Five threaten to sue RFP
MASERU – FIVE members of the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) have given the party an ultimatum to reverse its “undemocratic” selection of election candidates or they will sue.
The five wrote to the party this week through their lawyers, Tšabeha and Associates, threatening to take the RFP to court if it refuses to budge.
The members stormed to victory in primary elections held last month but the party leadership went on to handpick candidates who will now stand in the October 7 general election.
The five are Moloi Ralentsoe from Makhaleng, Kobeli Letlailana from Lithoteng, Matlotlo Ramaboli from Mechechane, Tšepo Joseph Lethobane from Thaba-Putsoa and Lejone Puseletso from Thaba Moea.
“Clients inform us that despite winning the said primary elections that were held on 10 July 2022 their names have been substituted by the party with other individuals,” the letter reads.
Ralentsoe was replaced by Motjoka Toloane, Letlailana was replaced by Lebohang Letsoela, and Ramaboli was replaced by Tumo Molefe.
Lethobane was substituted by Sherif Mothopeng while Puseletso was replaced by Pokello Mahlomola.
They said despite their request to have the matter resolved peacefully their pleas had fallen on deaf ears.
They said they want the list of nominees to reflect the primary election results and not the arbitrary misuse of power by the executive committee.
“It is our client’s case that the executive committee or any structure within the RFP does not have the power to substitute the names of the nominees who won the elections freely and fairly,” the letter reads.
“We expect your response by close of business on Friday the 19th August 2022 failing which we shall be left with no option but to approach the courts of law for appropriate redress.”
In what could be a clear case of confusion within the RFP, the party’s supporters in Thaba-Putsoa are backing Mothopeng who was handpicked by the leadership.
A group of the party’s supporters drove to the RFP’s head office to show their support for Mothopeng. Mothopeng lost to Lethobane in the primary elections.
One of the supporters, Monaheng Mothae, told thepost that they were not happy that the party had bowed to pressure and installed Lethobane as the party’s candidate.
Mothae said they were told last week that Mothopeng would no longer represent them as initially mentioned.
“They said they will look for another position for him in the executive and we oppose that,” Mothae said.
He also complained that their party leadership is making a lot of crucial decisions without consulting them as members at the constituency level.
“We should be involved,” he said.
“They should not just approach the candidate without us.”
He said they want Mothopeng as he is educated and knows the constituency very well.
The leadership, bowing to the people’s pressure, then picked Mothopeng again and now Lethobane is threatening to sue.
In Khubetsoane constituency Peter Morolong has also written to the party telling it that he will represent the constituency.
Morolong, who came third during the primaries, was handpicked by the leadership only to be told later that he would be deployed somewhere else and he should withdraw his candidacy.
He has rejected the party’s directive.
“I will continue as the candidate for Khubetsoana, the RFP members say they also need my competency at the constituency level,” Morolong said.
He stated that they did a lot of work from day one after the formation of the RFP.
“We spent a lot of resources to market the RFP,” he said.
He also stated that they strongly believe that they are in the right space to win the elections.
“Any change at this stage will cause severe consequences and is not in the best interest of the party.”
The leadership had told him that they liked his skills and no longer wanted him as a candidate in Khubetsoana as previously said.
The leadership wants to redeploy him at the executive level as the party is establishing a think-tank that will generate policies for the party.
RFP leader Sam Matekane told a rally in Butha-Buthe on Sunday that they are not ashamed of their decision to ask for only four candidates from the primaries so that he could select qualifying constituency candidates from them.
“We made that decision after realising that Lesotho is going nowhere despite its 50 years of independence,” Matekane said.
“We decided to change the type of politics because the country has been going down,” he said.
He added that they felt bad as businessmen that their country is stuck in the mud and “we then decided to join politics”.
“The way the primary elections have been done was wrong, it failed to work for the past 50 years,” he said.
Matekane said they believe that the right way to choose candidates is sitting down and doing interviews so that they choose the best candidate to go to parliament.
He said those he has not picked should not run away because “your party needs you so badly to deliver services all over the country”.
Nkheli Liphoto
State of emergency declared
MASERU – PRIME Minister Moeketsi Majoro has declared a State of Emergency to pave way for the recalling of parliament to pass the national reforms.
The state of emergency was declared just in time for Majoro to announce it at the SADC Heads of State and Government which began in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) yesterday.
Lesotho was under immense pressure from SADC, the African Union (AU), the European Union (EU) and the United States to pass the reforms.
An annoyed SADC had read the riot act to the government, threatening to sanction and bar Lesotho from future summits and events.
The United States was also hinting at pulling the plug on its M4 billion development aid that Lesotho desperately needs.
