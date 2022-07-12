News
For the cause of the child
LERIBE – Growing up in an abusive family, Shoeshoe Mofokeng knew she had only one path to take: social work.
“During my childhood, I used to care for others a lot and would get in trouble for it. I was passionate about it and that combined with problems my parents had, I knew when I grew up I wanted a profession that would protect children and Social Work seemed to be the answer,” said the 36-year-old.
Mofokeng is the founder of Network of Early Childhood Development of Lesotho (NECDoL), an Early Childhood Development lecturer at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) and also the co-founder of education forum.
She said her parents’ problems led to a three-year separation but her father later returned home.
“They used to fight a lot but they provided everything for me and my younger brother – we never lacked any material things except wishing for a peaceful home.”
Her area of focus has been ECD from the first job she got as a HIV Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT) Counsellor to the choice of her Master’s degree research topic.
She has been practising since 2008 and ECCD was her speciality from the first day.
Raised in Hlotse, Ha-Molibeli, she credits her grandmother who raised her until she was 10-years-old when she moved to stay with her parents.
Mofokeng did a Bachelor of Social Work degree at the NUL before getting a Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Stellenbosch.
She established NECDoll in 2016 when the first education forum was held.
NECDoL is a network of people and organisations with a vision that by 2030 every child in Lesotho below the age of five would have equitable access to well-coordinated quality integrated early childhood services.
“Our mission is to ensure coordination of partners, stakeholders, programmes and initiatives aimed at holistic development of children from 0 to 5-years-old at national level through research, informed advocacy, resource mobilisation, capacity building, partnerships, innovation, monitoring and evaluation of ECD services and programmes to improve the well-being of children in their early years of life.”
Her mission as an ECCD specialist is trying to ensure a holistic implementations of the National 2013 IECCD policy. She wants to be a part of the different interventions implemented by the Ministry of Health (MoH), Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) and Ministry of Social Development (MoSD) among other ministries and government agencies.
She said she works with the “strongest team” she has ever had in her 12 years of practice. Among her team are Malord Mefane, Lineo Marunya, Thapelo Moroeng, Matlali Leine, Khosi Mofolisa, Lerato Molefi, Bolao Boshesha and Nthole Nthole.
“They are an A team.”
One of her biggest accomplishments, she said, was conducting the KAP survey which has been published on https://www.africaeducationhub.org/handle/hesa/51 and designing an intervention of Parental Stress Management to solve some of the problems identified through the analysis.
“I enjoy training teachers and parents on parental stress management as I believe when we are stressed we can become children’s worst enemies, but a calm person who manages their stress can provide a safe environment for children,” said Mofokeng.
She said the biggest challenge after the birth of NECDoL was lack of funding to implement desired activities.
“We dealt with this by making ourselves known through a multi-sectoral team and writing proposals and submitting them to different agencies. It was challenging but the passion motivated me to keep trying until I got the first grant from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).”
She said NECDoL has grown to the extent that it is now collaborating with other organisations in countries such as Zimbabwe and Malawi to advocate for children’s rights to education at SADC level and also implementing interventions such as the School Readiness Initiative in collaboration with MoET supported by the Roger Federer Foundation.
Mofokeng said she sees NECDoL being in a position where it can generate its own funding to help improve Lesotho’s education system as well as fully participating in influential roles to improve the overall care and development of Basotho and children in the SADC region.
She said Lesotho’s education system faces a number of challenges. She pointed out lack of investment in foundational education as well as keeping children in school as some of the challenges.
“The government needs to invest more in education as well as keep the children in school, ensuring there are no drop-outs until at least every child has finished high school.”
Mofokeng said the government seems to invest more in tertiary level education yet only a few are able to benefit from there, and even the investment done at tertiary level is mismanaged and the system needs to be reformed.
“We need to invest more money in education as a country not only money by the government but by the private sector and the community as well. We need to stop looking towards the government only for financial support for education – we as a nation need to care more and give more money to educate everyone, including investing in day care centres.”
“The sector is not well monitored and it causes a lot of damage to children especially day care centres in the areas of factories in both Maseru and Maputsoe.”
She said the government of Lesotho has developed laws and policies such as the Children’s Protection and Welfare Act 2011, education policy and others to help protect Basotho children. There are also orphaned and vulnerable grants given to assist children, “but there is room for improvement and we owe it to our children to do so and provide better for them.”
Had she been given an opportunity to restart her career, she said she would still be a psychiatrist as she thinks Lesotho has many mental health problems but lack human resources to deal with the problem.
