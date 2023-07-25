News
Former minister Lehana dies
FORMER Minister of Local Government and Chieftainship Affairs, Habofanoe Lehana, 63, has died.
Lehana died on Sunday night at his home in Mahlatsa, Ha-Lehana, in Berea district.
He was asthmatic.
His wife, ’Malefeela Lehana, told thepost this week that her husband had been battling asthma for a very long time.
She however said at the time when he died, he did not show any “signs of asthma”.
“He became ill and died within a short space of time,” she said.
Lehana is survived by his wife and two adult children. His parents are still alive.
His father is 93 while his mother is 83.
Lehana came to the political limelight around 2014 when he began preparing for the 2015 elections under the All Basotho Convention (ABC) party led by Thomas Thabane.
He went on to win the Khafung constituency under the ABC.
Two years later, he also contested for the same seat which he retained in the 2017 elections.
He was then appointed Minister of Local Government and Chieftainship Affairs under the Thabane premiership.
He was later appointed Minister of Law and Justice. He also led the Ministry of Trade and Industry.
“He died a staunch ABC supporter,” ’Malefeela Lehana said.
Lehana was well known in the constituency for assisting bereaved families.
“He forked money out of his own pocket to help families bury their loved ones,” ’Malefeela said.
Alongside his job as an MP and subsequently a minister, Lehana was a seasoned farmer.
“He would enter into sharecropping deals with people who did not have the means to till their land,” his widow recalled.
’Malefeela said her husband was “unafraid to roll up his sleeves to interact with nature to earn a living”.
“He died a farmer,” she said.
Lehana was also an avid tennis player.
He played tennis to freshen up his mind, ’Malefeela said.
The Principal Chief of Koeneng and Mosalemane, Lesaoana Peete, said he knew Lehana as a peace-loving person.
Chief Peete said many people become power-drunk when they are appointed ministers.
The late Lehana was an exception, he said.
Chief Peete said many people would be approachable while canvassing the elections but once they get into power they completely forget about the people who put them there.
“Ntate Lehana was an exception because he did not stay in Maseru,” Chief Peete said.
“He was driven from his home to Maseru while a minister,” he said.
He said they always discussed a lot of projects with Lehana about development projects for Mapoteng.
He said the early collapse of the ABC-led government interrupted their development plans.
“The deceased respected governance and the (institution of the) chieftainship,” Chief Peete said.
“I can write a book about him,” he said.
He said Lehana was always attached to the people, something that many MPs do not do.
Lehana was also passionate about implementing gender-sensitive policies that give women and men equal rights with regard to ownership and control of land.
Majara Molupe
Pushing synthetic agri-products
Lesotho is sometimes described as one huge supermarket for goods produced in neighbouring South Africa and elsewhere.
But Motlatsi Shale, a food processing expert, is keen on changing that.
Shale says he is trying to break the status quo by harnessing the local food processing market whose potential has hardly been utilised.
His interest in food processing started after he attended a seminar meant to equip youths with skills to fight the scourge of unemployment in 2015.
From the seminar, he began the journey into the food processing sector.
“The youth shouldn’t despair when they are not absorbed by the labour market. Instead they should see it as an opportunity to work on their personal development in business. In our days it was automatic to secure a job upon graduating from a tertiary institution but currently, the opposite holds,” Shale says.
Despite being mocked by many who see it as a waste of time, education remains important, says Shale.
According to the businessman, young people should use their degree programmes or other tertiary education programmes as an opportunity to gain skills to be used in entrepreneurship instead of being preoccupied with the idea that they would find a job once they graduate.
Securing a job, for him, should be seen as a bonus and not a basis for undertaking a study in a certain area.
For centuries, Basotho society have been deeply rooted in the belief that the kitchen is a woman’s place while men work in the fields to produce for the kitchen.
Shale realised that this gender stereotype isn’t ideal for the growth of society and men and women can make a collective contribution in the production and consumption of food items.
He made it an endeavour to research and engage in training to beef up his skills and meet the demands of the industry.
