Fokhoti ropes in army to deal with killings

MASERU – THE Lerotholi Polytechnic management has called in the army to help stamp out gangsterism and the killing of first-year students during initiation rituals.

The college’s rector, Professor Sepiriti Tlali, said this during a press conference on Tuesday following the killing of yet another first-year student last week.

The newcomer’s death brings the total of students who have been killed during the rituals to nine in just 10 years.

The eighth one died at the Thetsane police station last week after he allegedly asked for accommodation during the night, without telling the police where he came from.

Police announced that they launched investigations into the cause of death.

“We are going to rope in the army to help in the escalating crimes at the school,” Professor Tlali said.

The dead freshman was on a provisional list of students admitted at the Lerotholi Polytechnic.

He was supposed to come to school on August 22 when the classes resume.

The 18-year-old young man was found dead in Maputsoe along the Mohokare River, some 81.2 kilometres from the school.

Normally, the students’ deaths associated with the ugly initiation of freshmen into the notorious school gang happen within a 10-kilometre radius from the college.

After many newcomers were killed in the Mohokare River allegedly during the initiation the police have been patrolling the areas around the school.

Some students who spoke to this publication believe that the gangsters have changed the initiation venues and gone to as far as Maputsoe to avoid being caught in the act.

The college’s registrar, Maleshoane Lepota-Mosakeng, said they hope the army will help them deal with the gangsterism at the school after a similar programme to deal with a notorious gang called Manomoro.

The Manomoro are notorious for killing people and robbing them of their property in Maseru.

And the army through its programmes worked hard to rehabilitate the gangsters.

Lepota-Mosakeng said she thinks the programme could help save her institution against the escalating crime that is now out of hand.

During the orientation programme, they usually invite the police, churches and counsellors among others to address the newcomers.

Lepota-Mosakeng said they have introduced stringent policies to control the crime.

The school said it has banned the wearing of mechanic’s suits and balaclavas in its premises as another strategy to control the rampant lawlessness instigated by the students.

Professor Sepiriti Tlali said nine students have died during the initiation practices.

He said last year two students who were in second year went missing when the students were going to perform their rituals in the river.

“Those students have not been found to date,” he said.

He said they have searched everywhere with the help of the army and police but have not discovered the dead bodies.

He said police preliminary investigations show that the deceased with another student who was also admitted at the school were taken to the Mohokare River to perform the barbaric acts by four students currently studying at the school.

Among them, three are still students while the fourth is no longer studying there.

Majara Molupe