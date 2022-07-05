News
Former top cop fears for life
MASERU – A former senior police officer Lebohang Setsomi says he fears for his life after his colleague, Assistant Superintendent Bereng Percy Ramahetlane, was gunned down three weeks ago. Ass Supt Ramahetlane was deployed at the Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS).
Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said Ass Supt Ramahetlane’s killers are still at large adding that investigations are continuing. He said there have been no arrests yet.
The top cop was at his shop at his home when the unidentified gunmen stormed in and pumped several bullets into his body, the police said. The gunmen then seized goods that were in the shop before disappearing into the darkness.
Ass Supt Ramahetlane was buried last week at his home in Majoe-a-Litšoene just outside Maseru. Setsomi, who the police say has since been booted out of the police, said he returned home from South Africa in the company of the late Ass Supt Ramahetlane in 2019.
The two left the country after they expressed fears that their colleagues within the police would torture them. Setsomi was deployed at the police procurement office.
Since his return from exile in South Africa, he said has been wallowing in poverty because the police authority refused to reinstate him to his job or give him his dues. Unlike Ass Supt Ramahetlane, Setsomi did not get his job back.
Because of the biting poverty in his family, Setsomi said Leposa is assisting him with “something” to put bread on the table. He said the then Minister of Police Prince Maliehe had promised to provide them with security after they expressed fears that their lives were in danger.
Now that Ass Supt Ramahetlane has been killed by unknown assailants, he feels that his life is at stake. He said he thinks he is next on the list after his colleagues was gunned down.
He said they were hoping that the government would give them protection as promised. But that never happened.
Setsomi said he also attended the funeral of the late Ass Supt Ramahetlane. What further drove his fears is that the police have not uttered any word on whether the killing of the deceased was related to security issues or not.
“I want our fears to be allayed,” he said.
He wondered if the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) leader, Mothetjoa Metsing, would be safe to return home when some returnees who had come back home were being killed. Mopeli said he could not comment further because Setsomi was no longer a member of the police service.
Majara Molupe
News
Relief for motorists
MASERU – MOTORISTS, who have been feeling pain at the petrol pumps since March, will heave a sigh of relief after the government announced a M30 million subsidy to cushion Basotho for the next six months.
In a statement, the government said it had knocked down the price of a litre of petrol by M1.50 for both grades of petrol while the price of illuminating paraffin had been slashed by M1.10 starting July 1.
A litre of Petrol93 UP will now cost M22.20 while Petrol95 UP will cost M22.65. The price of diesel has been set at M23.05. A litre of paraffin will now cost M17.80.
The government said it had taken a position to “fix the prices of the three controlled petroleum products prices for a period of six months starting July 2022 to December 2022 . . . to subsidise consumers of these products and to avert economic meltdown”.
The statement said this was after the massive increase in the prices of petroleum products following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
The government said it had put aside M30 million on a monthly basis as a stabilisation fund which will be used as a cushion for oil companies against increased prices to ensure that the increases were not passed on to the end consumers.
“This is based on the fact that fixing of prices for this period will greatly impact businesses, in particular, their cash flows.”
The Petroleum Fund which regulates the fuel sector in Lesotho appealed to all retailers to charge proper prices because it is illegal to charge prices that are different from gazetted ones.
The statement said this appeal comes from past observations that some retailers had continued to charge prices that were above those that had been set.
The statement further highlighted that retailers who will be found charging prices in contravention of these newly set will be prosecuted.
Refiloe Mpobole
News
PS defends airport tender
MASERU – THE Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Transport, Maile Masoebe, has rejected claims that they hired a company that had been liquidated to refurbish the Moshoeshoe I International Airport.
Masoebe told a press conference at the airport on Tuesday that “it is a lie that LTE Company was liquidated”.
He was reacting to a story done by amaBhungani, an investigative team of journalists, that said the ministry hired the liquidated LTE Company to rehabilitate the airport through selective tendering.
Masoebe said it is misleading to say that the M500 million tender was offered to a liquidated South African company. Masoebe said after reading the article he investigated the issue and “found out that it is not true that the company was liquidated”.
“I even figured that the person who had applied for its liquidation is now in good terms with the company,” he said.
He explained this was the only company that the Lesotho government trusted to do the best job as it had already done similar work at seven other airports. He said the company was considered the best after an evaluation of six companies for the tender.
“None of the companies did the consultancy at the airports except the LTE Company which did the consultancy work in seven airports,” he said.
He said one of the key requirements of the airport was that the company which would contest the consultancy to manage and oversee the improvements should have experience in that work “as its responsibility will be to manage and help recruit construction companies”.
Masoebe said the LTE Company was also considered the best as it has assembled “a strong team of engineers who have been part of the consultancy work in other jobs and their CVs said so too”.
He said when he arrived at the Ministry of Transport after he was reshuffled from the Ministry of Trade he found the project to rehabilitate the Moshoeshoe I International Airport already finalised.
“The ministry had already made a decision of selective tendering where about eight companies were selected to participate in that tender,” he said.
“The ministry made the decision without anyone’s consent but on their own with their tender panel,” he said.
He explained that when the eight companies were selected, the ministry noticed and got advice that they had to work with six companies not eight.
“They wrote letters to the six companies inviting them to participate in the tender process but only four responded positively,” he said.
He said since the others did not respond, the ministry wrote to the other two companies which were left out being the LTE and PM Aviation. He said this was done because the ministry concluded that it wanted to work with six companies.