In the process, he encountered an employee from the office of the then Prime Minister, Topollo Lephatšoe, who was working under a poverty reduction project.
Lephatšoe had spearheaded many projects that were meant to promote production, which included cutting and processing of sandstone, ‘motoho’ processing and packaging and making petrolium jelly from aloe.
Shale says Lephatsoe inspired him to focus more on production and processing of different items.
When one talks about food processing, people tend to think of a tasty meal on the plate to intrigue their taste buds, However there is more to it other than the final treat.
The synthetic products that Shale makes and also train people on include sweets, chocolates, soups, sauces, spices, mayonnaise, cheese, pasteurised sour milk and biltong.
“We preserve the food that always go to waste but can be used over a long period of time. Some foods and vegetables are seasonal so it’s a clever idea to preserve them during the season when they are found in abundance and not have to pay every time you would need them, thus saving money,” he says.
He says they preserve food using chemicals or natural methods such as dehydrating by sun drying.
The chemical preservatives are safe to consume as they don’t contain poisonous substances that might render the food inappropriate to consume, Shale says.
He says it is more cost effective to produce using locally sourced raw materials instead of buying them from the shelves.
“It’s very economical to produce things from scratch instead of just buying as there are many costs attached to the value of the goods such as transportation and insurance.
“The advantage of producing locally is that we are able to create employment domestically and the profits would be ploughed back, thereby ensuring that money circulates within the country.”
Local produce can also be exported to other countries which can enhance the economy through foreign earnings, he says.
“The raw materials we use for most of our products are readily available in our environment. Like for sauces and spices, we use chillies and peppers that grow well in the country. However, there are ingredients which we have to import such as those used for making cheese.”
Shale expressed dismay that Lesotho continues to rely heavily on imports.
“I am tormented that we are solely the consumers and not producers of most of the products you see around. The level of dependency to meet our daily needs such as food is scary,” he says.
For years, Lesotho’s products have struggled to breach the export market due to lack of a standardising bureau and Shale has lauded the National University of Lesotho (NUL) for providing a facility to determine the quality of products before they are distributed to the market.
“This can be a new dawn for Basotho products that have always faced barriers due to lack of safety and quality assurance,” he says.
A certificate of assurance that the body offers is instrumental in the growth of the business.
While food processing is not new to Basotho, for many who grew up in homesteads who were already engaged in food processing, skills such as labelling and packaging are still lacking, he says.
“What makes our products fall short compared to established products from other countries is labelling and packaging,” says Shale.
He describes his training methods as “hands on” and “more practical than theoretical”.
“Anybody can follow the lessons, even those illiterate can cope as the end result is about production and not theoretical work. So it caters for anybody from different backgrounds,” Shale says.
One of the challenges faced by local producers is the negative mentality by traders and consumers alike, he says.
“As Basotho, we belittle our products and don’t have pride about them since we have been accustomed to the idea that everything we use should come from elsewhere and not locally. That mentality has bred a culture of undermining our production capabilities.”
Calvin Motekase
Mahao faces WhatsApp storm
THE Basotho Action Party (BAP) is purging renegade members who have refused the leader’s orders to close WhatsApp groups that are said to be destabilising the party.
Party leader Professor Nqosa Mahao has now written to the alleged rebels to explain why they should not be expelled from the party for disobeying his orders.
thepost has seen show cause letters to four administrators of WhatsApp groups that have remained open despite Professor Mahao’s orders two weeks ago.
The four are accused of being ringleaders of a group allegedly insulting Mahao and his leadership on social media.
They are Nkhatho Mokhothu, Paul Moheane Bengula, Mohlaoli Sefali, and Lefa Khalo.
Although tensions have been simmering for months, the current chaos has been triggered by disagreements over the party’s stance on the MPs M5 000 fuel allowance.
Mahao and his leadership want the BAP’s MPs to stop receiving the controversial allowances as per the party’s promise during the election campaign.
That position has however angered some members who believe the MPs should continue to earn those allowances.
What began as a simple difference in opinion quickly escalated into vicious insults in the WhatsApp groups as party members tore into each other.
