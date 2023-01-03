News
Getting education sector back on track
Pitseng – When ’Matsebo Khotlolo, the principal of Pitseng Primary School in Leribe, heard that there had been an outbreak of Covid-19, a deadly, highly infectious disease, she did not know how to deal with it.
She had never dealt with a pandemic of this magnitude before and everything was new to her. It was no surprise that she soon went into a state of panic.
Her biggest fear at that moment was how was she going to keep the over 1 108 pupils at her school safe and learning. With Covid-19 cases on the rise, particularly in the Leribe district, the government responded by shutting down schools.
“When the school was closed, it was hard for us to teach the children because most of them did not have any smart or mobile phones,” Khotlolo says.
“We had very few children who had mobile phones and even those ones complained that they did not have enough data.”
With schools closed, and without access to mobile phones, the education process in Leribe came to a complete standstill.
This was unprecedented for the education sector. It was a situation that demanded a new, fresh approach to get the education system back on track.
And when schools were eventually re-opened a year later, there were still restrictions on social distancing that meant they could not accommodate every student in class.
Khotlolo says her school introduced the shift system that saw classes being split into two groups that would alternate to come to school in a week. Others would come on Monday, Wednesday and
Friday while the other group would only come in on Tuesday and Thursday.
“When we introduced the shifts we also trained the parents so that they could help the learners with their assignments,” she says.
“We maintained social distancing when they were sitting in classrooms.”
But even after introducing the shift system, Khotlolo always wondered how they were going to ensure that the students would catch up on lost learning time.
To deal with the challenge, the Ministry of Education came up with an “accelerated curriculum” to get the pupils back on track. It was a timely intervention that helped the school recover lost learning time.
Khotlolo says they also made use of self-learning materials that were designed by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).
“They (learner packs) were very helpful,” she says.
She says bringing the pupils back to the right level of learning was a “hectic” process.
“We were supposed to teach the children from the previous level of learning to the next one. But we had very limited time to do so. It meant more work for the children which was very frustrating.”
Khotlolo says UNICEF also provided them with masks and hand-washing facilities which helped promote basic hygiene at the school.
“Instead of running to the wells in the village, the learners were now able to wash their hands as much as possible at school, which saved time,” she says.
“The wearing of masks made us feel comfortable because even if someone was infected, there was a (small) chance of infection when they had their masks on. That reduced our fear of the disease,” she says.
“UNICEF also trained the teachers in the Wash Club. The club is still active. We have ‘ministers’ who are responsible for various activities like food security, hygiene and environment. It is encouraging to see the children taking up leadership roles and doing some of these things on their own,” she says.
“It is now a culture that before they eat, they wash their hands. When they return from the toilets, they also wash their hands, unlike before when they wouldn’t do so.”
Khamara Mosiuoa who teaches Grade 5 at Pitseng Primary School says they had to adjust immediately to ensure safety at the school.
“It was not easy but we had to continue teaching. We had to protect ourselves by wearing masks and washing our hands regularly,” he says.
“We also got tippy-taps so that our pupils could wash their hands with running water for at least 20 seconds.”
Mosiuoa says the issue of shifts had a negative impact on the learning process.
“They would come to class today and the following day they would be home. That negatively affected them. We had a lot of absenteeism and it was very difficult to manage the pupils’ progress,” he says.
Ntene Relebohile teaches the Grade 7 class at Pitseng Primary School. He says Covid-19 affected “us mentally, spiritually and educationally”.
“We did not know what this Covid-19 is and so we did not know how to behave (to keep ourselves safe),” he says.
The shifts meant that the “teaching process was at a low because when you teach a child today, that particular child would not be in class tomorrow”.
“That affected the learning process badly,” he says.
Others eventually dropped out of school completely, he says. Out of the 1 108 students at Pitseng, 214 dropped out during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the school principal.
Relebohile says the community learning centres which were introduced during the pandemic proved very helpful to get the learning process back on track.
“These learning centres had three pillars. They were the contact teacher, facilitator and the learners. The project brought tangible innovations and accomplished a lot. Since teaching and learning were low, the learning centres were extremely instrumental,” he says.
He says there was a lot of learning that went on at the learning centres which were set up in the villages when the schools were closed.
“These learning centres were introduced by UNICEF. I was appointed as a contact teacher there. We worked closely with the facilitators to ensure that learning continued,” he says.
“The learners managed to do their assignments at the learning centres and acquired the necessary skills in numeracy and literacy.”
He says the beauty about the programme was that “even those who were not in schools were still in a classroom situation”.