The EU, which contributed the lion’s share of the funding to the reforms, and the AU were also piling pressure.
In getting the Council of State to agree to recall parliament, Majoro achieved what many legal experts thought was an impossible task.
This is because constitutionally and in an ideal situation, the failure to pass reforms is not strictly a state of emergency. The constitution defines a state of emergency as a war or a monumental threat to Lesotho’s sovereignty or life.
Some lawyers had previously told thepost that there was no legal loophole to justify declaring a state of emergency.
Two weeks ago Law Society president, Advocate Tekane Maqakachane, who is also a member of the Council of State, was emphatic that the failure to pass the reforms did not qualify as a state of emergency.
“There is absolutely no loophole to use for that. There is no state of emergency to justify such,” Advocate Maqakachane said.
“The law is the law. You cannot violate it because you have created your own crisis by failing to do things on time,” he said.
Other prominent lawyers had weighed in with the same view.
thepost however understands that although some members of the Council had strong reservations about the legality of declaring a state of emergency for the reforms, they eventually compromised after much cajoling.
In the government gazette released yesterday, Majoro appears to be at pains to stretch the constitutional definition of the State of Emergency and justify it.
He said the current political climate poses a substantial threat, risk and danger against the country’s stability and prosperity.
He said the reforms were necessary to deal with factors that undermine political stability, justice and peace.
The reforms, the prime minister added, were urgent to plug loopholes in the constitution, the formation of government coalitions and the unregulated floor crossing in parliament that have always imperilled the stability of the government and the country.
He also revealed that the government was scared of the “impact of imminent sanctions and loss of financial and investment support from Lesotho’s international partners due to the failure to pass” the reforms.
He said there were killings, cruel and other inhumane attacks caused by political factionalism. These conditions, Majoro added, “are of extreme peril to the safety of the persons and prosperity”.
“Unless the stated undesirable situation is addressed, it is likely to be beyond control and escalate thus causing more threat to the peace, safety and stability of the Basotho nation.”
Majoro delayed his visit to the SADC summit until he was sure that the Council would support his request for a state of emergency.
He was supposed to have left for Kinshasa on Monday, according to his office, but only arrived yesterday.
“The Omnibus Bill signifies the conclusion of the first step of implementation of the reforms in Lesotho,” he said, as he acknowledged the trouble SADC entered into to help Lesotho.
“We are cognizant of the fact that SADC may not have all the resources to continue its supervision of the kingdom,” he said.
“SADC contribution to Lesotho thus far is praiseworthy.”
Majoro also acknowledged the SADC’s “significant financial contribution to the course of Lesotho” and its contribution of “personnel to help stabilise our country”.
“We are eternally indebted to such countries and families of the said personnel,” he said, adding that “we can assure you that your efforts and sacrifices have not been in vain”.
He said the journey towards the completion of reforms is bound to be long and often characterised by steep hills and rough terrain.
Staff Reporter
Vote Z Shao in Ha-Tsolo
MASERU – THEY took his money but blocked him when he wanted to be one of the party’s candidates in the elections.
That is the story of Zhenyu Shao, a Mosotho of Chinese descent who has shocked many by declaring that he will be contesting in Ha-Tsolo as an independent candidate.
Had it not been for the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) fear of a backlash, Shao would have been its candidate.
After all, he had been one of their main funders of the party for years.
The party embraced Shao and received his donations until he recently announced that he wanted to contest in Ha-Tsolo.
Last week Shao, 46, threw his hat into the ring to stand in the October 7 elections.
If he wins, Shao will be the first Mosotho of Chinese descent to be an MP in Lesotho.
Shao told thepost last night that he will contest as an independent candidate because his newly-formed party, Basotho Pele, is not yet registered with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).
Basotho Pele, which began as a self-help association, transformed into a political party after the MEC blocked Shao’s candidacy.
A video of Shao in MEC regalia started trending on social media last week.
He was singing political songs while waving a stick.
A few days later there was a campaign poster of Shao under Basotho Pele.
The MEC had blocked his ambition but Shao, a businessman, was not about to give up.
Speaking from Johannesburg last night where he said he was printing his campaign T-shirts, Shao said the MEC rejected him.
“They rejected me. They said they will lose votes in many constituencies if they allow me to be a candidate but now they are going to lose more votes,” Shao said.
Shao said he is not worried because the people of Ha-Tsolo support him.
“Everyone is looking for me,” he said, adding that he is “100 percent sure that is doing right thing”.
“I want the people to judge. If they want me they will vote for me. If they don’t want me they will not vote for me. It’s simple,” he said last night.
Born in China’s Shanghai, Shao said he has been in Lesotho for the past 25 years.
When Shao defected to Basotho Pele, some MEC constituency committee members followed.
