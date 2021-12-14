Guard fined for sexually harassing DPP

MASERU – A Maseru security guard will regret picking on the wrong woman after he was convicted this week for sexually harassing the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane.

Teboho Seakhi, 38, was fined M3 000 or two years in prison for harassing Advocate Motinyane.



Seakhi would, time and again, taunt Advocate Motinyane as she jogged along Mpilo Boulevard as part of her morning exercise routine.

He resorted to using indecent language against her telling Advocate Motinyane that she should continue to exercise so that her private parts would become tight.



“Hi, slender, my baby, continue exercising so that (it) becomes tight. I want to have you when it is tight,” he told the top prosecutor.

Magistrate Teboho Thoso heard how Seakhi would relentlessly taunt Advocate Motinyane by referring to her private parts.

Advocate Motinyane, the court found, did not respond to Seakhi’s crude sexual advances and ignored him.



But last week, the top prosecutor had had enough of Seakhi’s crude insinuations and set up a trap.

She invited her bodyguard to join her when she went for a jog.

As usual, Seakhi started hurling his unsavoury remarks and this time she responded asking him what he wanted.

Seakhi repeated the same offensive “request”.



Advocate Motinyane asked him why he was saying such things to her and Seakhi, taking her for granted, asked her who she thought she was.

Seakhi had in his possession a pump-action gun.

He did not know that Advocate Motinyane’s bodyguard was nearby in a car and had realised that they were quarrelling.



When the bodyguard, Police Constable Matakalatse approached, Seakhi immediately saw he was in trouble and ran away but the cop gave chase.

Advocate Motinyane saw a soldier and she asked him to help P/C Matakalatse to arrest Seakhi.



When they caught him, Seakhi insisted that he was merely “joking” with the woman. He had no idea who he had “messed” up with.

Seakhi was taken to the police station and later to the magistrate’s court where he was found guilty of contravening the Internal Security Act.

The charge sheet said Seakhi had intentionally and unlawfully used obscene, abusive, threatening and insulting language.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.



Asking for the court’s leniency before being sentenced to prison, Seakhi said the magistrate should bear with him and show him mercy because he had a wife and three children, all of whom were dependent on him.

’Malimpho Majoro