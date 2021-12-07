Fresh twist to Flying King saga

MASERU – A director and shareholder of Flying King, the troubled vehicle clearing agent that left customers stranded after sinking into liquidation, is now running another company.

Joel Mohale, managing director and part-shareholder of the now-defunct Flying King, now owns and manages HMR Logistics. His new company was launched just as Flying King was collapsing amid allegations of misuse of funds, fraud and tax evasion.



While Mohale’s HMR Logistics appears to be growing, Flying King is under liquidation and owes creditors just over M3 million, according to the preliminary liquidator’s report.

Although there is nothing amiss with a director and owner of a business under liquidation starting other ventures, it is the circumstances under which Mohale launched HMR Logistics that has raised eyebrows.

Mohale started the business with Retšelisitsoe Monethi who was once a shareholder and senior employee at Flying King.



Monethi resigned as HMR director in September this year.

HMR began thriving just as Flying King, still under Mohale’s management, was failing to deliver cars despite receiving payments from customers. The company was also struggling to pay suppliers. It was also behind on its rentals and salaries.



In the meantime, Kuben Pillay, a shareholder in Flying King, was insisting that Mohale was running down the company and making illegal transfers to himself.

Pillay, who has paid for an audit to unravel the rot at the troubled company, also said Mohale used the company’s money to start HMR, a company in direct competition with Flying King.

Pillay made the allegations when he filed an urgent High Court application seeking to put the company under judicial management.

That application was granted but the company was later placed under liquidation when it became apparent that it was essentially broke and its business was irredeemable.



Documents seen by thepost reveal Mohale was billing customers with Flying King invoices that had HMR’s banking details.

A customer who works for a diplomatic mission in Maseru received such an invoice in March 2020 and transferred M119 432 into HMR’s account with a local bank. The customer did not receive her vehicle or a refund.

Instead, she is now one of Flying King’s creditors. There are several similar cases.



The auditor’s preliminary report shows that Mohale was making transfers from Flying King’s bank account to himself and making some dubious transactions.

The liquidator’s preliminary report says it doesn’t appear that these transfers, withdrawals and payments had anything to do with Flying King’s business.



This is in line with the findings of a preliminary audit conducted by Green Bean Chartered Accountants which indicated that company funds were possibly used for personal benefit and tax was not paid.

“The liquidator referred to the types of payments made from the bank account which seem to have been for personal use without proper references such as payments to cell phone numbers, cash withdrawals and lack of proper financial statements,” says the report by Advocate Neil Fraser, the liquidator.



Mohale this week denied all the allegations and said his new company was not built with Flying King’s money.

He said he had no option but to start another company “because we needed to survive”.



“Pillay as our partner had blocked us from doing anything as a business. We needed to survive. The allegations that we took money to build our own company is a blatant lie,” said Mohale.

“There will come a time when I will tell my own story. Pillay is out to tarnish my image.”



In the meantime, the South African Revenue Authority (Sars) is also said to be investigating allegations of tax evasion and illegal sale of vehicles in South Africa under Mohale’s management.

If those allegations are true it means that the company prejudiced Lesotho, South Africa, Swaziland, Namibia and Botswana as members of SACU.

Pillay says he is merely fighting for justice.

“This about seeing that justice is done. This is why I have paid for the audit to be done so that we can verify all transactions. There is clear evidence

that there was some fraud and unsavoury business practices,” Pillay says.

“The truth will eventually come out.”

Advocate Fraser said the audit is likely to be finalised before the end of the year.

“That will give us clarity on the state of the company’s finances. Until that happens we cannot make much progress.”

At a creditor’s meeting earlier this year, the Lesotho Revenue Authority (LRA) filed a claim of M946 825 it said the company owed in taxes.

Africa Vehicle Clearing Specialist (Avecs), Pillay’s company, submitted a M1 million claim for unpaid services.

Pillay claimed M857 000 which he said was due to him in profits as a shareholder.



Six other creditors claimed a combined M420 000 for undelivered vehicles and outstanding rentals. This brings the total amount of claims to just over M3 million, a figure that could however increase if other creditors submit their claims.

Staff Reporter