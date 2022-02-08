Heroes’ welcome for detained soldiers

MASERU – FOUR soldiers who are facing a charge of killing a police officer in Mohale’s Hoek during a military operation have been hailed as heroes by their boss, Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela.

The four – Private Mokati, Private Ntailane, Private Perekise and Private Seliane – were released on bail from the Motlejoeng prison in Mohale’s Hoek on Tuesday.



The soldiers were part of a battalion that was tasked with patrolling the Mohale’s Hoek border to stop the smuggling of wool and mohair.

A police officer, who was accused of smuggling wool and mohair, unfortunately died during clashes with the soldiers.

The soldiers were then arrested on a charge of murder.



Speaking at a ceremony to welcome the soldiers in Mohale’s Hoek, Lt Gen Letsoela said he was thankful the soldiers are now back.

He said the whole command is proud of the battalion they were part of when they were arrested.

“What happened is part of the job, the nature of the military that requires one to sacrifice himself,” Lt Gen Letsoela said.



He also said he placed the battalion on the border to protect Basotho.

“I know the challenges you meet time and again, the criminals provoke you there,” he said.

He added that after doing that job “what followed is what happened today, our soldiers had to answer a case before the courts of law, just because of a criminal activity done by a criminal purposely”.



He recalled the case of “someone who wanted to take our marijuana to South Africa through the porous borders but was intercepted by the army”.

“I will stand with soldiers when they do their job within the perimeters of the law,” he said.

“We will not support you if you do things outside the scope of your job.”

He said they missed the four soldiers when they were in detention.

He said they will plead with the lawmakers to ensure that the army is allowed to do its job without any problems.



He urged the soldiers to be vigilant while at the borders as they are facing criminals of all nature.

“We do not have any gold or silver to give to these soldiers. But you should go to work. If you say you will not work because you still have a case in court, just leave and work at the courts,” he said.



He said the soldiers did not commit any mistakes when they acted to stop the criminal activity at the border.

“It’s just that you tried to handle someone and he fell in the process, no one should point fingers at you,” he said.



He recalled the case of two soldiers who were arrested in South Africa when they were pursuing thieves who were raiding cattle from Lesotho.

He said the four soldiers’ case is similar which is why they were “welcoming the four with warm hands”.



The army spokesman, Captain Sakeng Lekola, told thepost that they went to collect their heroes who were accused of murder while undertaking a lawful operation.

“The incident happened at Liphiring where the same soldiers intercepted the wool and mohair that was to unlawfully cross the Mohokare River,” Captain Lekola said.



He said the crime was perpetrated by a Pakistani citizen with the help of some Basotho including a police officer.

“Unfortunately that police officer lost his life,” he said.

He complained that they were surprised when the wool and mohair was handed over to the same people who were trying to smuggle it out of the country.

“But those are the court’s decisions, we cannot question them,” he said.