She also said all the social injustices are because “we as parents are not okay and we raise our children in broken homes and mostly pretending to be fine yet we are not. Until we as parents admit we have problems and talk about them and deal with them we will never be able to do enough to address the social ills our children suffer,” Mofokeng said.
She said the most common issues facing children in schools are hunger, low quality education, poor school environments, bullying and lack of care from teachers.
“Not enough is done generally towards Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Lesotho. The legal system is failing victims and it’s even worse for children. Perpetrators do not get prosecuted on time, they get lenient punishment and there are a few shelters for abused children and mostly are in Maseru leaving those in other districts with nowhere to run to.”
She added: “We need the justice system to serve Basotho and crimes against children should have heavy punishments and every district should have a shelter for abused children.”
She says she wants to break the cycle of poverty through ensuring all children access quality education from pre-primary to tertiary level.
“I believe if we are given equal opportunities we can make it. This impact I am already doing by advocating for education to the government and communities sensitising themthat we should invest in our children’s education from a young age till they are old.”
She said through the course NUL introduced in ECD, this means there will be more Social Workers to work with communities and institutions to ensure children are provided with a good foundation from nutrition, health, education, social protection and many other important aspects.
“Social Workers will be there to fill in the gap to ensure that children have a voice and are provided with a good foundation so they have a better chance of survival.”
She says attending ECCD centre is of great importance for children as if gives them a good foundation for education and prepare them for formal school which is primary.
“Even in our culture, a child doesn’t start going to a well with a 5-litre bucket, they start with a 1 litre and size is increased as they grow up and their neck is strong enough to carry the 5 litre weight.
Even with education, we need to take baby steps so children can love and enjoy school and this also helps with retention of children in school.”
She says research shows that 95 percent of children who have been to an ECCD Centre complete their studies while those who haven’t are likely to drop out of school.
She said Lesotho has made big strides towards provision of ECCD services in the past two years.
It has reviewed its ECCD curriculum. The Lesotho College of Education (LCE) has increased its intake for training ECCD teachers and it now offers the certificate online. It is also piloting the School Readiness Initiative supported by Roger Federer Foundation and it has seen some government officials such as CEO primary Thuto Ntšekhe-Mokhehle and Principal Secretary of Basic Education Dr Lira Khama engaging in collaboration for lobbying for more investment of pre-primary education investment at the SADC level through the translation advocacy programme supported by Global Partnership for Education.
“We are not yet there as a country but there are big efforts done and positive changes are happening within ECCD sector.”
She said a top-notch ECCD teacher needs passion, patience, learning and listening skills (to be considered a good one).
She also said an ECCD centre should have a building in a good condition for both winter and summer conditions, age appropriate toilets, clean water, beautiful playgrounds, indoor learning and playing material and a loving, kind and trained.
‘Mapule Motsopa
Murder case against police
MASERU – THE family of Kopano Makutoane, a student killed during student riots three weeks ago, has opened a murder case against the Roma police.
The Makutoane family does not specify who of the 12 police officers involved in crushing the riot at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) fired the bullet that killed the 27-year-old Kopano.
The family has however confirmed that its lawyers have filed the case.
“The family lawyers have opened a murder case at the Roma police station,” Kopano’s father, Lazarus Makutoane, told thepost last night.
“The incident happened at Roma, we hope the case will be worked out by that police station.”
The police confirmed they have suspended seven of the 12 officers pending investigations.
Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli confirmed the suspension but could not confirm if any of the officers have been charged.
The case by the Makutoane family comes as pressure mounts on the police to charge officers in the killing and assaults.
Last night, the NUL’s Students Representative Council (SRC) confirmed that they had also hired a group of lawyers to open assault cases against the police.
Tumo Tsanyane, the SRC president, told thepost the lawyers who are alumni of the university volunteering their services, have been interviewing some of the victims since last week.
“Before the end of this week, we would have opened the case (of assault) at the Roma police station,” Tsanyane said.
Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro told mourners at Kopano’s funeral on Sunday that the first steps towards police disciplinary action have already started.
He promised that justice will be done.
“We are shocked by what happened,” Majoro said, adding that the government was embarrassed by the incident.
“I swear we will take necessary measures.”
The funeral almost descended into chaos as irate students heckled Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli and Minister Lepota Sekola.
The minister and the police boss did not speak at the funeral.
The students destroyed the police’s gazebo.
The presence of police heavily armed with rifles and water cannons appeared to add to the students’ anger.
