Former minister implicated in Covid-19 rot
FORMER Health Minister Motlatsi Maqelepo has been implicated in the hiring of Covid-19 quarantine facilities without following procedures.
Primary Healthcare Director, Dr ’Makhoase Ranyali, told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday that Maqelepo instructed her to hire the facilities.
Close to M2.9 million was paid to Khali Hotel and AM Nqoko Investment Property from the Covid-19 budget in a transaction the PAC says was suspicious.
The PAC chairperson, ’Machabana Lemphane-Letsie, said in her view there was no proof that indeed the two facilities housed Covid-19 patients.
“The procurement looks fraudulent as nothing proves that indeed people were quarantined there,” Lemphane-Letsie said.
She said Dr Ranyali should provide evidence that the two facilities housed 151 people who were presumed to have stayed there for 18 days.
There was no purchase order from the government for the two facilities to quarantine the patients, she argued.
She said the purchase orders were issued weeks after quarantine dates, insinuating this might have been done to defraud the government.
The Health Ministry management admitted that mistakes were made in the procurement processes during that time.
“It is true we did not follow the right procedures because everything was happening quickly,” Dr Ranyali said.
She said Maqelepo “ordered us to go to those facilities”.
“We were under pressure due to the Covid-19 situation,” she said.
She said the first facility they engaged was Thaba-Bosiu Cultural Village and “we did not follow procedures because Covid-19 was rife”.
“It was a mistake,” she said.
Dr Ranyali said the situation was desperate because many facilities were refusing to accommodate Covid-19 suspects.
But Lemphane-Letsie argued that this repeated itself in 2021 when Covid-19 had become a widely-known problem, which warranted proper preparation for it.
“Why didn’t you prepare for the situation?” Lemphane Letsie asked.
Dr Ranyali responded that the situation caught them off guard as they thought the positive cases were declining when suddenly a new wave wreaked havoc.
Lemphane-Letsie again asked why the requisition for the things that happened in January had to be launched in March.
“It raises an alarm that you waited until March, it looks like those facilities were never used, maybe you were taking chances,” Lemphane-Letsie said.
March final refers to the end of the government’s financial year, which ends on March 31, when it is generally believed that civil servants issue purchase orders and wildly pay service suppliers in haste to avoid the deadline.
It is during this hurry to order and pay that it is believed some make fraudulent transactions.
“Nothing convinces us that those facilities were used,” Lemphane-Letsie said.
Dr Ranyali said she is “aware of many mistakes that happened during that time”.
She however blamed the National Covid-19 Secretariat (Nacosec) for the unlawful procurement of the quarantine facilities.
Maqelepo denied Dr Ranyali’s allegations.
“Under what circumstances would I instruct them to choose facilities? After my deployment, I found people already being quarantined as per the then cabinet decision,” Maqelepo said.
“All I can remember is that I could not order people to do anything, there was a command centre that was working on such issues. It is not true.”
Nkheli Liphoto
Pastor demands M400k for assault
A Maputsoe-based pastor is suing Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli for M400 000 after he was brutally assaulted by police recruits during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Commissioner Molibeli deployed hundreds of recruits who were at the Police Training College to help enforce Covid-19 lockdown rules between 2020 and 2021.
Lehlohonolo Rampai, who at the time was a student at the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, says he was travelling in a taxi on November 23, 2021 near the main traffic circle in Maseru when was pulled over by the police.
He says he was not wearing a mask as he was busy eating an apple.
Rampai says the police ordered him to lie down, which he did, and the assault continued while he was lying on the ground.
The police intensified the beatings when he asked them why they were assaulting him.
“Other recruits then joined the attack, beating me with sticks and kicking me while I was on the ground,” he says.
“When a trainee from across the street stopped his fellow recruits and questioned them as to why they were hitting me, I then realised that they were under supervision.”
Rampai says he now has difficulty getting an erection as a result of the assault. He says he is now afraid to marry a woman he loves lest he fails to perform in the bedroom.
“I have developed chronic pain after being unlawfully assaulted,” Rampai says in his court papers.
“I suffered and felt a lot of pain on the limbs,” he says.
He says the assault left him hurt and forever afraid, altering his personality.
He says a video of the assault trended on social media, which made him feel humiliated and violated.
Rampai says he went to Queen Elizabeth II Hospital a day after the assault where he was treated for his injuries.
Rampai says he is a well-behaved Lesotho citizen and a pastor at the World Restoration Church.
“I was embarrassed by this occurrence, which was caught on camera and became a social media craze,” Rampai says.
He says his fellow students shared the video of the assault among themselves which embarrassed him further.
Rampai says the assault left him embarrassed at the church where he is a pastor and in his Ha-Shepheseli village where he is recognised for his pastoral work.
“I am humiliated,” he says.
He has cited the Attorney General in his capacity as the state attorney in the lawsuit.
Additionally, he is demanding attorney and own client scale court fees as well as payment at the rate of 18.5 per year from the date of judgement.
His lawyer Advocate Letuka Molati says the case is expected to be heard on November 16 this year.
Police spokesman, Senior Superintendent Kabelo Halahala, says Rampai has not lodged any official complaint with the police authorities against the recruits he is claiming have assaulted him.
“We only take action on cases reported, not on what we see on social media platforms,” S/Supt Halahala says.
Tholoana Lesenya
Nephew, aunt fight over inheritance
A nephew and an aunt are locked in a bitter legal wrangle over compensation after they lost a piece of land to the Polihali Dam project.
The nephew, Nteo Nkalai, is at loggerheads with ’Maqetelo Kente (nee ’Matau Nkalai).
Nkalai is the son of the late half-brother of ’Maqetelo Kente, Cooper Nkalai.