The only problem, he says, is that there was a lot of congestion at the learning centres where most would meet in a single rondavel. The fact that all grades would meet in a single room also presented its own set of challenges, he says.
But overall, Relebohile says the centre did a lot of good under what were extremely difficult circumstances.
Staff Reporter
Doctors down tools at Motebang Hospital
HLOTSE – Health Minister Selibe Mochoboroane was thrown into a fire-fighting mode after doctors at Motebang Hospital in Hlotse temporarily downed tools over the non-payment of on-call allowances.
Mochoboroane rushed to Motebang Hospital in an attempt to placate doctors who were unhappy with the non-payment of the allowances for the past three years.
There were fears that the protest could spread to other government hospitals countrywide.
Dr Mojakisane Ramafikeng, a doctor at Motebang Hospital, told thepost yesterday that the doctors had resolved to behave like all other government employees despite their special calling.
“It is wrong to say we were on strike,” Dr Ramafikeng said.
“Doctors just said since they are not paid for the extra time they work they should come to work at 8am in the morning and knock off at 4.30pm in the (afternoon) like all government workers,” he said.
He would not be drawn into saying whether the association he is leading, the Lesotho Doctors Association, was part of the protest but insisted that doctors countrywide were affected.
Health Ministry’s communications manager, ’Mamolise Falatsa, said for the past three years doctors across all government hospitals have not been paid their call allowances.
Falatsa said Mochoboroane had pledged to ensure that the doctors were paid their allowances when he addressed the doctors on Tuesday.
She said the relevant department of the Ministry of Finance has been engaged to prioritise the payment of the allowances.
“Yes, I can confirm that this is the doctors’ concern and the Minister of Health is working on the matter,” Falatsa said.
Dr Ramafikeng said the doctors have been pleading with the government and the ministry to pay them their call allowances for over a decade.
He said even when the government began processing the allowances, the payments have not been consistent.
He said their pleas were ignored until they decided to work normal hours like any other working person without putting in the extra hours.
“We made sure that we come to work at 8am and go home at 4 or 5pm,” he said.
He said it was this resolution and its execution that forced Mochoboroane to approach them to discuss their problems.
Dr Ramafikeng said Mochoboroane had promised the doctors that they would be paid their allowances after the Christmas holidays.
He however said even though they have hope that they will be paid “if the minister fails to fulfill his promise we are still not going to work those extra hours that we would not have been paid for”.
Although Dr Ramafikeng said they were working, some of the patients that thepost met at the hospital said there were no services on Tuesday.
“We have been queuing here since early in the morning and now it is approaching evening without seeing any doctors,” a patient said.
A volunteer working at the hospital, who requested anonymity, said “there are rumours of a go-slow at the hospital as the doctors and nurses are overwhelmed with the number of patients they attend to in a day”.
Staff Reporter
Corpse chaos at MKM
MASERU – THERE was chaos at the beleaguered MKM Burial Society last Friday when angry workers deliberately swapped corpses. The workers wanted to sabotage the company and its boss, Simon Thebe-ea-Khale, for not paying their salaries for years.
Corpses that were supposed to go to Mafeteng were put in coffins destined for Leribe. Simon Thebe-ea-Khale was forced to intervene to avoid giving families the wrong corpses.
He spent hours trying to verify the identity of the corpses. In some cases, he had to work with families to get the identities right.
Thebe-ea-Khale confirmed the incident and said he had to call a former employee to help him sort out the corpses after his team of more than 40 went on strike.
“Corpses that were supposed to be in Mafeteng were swapped in the coffins with those of Leribe,” he said.
Thebe-ea-Khale said since he noticed that the employees’ wanted to ruin his reputation, he ordered them not to report for duty.
“I told the employees to go rest at home since they were not ready to work,” he said.
The chaos started on Friday morning after the workers went on strike and refused to help customers.
They used a company car to block the gate to the MKM’s main mortuary in the Maseru Industrial Area. They complained that Thebe-ea-Khale had not paid their salaries for years.
Thebe-ea-Khale said the workers, some of whom are his relatives, agreed to work as volunteers when the company went broke after a bruising and long-drawn legal battle with the Central Bank of Lesotho.
He said he reached the agreement with the workers soon after the company’s buildings, which were its major source of income, were auctioned by the liquidator to pay off its debts to hundreds of thousands of investors and creditors.
Thebe-ea-Khale said he promised to start paying salaries after winning back the properties. The workers, however, accuse Thebe-ea-Khale of going back on his word to help them with small allowances to pay their bills and buy food.
This is the third time this year that MKM workers have downed tools over salaries. In previous incidents, they picketed outside the mortuary and refused to help customers who wanted to collect their dead for burial.
