight to exhume Bishop Taaso
THE government wants the body of the late Anglican Church of Lesotho Bishop Adam Taaso exhumed and reburied in the village cemetery in Tšehlanyane, Leribe.
However, his family is opposing the bid.
The local government council for Tšehlanyane has approached the Northern Region High Court in Tšifa-li-Mali seeking an order forcing the family to exhume the bishop.
The council argues that Bishop Taaso’s family cemetery in which he was buried last month is not designated and therefore burying him there was contrary to the Public Health Order of 1970.
The order says the Health Minister shall declare and notify in the Gazette proper places to be the sites of and to be used as cemeteries.
“It shall be obligatory where such cemeteries exist to bury the dead in such cemeteries,” the order says.
The Taaso family, however, argues that the family cemetery has always been considered as designated.
Advocate Taaso Taaso, the bishop’s son, told thepost last night that both the village chief and the council failed to prove to him that the cemetery where they want him to bury his father has been designated under the 1970 Order.
“As for my grandfather’s big yard, part of which has been our family graveyard, is properly a lawful graveyard,” Advocate Taaso said.
He relies on the part of the order which says “all cemeteries existing at the time this Order comes into operation and such other cemeteries as may be authorised by the Minister, notice whereof shall be published in the Gazette, shall be deemed authorised cemeteries”.
Advocate Taaso said his grandfather’s yard, the size of which is far over the football pitch, has been used as the family’s cemetery since 1963, seven years before the order.
“This is the first time that we are directed not to bury our dead there,” he said.
He also said other families have over the years been burying their loved ones in their yards but nothing has been done to stop them and they have not been ordered to exhume them.
He said this was discrimination against the Taaso family.
Advocate Taaso said it is sad that his father, who received much controversial hostility from several quarters in his life, “is being maltreated in this way even in death”.
“I don’t want to go there but this is how I see these things. I see them as an attack,” he said.
Staff Reporter
Sixth prison escapee captured in Bloemfontein
A sixth suspect who escaped from the Maseru Central prison has been captured.
Bokang Molengoane, who escaped with five others, was arrested by the South African police in Bloemfontein on Monday.
Molengoane’s arrest ends the three-week manhunt that started on the morning of December 21 when it was discovered that the breakout happened.
Pheko Ntobane, the spokesperson of the Lesotho Correctional Service (LSC), said he was not sure when Molengoane will be brought back into the country because the extradition process is yet to start.
Molengoane, who is from Nazareth, was in remand prison for cable theft.
His accomplices include Rethabile Tlali, Seboka Motumi and Aumane Nkoale who are all murder suspects.
There is also Tumelo Mpopo, on remand for theft, and Bokang Tsoako who was in for housebreaking.
Tsoako was however allegedly beaten to death by the prison officers after his capture.
The LCS is yet to explain how Tsoako died.
Justice Minister Richard Ramoeletsi has sent his condolences to Tsoako’s family and condemned those behind his death.
“We condemn these acts. We have just celebrated International Human Rights Day and soon after, this happens,” Ramoeletsi said.
Ramoeletsi said preliminary investigations have revealed that the fugitives used a metal pipe they smuggled into their cell to break the air vent through which they escaped.
They then scaled the fence and disappeared.
The prison authorities then searched the whole prison to find out if any of the remaining inmates had any prohibited objects.
Ramoeletsi said “commotion” started after some prisoners refused to be searched.
“Our investigations found out that some prisoners refused to be searched and there was a commotion that led to those prisoners being injured,” he said, adding that injured prisoners were taken to Queen Elizabeth II Hospital and Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital.
The detained soldiers who got injured were later taken to the Makoanyane Military Hospital at the instruction of the army commander, Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela.
Ramoeletsi said the government is establishing an independent commission of inquiry to investigate both the allegations of torture and the breakout.
The minister’s version of events has however been undermined by the testimonies of the nine soldiers who launched an urgent application to force the prison authorities to seek medical help. The soldiers’ allegations of torture have been corroborated by pictures of the gory injuries they suffered.
The pictures show that the soldiers have bruises and cuts. Some have head injuries while at least one broke his leg.
Several prison officers have been named as the main perpetrators of the alleged torture. The Law Society of Lesotho has called for the prosecution of the warders and the dismissal of the LCS boss.
Nkheli Liphoto
Tortured inmates demand compensation
SEVENTEEN inmates who were among the dozens assaulted by warders at the Maseru Central Correctional facility are demanding compensation from the government.
The inmates, 13 of whom are soldiers, wrote a letter of demand to Justice Minister Richard Ramoeletsi and Correctional Commissioner Mating Nkakala last week.
The letter does not specify how much they want the government to pay them for injuries suffered during the torture.
“The government should offer clients reasonable compensation for torture and other contumelious acts they were subjected to,” the lawyers say in the letter.