Some of those who left with him said the MEC brought them “two Chinese businessmen but now they are asked to turn their backs on them”.
“The MEC wants us to turn against those Chinese,” said one former MEC supporter.
Basotho Pele’s secretary general in Ha-Tsolo constituency, Rorisang Litšiba, said “Shao has been helping this community a lot,” Litšiba said.
Litšiba said Shao had already printed MEC T-shirts when the party rejected him.
Litšiba said Shao even assisted them with bus fare to attend the MEC rallies.
“We even ate at the rallies,” Litšiba said.
“Maybe in the coming years, we will contest for the elections in other constituencies,” said Lebohang Moeletsi, another former MEC member, who claims to be the Basotho Pele’s adviser.
He said they were introduced to Shao by the MEC’s secretary general, Napo Moshoeshoe, who even gave Shao the party’s membership card.
“We accepted him with open arms,” Moeletsi said.
Moeletsi said Shao went on to help them.
He said before accepting Shao into the party they asked for his national ID, passport, and registration cards.
“He has all of them and he even voted in previous elections. He is a Mosotho,” Moeletsi argued.
He said all hell broke loose when the constituency decided to make Shao their candidate for the coming general elections.
Then they were called to a meeting with Moshoeshoe and MEC’s spokesman “who asked us to look elsewhere as the MEC would not allow Shao to represent it”.
Moeletsi said in that meeting the MEC said they would rather plan to give Shao a diplomatic post instead of having him in parliament.
“We made it clear that wherever Shao goes, we will follow him as he has helped our constituency with many things,” Moeletsi said.
“He has been sponsoring sports and helping with egg incubators for the unemployed,”
The MEC deputy leader, Tšepang Tšita-Mosena, said she has seen the MEC card belonging to Shao on social media.
Tšita-Mosena said they are still conducting primary elections at the branches’ level and they are waiting for a report from the constituencies.
Majara Molupe & Nkheli Liphoto
MP tells voters off
MASERU – TRANSPORT Minister Tšoeu Mokeretla has told off voters who were demanding that he sets up development projects in his constituency.
Mokeretla said that is not his job as MP.
He said the job of an MP is to make laws in parliament and not to lead in the rehabilitation of roads in the villages.
Mokeretla said the Democratic Congress (DC) supporters who were calling for his ouster as MP because he did not initiate development projects in his constituency did not understand the job of an MP.
“MPs are assigned to enact laws and pass budgets,” Mokeretla said.
“These are the duties that all MPs perform expediently,” he said.
Mokeretla is battling to regain his seat in parliament after DC supporters in Mashai constituency turned on him.
Some of the supporters have even threatened to dump the party if it endorses Mokeretla as the MP.
The dispute saw the DC fail to hold primary elections in Mashai on Sunday.
“The failure of the party to hold the primary elections on Sunday should be answered by the party at national level,” Mokeretla said.
“I am not money, I can’t be loved by everybody,” he says, adding that some of the people who are pushing him out are not even staying in the constituency.
“They live in Maseru,” he said.
Mokeretla has been representing Mashai constituency since 2007.
But his long stay in parliament has triggered serious concerns from the electorate in his party.
The DC followers want him out arguing he had failed to initiate development projects in the area.
“(There have been) no developments at all,” one DC member said.
They said the bad roads are just unbearable.
“We want him out.”
Mokeretla said it is the duty of relevant government line ministries to see to it that infrastructural developments are enhanced in the constituencies.
He said he too wished that people in his constituency have better facilities such as health centres with proper staff and equipment.
Mokeretla however said it would be wrong to always point a finger at the MP when that task falls under government ministries.
He said the least that he could do is to talk in parliament to ask the relevant ministries if they are aware of certain needs in the constituency.
“I am a Christian. I do not want to lie to the people,” Mokeretla said.
Mokeretla said he had initiated several projects in the constituency over the years.
These include the construction of a road from Ha-Makunyapane to Linakaneng.
Another road is from Sehong-Hong to Matebeng Ha-Sekhaupane.
Maokeretla said there had also been construction of communication towers in the villages of St Theresa, Seroala-Nkhoana and Matebeng Ha-’Molaoa.
For him, the biggest achievement was the construction of Koma-Koma Bridge over the Senqu River.
Mokeretla said this bridge is the best in the country built by China Geo Construction.
He said he had also initiated projects to install electricity in Ha-Makunyapane in the constituency.
Mokeretla said he does not have money to carry out development projects in his constituency but the government does.
He said it is the Revolution for Prosperity leader, Sam Matekane, and a few others who could just wake up and build bridges.
“A construction of a footbridge does not cost anything less than a million maloti,” he said.
Majara Molupe
