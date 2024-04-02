News
Fleet management firm wins case
THE High Court has ordered the government to pay a M10.5 million debt to a fleet management company.
The order granted by Justice ’Maseforo Mahase last week instructs the government to pay Fleet Services Lesotho, part-owned by Tehobo Tlokotsi, within 30 days.
Fleet Services Lesotho had been fighting for payments from the government for several months.
The company, which manages the government’s fleet, claimed that its operations have ground to a halt due to delayed payments, some of which have been outstanding for several months.
Justice Mahase also ordered that Fleet Services Lesotho should continue occupying the Plant and Vehicle Pool Services (PVPS) building at the Maseru West Industrial Area. The premises are owned by the government.
The judge ordered that the government should pay a further M410 802 for improvements and refurbishments that were done at the building.
Fleet Services Lesotho was allowed to hold on to 61 vehicles that the government wanted to take from it when their relationship soured.
Justice Mahase also ordered that Fleet Services Lesotho is not bound by a contract to go to their agreed arbitrator to solve their disputes, in light of their degenerated relationship.
Fleet Services Lesotho had sued Finance Ministry principal secretary Nthoateng Lebona, Accountant General ’Malehlohonolo Mahase, and the government for refusing to pay its invoices.
Fleet Services Lesotho has been providing the government with vehicle hiring and services since 2018.
Fleet Services Lesotho and its partner Silverstone Fleet Solutions, with which they have jointly sued the government, won a M100 million tender to manage both the government fleet and leased fleet, to be procured from Basotho.
The winner was to implement government policy on the procurement of transport services from Basotho.
The second objective was to assist the government in implementing a policy of setting up support services like dealerships, supply of spare parts and panel beating to empower locals.
The relationship between Fleet Services Lesotho and the government however went south, leading to the government refusing to pay the company and seeking to take a fleet of 61 vehicles from it as well as kicking it out of the PVPS building.
Tlokotsi tried asking for intervention from parliament in November last year when he was invited to be interviewed in-camera.
He however was arrested and detained by the army on the same day, and he alleged that he was tortured, for accusing Lebona of refusing to pay him.
Tlokotsi has since sued the army for M2.5 million.
Tlokotsi told thepost later that in the committee, he was asked questions on why the company closed its operations but never paid its employees.
This was after the company’s former employees petitioned the Economic Cluster Committee complaining of not being paid since they cut ties with the company.
“I told the committee that the office that is holding the funds is the Finance Department,” Tlokotsi said.
“The committee instructed me to go back and negotiate with the ministry to facilitate the payments,” he said.
He said the Finance Ministry owes the company over M45 million for services rendered.
“We need that money to settle our debts and pay those former workers their benefits,” he said.
He complained that they have had conflicts as shareholders in the company because of the unpaid debts.
“But, instead of being neutral, the PS is now interfering and taking sides,” he said.
Tlokotsi owns 35 percent of the company while South Africa’s Fleet Africa holds 65 percent.
Majara Molupe
Machesetsa faces ouster
FORMER Basotho National Party (BNP) leader, Thesele ‘Maseribane, is plotting a sensational political come-back which has triggered a vicious power struggle in the party.
This is according to the current BNP leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, who has accused Maseribane of brewing trouble in the party in a bid to topple him.
The factional battle in the party also has a tinge of a family affair because ‘Maseribane is Mofomobe’s uncle.
Although tensions have been simmering between the two and among the factions, Mofomobe has now openly accused ‘Maseribane of plotting his demise but said he is ready for the fight.
He said ‘Maseribabe is desperate to wrestle the leadership from him because his term as Lesotho’s Ambassador to Italy is about to end.
Mofomobe said Maseribane and his faction have been instigating the party’s constituency committees to call a special committee where they plan to topple him.
The idea, Mofomobe told thepost this week, is to force through a constitutional amendment that suspends the party’s two-term limit so that ‘Maseribane is re-elected as leader.