Their six lawyers are Attorney Qhalehang Letsika, Advocates Karabo Mohau KC, Zwelakhe Mda KC, Letuka Molati, Kabelo Letuka, and Napo Mafaesa.
The letter has been copied to Amnesty International, the SADC Secretariat, the Christian Council of Lesotho and the Law Society of Lesotho.
“They have instructed us to write this letter to convey their concerns and demands to you concerning the torture perpetrated on them by the LCS staff on 22 December between 10 am and 11 am.”
“On 23 December, we received disturbing news from some of the relatives of our clients that they were not allowed to communicate with their relatives in custody, and had observed injuries on some of them.”
They said the reports prompted some lawyers to visit the prison but were denied access to their clients.
The lawyers said this led the relatives to file a habeas corpus application to force the LCS to produce their clients.
“Shockingly, when the inmates appeared before the court on 24 December they bore visible signs of having been savagely beaten up,” the lawyers said.
They added that one of the inmates, Private Sebilo Sebilo, had his right leg in plaster (cast) while another had his head in a bandage.
“Some had eyes red with internal bleeding, and some walked with a limp,” the letter reads.
The lawyers said the inmates told harrowing stories of how they were kicked, hit with fists and beaten up with rubber mallets and knobkerries by 15 prison warders.
They also said the inmates have identified Assistant Commissioner Tsoto Manaka, officers Ratšele, Khuso Mohale, Nkhapetla, Ramphielo, and Sekokotoane among those who assaulted them.
The lawyers said the inmates told them that they were instructed not to talk to their visitors and those who disobeyed the order were quickly dismissed and their supplies returned to the visitors.
They said although the assault happened a day after the escape of six inmates, none of their clients were involved because they were kept in the secluded part of the prison.
“They had nothing to do with the escape.”
The lawyers want the inmates to be examined and treated by specialists at the state’s expense.
“This is particularly the case with those inmates who complain of abdominal pains and other serious injuries.”
The inmates want the warders who assaulted them investigated and prosecuted.
“The government should establish a commission of inquiry to get to the bottom of what exactly prompted the assault on clients.” The government has announced that a commission will be established.
The lawyers also want the government to ensure their clients will never be subjected to any torture at the hands of LCS staff.
The soldiers have been in prison since 2017 awaiting trials for a battery of crimes that include murder, attempted murder, treason and malicious damage to property.
The clients are Captain Litekanyo Nyakane, Sergeants Malefane Heqoa, Motsamai Fako, Corporals Marasi ’Moleli, Mohlalefi Seitlheko, Lance Corporals Motsieloa Leutsoa, Tieho Tikiso, Mahlomola Makhoali, Warrant Officer Liphapang Sefako, Privates Nthatakane Motanyane, Sebilo Sebilo, Mahlehle Moeletsi, and Nyatso Tšoeunyane.
Nkheli Liphoto
Heads roll at LCS after prison breakout
HEADS have started rolling at the Lesotho Correctional Services (LCS) following the escape of six inmates and the alleged torture of 100 others.
Two senior LCS officers were this week suspended pending investigations into the escape and torture that has left the prison management and government official with egg on their faces.
Assistant Commissioner Tsoto Manaka, who manages the Lesotho Correctional LCS training school, and the Maseru Commanding Officer Lipholo Nthako were suspended on Tuesday.
Nthako has been suspended because he manages the Maseru Central Prison from which six inmates escaped on December 21.
Manaka has been suspended because he is alleged to have been among the several prison officers who tortured 100 inmates in the aftermath of the escape.
His name is mentioned in a letter of demand for compensation that nine soldiers, who were among the tortured, wrote to Justice Minister Richard Ramoeletsi and LCS Commissioner Mating Nkakala.
The soldiers have not specified how much they want from the government and the LCS but some of their lawyers say it could be several millions.
The allegations against Manaka could indicate that the instruction for torture and its execution came from the very top of the LCS.
By being an assistant commissioner, Manaka was the most senior officer present during the alleged brutal torture that led to dozens of inmates being admitted to hospital with serious injuries.
thepost understands that about 10 warders who were on duty when the escape happened could also be sent home.
Five other officers who were named as perpetrators of the torture also face the same fate. The five, who include Manaka, are already under police investigation for assaulting inmates moments after the breakout was discovered.
The police are also investigating the alleged murder of Bokang Tsoako, one of the escapees. Police suspect Tsoako was assaulted to death by prison warders hours after he was recaptured in Mohalalitoe.
Minister Ramoeletsi announced the suspension of Nthako and Manaka on Tuesday.
“Additionally, the administration has moved forward with establishing a commission of inquiry,” Ramoeletsi said.
The LCS spokesman Pheko Ntobane said Commissioner Nkakala’s decision was meant to pave way for investigations.
“These two LCS officers’ suspension is to make sure there are no obstructions in the way of the ongoing internal investigations,” Ntobane said.
Nkheli Liphoto