Makutoane, a second year Environmental Health student, was allegedly shot at close range with a pump-action rifle on the face. His father said his head was raptured.
“This was a brutal murder at close range. My child had his head shattered,” Makutoane told the mourners.
“He could not live.”
Sources told thepost that the riot squad that responded to the strike was armed with one AK47 assault rifle, two Gallil rifles, seven pump-action rifles and one SLR rifle.
During the assault several students captured videos of the violence and police were seen battering a student who had fallen in the stampede.
Makutoane’s brother, Ntšeke Makutoane, said it is hard for them as a family to come to terms with the killing of their brother and son.
“We will heal with the help and consolation from the nation. However, we will forgive but not forget about this killing,” Ntšeke said.
“Ntate Majoro, this is the second time this kind of death has happened in our family,” he said, adding that the police killed his brother in 2019.
“Police Minister and Police Commissioner, make sure that those rebels who killed (Kopano) leave the service immediately.”
Nkheli Liphoto
Tšooana quits job, to stand for RFP in Abia
MASERU – THE principal secretary for health, Khothatso Tšooana, has resigned from the government to join active politics.
Tšooana, a former police commissioner, is joining the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) under which he will be contesting in the Abia constituency.
If he wins the constituency, Tšooana will be replacing former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, who has been a political mentor to him for years in the All Basotho Convention (ABC).
Tšooana has been one of Thabane’s most loyal cadres and has the scars to show for it. His home was bombed and he once fled the country.
Tšooana was not answering his phone at the time of going to press last night.
thepost has however seen a letter he wrote to the RFP requesting to be the party’s candidate in Abia.
In the letter, he said he worked tirelessly to fight crime when he was the police boss.
“I worked hard to see that police salaries are improved while at the same time making sure that the police have a proper uniform,” Tšooana said.
Tšooana said as principal secretary of health he successfully assisted Basotho to be vaccinated for Covid-19.
The RFP has issued a circular inviting those who want to contest the election to submit their CVs.
Tšooana holds a Master’s Degree in Philosophy.
As one of his success stories in the community, he said he has built a house for a homeless individual in the constituency.
After submitting his letter for contesting the election, Tšooana held a public gathering where he implored the constituents to vote for him.
“No more lies in politics but only truth,” he said.
He said there is nothing that embarrasses him than to see himself affording three meals a day while some people cannot afford one meal a day.
Tšooana is one of several principal secretaries eying political office in the next election.
Kabelo Lehora, the Principal Secretary of Defence and National Security, confirmed he is going to stand in Khubetsoana constituency under the ABC.
He said as soon as this 10th Parliament is dissolved, he is going to resign from the government so he could start campaigning for the primary election.
“I am ready to step down,” Lehora said, adding that when the time is ripe, he “will not hesitate to write to the Government Secretary that I step down”.
“As soon as the parliament is dissolved, I will head to the primary election to contest,” he said.
Majara Molupe
College lecturers down tools
MASERU – LECTURERS at the Lesotho College of Education downed tools on Monday to press for a 15 percent salary increase.
The enraged lecturers were holding placards with messages that include, “Rector threatens staff”, “Rector intimidates staff”, and “Rector insults staff”.
The Lesotho College of Education Staff Union (LECESU), in a written petition to the Rector, Dr John Dzimba, said they were demanding a six percent salary bump or they would down tools.
“As the Lesotho College of Education Staff Union which is recognised by the college under a lawful recognition agreement, we are not happy and have never been happy with your leadership style,” their letter read.
The union said they had asked for 15 percent inflationary rate increase but “in one meeting with the staff you voluntarily offered staff six percent”.
“You went on to offer six percent to the union at DDPR but failed to sign for it,” the petition reads.
The DDPR is the Directorate of Dispute Prevention and Resolution, a labour court of first instance.
The union complained that the Rector had presented a paper at a special meeting of the council which was called to address staff issues where he said the union was asking for six percent “when the truth was that this was his offer to the union and staff”.
“In the end, you sent a response of your letter, to staff, where you had asked for five percent from the government, and further confusing the staff and union members.”
They stated that every time the Rector has an issue he uses the Minister of Education as his reference.
“You never mention the council, the staff, nor your management.”
“This has implications that you are now running the college with the minister.”
They said the mismanagement has led to the Rector losing a sense of ownership and accountability where he will say something today and then deny it the next day.
“You are very unreliable and unpredictable.”
Dr Dzimba could not be reached for comment last night.
Nkheli Liphoto