“After the process was completed, the first thing I did was to be shown all the invitations of the companies selected and we began to work,” he said.
He said only three companies managed to pass the test after the assessment was done. He said only one company was deemed the best to do the work, which was the LTE Company as it had already done similar work elsewhere.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
Matekane faces revolt
MASERU – THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) is facing a massive revolt from grassroots supporters after it reserved 11 seats for the party’s founding leaders which will allow them to run in the October general elections uncontested. The decision to ring-fence the seats has infuriated the party’s supporters who have condemned it as undemocratic.
In a circular issued on Monday, the RFP said the 11 constituencies will not hold primary elections to select election candidates. Instead the party’s leadership will choose candidates based on their knowledge of national issues, their background in development and educational achievements.
Disgruntled party members, mostly from Maseru Central constituency, besieged the party’s offices in Maseru to express their objections to the new requirements which they said were undemocratic.
As the party’s leadership prepared to hold a press conference at Mpilo Boutique Hotel to explain the new requirements, the disgruntled members picketed outside the venue, hoisting placards expressing their disgust.
Some of the placards read “We say no to dictatorship”, “Tokoloho e bonoa Mekheng Pele”, “Disenfranchisement of right to vote”, “RFP for democracy”, “I want to vote for my MP”, and “We demand justice and democracy”.
The circular said there would be no primary elections in 11 out of the 80 constituencies that will field candidates in the October general elections.
One of the key constituencies that has been reserved for former Chief Justice Nthomeng Majara is Maseru Central.
The other constituencies are Hololo in Butha-Buthe, Thaba-Phatšoa in Leribe, Teya-Teyaneng in Berea, Lithabaneng in Maseru, Maseru Central, Thetsane in Maseru, Qalabane in Mafeteng, Mohale’s Hoek, Moyeni in Quthing, Lebakeng in Qacha’s Nek, and Mantšonyane in Thaba-Tseka.
Maseru Central’s youth league chairman for the RFP, Relebohile Mosamane, told thepost they had their own people who they want to represent the party and not the ones chosen by the leadership.
“We are tired of this (imposition of candidates). These people close to the leader must back down,” Mosamane said.
He said they defected from their former political parties because of dictatorial tendencies “like the one done by our national executive committee now”.
“The circular is not fair and violates democratic principles in our party,” he said.
Another complainant, Mosa Sekhonyana, said they do not know who Nthomeng Majara is.
“We just know her as someone who works at the courts and nothing else,” Sekhonyana said.
She said they had written several letters to their national executive committee asking them to intervene but all was in vain.
“We have two candidates who we want to vote for, These Phooko or Phole Taole, not Nthomeng Majara,” she said.
She said Majara was chosen by their party’s leadership without considering the members’ feelings. She accused people close to Matekane of ill-advising the leader.
“We will leave this party as we did with the previous ones,” she said.
A founding member of the RFP and Matekane ally, former finance minister Tlohang Sekhamane, however defended the leadership’s decision to hand-pick candidates. Sekhamane said the Hololo constituency will be represented by Lejone Mpotjoane, a well-known governance expert.
“Not many people have worked at the Lesotho Revenue Authority managing the governance department,” Sekhamane said, adding: “Mpotjoane did that for years.”
He said Mpotjoane is also a well-known farmer.
“That is what our leader wants in people,” he said.
He also praised Thabo Maretlane, the RFP deputy spokesman, who will stand in Thaba-Patšoa saying he is “a well-known businessman and a known and trusted politician”. Maretlane manages a tourism attraction place, the
Thaba-Bosiu Cultural Village, and the Moshoeshoe I Walk which attracts hundreds of tourists from abroad every year. He also praised the Teya-Teyaneng tycoon, Lebona Lephema, who will stand unopposed in the constituency as per the Monday circular.
Sekhamane said Lephema is a well-known businessman who has created jobs for hundreds of people across the country. Sekhamane said the Maseru Central constituency will be represented by Nthomeng Majara saying she is a seasoned lawyer and a former chief justice.
“She was chosen by the Thabane administration but she never stood with Thabane on his issues, she even ruled against the ABC,” he said.
He also talked about Mokhethi Shelile, the party’s spokesman, who will stand in Thetsane. Shelile was the Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC) head of investment promotion before venturing into politics. Sekhamane said former Central Bank of Lesotho governor, Dr Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane, will stand in Qalabane unopposed in primaries.
“Not many economists manage the Central Bank,” Sekhamane said.
He said Matlanyane’s contract was renewed to show that she is a hard worker. He said Cloete Mdlokovana will stand in Mohale’s Hoek, saying “he is rich and has hired many people while managing a huge fleet of vehicles”.
He said Thabo Mofosi, a well-known farmer in Quthing, will stand in Moyeni. He said Mofosi is a well-known farmer who works hard.
“He uses machines to do farming, he produces a lot.”
Sekhamane said a former journalist and TV presenter, Ntšiuoa Sekete, will represent Lebakeng. Sekete worked at the LNDC and the African Union. Matekane will stand in his Mantšonyane constituency.
Sekhamane said Matekane wants to work with people who are interested in the development of the country and not money. The party chairman, Teboho Kobeli, said they are aware that some people are not happy with the circular.
“We know that change is not sweet, some people do not want to embrace change,” Kobeli, a well-known businessman in the textile industry, said.
“But if they allow us to run the party we will all be happy,” he said.
He said Matekane had chosen people who work hard, and who can make bold decisions.
Nkheli Liphoto