On Friday, the workers took matters further by swapping corpses and blocking the gate. Thebe-ea-Khale said none of the workers wanted to tell him where they had put the car keys.
“They all beat about the bush and never gave me answers,” Thebe-ea-khale said.
He said because families were waiting to get their dead he asked the police and the army to help him open the gate.
“I pinpointed five prime suspects to be interrogated.”
The suspects were taken to the police station for interrogation. He said the car keys were recovered from one of the suspects.
Thebe-ea-Khale said he had information that some of the workers had been paid by rivals to sabotage him. Others, he added, wanted to kill his business after landing jobs elsewhere.
He said he no longer needs the services of all his 40 employees because his business is operating well without them.
The MKM empire collapsed in 2007 after its insurance and investment subsidiaries were closed by the Central Bank of Lesotho for operating without licences.
The Central Bank said the businesses were pyramid schemes that had fleeced thousands of people of their money.
The companies were offering interest rates of as much as 60 percent per annum. By some estimates, the business owed half a billion maloti to about 400 000 people.
Since then, Thebe-ea-Khale has been fighting efforts to liquidate the subsidiaries. He, however, has been at the losing end of those battles.
Yet he maintains that the businesses were genuine and profitable. He sees himself as a victim of political schemes and the jealousy of insurance and banking firms he was outcompeting.
The courts have however ruled that the businesses were illegal and essentially pyramid schemes that were enticing investors with promises of huge but unsustainable interest rates.
The burial society is Thebe-ea-Khale’s only surviving business but it too has been in decline since his troubles started.
The burial society is not getting new members at a time when most of its policies have matured and are no longer attracting premiums.
’Malimpho Majoro
Army breathes fire after nuns attacked
MASERU – ARMY commander Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela says he will not rest until they catch armed men who attacked a nunnery and injured three nuns.
The men attacked the St Joseph Women’s Assembly in Sekamaneng on Saturday night. Lt Gen Letsoela visited the nunnery on Tuesday.
Narrating the ordeal, the sisters said four armed men stormed their residence while they were asleep.
One of the victims is Sister Cecilia Kere who had visited from Thaba Nchu. Kere said she heard Sister Rosalia crying at around 11pm.
“I heard men’s voices,” Sister Cecilia said.
She said when she went to check she found Sister Rosalia and Sister Tšeli being held hostage by men.
“The criminals ordered me to join them,” she said.
Sister Matsie was also dragged into the room. Sister Cecilia said their attackers demanded to know the whereabouts of other Sisters but they lied that they were in Teya-Teyaneng.
She said the beating started when they lied that they didn’t know where the main office was. The Sisters later agreed to take the men to the main office and Sister Joanna opened it.
Sister Kere said she managed to escape through the other door when the men were talking to Sister Joanna.
“I went to hide in the trash pit. I heard voices and sounds of glass breaking,” she said.
Sister Kere said she fell on glasses in the trash pit and injured her arm. Shots were fired. Sister Kere told the army commander that she came out of hiding when she heard a woman calling her name.
Sister Anna Lekhoba, another victim, said the men broke her door, dragged her out of bed and demanded directions to the main office.
“I saw a tall man and another giant man. They asked me to take them to the main office,” she said.
Sister Lekhoba said she refused to take the men to the main office claiming she could not walk.
“I misdirected them but they came back and told me to do as they ordered.”
She said the men pulled out guns and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t tell them where the office was. She said she prayed and then told them to do “their job”.
One of the men then told his accomplices to leave her alone. She said the men then fled the nunnery.
Lt Gen Letsoela, who stays near the nunnery, said he dispatched a team of soldiers soon after he received a report about the attack.
Lt Gen Letsoela said he believes that the suspects are from the same area and have been monitoring the nunnery for some time.
He said the incident has sent a chilly warning to them that they are not effectively executing their duty as soldiers.
“We are embarrassed by the acts perpetrated by the criminals,” he said.
He however complained that the suspects might be quickly granted bail after being arrested. Meanwhile, Lt Gen Letsoela promoted 11 commissioned officers to the rank of colonel.
The promoted officers are Lieutenant Colonel Tšokoli, Lieutenant Colonel Rakhoro, Lieutenant Colonel Molieleng, Lieutenant Colonel Kanetsi, Commando Lieutenant Colonel Ramosie,
Lieutenant Colonel Linale, Lieutenant Colonel Makhetha, Lieutenant Colonel Ndleleni, Lieutenant Colonel Mosheshe and Lieutenant Colonel Mogana.
Nkheli Liphoto
