Government payment system hacked

THE government has suspended its payment system after it was hacked last week.

The Communications Ministry director, Abeloang Ramakhula, said the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) has been down since last Thursday.

The hacking happened just as the government was about to process the first batch of salaries which is for the police, army and prison officers.

This means that salaries for other civil servants which usually reflect in bank accounts on the 25th are likely to be delayed.

So will payments for suppliers. Procurement is also likely to be disrupted.

Ramakhula told thepost that the IFMIS system has been suspended to avoid further attacks by hackers.

“The attack was realised on Thursday last week and as a way to curb damage or theft the government decided to take down the IFMIS system,” Ramakhula said.

“While suspended we are even cleaning the system,” he said.

“The matter is still under investigation, but the system is still down even today.”

He said experts have been hired to secure the system.

“The IFMIS operations will be back online when the work is complete.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience that has been caused by the hacking,” he said.

This is not the first time that the government’s payment system has been hacked.

A similar attack in November 2020 forced the government to suspend the system, delaying salaries and payments to suppliers.

At that time the government roped in the police to investigate the attack.

No one has been arrested in connection to the attack.

There was however doubt that the police were up to the task, given the complex nature of cybercrime.

The then Finance Minister Thabo Sophonea said from that day the government would “ensure that our firewalls are protected and never leave loopholes for hackers to penetrate”.

“The system is now being cleaned back to normality,” he said then.

The government also engaged experts from Tanzania to help reinforce the system’s protection.

Sophonea said all Microsoft software files were corrupt and could not open at the time.

He however said he did not think “sensitive information was lost in the process”.

“I am sure we will try to improve our security,” he promised parliament, saying they were becoming wiser when things like this happen and they realise some windows for plan B options.”

“This was a wake-up call to us as hackers are out there trying to hack systems.”

He also said their major fear was losing all their information including the paid and unpaid suppliers of the government.

Nkheli Liphoto