Mahao and his leadership were savaged in those groups.
Mahao then ordered those groups to be closed until the party comes up with rules on how they should be managed. While some complied, others just renamed their groups and continued insulting the leader.
The attacks have also continued on Facebook and radio call-in programmes.
Particularly vicious are two groups: Lebota la Banna ba BAP (the Wall of BAP Men) which has been renamed Lebota la Banna ba Lipolotiki (the Wall for Men in Politics) and Mopheme (an elusive wild animal) which is now Koetla (Hidden Weapon).
BAP spokesman, Lepolesa Makutoane, confirmed that the four have received letters from the leadership.
“They do not respect the leader, our leadership,” Makutoane told thepost.
He said the party also wants to punish Khalo for speaking ill of Mahao and questioning his leadership skills.
“He used to talk bad about the leader too.”
Makutoane also said they have heard that Khalo defected to the Alliance of Democrats (AD) after receiving the show cause letter.
“He is one of the people who destabilised our party,” Makutoane said.
He said the leadership is not banning the WhatsApp groups to suppress freedom of expression or insulate the leadership from criticism but “we are tired of people who insult the leadership and accuse them of unfounded allegations”.
He complained that the administrators of the WhatsApp groups would often refuse to stop members from insulting others.
“They even deleted the leader’s messages when answering for himself,” he said.
“That is wrong because they were talking about him.”
He said Mokhothu, Bengula and Sefali worked hard in convincing other members that the current executive committee does not know its job therefore they need to be changed.
He said the executive committee will meet this week to decide how to deal with other members still running WhatsApp groups linked to the party.
Nkheli Liphoto
LEPOSA deputy president ousted
THE Lesotho Police Staff Association (LEPOSA) deputy president, Inspector Teboho Molumo, has been booted out of the association.
Six other members have also been expelled as a vicious power struggle rages on.
Inspector Molumo however told thepost on Tuesday that LEPOSA’s Annual General Meeting that resolved to expel him did not hear his side of the story.
Inspector Molumo is accused of conniving with six other police officers to freeze the association’s bank accounts without the knowledge of the national executive committee.
He caused a stir last December when he allegedly held some LEPOSA national executive committee members hostage at gunpoint at the Auditor General’s office.
Inspector Molumo received his expulsion letter last week, four months after the AGM instructed the national executive committee to expel him from the association.
LEPOSA spokesman, Motlatsi Mofokeng, who is in self-exile, told thepost this week that “the behaviour displayed by those seven members was out of order”.
Mofokeng said the decision to expel them was reached at the AGM in February and was only being implemented now.
He said Inspector Molumo and others wanted to cause chaos in the association by attempting to freeze their association’s accounts at a local bank.
“That move was beyond imaginable as we use that account to pay insurance policies for our members and their families,” Mofokeng said.
Mofokeng also said the LEPOSA constitution only allows the deputy president to hold meetings in the absence of the president.
“The president has always been there. How did they do such an act?” he said.
“People should be aware that these members have been expelled forever. This means they will never be part of LEPOSA again.”
The letter sent to Inspector Molumo says the attempt to freeze LEPOSA’s bank account amounted to a crime.
Mofokeng said LEPOSA is yet to decide whether to open a criminal case or not.
“You signed…the resolution to freeze LEPOSA accounts”.
Inspector Molumo was once suspended from the association in December last year after he allegedly pointed a gun at a member of the executive committee during a heated meeting at the Auditor General’s office.
Inspector Molumo told thepost that his dismissal was unfair because the committee never sat down with him and asked for his side of the story.
“I know that a few individuals in the committee do not like me,” Inspector Molumo said.
“The same congress did not get my side of the story. They must follow the principles of natural justice,” he said.
He admitted to taking part in freezing the association’s accounts “because I had realised that they had been committing fraud”.
He complained that the association was also in the habit of not issuing financial reports to the members “because of the corruption that has been happening”.
“LEPOSA has an investment account with Nedbank but the NEC did not know about that,” he said, adding “It has about M200 000.”
He said there was no resolution to open an investment account.
Nkheli Liphoto