‘Maseribane completed his two terms in 2021 and was replaced by Mofomobe who beat four other candidates in a bruising battle.
“Thesele is leading the faction that wants to unseat me. Unfortunately, they don’t have support from the grassroots,” Mofomobe said this week.
“I have seen this plot from afar and I am ready for their dirty tricks.”
He alleged that Maseribane is “desperate” to return as BNP leader because Prime Minister Sam Matekane rejected pleas to extend his contract as ambassador.
“I know that he doesn’t have any other means of earning a living except being in parliament and being deployed in embassies. He is now desperate because his tenure is coming to an end and he has to find a way of being employed.”
But Mofomobe says Maseribane’s “attempt to sneak back into power through the back door will be met with a serious fight back because it will be a serious violation of the constitution”.
He said, “apart from the fact that ‘Maseribane’s faction doesn’t have support from the constituency committees, they have also miscalculated and mistimed their plot”.
“The constitution says any proposed amendment to the constitution should reach the secretary general six months before a conference. So it’s too late to suggest an amendment because we are having a conference this month.”
“The same constitution says an amendment should be endorsed by the national executive committee and I can assure you that it won’t be endorsed”.
Mofomobe said ‘Maseribane’s faction is being fronted by former advocate Bereng Makotoko, who was Maseribane’s principal secretary when he was a minister in the previous government.
He said other key members of the faction are Lesojane Leuta and Moeketsi Hanyane, who both once held the position of secretary general in the party.
“The other instigator is Joang Molapo, the former deputy leader, who defected to the Alliance of Democrats, then moved to the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) before jumping again to the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP). He is now back working with Maseribane to fight me.”
Mofomobe said Molapo was a guest of honour at the feast that ‘Maseribane held at his rural home in Mt Moorosi a few weeks ago.
‘Maseribane invited the BNP’s constituency committees and members to the feast whose reason he said was to reconnect with the party’s followers.
Mofomobe, who was not invited, held his own feast in Mt Moorosi days later. He called it a “flag raising” ceremony, a symbolic sign that he is still the BNP’s leader.
Mofomobe also accused ‘Maseribane of using a chief in Quthing to intimidate some BNP members who attended his recent rally in Mt Moorosi.
“That chief tried to block our rally even though we had a permit from the police. Just this week, I heard that the same chief was interrogating BNP members about the purpose of our rally,” Mofomobe says.
Last night, ‘Maseribane said he didn’t know what Mofomobe was talking about, insisting that he was still an ambassador and therefore above party politics.
“I am right upstairs. I do not work clumsily,” Maseribane said.
He said “if Mofomobe had any dream that he harbours any ambition of toppling him then I respect him for that dream”.
“I execute the dream through hard work,” ‘Maseribane said.
Last week, Advocate Makotoko denied plotting against Mofomobe but said “the truth is that many of us BNP members are tired of his leadership”.
“We have had enough of him. We do not want him as our leader anymore, because our party has declined from 23 000 votes during the past elections to a paltry 7 000 in 2022,” Advocate Makotoko said.
Apart from the factions led by Mofomobe and Maseribabe, there is also a third one dominated by the party’s stalwarts.
This faction is opposed to ‘Maseribane’s return and Mofomobe’s readership. Instead, it is pushing for Professor George Mosotho as a “third-way” candidate because it believes ‘Maseribane’s return will be unconstitutional and Mofomobe’s leadership could further damage the party.
But thepost understands that Professor Mosotho also enjoys pockets of support within ‘Maseribane’s faction. A source said this was apparent during a meeting held on the sidelines of ‘Maseribane’s feast in Mt Moorosi.
The source said although the meeting was supposed to be for Maseribane’s loyalists some people openly said they don’t want him as the leader.
“They then reached a compromise that Professor Mosotho would be the leader and ‘Maseribane would be the deputy. We were told to keep that suggestion secret until the conference when we will suspend some clauses to pave the way for its implementation.”
