Fresh candidates’ row rocks RFP

Trouble is brewing in the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) after the party moved to block senior officials in the constituencies from contesting in this year’s local government elections.

The RFP’s secretary general, Nthati Moorosi, issued a circular last Friday instructing all individuals holding positions in constituency committees from contesting in the elections.

Moorosi said those who wished to contest should first resign from their constituency positions.

The directive has enraged several RFP officials who say the move is an attempt by the party’s leadership to sideline party officials who have been seen to be pushing for an elective conference.

They told thepost that the party leadership also wants to nominate pliable individuals who will do its bidding.

The RFP is currently grappling with fierce internal fights over the issue of an elective conference.

The circular said party members who are holding positions in the constituency committees will not be allowed to contest “or they should resign before contesting for the elections”.

The deadline for applicants who wish to contest the elections has been set for tomorrow.

“The office of the secretary will publish the local government contestants (for) all councils on 12 July 2023,” the circular reads.

Abia constituency chairman, Cowboy Sethathi, told thepost that “it is not fair to say we should withdraw”.

“They did not resign from their NEC positions when they became ministers, why do we have to resign?” Sethathi said.

“Our party seems not to be guided by democratic principles,” he said, adding that they “employ novel strategies to fight democracy”.

“If not withdrawn the circular is going to cause problems for the party going forward,” he said.

“The move is only meant to discriminate against other members of the party just because they are seen as political threats to the powers that be.”

Another party member, Litšitso Seleso, from Thaba-Putsoa, said the party leadership is “scared that the constituency committee members who are regarded as problematic might cause problems in the party if they are given power” in the local government structures.

“They want to choose people who they like,” Seleso said.

He complained that instead of letting people make decisions on their own the party seems eager to choose who should be elected.

“Democracy dictates that people should choose their own representatives,” he said.

Francis Ramosetle from Koro-Koro constituency said “the circular does not make sense and it is not practical”.

Ramosetle said the decision by the leadership to handpick candidates is not new as it happened during the 2022 general elections.

“This move is going to end in tears, we are going to lose the elections,” Ramosetle said.

He pleaded with the leadership to let them elect their own candidates so that they can vote for them during the local government elections.

The local government elections are likely to take place in September or October.

Moorosi’s circular says any member who is interested in contesting the elections should write to their constituency branch explaining their knowledge of the council and what they did in developing their communities.

“The constituency committee will then call a conference to present all the (contestants) to the members,” the circular reads.

Ramosetle said they will not allow the NEC to cause conflicts between their members.

The RFP leadership was not available for comment last night.

Nkheli Liphoto