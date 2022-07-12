For the cause of the child

LERIBE – Growing up in an abusive family, Shoeshoe Mofokeng knew she had only one path to take: social work.

“During my childhood, I used to care for others a lot and would get in trouble for it. I was passionate about it and that combined with problems my parents had, I knew when I grew up I wanted a profession that would protect children and Social Work seemed to be the answer,” said the 36-year-old.

Mofokeng is the founder of Network of Early Childhood Development of Lesotho (NECDoL), an Early Childhood Development lecturer at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) and also the co-founder of education forum.

She said her parents’ problems led to a three-year separation but her father later returned home.

“They used to fight a lot but they provided everything for me and my younger brother – we never lacked any material things except wishing for a peaceful home.”

Her area of focus has been ECD from the first job she got as a HIV Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT) Counsellor to the choice of her Master’s degree research topic.

She has been practising since 2008 and ECCD was her speciality from the first day.

Raised in Hlotse, Ha-Molibeli, she credits her grandmother who raised her until she was 10-years-old when she moved to stay with her parents.

Mofokeng did a Bachelor of Social Work degree at the NUL before getting a Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Stellenbosch.

She established NECDoll in 2016 when the first education forum was held.

NECDoL is a network of people and organisations with a vision that by 2030 every child in Lesotho below the age of five would have equitable access to well-coordinated quality integrated early childhood services.

“Our mission is to ensure coordination of partners, stakeholders, programmes and initiatives aimed at holistic development of children from 0 to 5-years-old at national level through research, informed advocacy, resource mobilisation, capacity building, partnerships, innovation, monitoring and evaluation of ECD services and programmes to improve the well-being of children in their early years of life.”

Her mission as an ECCD specialist is trying to ensure a holistic implementations of the National 2013 IECCD policy. She wants to be a part of the different interventions implemented by the Ministry of Health (MoH), Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) and Ministry of Social Development (MoSD) among other ministries and government agencies.

She said she works with the “strongest team” she has ever had in her 12 years of practice. Among her team are Malord Mefane, Lineo Marunya, Thapelo Moroeng, Matlali Leine, Khosi Mofolisa, Lerato Molefi, Bolao Boshesha and Nthole Nthole.

“They are an A team.”

One of her biggest accomplishments, she said, was conducting the KAP survey which has been published on https://www.africaeducationhub.org/handle/hesa/51 and designing an intervention of Parental Stress Management to solve some of the problems identified through the analysis.

“I enjoy training teachers and parents on parental stress management as I believe when we are stressed we can become children’s worst enemies, but a calm person who manages their stress can provide a safe environment for children,” said Mofokeng.

She said the biggest challenge after the birth of NECDoL was lack of funding to implement desired activities.

“We dealt with this by making ourselves known through a multi-sectoral team and writing proposals and submitting them to different agencies. It was challenging but the passion motivated me to keep trying until I got the first grant from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).”

She said NECDoL has grown to the extent that it is now collaborating with other organisations in countries such as Zimbabwe and Malawi to advocate for children’s rights to education at SADC level and also implementing interventions such as the School Readiness Initiative in collaboration with MoET supported by the Roger Federer Foundation.

Mofokeng said she sees NECDoL being in a position where it can generate its own funding to help improve Lesotho’s education system as well as fully participating in influential roles to improve the overall care and development of Basotho and children in the SADC region.

She said Lesotho’s education system faces a number of challenges. She pointed out lack of investment in foundational education as well as keeping children in school as some of the challenges.

“The government needs to invest more in education as well as keep the children in school, ensuring there are no drop-outs until at least every child has finished high school.”

Mofokeng said the government seems to invest more in tertiary level education yet only a few are able to benefit from there, and even the investment done at tertiary level is mismanaged and the system needs to be reformed.

“We need to invest more money in education as a country not only money by the government but by the private sector and the community as well. We need to stop looking towards the government only for financial support for education – we as a nation need to care more and give more money to educate everyone, including investing in day care centres.”

“The sector is not well monitored and it causes a lot of damage to children especially day care centres in the areas of factories in both Maseru and Maputsoe.”

She said the government of Lesotho has developed laws and policies such as the Children’s Protection and Welfare Act 2011, education policy and others to help protect Basotho children. There are also orphaned and vulnerable grants given to assist children, “but there is room for improvement and we owe it to our children to do so and provide better for them.”

Had she been given an opportunity to restart her career, she said she would still be a psychiatrist as she thinks Lesotho has many mental health problems but lack human resources to deal with the problem.

She also said all the social injustices are because “we as parents are not okay and we raise our children in broken homes and mostly pretending to be fine yet we are not. Until we as parents admit we have problems and talk about them and deal with them we will never be able to do enough to address the social ills our children suffer,” Mofokeng said.

She said the most common issues facing children in schools are hunger, low quality education, poor school environments, bullying and lack of care from teachers.

“Not enough is done generally towards Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Lesotho. The legal system is failing victims and it’s even worse for children. Perpetrators do not get prosecuted on time, they get lenient punishment and there are a few shelters for abused children and mostly are in Maseru leaving those in other districts with nowhere to run to.”

She added: “We need the justice system to serve Basotho and crimes against children should have heavy punishments and every district should have a shelter for abused children.”

She says she wants to break the cycle of poverty through ensuring all children access quality education from pre-primary to tertiary level.

“I believe if we are given equal opportunities we can make it. This impact I am already doing by advocating for education to the government and communities sensitising themthat we should invest in our children’s education from a young age till they are old.”

She said through the course NUL introduced in ECD, this means there will be more Social Workers to work with communities and institutions to ensure children are provided with a good foundation from nutrition, health, education, social protection and many other important aspects.

“Social Workers will be there to fill in the gap to ensure that children have a voice and are provided with a good foundation so they have a better chance of survival.”

She says attending ECCD centre is of great importance for children as if gives them a good foundation for education and prepare them for formal school which is primary.

“Even in our culture, a child doesn’t start going to a well with a 5-litre bucket, they start with a 1 litre and size is increased as they grow up and their neck is strong enough to carry the 5 litre weight.

Even with education, we need to take baby steps so children can love and enjoy school and this also helps with retention of children in school.”

She says research shows that 95 percent of children who have been to an ECCD Centre complete their studies while those who haven’t are likely to drop out of school.

She said Lesotho has made big strides towards provision of ECCD services in the past two years.

It has reviewed its ECCD curriculum. The Lesotho College of Education (LCE) has increased its intake for training ECCD teachers and it now offers the certificate online. It is also piloting the School Readiness Initiative supported by Roger Federer Foundation and it has seen some government officials such as CEO primary Thuto Ntšekhe-Mokhehle and Principal Secretary of Basic Education Dr Lira Khama engaging in collaboration for lobbying for more investment of pre-primary education investment at the SADC level through the translation advocacy programme supported by Global Partnership for Education.

“We are not yet there as a country but there are big efforts done and positive changes are happening within ECCD sector.”

She said a top-notch ECCD teacher needs passion, patience, learning and listening skills (to be considered a good one).

She also said an ECCD centre should have a building in a good condition for both winter and summer conditions, age appropriate toilets, clean water, beautiful playgrounds, indoor learning and playing material and a loving, kind and trained.

‘Mapule Motsopa