Mofomobe said he is ready to face an election when his first term ends but “I will not be pushed through unconstitutional means”.
“That will not happen”.
Staff Reporter
Army boss sued for assault
THE Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) is facing a M150 000 lawsuit from a Mokhotlong villager who was assaulted by soldiers while carrying out his duties of stopping crime in the neighbourhood.
Leoatle Letšela, who is the chairman of Mahokela Association in Ha-Lebopo, Mokhotlong district, says army boss Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela should pay him for the assault and humiliation.
He said the court should order the LDF Commander to pay him M70 000 in compensation for the pain and suffering and a further M80 000 for humiliation.
Letšela told the Northern Region High Court in Tšifa-li-Mali that he was wrongfully assaulted by members of the LDF publicly in front of the Mokhotlong community.
The court heard that on September 22 last year at Ha-Lebopo in Mokhotlong district, Letšela was approached by soldiers who told him that they had information that he was illegally in possession of a gun.
“They demanded the firearm and I denied possession of such,” he said.
When he denied any knowledge of the gun, he was badly assaulted by the soldiers at the back of his body with sticks.
The court further heard that he was beaten until he sustained serious injuries at the back of his body.
Letšela said the assault occurred in full view of the members of the public and as chairperson of the committee that fights against crime in the village, he felt humiliated due to the actions subjected to him.
“I am the chairperson of the Mahokela Association called Ipopile Moremoholo and some of the members of the association witnessed when their chairperson was accused of possessing an unlicensed firearm and later assaulted,” he said.
He informed the court that he felt humiliated.
He said he lost his dignity in the eyes of the members of the public and the ordinary members of his association.
Meanwhile, in another case a Butha-Buthe man, Tlali Makara, claimed over M400 000 as damages for wrongful shooting which took place at his place.
Makara, who resides in Qalo, Butha-Buthe, on Tuesday approached the Northern Region High Court demanding a compensation of over M400 000 as damages.
He told the court that on August 14, 2021 he was wrongfully shot by one Malefetsane Taolane with an intention to cause him harm for no reason and as a result, he was seriously injured.
Makara said he had to be hospitalised for a long period.
He said due to the shooting, he sustained pain and shock hence he demands that sum of money.
’Malimpho Majoro
DCEO probes debt collection tender
A South African debt collector has reached a dubious deal with a Lesotho competitor for a lucrative government tender to collect debt from students who default on loans.
The Lesotho company was promised R13-million to withdraw a court application challenging the award of the tender to its rival.
Lesotho’s anti-corruption authorities are investigating this arrangement and suspect bribery and corruption.
Lesotho’s Minister of Finance has been instructed not to approve the contract until the investigation is finalised.
The amount the contract is worth was not disclosed in the tender documents. But according to a source close to the tender processes, it is worth about R1-million a month (20% commission on debt collected, estimated at about R5-million a month).
The two companies, Cabana Zenowethu and Super Solutions, were selected from 16 applicants as preferred bidders by the Ministry of Development Planning in September 2021.
Cabana Zenowethu was formed when Lesotho-based Cabana Solutions banded together with Zenowethu Debt Management, a South African-based company that specialises in financial and debt consolidation advice.
Zenowethu’s director, Aaron Nzotho, was appointed chief executive of the new joint venture.
Super Solutions’ participation in the tender was controversial from the start, because its managing director, Lebelo Raliapeng, was also an official in the Ministry of Development Planning during the bidding process.
The MNN Centre for Investigative Journalism first exposed his involvement in the debt collection tender bid in April 2022. At the time, Raliapeng told MNN that he was no longer part of Super Solutions, having relinquished his shares earlier that year. (He also told MNN never to talk to him again.)
But the Procurement Policy Advisory Division (PPAD) in the Ministry of Finance has confirmed that these changes were only made on paper while Raliapeng continued to act on behalf of Super Solutions.