Cooper and Kente’s father, Tuoane Nkalai, had married two wives and Kente was born in the second house.
Kente has asked the Northern Region High Court in Tšifa-li-Mali to interdict her nephew from holding himself out as an heir to Tuoane Nkalai’s estate.
She has also applied for an order interdicting the Lesotho Highlands Development Authority (LHDA), which is managing the Polihali Dam construction in Mokhotlong, from paying compensation to Nteo Nkalai.
She says her polygamous father Tuoane had verbally appointed her as the heiress to his estate because at the time of his death he did not have a living son in the second house.
She says her mother, Tuoane’s second wife, died in October 1998 leaving the property with her.
She told the court that she had already begun using the estate, before both her parent’s death. She was also ploughing the fields on their behalf when they were still alive and continued doing so after they died without any disturbance from any member of the first house, she says.
She told the court that it was only in November last year when she was formally endorsed by family members as heiress to the estate of the deceased Tuoane.
She says earlier in 2018 when the Polihali Water Project resumed, she was surprised when during a family meeting convened at the request of her nephew she heard him claiming that he was the heir.
Kente says her nephew produced a letter from his late father Cooper Nkalai which claimed that he was the heir.
“The letter purported to appoint Nteo as heir to the property of my parents,” she says.
Kente says some members of the family present at that meeting, including a senior member of the family ’Maselatela Nkalai, refused to endorse the nephew as the heir to her parents’ property.
She says the basis for the refusal was that they knew that Tuoane had left a will, albeit a verbal one, that his daughter would be the heiress.
She told the court that when the village chief summoned them to his court to mediate the nephew refused to attend the meeting.
“He said there would be no meetings that he would attend except when there is an order of the court that ordered him to do so,” she told the court in papers.
Kente said they made several attempts to meet up with Nteo Nkalai to settle the issue but failed.
The case is continuing in the Northern Region High Court.
’Malimpho Majoro
M13m lost to ‘ghost’ patients
THE government could have lost over M13 million through dubious payments to Covid-19 quarantine facilities at the height of the pandemic.
Apart from hotels and lodges being hired without following procurement procedures, some allegedly took advantage of the chaos to fleece the government of millions.
They did this by invoicing the government for Covid-19 suspects they never housed. Others cheated the system and defeated the purpose of the quarantine by housing more than one suspect in a room. They would then charge the government per head instead of the agreed rate which was per room.
So instead of getting paid the standard M1 000 per room per day, they would claim M2 000 if they had two people in a room. This means that the facilities were bilking the government and possibly contributing to the spike in Covid-19 infections they were being paid to contain as quarantine facilities.
While the overcrowding of rooms was clear fraud, invoicing the government for ‘ghost’ patients was more pernicious.
It means they never attempted to provide the quarantine services but still demanded payment from the government.
The details of this brazen looting were revealed during the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearing this week. The dubious and fraudulent payments were made to quarantine centres between 2020 and 2021.
The committee heard that some of the facilities did not provide lists of the people they quarantined but were still paid millions. The Ministry of Health’s forms were designed to show particulars of the name, identity numbers, next of kin, home, telephone numbers and signatures of those quarantined at the facilities.
This was meant for the facilities to account for the number of people they admitted and for the government to trace some of the suspects as part of the fight against the pandemic.
The PAC however heard that some of the forms that facilities submitted as part of their invoices did not have all the details. Some were not signed while others did not have names at all.
The PAC chairperson ’Machabana Lemphane-Letsie said this could have resulted in some facilities charging the government for “ghost suspects”.
“The review noted that there were cases where the quarantined people did not sign the forms,” Lemphane-Letsie said.
She said the sample of records examined revealed that payments of more than M13 million in accommodation and meals were paid without a list of people who were quarantined.
She demanded to know why the Ministry of Health could have paid facilities without the list of those quarantined.
The Ministry of Health’s Primary Healthcare Director Dr ’Makhoase Ranyali conceded that “it is highly possible that we paid ghosts”.
“I agree that such things are possible chairperson, we usually do follow-ups to find out the truth,” Dr Ranyali said.
She also told the committee that some questions would rather be answered by one of their senior accountants of the time, Lisebo Mahalika.
Mahalika kicked the ball back to Dr Ranyali.
“We asked our manager Dr Ranyali why the list does not have signatures and other particulars and they told us that the list was done by the facility owners, and we should pay,” Mahalika said.
Her response enraged Lemphane-Letsie who asked her if she knew her responsibility as she continued to pay despite lack of proper particulars.
Another committee member, Thabiso Lekitla, asked Mahalika to tell the committee the exact words that were used by Dr Ranyali when she instructed them to pay the facilities without the lists.
Mahalika first said she had forgotten but later said “I will tell the committee in camera”.
A committee member, ’Mamarame Matela, said it was shocking that the ministry relied on the facilities to register people they admitted.
“How can verbal communication alone convince you to pay M13 million, for a service that might not have been rendered at all?” Matela asked.
The PAC is relying on the Auditor General’s report that painted a picture of a chaotic procurement system that allowed people to loot Covid-19 funds when the government was struggling to fund the fight against the pandemic.
The report said some quarantine facilities were paid without ‘initialised’ lists while others received double payments.
The report said six facilities were overpaid by nearly M3.2 million by charging per head instead of per room, invoicing for more days and claiming payments for services that had already been paid for. For instance, Mountain View Hotel was overpaid by nearly just over M1.3 million while Khali Hotel received M625 000 more than it deserved.
Mount Maloti Hotel was overpaid by M637 000 and Aloes Lodge by M574 000.
Nkheli Liphoto