The two companies were invited to submit full proposals for the National Manpower Development Secretariat’s debt collection tender.
But one month later, the Ministry issued a new call for tenders, saying it would reopen the bidding due to a lack of competitiveness. Super Solutions objected and took the Ministry to court.
The court ruled in Super Solutions’ favour, saying the Ministry could not re-issue the tender and that the invitation to tender had to be issued to the two preferred bidders, Super Solutions and Cabana Zenowethu.
This was done in early 2022, and in May, the tender was awarded to Cabana Zenowethu. Super Solutions complained to PPAD, questioning the integrity of the evaluation process.
The PPAD decided that Raliapeng was “conflicted between the ministry of development planning mandate with the core business of Super Solutions.”
Super Solutions turned to the procurement tribunal for help. Tribunal chair Polello Sephora-Makhera ruled in favour of Super Solutions deciding that the PPAD had “misdirected itself” and that its recommendation was therefore null and void.
The matter was returned to the PPAD, with instructions to deal with the Super Solutions complaint in its entirety.
In December 2022 the PPAD ruled that the process of awarding the tender to Cabana Zenowethu had been flawed and that the award would create a monopoly.
The PPAD also ruled that Super Solutions should not be allowed to participate in a new tender because of its unfair advantage, and instructed the Ministry to “go for a public retendering process with clear and unambiguous evaluation criteria”.
Now it was Cabana Zenowethu’s turn to appeal against the PPAD decision. Cabana Zenowethu turned to the Public Procurement Tribunal, which ruled in Cabana Zenowethu’s favour, instructing the ministry to proceed with the contract.
And in January 2023, the Ministry of Development Planning Procurement Manager Motena Mofosi wrote to Cabana Zenowethu, inviting the company to sign the contract.
Before the contract could be signed, however, Super Solutions filed an urgent application, seeking an order reviewing and setting aside the decision directing the Ministry to conclude the tender contract with Cabana Zenowethu.
On 24 January, 2023, procurement manager Mofosi called Cabana Zenowethu, informing the company that it would not be possible to sign the tender contract on 25 January, 2023.
On 8 February, 2023, Cabana Zenowethu’s advocate Sello Tšabeha wrote to the Ministry, demanding answers and pointing out that there was no court order suspending the contract. The Ministry’s Advocate Mafefooane Moshoeshoe replied that the Ministry could not go ahead with the contract “until the court of law has pronounced itself in the matter challenging the tender award.”
It is at this point in the dramatic and protracted standoff between these two companies that Raliapeng for Super Solutions and Aaron Nzotho for Cabana Zenowethu got together in Gauteng, with Nzotho covering Raliapeng’s costs to attend the meeting, including flights, according to a source in the company.
Asked about this meeting, Nzotho did not deny hosting the Super Solutions director or picking up his travel costs. But he said the company would not discuss “internal company matters” while the case was in court.
Following the Gauteng meeting, Super Solutions director Retšelisitsoe Mpinane and Cabana Zenowethu’s chief executive officer signed a deed of settlement. Super Solutions withdrew its application to set aside the award of the tender to Cabana Zenowethu; the settlement was filed before the Lesotho High Court and made a court order.
In terms of the settlement, Cabana Zenowethu agreed to pay Super Solutions R13-million, part of it in tranches, and part of it as a monthly retainer.
But the whole issue is now in the hands of the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences, which is probing possible corruption.
On March 22, 2023, director-general Knorx Molelle notified the Minister of Finance that the directorate was investigating the circumstances under which the debt collection tender was awarded “with specific allegations of fraud, corruption, and bribery”.
Molelle “strongly recommended” that the Minister not proceed with the signing of the contract and execution until the investigation has been completed.
This story was produced by MNN Centre for Investigative Journalism and syndicated by the IJ Hub on behalf of its member centre network in Southern Africa. It is co-published with GroundUp.
